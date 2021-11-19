Tech
Prominent Deployment Roadblocks That the ESB Integration Tool Circumvents With Precision
The term digital transformation is becoming relevant for almost every industry and companies are embracing potentiality disruptive technologies to stay ahead of the rest. However, there are many businesses which are failing to get the benefits of transformative technologies as they are less prepared to manage the change that takes place. The biggest challenge with digital technologies is not deployment but effective management of application & B2B integration issues. A response developed to address this need is ESB integration tool that integrates applications (on premise and cloud based), automates business processes and creates rich workflows for effective business process management.
Four Barriers to Successful Deployment that ESB Integration Tool Surmounts
Data Integration: One of the biggest challenges to successful deployment is data integration. Keeping the databases and software coordinated and getting access to huge piles of data for accessing valuable information is a herculean task. To tackle this issue, the ESB integration tool leverages services-oriented architecture (SOA) with process centric approach and seamlessly automates data flows. Its ability to securely fetch data from any source with adherence to compliance has also been recognized by industry experts.
Compatibility Issues: Compatibility is another prominent roadblock to faster deployment that surfaces even after using standardized database. It is obvious that database models of different organizational departments, i.e., CRM, marketing, support, finance, etc. generate humongous data in the due course of business. Different data formats don’t work together and pose compatibility issues during transitioning phase. This problem is bigger for a company that wants to move its confidential data stored in legacy to cloud or any other premise. For dealing with such adverse scenarios, the advanced ESB integration tool is embedded with controls to integrate business processes and seamlessly synchronize data between different applications. The tool fetches data from any source and converts it into a proprietary data format. So converting the latest PIDX format files into Oracle AQ, XML, CSV or text becomes amazingly easy with ESB’s data mapping controls.
Expertise: Lack of technical know how is a similar valid reason that hampers digital initiatives. Integrating critical business processes and application requires a lot of computational force, complex coding, and technical know how. ESB overcomes these challenges with a unified platform that enables even non-technical users to manage complete application-specific integrations. It makes use components like Data Interfaces, Web Services and APIs, Data Mapper, Process Designer, Process Engine, Human Workflow, Dashboard Reporting, Portal Functionality, Real-time Batch Triggers, Extensibility, and Rules-based Routing to minimize coding. These features relieve IT team from complex coding to allow it to focus on other productive operations.
Inability to make data meaningful: Similarly, companies fail to make the most of their raw data because of their inability to and refine their data. The ESB integration tool ensures that BI data is organized and readily provides valuable information. The tool’s dashboard enables its user in creating business reports with minimum touch points.
In a nutshell, the ESB integration tool is a powerful and complete process management tool that can ensure faster deployment, increase IT efficiency and productivity. In the long run, the tool delivers tangible benefits like enhanced IT & revenue efficiency, increased productivity, and faster time to market.
13 Psychic Myths & Facts – Dare to Think Differently
Myth : Psychics read your mind at all times.
Fact:
Psychic readers can read your mind if we focus our intent on doing so; however, if we did that with everyone all the time, we would become exhausted and require mental health assistance. Myself, I am personally not interested in that! Also, any professional reader will ask for permission instead of invading your privacy. Having said that, some things like intuition and face reading become automatic but one normally tunes into it for brief periods of time and only when necessary. Also, if someone doesn’t want to be read, they can’t be — it’s that simple.
Myth :
Psychic readers know everything about the person down to the colour of the underwear they are wearing or what they had for breakfast.
Fact :
Psychic readers often focus on specific areas of concern that is often decided upon by the person getting a reading. In some cases, a person (also called a sitter or seeker) just wants to be “read” in which case it’s often general information the psychic sees which they then interpret into general or specific insights for the sitter. Also, the qualities of insights are dependent upon the question and energetic openness of the sitter to the reader.
Myth :
Readers will tell you something horrific like you will get into an accident or die.
Fact:
Professional readers have a code of ethics they read by and it generally doesn’t include telling people about things they can not control or that are psychically damaging to know about. My rule of thumb is this: Does it add value and benefit the person to know? If yes and it doesn’t go against code, then I will tell them and then give them ideas on how to improve a challenging situation.
Myth :
Psychic readers are scam artists.
Fact :
Professional readers are interested in providing a valuable service which helps a person and does not rip them off. As with many things, vulnerable and desperate people and those who do not want to work at or take responsibility for their life are most susceptible to fraud. I say put scam artists out of business by taking ownership over your life and in my practice I turn away vulnerable people and re-direct them to crisis centers or other help.
Myth :
Psychic readers are fakes and often use cold reading techniques.
Fact :
Professional readers are often able to read body language, facial expression and parts, hair and clothing styles because they have a genuine interest in understanding, observing, and knowing others. Cold reading is often used separately (i.e. face reading) or in combination with other reading tools (tarot, astrology, palm, etc.). Cold reading can also be used as an ice-breaker (building rapport) or used for illustration purposes (when relating reading insights to what is seen visually). Also, everyday “normal” people use cold reading techniques in everyday transactions with others without paying much attention to it. Cold reading techniques help people build rapport and get along with others well. Fraudulent so called psychic readers use these techniques to intentionally defraud others.
Myth :
A psychic isn’t real unless they can read without questions being asked.
Fact :
A psychic may pick up stray facts about a person but they usually require a concentrated effort to read another and that person needs to open themselves up to the reading free of testing in order for anything of value to come out of the reading. Professional readers will want to know “specific” questions a sitter wants answered because they could be there all day picking up stray facts or “psychic debris” that have no relevance or meaning to the sitter. This is just wasted time. Also, as mentioned before, psychics and readers are basically interpreters. They receive data and interpret it into something meaningful and practical so that the sitter understands and relates to the response. Your question lays the foundation for the interpretation. If there’s no question, the response is likely to be general.
Myth :
All readers are psychics.
Fact :
Some readers are not psychics; however, all psychics are readers. Being a psychic means you have heightened senses beyond the norm. A reader is someone who has knowledge of an ancient scientific tool and can interpret a result but does not necessarily make intuitive jumps in interpreting the data gleaned from a reading tool such as tarot, astrology, numerology, palmistry, handwriting analysis, etc. Psychic sense tools include: Clairvoyance (sight), Clairaudience (hearing), Clairsentience (feeling), Clairaugustance (tasting / smelling), and Claircognizance (knowing). Psychics plug into the “universal mind” (bypassing having to study a system), pick up stuff, and interpret the results. Readers study a system, pick up stuff, and interpret the results.
Myth :
Psychic readers shouldn’t charge money for what they do because it’s a gift and is spiritual.
Fact :
Professional readers offer a valuable service in which others are benefiting. While it may be a gift, many people have gifts: athletes, actors, doctors, psychologists, etc. Since we live in a society that requires us to use money to survive, we need to earn a living so why not use our gift? If we don’t, then we are wasting our gift and that doesn’t make any sense. As for it being spiritual, if I was living in conditions in which I was financially supported (i.e. religious workers, living in a monastery, etc.) I wouldn’t need to concern myself with earning a living. And if I lived such a lifestyle, I will also more than likely be less available to the general public as my focus would be on spirituality only and I would have less concern on the mundane everyday, and some may say superficial aspects of life.
Myth :
All psychics or readers know the past, present, and future.
Fact :
Not all psychics or readers have the same ability or interest. Retro-cognition (past), cognition (present), and pre-cognition (future) are areas that a psychic or reader may divine and it depends on their ability and interest as to how well they can do so, if at all.
Myth :
A reading is set in stone.
Fact :
The majority of professional readers believe in a combination of freewill and destiny. Freewill allows you the freedom to do as you will and change course. Destiny is something that just happens to you and there’s no way of really getting around it. A reader is like any other forecaster (weather, sports, and stocks for example). We look at past performance and present conditions to divine a future “likely” outcome; however, freewill or intervention (divine or otherwise) can affect the forecast. And that’s the curve ball that means no reader is 100% accurate.
Myth :
Readings are for divination fortune telling purposes only.
Fact :
Readings can be used for personality analysis, strategizing or a brainstorming tool, an objective viewpoint, meditation, mediation & arbitration, making choices, seeing options, healing, brainstorming & idea generation, past lives analysis, dream manifestation, dream analysis, Mediumship, story development, planning, psychic/intuitive development, love & relationship diagnosis, career & work counseling, expanding experience, understanding people, society, self, and situations, or inexpensive short term alternative to unlicensed coaching, counseling, and/or consulting services.
Myth :
Psychic readers (aka fortune tellers) are old, grey haired, unattractive women who read in dark and mysterious (and maybe creepy) living rooms or house spaces which have a lot of old and weird things displayed. They also have a crystal ball or a selection of odd picture cards which their long fingers and painted fingernails grasp. Wearing a scarf over the head, maybe around their shoulders, with jewelry (beads and/or coin around the neck, bangles around their wrists, many rings, and hoop earrings) they are quiet yet penetrating and see through our soul telling us all sorts of profound and earth shattering news and omens that leaves us feeling ill.
Fact :
While some of those types of readers exist, modern psychic readers often have an everyday office or read by phone, email, instant message, or snail mail (recorded) when reading for an individual during a private session. They may or may not see seekers in person and when they do it may be in a normal office space, café, or at a special event within your home, office, restaurant, spa, or trade show. Also, readers look like anyone and everyone. They can be young, socially beautiful, full of life and vitality, vivacious, and trendy looking, your next door neighbour, a man, or a sports mom. Having said this some readers, like the readers at (3ofcups.ca), do our best to look the part as that adds glitz, atmosphere, and excitement to an event.
Myth :
Testing a psychic will prove their accuracy.
Fact :
When a builder puts up a wall it’s to keep stuff out. If a sitter intentionally puts up a wall and if they are a very good builder, the psychic will not be able to penetrate it. Psychics, to my knowledge, are not omnipotent paranormal beings. When a psychic gives a reading it’s an energy exchange; it’s a give and take activity.
Readings are not meant to be an amusing trick though they are entertaining (hey, someone is talking about me to me!). Genuine psychics do not like to be tested because they are not magicians or trying to play tricks and they are rarely able to give an accurate reading when being tested. Psychics are not interested in matching wits or playing mind games though Mentalists are into that. Psychics want to provide seekers or sitters valuable insights that leave a sitter feeling great!
Giving false information can confuse the psychic, turn them off, and get them anxious which can leave a bad vibe. It’s a poor way of testing a psychic who has a genuine interest in helping others. Now some psychics (like through 3 of Cups) are focused on being entertainment but there’s still an etiquette to be mindful of when getting a special event reading.
When a sitter entertains themselves by tricking, confusing, or withholding while getting a reading, they are being unproductive and negative and probably shouldn’t be getting a reading from a genuine psychic. If a sitter is “worried” about giving away information rather than just getting a reading or asking questions, they do both themselves AND the reader a disservice as their energy is not open and the reader gets cloudy information. Of course, at 3 of Cups Psychic Event Entertainment www.3ofcups.ca we are used to testers and many of us read very well under and enjoy those conditions but what I am saying here is: It’s largely inappropriate and doesn’t really prove anything.
It’s hard enough to do an actual reading when someone is open let alone trying to sift through a garbage dump of psychic debris. So testing a psychic does not prove anything more than the sitter behaving in an unkind way towards another human being and themselves, this is especially so for special events when the vibe is generally to be positive and uplifting. Guests, who test psychics, can put a damp vibe on an event. So if you know you have a lot of guests who are skeptical and want to amuse themselves by testing the psychic, try a mentalist instead or let the psychic know in advance so they can decide whether that’s the environment they want to entertain within.
Early Learning – Can Movies and TV Ever Be Good For Babies and Small Children?
What an important question! As a parent of a baby or toddler, you want to help your little one reach his or her potential. We know that language and social skills are very important for success in school and in life. And what better time to start than when your child is young?
First, the bad news–the really bad news. “Excessive viewing before age three has been shown to be associated with problems of attention control, aggressive behavior and poor cognitive development. Early television viewing has exploded in recent years, and is one of the major public health issues facing American children,” according to University of Washington researcher Frederick Zimmerman.
In this article, we’ll look at the suggested links between screen time and lower vocabulary, ADHD, autism, and violent behaviour. Then we’ll look at how you might possibly use baby TV and movies to help your child learn.
LOWER LANGUAGE SKILLS A University of Washington study shows that 40% of three-month-old babies and 90% of two-year-olds “watch” TV or movies regularly. Researchers found that parents allowed their babies and toddlers to watch educational TV, baby videos/DVDs, other children’s programs and adult programs.
What can we learn from this study?
* “Most parents seek what’s best for their child, and we discovered that many parents believe that they are providing educational and brain development opportunities by exposing their babies to 10 to 20 hours of viewing per week,” says researcher Andrew Meltzoff, a developmental psychologist.
* According to Frederick Zimmerman, lead author of the study, that’s a bad thing. “Exposure to TV takes time away from more developmentally appropriate activities such as a parent or adult caregiver and an infant engaging in free play with dolls, blocks or cars… ” he says.
* Infants age 8 to 16 months who viewed baby programs knew fewer words than those who did not view them.
“The more videos they watched, the fewer words they knew,” says Dr. Dimitri Christakis. “These babies scored about 10% lower on language skills than infants who had not watched these videos.”
* Meltzoff says that parents “instinctively adjust their speech, eye gaze and social signals to support language acquisition”–obviously something no machine can do!
* Surprisingly, it didn’t make any difference whether the parent watched with the infant or not!
Why did these babies learn more slowly? Dr. Vic Strasburger, pediatrics professor at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, says “Babies require face-to-face interaction to learn. They don’t get that interaction from watching TV or videos. In fact, the watching probably interferes with the crucial wiring being laid down in their brains during early development.”
ADHD Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is characterized by problems with attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. A link between ADHD and early TV viewing has been noted by Dimitri A. Christakis, MD, MPH et al.
“In contrast to the pace with which real life unfolds and is experienced by young children, television can portray rapidly changing images, scenery, and events. It can be overstimulating yet extremely interesting, ” say the researchers. “We found that early exposure to television was associated with subsequent attentional problems.”
The researchers examined data for 1278 children at the age of one year and 1345 children at age three. They found that an extra hour of daily television watching at these ages translated into a ten percent higher probability that the child would exhibit ADHD behaviours by the age of seven.
AUTISM Autism is characterized by poor or no language skills, poor social skills, unusual repetitive behaviours and obsessive interests. A University of Cornell study found that higher rates of autism appeared to be linked to higher rates of screen time.
The researchers hypothesize that “a small segment of the population is vulnerable to developing autism because of their underlying biology and that either too much or certain types of early childhood television watching serves as a trigger for the condition.”
In his commentary on this study in Slate magazine, Gregg Easterbrook notes that autistic children have abnormal activity in the visual-processing areas of their brains. As these areas are developing rapidly during the first three years of a child’s life, he wonders whether “excessive viewing of brightly colored two-dimensional screen images” can cause problems. I find this comment highly interesting, as it would apply to the full spectrum from “quality children’s programming” to adult material.
VIOLENT BEHAVIOUR The National Association for the Education of Young Children identified the following areas of concern about children watching violence on TV: * Children may become less sensitive to the pain and suffering of others. * They may be more likely to behave in aggressive or harmful ways toward others. * They may become more fearful of the world around them.
The American Psychological Association reports on several studies in which some children watched a violent program and others watched a nonviolent one. Those in the first group were slower to intervene, either directly or by calling for help, when they saw younger children fighting or breaking toys after the program.
Now that we know the bad news…
Is it possible to use movies at all? I think it is. I believe the key is to USE the program, not just WATCH it. Most people know that it’s very good to read to babies, but no one would set a book before a baby and walk away, thinking it will do her any good at all!
Rock your baby or tap the rhythm to classical music or children’s songs.
Be very, very choosy about what your young child watches–and watch with him. Does the program show kindness, helpfulness, generosity… whatever values you wish your little one to learn?
When she is old enough to relate to the images of people, animals and toys, talk to her about what she’s seeing. “Look at the puppy. He’s playing with the kitten. They’re friends. Mommy is your friend.” “The baby birds are hungry. They’re calling for their mommy. She’s going to come back with some food.” “Oh no! The baby lamb is lost. I wonder if the shepherd will find him.”
Make screen time a special–and highly limited–time that the two of you share. Treat a baby or young children’s movie the way you treat a book–as another tool to give you topics for interaction with your little one.
What Made The Rollerblade? Learn The Secrets To Their Success
At first, there were a few sales only because no one’s ever hear of in-line skating before. Therefore, Rollerblade used “guerrilla marketing” campaigns in an effort to get the word out to the public. In addition, Rollerblade also used other low-cost promotional techniques, such as “demo vans” in parking lots, to promote their goods in an effort to have people try them.
Overall, the company targeted four core groups of users: skaters; fitness groups; recreational users; people who seek the thrill and fun of the speed and freedom that comes from skating with a Rollerblade. Well, the firm’s marketing strategies worked. By the early 90’s, the demand for Rollerblade® skates was growing globally. To meet these demands, Rollerblade not only established international distribution channels but also used cross-promotions with major consumer product companies for publicity and credibility purposes. Further, the company also continued to innovate on skating technologies. In fact, Jeremy Stonier, Vice-President of Rollerblade, stated that probably the “trickiest segment we sell to is the street / vert skater – the 14 to 22 year-old in your neighborhood who is doing tricks you might see on ESPN’s X Games.”
To ensure that Rollerblade meets the needs and desires of their target audiences, the firm innovated on the following skate technologies:
- Team Rollerblade Series (TRS) – line of skates that contain everything from a PFS Specialized form-fit memory foot liner gel insert for extreme shock absorption to CoolMax© fabric to keep the skater’s feet cool and dry.
- Lightning & Aero Series – line of skates for women and men that’s incredibly light weight with an anatomical fit.
- Zetrablade – line of skates that’ll aid with comfort and reliability for beginner and intermediate skaters.
- ProBlade 100 – line of skates for expert speed skaters looking for additional fun and thrills.
Please note that the marketing and innovation doesn’t stop there. Rather than solely focusing on skate specialty stores, Rollerblade also created a lower-priced BladeRunner line sold through mass merchant and sporting goods chain stores that’s affordable for practically anyone looking to own these inline skates for themselves. In addition, the company’s website also includes a variety of topics that’ll help people select the perfect skate for them, along with teaching people useful skating techniques, etc. Doing so ensures that the company continues to innovate and cater to client needs based on the inexpensive market research data obtained from users of their website.
With over 200 patents, such as the Advanced Braking Technology (ABT) that allows braking without raising the toe of the skates, Rollerblade continues to innovate on new methodologies for achieving their organizational goals and objectives. In essence, Rollerblade was not the only company that started it but also the company that continued to perfect it for the past decades. Peter Drucker once wisely stated that “businesses only have two functions – marketing and innovation.” Through creative innovations and effective marketing, Rollerblade continues to dominate the inline skating marketplace with millions of units sold at numerous locations worldwide.
