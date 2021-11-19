November Means Big News for Boost Coin Community

Bullish LUNA price prediction is $45.5 to $93.

LUNA price will also reach $95 soon.

LUNA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $23.95.

In Terra (LUNA) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

LUNA Current Market Status

According to coingecko, the price of LUNA is $43.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $999,930,166 at the time of writing. However, LUNA has increased to 0.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, LUNA has a circulating supply of 420,766,966 LUNA. Currently, LUNA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, and Huobi Global.

What is Terra (LUNA)?

Terra(LUNA) refers to an open source blockchain protocol that represents a network of algorithm stablecoins and emerging financial applications. LUNA is the reserve currency of the Terra platform and has three main functions that are to retrieve transactions from Terra through staking, ensure the price stability of Terra stablecoins, and provide incentives for the platform’s blockchain validators.

The Terra protocol runs on a Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain, where miners have to use their Luna to conduct mining transactions. It creates stablecoins that constantly track the price of any Fiat currency.

Terra (LUNA) Price Prediction 2021

Terra holds the 13th position on CoinGecko right now. LUNA price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.

LUNA/USDT Rising Wedge Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The Rising Wedge is a downtrend that starts largely at the bottom and contracts as prices rise and the trading range narrows. Unlike symmetrical triangles, which do not have a definitive slope and a bullish or bearish bias, rising wedges are sharply tilted upwards and have a bearish bias.

In the continuous form, the rising wedge is still tilted upwards, but the slope is opposite the prevailing downward. As a reversal pattern, the rising wedge will tilt upward and with the dominant trend. Regardless of the reversal or continuation pattern, rising wedges are bearish.

Currently, LUNA is at $43.46. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level to $68.1 and $93. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $23.95.

Terra (LUNA) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of LUNA.

LUNA/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of LUNA.

Resistance Level 1 $45.5 Resistance Level 2 $54.45 Resistance Level 3 $68.1 Resistance Level 4 $93 Support Level 1 $37.95 Support Level 2 $23.95 Resistance & Support Levels

The charts show that LUNA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, LUNA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $93.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the LUNA might plummet to almost $23.95, a bearish signal.

Terra Price Prediction 2021 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of LUNA is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. From the last week of September to till at the time of writing, RVOL of LUNA lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

LUNA/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

More so, the LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, LUNA is in a bullish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a positive trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the LUNA is at level 46.12. This means that LUNA is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of LUNA may occur in the upcoming days.

Terra Price Prediction 2021 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Terra’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. ADX is a component of the Directional Movement System. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the upward and downward directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

LUNA/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of Terra. Currently, LUNA lies in the range at 29.16, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of LUNA. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of LUNA is below the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, LUNA’s RSI is at the 46.12 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of LUNA with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Terra.

BTC Vs ETH Vs LUNA Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and LUNA is moving at the same level as the trend. But, the recent trend of BTC moves in a downward direction.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Terra network, we can say that 2021 is a good year for LUNA. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Terra in 2021 is $93. On the other hand, the bearish LUNA price prediction for 2021 is $23.95.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the LUNA ecosystem, the performance of LUNA would rise reaching $68.1 very soon. But, it might also reach $95 if the investors believe that LUNA is a good investment in 2021.

FAQ

What is a Terra? Terra is an open-source blockchain project which is developed by Terraform Labs that powers startups’ cryptos and financial applications. Where can you purchase LUNA? LUNA has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, and Huobi Global. Will LUNA reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the LUNA platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Terra? On Nov 08, 2021, LUNA reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $54.77. Is LUNA a good investment in 2021? Terra seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of LUNA in the past few months, LUNA is considered a good investment in 2021. Can Terra (LUNA) reach $95? Terra (LUNA) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Terra (LUNA) will hit $95 soon. What will be the LUNA price by 2022? Terra (LUNA) price is expected to reach $85 by 2022. What will be the LUNA price by 2023? Terra (LUNA) price is expected to reach $110 by 2023. What will be the LUNA price by 2024? Terra (LUNA) price is expected to reach $165 by 2024. What will be the LUNA price by 2025? Terra (LUNA) price is expected to reach $220 by 2025.

