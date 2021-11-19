Connect with us

Puppy reunited with owner nearly a week after being stolen by car thieves in St. Paul

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Car stolen in St. Paul's Highland neighborhood had puppy inside, owner says
A Minneapolis woman was reunited with her stolen puppy Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after car thieves drove off with the 5-month-old American Bully when they stole her Toyota Camry out of a St. Paul parking lot, she said.

Grace Howard was inside the Chipotle at Highland Crossing Retail Center picking up an order last Friday evening, when her car was stolen out of the parking lot along Ford Parkway. Inside was her dog, Sky.

With the help of St. Paul police and dog lovers on social media, Howard launched a campaign to find her missing puppy, offering a cash reward for her return.

After nearly a week of waiting and worrying, Howard received a phone call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday from someone in St. Paul who said they bought Sky from another person and immediately recognized her from the photos circulating on social media.

“We are overjoyed,” Howard said Thursday evening, as Sky slept following her dayslong ordeal. “The emotional exhaustion I’m feeling — I went from just the lowest of lows to ecstatic and crying tears of joy.”

Howard said Sky appears to be healthy and has no apparent injuries, adding that she was apprehensive until she recognized her owner’s scent.

“She was very happy to see me,” Howard said. “She’s just kind of getting back to her old self.”

Howard said she was grateful to everyone who circulated photos of Sky online and to the person who returned her. Howard’s car, a black 2012 Toyota Camry with license plate EJP-985, is still missing, but she’s content just to have her dog back for now.

“That’s not even on my mind,” she said of the car. “Maybe in a few days, when things get back to normal, I’ll start worrying about that.”

Twin Cities federal courthouses plan justice and democracy centers to encourage study of civics

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Twin Cities federal courthouses plan justice and democracy centers to encourage study of civics
The Twin Cities’ federal courthouses will soon each house a Justice and Democracy Center, to encourage students to study and understand civics and the law.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim announced the project Tuesday at the Westminster Town Hall Forum in Minneapolis. The centers are projected to be open to the public over the next two years.

“We want to inspire young people to want to know more about democracy,” Tunheim said. “Inspire them to be active in their communities; inspire them to look forward to voting and expressing their thoughts on important obligations; inspire them to understand all points of view and listen; inspire them to consider careers in the law to help others; inspire them to seek solutions and change where change is necessary; inspire them to understand how our democracy can work for them, and above all, inspire them to be good American citizens.”

The centers will include interactive learning displays with oral histories of judges and the courts, demonstrations from federal agencies like the U.S. Marshals Service, historical documents, themed installations such as women in the law and dedicated space for workshops and for national programs such as Court Camp and Just the Beginning.

Tunheim envisions the center being used for school field trips, mock trials, exposing students to legal careers and for self-guided public tours.

The centers can be used by teachers as a tool to bring the study of civics and government in balance with the current focus on science and technology, he said.

“Increasingly in this electronic age, it is readily apparent that civic engagement is falling, especially among younger citizens,” he said. “In 2016 and in 2020 national surveys conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, showed one in four Americans were unable to name the three branches of government.”

According to another survey, one-third of Americans could not name any of the five rights that are protected by the First Amendment, he said, and that 70 percent of 12th-graders had never written a letter to express an opinion on an important issue.

“The United States, over the past 50 years, has spent 1,000 times more per student on STEM education than on history and civics,” he said.

St. Paul’s center, located in the Warren E. Burger building at 316 Robert St., will open in June. The Minneapolis center, located in the Diana E. Murphy building at 300 S. Fourth St., is to open in 2023.

The centers are being funded by the federal court and community sponsors.

Stillwater senior and Gophers commit Eva Johns set for final state meet

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

High school football: Ninth-ranked Woodbury rolls past Eagan 48-15
The third sister in her family to go through the Stillwater swim and dive program, Eva Johns was no surprise to Ponies coach Brian Luke. He knew she was going to be good at an early age.

“She showed up the summer before her seventh grade year and swam with our club in town,” Luke said. “You could kind of see then that she had talent. She’d picked it up quickly.”

Johns, now in her sixth season swimming for Stillwater, quickly made a name for herself. As a freshman, she was ranked third on her team with 633.24 points. By her sophomore season, she led the team and has never stopped. This weekend, she will swim in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke at the Class 2A state swim and dive meet this weekend at the University of Minnesota aquatic center.

Swimming preliminaries are held Friday, with the finals on Saturday.

Johns holds top three times in both her events. Without a state championship meet in 2020, her junior season ended with first-place finishes in the 100 back and 50 free in sections with times of 55.80 and 23.7 seconds, respectively.

The 50m free event has become her favorite event. “It’s such a fun and quick race,” she said. “You don’t really have time to think about things, you kind of just have to go. I overthink a lot of my races, so it’s kind of fun to just go for it and go all out.”

It’s been a long journey for Johns at Stillwater, and her swimming career is not quite over. Next year, she will swim at the collegiate level for the University of Minnesota.

“I’m really excited. I met the team and coaches and they’re all such amazing people, and I know I’m going to improve a lot outside of my high school career,” she said. “I’m really excited for that.”

Luke is happy and excited about what Eva has accomplished so far, and knows there’s more for her to learn and ways to develop her skills. Swimming at a Big Ten school is a great opportunity.

Luke hopes for all his graduates to continue swimming, regardless of the level.

“Whether they go Division I or Division II or Division III, that doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “I think college swimming is a really fun thing… I like all our kids to do something in college.”

Coach Michael Malone ejected in Nuggets’ humbling loss to 76ers

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Coach Michael Malone ejected in Nuggets' humbling loss to 76ers
Michael Malone had intervened on Nikola Jokic’s behalf numerous times before.

It was only right the MVP return the favor.

Jokic held up Malone as Denver’s fiery coach charged toward an official Thursday evening, his frustration boiling over and getting the best of him.

The image might as well have summed up the entire Nuggets squad as they got dropped by an undermanned and reeling 76ers team, 103-89. The humbling loss snapped Philadelphia’s five-game losing streak and came with the Sixers missing Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle.

It also came on the front-end of a back-to-back, with the surging Chicago Bulls visiting Denver on Friday night. The Nuggets fell to 9-6 on the season.

The debacle spoiled what could’ve been a special Jokic performance. He poured in 27 points in the first half, but was limited to just three in the second half. He added 10 rebounds and seven assists before exiting with 4:23 left in the fourth.

The only help he got came from Will Barton, who returned Thursday after missing two games with low back pain. Barton added 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

No other Nuggets player had more than 11.

Malone’s third-quarter ejection may have been an attempt to jolt the malaise out of his team. It didn’t work, as six Sixers finished with double-digits led by 22 from Tyrese Maxey and 20 from Seth Curry.

Philadelphia finished with 52 points in the paint compared to Denver’s 38.

Frustrated by a non-call on a perceived offensive foul from Tobias Harris, Malone barked across the court before he picked up his first technical foul. With 6:04 left in the third quarter and the Nuggets down 70-61, Malone stalked onto the court and immediately earned his second.

The Sixers stretched the lead to 87-69 entering the fourth quarter under a barrage of 3-pointers.

Given Philadelphia’s lengthy injury report and the Sixers’ extended losing streak, Malone had his guard up. Asked before the game whether those types of games scared him the most, Malone cracked a smile.

“Yes, they do,” he said. “I actually said that to my coaches a little while ago. And I try to say the same thing to our team. You can never judge a team that’s lost five in a row that’s without a bunch of their star players because I said, ‘Fellas, put yourselves in their shoes. You’ve been there. When you get blown out in Utah and you’re undermanned, you find a way to come out and usually play with great energy and effort because you have pride.’

