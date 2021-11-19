Bitcoin
November Means Big News for Boost Coin Community
November has been a monumental month for the Boost community. The revolutionary Boost DeFi app is available to download in all app stores and already has an impressive 14k members. Seems like each week Boost developers are announcing a new live financial feature. Additionally, Boost announced a partnership with major crypto hedge fund NZT Capital earlier this month. NZT Capital is a crypto-catalyst company that has committed to monthly injections for boost. Their team of specialists have been in the crypto space for over 5 years and share a passion for blockchain technology with Boost developers and the community.
BoostSwap, the smoothest exchange in the game, is live and built directly into Boost DeFi along with free limit orders. BoostSwap is the more functional and user-friendly version of competitor PancakeSwap or UniSwap. Most recently, Boost confirmed that BoostSwap will be upgraded to support BNB and ETH. BoostFolio, a portfolio tracking feature, is the latest financial tool to go live on the app, followed by BoostCharts, BoostFarming and BoostTools shortly after.
Currently, there are also various live chats that focus on topics such as Boost Coin, NFTs, general stock and general crypto. There is also a news tab that takes users to a hub with the latest news from major crypto outlets.
Meanwhile, Boost Coin has been doing amazing amidst all the new developments. With over 9,000 holders, Boost Coin is backed by first-time investors, celebrities, influencers and heavy hitters in the crypto industry. Rappers Jadakiss and The Game, along with Tory Lanez are urging their followers to invest in Boost Coin while it’s still early. Lanez in particular has been rallying for Boost on Twitter and Instagram. Analysts are predicting that Boost Coin will reach $1 in the near future.
Boost has one more surprise in store; they will be expanding their ecosystem with a sister token, Rocket Coin, later this month. Rocket Coin is a BSC token launching November 30 that will support the Boost Coin and ecosystem. The addition of a new sister coin, app and hedge fund partnership makes for an extraordinary time in the Boost community. The development team’s decade of experience in the blockchain space, along with NZT Capital and the support of the growing Boost community assures that Boost will maintain longevity in the space. Boost DeFi will be the cohesive piece to the puzzle, tying together all of Boost’s financial tools in one convenient place. Things are moving fast for Boost. Keep up, if you can.
Make sure to keep up with Boost across social media to stay on top of developments, giveaways and more.
Drep [new] Price Prediction – How Much Will DREP Be Worth in 2021?
- Bullish DREP price prediction ranges from $1.1 to $1.86.
- The DREP price might also reach $2.99 soon.
- DREP bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.3.
In Drep [new] price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about DREP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
DREP stands for Decentralized Reputation System. It allows Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share the value of reputation. It’s aim is to provide blockchain infrastructure and a decentralized reputation protocol. This will allow existing Internet platforms to enhance their reputation value and provide interconnection between reputation data in the Internet community.
According to CoinGecko, the DREP price is trading at $0.76 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,381,109 at the time of writing. Moreover, DREP has decreased by 3.2% in the last 24 hours.
Currently, DREP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Gate.io, CoinW, VCC Exchange, and Hotbit.
Drep [new] (DREP) Price Prediction 2021
DREP price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The price action contained between two parallel upward sloping lines is defined as an ascending channel. Higher highs and lower lows distinguish this price pattern. An ascending channel is formed by connecting the swing lows with a lower trend line and the swing highs with an upper channel line.
A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate that the upward trend will continue, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate that the trend will change.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the DREP breaks the resistance level of $1.86, it will reach the target of $2.99. Or else, if the price of the DREP breakout will fall to the support level at $0.30. So, the trend of the DREP is based on the breakout.
Drep [new] (DREP) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of DREP.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of DREP.
- Resistance Level 1 – $1.1
- Resistance Level 2 – $1.86
- Resistance Level 3 – $2.99
- Support Level 1- $0.65
- Support Level 2 – $0.45
- Support Level 3 – $0.30
The charts show that DREP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DREP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.99.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the DREP might plummet to almost $0.30, a bearish signal.
Drep [new] (DREP) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s see the average directional index (ADX) of DREP. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of DREP stays above the range of 34.06, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
DREP is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Hence more, our long-term DREP price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $3.98 this year. More so, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Henceforth, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DREP ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $1.86 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $2.99, if investors have planned that DREP is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
RAMP Price Prediction 2021 – Will RAMP Hit $1 Soon?
- Bullish RAMP price prediction ranges from $0.38 to $0.57.
- The RAMP price might also reach $1.
- RAMP bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.12.
In RAMP price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about RAMP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
RAMP DeFi is a decentralized protocol that aims to drive the adoption of DeFi by allowing non-Ethereum (ETH) users to deposit tokens on the ETH platform. At the same time, Ethereum users can interact with the RAMP protocol and increase their profitability. RAMP DeFi enables leveraged capital from non-ERC20 gambling blockchains with a stable currency called rUSD issued on the Ethereum blockchain.
The main result of this is to maximize capital efficiency in multi-layered digital assets, where users are rewarded for participation by unlocking liquidity in shared assets and accumulating multiple streams of profit at the same time. Users already using the Ethereum blockchain can earn eUSD by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into the eUSD RAMP liquidity pool.
Current Market Status of RAMP
According to Coingecko, the price of RAMP is $0.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41,176,587 at the time of writing. However, RAMP has increased by 5.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, RAMP has a circulating supply of 338,972,185 RAMP coins. Currently, RAMP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FTX, ZT, Hotcoin Global, and HitBTC.
RAMP Price Prediction 2021
RAMP holds the 370th position on CoinGecko right now. RAMP price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern that is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a second horizontal trend line that connects a series of lows. It is a sign for traders in a short position to accelerate a breakdown. Among the traders descending triangle is a very popular chart pattern because it clearly shows the demand for an asset.
Currently, RAMP is trading at $0.38. After this, RAMP may continue to fall or rise according to the direction of breakout. With this pattern, RAMP might reach the resistance level at $0.5 soon, if the trend breaks out at the first resistance level $1. If the trend reverses, then the price of RAMP may fall to $0.16.
RAMP Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of RAMP.
From the above chart, it observed that the following are the resistance and support level of RAMP.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.38
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.57
- Resistance Level 3 – $1
- Support Level 1 – $0.28
- Support Level 2 – $0.19
- Support Level 3 – $0.12
The chart depicts the bearish performance of RAMP over the previous month. However, this trend will continue to reach resistance level at $1 soon. On the contrary, if the trend reversed then RAMP might fall to $0.12 presenting a bearish signal.
RAMP Average Directional Index (ADX)
Let us now look at RAMP’s Average Directional Index (ADX). In particular, the ADX assists traders in determining the strength of a trend rather than its direction. It can also used to determine whether the market is changing or if a new trend is beginning. It is, however, linked to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
Moreover, the oscillator has a range of 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value represents a weak trend. Furthermore, it frequently combined with directional indicators.
The above chart represents the ADX of RAMP with the range at 60.88, so it indicates a very strong trend.
Conclusion
The RAMP is one of the cryptos which is great for long-term investment. In addition, RAMP price prediction will be bearish or bullish, until the breakout direction is confirmed. But, it has a good chance of reaching $1.01 this year. However, this will only happen if many previous psychological barriers are broken.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the RAMP ecosystem, the performance of RAMP would rise reaching $0.5 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that RAMP is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Terra Price Prediction — Will LUNA Hit $95 Soon?
- Bullish LUNA price prediction is $45.5 to $93.
- LUNA price will also reach $95 soon.
- LUNA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $23.95.
In Terra (LUNA) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
LUNA Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of LUNA is $43.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $999,930,166 at the time of writing. However, LUNA has increased to 0.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, LUNA has a circulating supply of 420,766,966 LUNA. Currently, LUNA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, and Huobi Global.
What is Terra (LUNA)?
Terra(LUNA) refers to an open source blockchain protocol that represents a network of algorithm stablecoins and emerging financial applications. LUNA is the reserve currency of the Terra platform and has three main functions that are to retrieve transactions from Terra through staking, ensure the price stability of Terra stablecoins, and provide incentives for the platform’s blockchain validators.
The Terra protocol runs on a Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain, where miners have to use their Luna to conduct mining transactions. It creates stablecoins that constantly track the price of any Fiat currency.
Terra (LUNA) Price Prediction 2021
Terra holds the 13th position on CoinGecko right now. LUNA price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The Rising Wedge is a downtrend that starts largely at the bottom and contracts as prices rise and the trading range narrows. Unlike symmetrical triangles, which do not have a definitive slope and a bullish or bearish bias, rising wedges are sharply tilted upwards and have a bearish bias.
In the continuous form, the rising wedge is still tilted upwards, but the slope is opposite the prevailing downward. As a reversal pattern, the rising wedge will tilt upward and with the dominant trend. Regardless of the reversal or continuation pattern, rising wedges are bearish.
Currently, LUNA is at $43.46. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level to $68.1 and $93. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $23.95.
Terra (LUNA) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of LUNA.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of LUNA.
|Resistance Level 1
|$45.5
|Resistance Level 2
|$54.45
|Resistance Level 3
|$68.1
|Resistance Level 4
|$93
|Support Level 1
|$37.95
|Support Level 2
|$23.95
The charts show that LUNA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, LUNA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $93.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the LUNA might plummet to almost $23.95, a bearish signal.
Terra Price Prediction 2021 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of LUNA is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. From the last week of September to till at the time of writing, RVOL of LUNA lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, LUNA is in a bullish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a positive trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the LUNA is at level 46.12. This means that LUNA is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of LUNA may occur in the upcoming days.
Terra Price Prediction 2021 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Terra’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. ADX is a component of the Directional Movement System. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the upward and downward directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Terra. Currently, LUNA lies in the range at 29.16, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of LUNA. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of LUNA is below the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, LUNA’s RSI is at the 46.12 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of LUNA with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Terra.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and LUNA is moving at the same level as the trend. But, the recent trend of BTC moves in a downward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Terra network, we can say that 2021 is a good year for LUNA. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Terra in 2021 is $93. On the other hand, the bearish LUNA price prediction for 2021 is $23.95.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the LUNA ecosystem, the performance of LUNA would rise reaching $68.1 very soon. But, it might also reach $95 if the investors believe that LUNA is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
Terra is an open-source blockchain project which is developed by Terraform Labs that powers startups’ cryptos and financial applications.
LUNA has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, and Huobi Global.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the LUNA platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Nov 08, 2021, LUNA reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $54.77.
Terra seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of LUNA in the past few months, LUNA is considered a good investment in 2021.
Terra (LUNA) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Terra (LUNA) will hit $95 soon.
Terra (LUNA) price is expected to reach $85 by 2022.
Terra (LUNA) price is expected to reach $110 by 2023.
Terra (LUNA) price is expected to reach $165 by 2024.
Terra (LUNA) price is expected to reach $220 by 2025.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
