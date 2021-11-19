News
Ravens vs. Bears staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 11 game in Chicago?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 11 game between the Ravens (6-3) and Chicago Bears (3-6) at Soldier Field:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 24, Bears 21: The Ravens are getting a week and a half to fix what went wrong in Miami, but Lamar Jackson’s limited workweek might offset some of that self-scouting. Chicago’s injury situation is also worth watching here; the Bears could again be down a few stars. Ultimately, in a matchup of a team that’s struggled on the road and a team that’s struggled everywhere, it’s wise to bet against the squad with the young quarterback. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert struggled in his first test against the Ravens’ defensive looks. Will Bears rookie Justin Fields fare any better?
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 21, Bears 14: The Ravens will show up for this game after being embarrassed last week by the Dolphins in Miami. This game doesn’t draw much interest, especially because the Bears are struggling, but it will be fun to watch rookie quarterback Justin Fields go up against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Both are elusive and can make plays on the run. Other than those two, this game probably won’t be very entertaining.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 31, Bears 20: The Ravens came out flat in Miami and never solved the problems thrown at them by an attacking defense. They’ll have another chance to bank a victory in Chicago, where the Bears have been mediocre on defense and erratic on offense with rookie Justin Fields at quarterback. This time, the Ravens will get it done, led by a rebound performance from Lamar Jackson against a less blitz-happy defense.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 28, Bears 17: Sunday provides the Ravens a perfect opportunity to get back in the win column after struggling to solve Miami’s blitz-heavy defense last week. The Bears’ offense has been inconsistent under Justin Fields and their defense has struggled, allowing an average of 33.3 points over the past three games. Lamar Jackson will have a bounce-back performance and don’t be surprised if rookie receiver Rashod Bateman finally records his first career touchdown.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 24, Bears 16: There’s not much that Chicago does well this year, ranking 26th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Even the Bears’ usually stout defense has been a disappointment and could be missing top edge rusher Khalil Mack and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks on Sunday. The only thing that might keep Chicago hanging around is rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who is coming off his best game as a pro in a narrow loss to the Steelers. John Harbaugh teams usually feast on rookie quarterbacks, even though former Bears first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky came into M&T Bank Stadium and won in 2017. Fields won’t be so lucky going up against Lamar Jackson.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 27, Bears 17: The Ravens have enough veterans to know they can’t lay an egg two weeks in a row after a hugely disappointing game against the Dolphins last Thursday. The Bears have a rookie quarterback and can’t stop the run, a recipe that fits well with what the Ravens like to do. Assuming the illness that kept quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Rashod Bateman from practicing isn’t serious and wideout Marquise Brown’s thigh injury doesn’t prevent him from playing, the Ravens should be as healthy as they’ve been all season with tight end Nick Boyle back and running back Latavius Murray looking good enough to go. Crazier things have happened in this wonky NFL season, but look for the Ravens to get back on track with a solid win.
News
‘You should not lose a game because of that:’ Inside the NFL’s crackdown on taunting and how the Chicago Bears and Cassius Marsh were caught up in the sweep
The defense for common sense would like to call its next witness. Would the curly haired blond fellow in the No. 59 jersey please come to the stand.
Please state your name and profession for the record.
Witness: Cassius Lee Marsh. I’m a linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
And how many games have you played for the Bears?
Witness: Just one. I was signed to their practice squad two weeks ago and then flexed to the active roster for that next game.
So you recall then where you were on the night of Nov. 8?
Witness: Yes, sir. Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. “Monday Night Football.”
And do you remember where you were at approximately 11:03 p.m.?
Witness: I do. I was in the game as a pass rusher as part of a dime package our defense was using on a key third-and-8 play.
So what happened next?
Witness: Three of my teammates — Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards Jr. and Robert Quinn — went after Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and pressured him. When he started scurrying up through the pocket, I looped around a block and buried him.
That felt good, didn’t it?
Witness: Felt great.
So what did you do next?
Witness: I did what I’ve often done in my career when I sack a quarterback. As a tribute to my younger days doing taekwondo, I did a spinning, jumping martial-arts kick to celebrate.
Just for fun?
Witness: Yeah, man. Just for kicks.
So what did you do after your spinning kick?
Witness: I walked about six or seven steps to my left, toward the Steelers bench, stopped between the hash marks and the numbers on the field and just stood there for a second.
How far would you say you were from the Steelers sideline?
Witness: At least 45 feet. Maybe 60.
Did you confront any members of the Steelers?
Witness: No, sir. Their punter was coming onto the field. But I wasn’t really near him.
Did you say anything?
Witness: No, sir.
So you simply walked toward that bench for a few steps, stopped and then turned around?
Witness: Yes, sir. And I started jogging back to our sideline.
Did anything happen on that jog?
Witness: Yes, sir. I didn’t realize it at the time but the referee, Tony Corrente, hip-checked me as I went past.
Hip-checked you? How would you describe that bump?
Witness: Incredibly inappropriate.
Anything else occur in that moment?
Witness: Yes, sir. The referee threw a flag.
For what?
Witness: Taunting.
Because you bumped into one another?
Witness: No, sir. He said later it was because I was taunting the Steelers. He told a pool reporter immediately after the game that he noticed me “posture in such a way” that he felt was taunting.
Were you strutting at all?
Witness: I mean, yeah. A little bit. I had just come up with a huge third-down sack in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of my first game with my new team. Who wouldn’t have a little bounce in their step?
Can you see how Mr. Corrente and his boss may have interpreted your strut as a taunt?
Witness: I mean, I guess. Maybe. But it seems like a pretty big stretch.
Mr. Marsh, you are familiar with the NFL’s emphasis on cracking down against taunting this season, correct?
Witness: I am.
Are you aware that on the league’s Football Operations website, they define taunting as “any flagrant acts or remarks that deride, mock, bait or embarrass an opponent?”
Witness: I didn’t know that exact phrasing. But sounds about right.
And were you attempting to deride the Steelers during the moment in question?
Witness: No, sir. I didn’t think so.
Were you mocking anyone?
Witness: No, sir. I didn’t think so.
Baiting or embarrassing anyone?
Witness: No.
But you were penalized anyway. So what was the impact of that penalty?
Witness: Well, sir, it gave the Steelers 15 free yards. So instead of fourth-and-15 and a punt, they had first-and-10 at our 39 yard line and later kicked a field goal to go ahead 26-20.
So that penalty likely cost your team three points?
Witness: Yes sir.
And you guys later lost that game by two after another Steelers field goal?
Witness: Yes, sir.
And had they not gotten the previous field goal, they might have needed more than a field goal to win at the end?
Witness: Yes, sir.
So is it fair to say that taunting call may have had a significant influence on the game’s final result?
Witness: That’s fair to say. Correct.
Was there any other punishment for you associated with that behavior?
Witness: Yes. The league fined me $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Just to be clear, Mr. Marsh, you had no intention of taunting?
Witness: No, sir.
And on the night of the game and the morning after, is it accurate you even had texts from Steelers players absolving you of any wrongdoing and expressing their disagreement with the call?
Witness: I did. They told me they agreed the call was bogus.
So players on the very team you were accused of taunting, players who benefited directly from the penalty issued against you didn’t think that particular call was just?
Witness: That is correct.
The defense for common sense has nothing further.
‘It’s about respect’
Where should we even begin? How can we start to make sense of how the NFL’s well-intentioned push to reduce taunting in the game suddenly has become so controversial and so widely panned? Perhaps it’s wise to focus on the enforcement of a rule that became a point of emphasis this season after the competition committee, with input from league owners and representatives of the NFL Players Association, agreed some cleanup to the game was necessary.
Many within the league wanted fewer face mask-to-face mask verbal battles that had the potential to escalate. There was a push to increase sportsmanship within the game. A quest to reduce unnecessary post-play tussling elevated.
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who will bring his team to Soldier Field to face the Bears this weekend, is on a subcommittee of the league’s competition committee. Harbaugh was asked in mid-September about the objectives of this new taunting emphasis.
“I agree with the idea,” he said. “Sportsmanship is very important. And the way we treat each other is very important. I think the NFL is out in front in so many ways. We’re high profile. Kids watch us all the time. So the way we treat one another on the field is very important. It’s about respect. How that gets interpreted from game to game, that’s something you have to work through.”
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is one of the four coaches on the competition committee and, as it turns out, a recent beneficiary of the taunting crackdown. (Marsh’s alleged posturing aided Tomlin’s 29-27 victory over the Bears two weeks ago.) A day after that controversial moment, Tomlin was asked again about the league’s push to reduce taunting.
“We’re just trying to clean our game up,” he said. “(With) this game being played at the highest level, we understand that people who play at a lower level watch us and often mimic the things we do and how we conduct ourselves. Just largely as a league competition committee specifically, there was a desire to improve in that area.”
To be fair to the league’s officials, a majority of the 37 taunting penalties issued this season fit the profile for exactly what the league is trying to get rid of.
Players making a big hit and looming over their opponent in an imposing manner? Not allowed. Players getting right up in another player’s face and jawing well after a play is finished? Prohibited.
In a short video produced by the NFL Department of Officiating and shown to all teams during the preseason to educate players and coaches on the rule changes and points of emphasis, the league highlighted actions from last season that no longer are being tolerated.
Indianapolis Colts receiver Parris Campbell, for example, bounced up after taking a big hit from Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack and immediately bodied Jack while flexing. Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry was shown spiking a football in the direction of Houston Texans safety Eric Murray.
‘That is a penalty?!?!’
Still, at times — and notably during that debatable Monday night chaos two weeks ago — the enforcement of the taunting rule has proved head-scratching. Perhaps even result-changing. As ESPN analyst Louis Riddick noted in the aftermath of Marsh’s penalty, “That is a real, real tough one, man. … You should not lose a game because of that.”
Three-and-half weeks earlier, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was involved in a tackle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, then spent a moment or two jawing at Fournette. Referee Clay Martin was having none of it, threw his flag and penalized the Eagles 15 yards.
Instead of second-and-8 at their 27, the Buccaneers had a free first down at the 42 with 5 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in a game they led 28-22. The penalty helped the Bucs drain the clock. The Eagles never got the ball back.
Fox Sports color analyst Troy Aikman was miffed in that moment, wondering how the punishment fit the crime.
“I know that’s a point of emphasis and everyone has been talking about it,” Aikman said. “But that is a penalty?”
Responded play-by-play announcer Joe Buck: “It is now.”
Heading into Week 11, officials had called 37 taunting penalties over the season’s first 150 games. The Tribune reviewed every call and identified a handful of notable facts and figures.
- For starters, defensive players have been called for taunting nearly twice as often as offensive players — 24-13.
- Defensive backs (16 taunting calls) and receivers (seven) have been responsible for more than 60% of the infractions overall.
- Nine teams had yet to be called for a single taunting violation while nine others had been penalized for at least two such infractions.
- The crews of referees Land Clark and Brad Allen have called taunting most often with Clark’s group throwing seven such flags and Allen’s crew handing out five.
- Only two players, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins and Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, have been repeat offenders.
Still, for those who might have guessed that the league’s high-profile crackdown on taunting would lead to heightened awareness and thus a reduction in the number of violations as the season moves along? Well, 16 taunting flags were thrown in Weeks 8-10 compared with just 10 over the previous six weeks.
Earlier this week, the NFL sent a memo and another video to teams warning the crackdown would continue and emphasizing its push to punish acts of disrespect that are directed at opposing players or an opponent’s bench.
Learning curve
The Bears, believe it or not, have been penalized for taunting as much as any team this season, tied with the Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers and Jaguars with three such infractions.
Clark’s back judge, Greg Meyer, was the one who found reason to punish Bears safety Tashaun Gipson in Week 2 after Gipson celebrated an energizing third-down stop by clapping emphatically as he stood near Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. After that game, Gipson was perplexed by the ruling.
“I wasn’t really saying much,” he argued. “I just clapped, man. That was a huge play on third down. (Just) pumping up my guys. That’s just the type of energy that you’re playing with. I don’t want to be out there if I can’t be happy for my guys when they make big plays. That’s what this game is about. It’s just adrenaline.”
In the same breath, Gipson owned his blunder as best he could. “It was costly,” he acknowledged, “and that was something I just can’t do. … It’s a fine line right now. You don’t know if you can be happy.”
Not to worry. That call was so iffy it likely earned the Bears a return gift later that afternoon when Bengals safety Vonn Bell blitzed Andy Dalton, forced an incompletion and shouted at Dalton. The Bears quarterback quickly marched toward umpire Paul King and began pleading for equal treatment.
King heard the appeal, ripped out his yellow flag and hit Bell for taunting.
Nine weeks later, though, Gipson is still attempting to sort through the interpretation of what qualifies as taunting and what does not. That can depend on the week and which officiating crew the Bears might be sharing the field with.
Two weeks ago in Pittsburgh, Gipson made a third-and-2 stop on Steelers tight end Kevin Rader and found himself suppressing his natural emotional reaction. He didn’t like the feeling.
“I’m a little older now. I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Gipson said. “So it’s truly habit. It is, man. When you make a play, it’s hard to not want to celebrate with your guys and show that type of emotion. Now it’s in the back of your mind.”
Gipson jokes he is still scarred by the taunting penalty from Week 2, which was accompanied by a fine notice for north of $10,000. “It’s a real thing,” he said. “They’re taking real money.”
That fine was reduced on appeal, and Gipson said he later knocked additional financial dues off by taking a video course.
“Any way to save money, man,” he said. “I’m frugal.”
Celebration rules
To be clear, in this particular crusade, the NFL is not trying to act as the fun police. They are more interested in curtailing avoidable conflict. The message to teams and players has been straightforward since the summer. Excitement and happiness are still acceptable — so long as they are channeled in a proper direction and not directed toward opponents.
As Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson put it after the defeat of the Bengals in September, “We were telling each other, ‘Keep bringing the energy. Keep celebrating.’ But we have to celebrate with ourselves. We can’t get anywhere close to the offense. Just celebrate within ourselves and keep bringing the juice.”
That’s a message Bears coach Matt Nagy has echoed. He stressed this week that he understands the spirit of the rule and the extracurricular nonsense the league wants to reduce. The intent, Nagy realizes, is for the NFL to serve as a model and provide examples of sportsmanship for younger generations to emulate, down through the high school ranks and into the earliest levels of youth football.
“It’s an exciting game. It’s a game that’s very emotional,” Nagy said this week. “But there are times where some people are egregious with celebrating and it can be over the top. Probably the biggest message is, ‘Let’s calm this down a little bit. Because people watch and people want to see a little bit of respect.’ ”
Nagy’s appreciation for the intention of the rule probably stems as much from his role as a father of four teenage boys as it does from his duties as Bears coach. He understands the natural urge for kids to imitate what they see in NFL games and cited Odell Beckham Jr.’s legendary one-handed touchdown catch in 2014 as a moment that suddenly prompted kids trying to copy that highlight-reel moment.
“That’s the last thing coaches tell you to do — ‘Use two hands to catch the ball,’ ” Nagy said. “But Odell’s out here making spectacular (one-handed) catches. He’s all over the media because it’s unbelievable. And then every kid is out here trying to catch the ball one-handed — including my four. So you have to tell them, ‘Listen, man, that’s awesome (but) …’ Well, it’s the same thing in this regard. It’s our job to do it the right way.”
The natural follow-up question, though, is whether high-stakes games in a billion-dollar industry should be swung on controversial calls that are, in part, made to help set a better example for kids.
Gipson, too, is both a competitor and a father. His oldest son, Tashaun Jr., is 9 and locked into sports. Gipson knows firsthand how the younger generations look up to players.
Still, he raises an eyebrow at the grand suggestion that perceived taunting gestures are ruining the youth.
“Honestly,” Gipson said, “for us to show passion is a lot of what makes these kids want to be football players when they grow up. When you go to these games and you see these guys showing emotion and bringing that energy, it’s a big deal.
“Obviously there are instances where it’s a little more brash and distasteful. And I understand trying to take that out of the game. But half these penalties they’re making examples of, they’re just teetering with the line. Are we really setting an example? Or is it something we’re just experimenting with at the expense of the players?”
Rules are rules
In Week 8, Giants running back Elijhaa Penny punctuated a 16-yard catch in the fourth quarter of a tie game against the Kansas City Chiefs by flipping the ball forward and doing a bit of an emphatic head bob in the direction of linebacker Ben Niemann.
Flag. Taunting.
With a little more than seven minutes remaining, Penny’s penalty hurt his team. That Giants drive resulted in a punt, and the Chiefs drove for the game-winning field goal on the ensuing possession.
Even more costly and controversial: the flag against Marsh and the Bears the following Monday. That was widely criticized as an overreach by Corrente. Questions were raised as to why — if Marsh’s “posture” toward the Steelers sideline was so egregious — it still took Corrente several moments to throw his flag, launching it into the crisp fall air only after he and Marsh bumped.
Corrente stood by his call after the game. And the league’s director of officiating, Perry Fewell, backed him up in a video detailing some of the most debatable calls from Week 9. In that video, Fewell further admonished Marsh.
“He takes several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench, posturing toward their sideline,” Fewell said.
Marsh took exception to that explanation.
“Just sounds like them not being able to admit that they’re wrong honestly,” he said last week during an interview on WMVP-AM 1000. “It is what it is. … I think it’s ridiculous that they’re referring to my posture, you know? If I can’t show posture on the field, what can you do?”
Added Gipson: “I’ve watched that play over and over again. As a parent at home, that’s not something I’m going to say to my son, ‘Hey, don’t look at that. That’s what we don’t do.’ I mean the guy made a play. Huge play. Impactful play. Fourth quarter. Close game. We’re getting the ball back. Show some damn emotion! I would have been worried if he just got that sack and went to the sideline.”
If that incident wasn’t the most ridiculous taunting flag thrown so far this season, it’s certainly a top nominee. Other candidates:
Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards was hit with a flag after his second pick-six of the fourth quarter against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in Week 2. Edwards’ transgression? Backpedaling the final 5 yards on his rip into the end zone.
In Week 4, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller made a 21-yard reception but then quickly lost 15 of those when he bounced the ball with his left hand on the sideline. Referee John Hussey detailed the violation as “spiking the ball in the bench area.”
Former NFL official and current ESPN officiating analyst John Parry didn’t agree. “It is a point of emphasis,” Parry said. “But he’s not looking at the defender. He’s just putting the ball down on the ground in the white. I don’t think it’s directed at the opponent. … I don’t think there’s any intent there.”
Then there was the flag thrown on Chargers rookie Chris Rumph II at the end of a kickoff last weekend. Rumph was involved in a bit of post-play pushing with Chazz Surratt and Blake Lynch of the Minnesota Vikings. Chris Rumph Sr., who is the Bears defensive line coach, was watching live on TV, still scarred by what happened to his team six nights earlier. Then his son also drew a flag for taunting.
Rumph’s instant reaction?
“I’m not talking as a coach right now,” he declared. “As a dad? They robbed my son.”
Somewhere, Curtis Marsh Sr. is likely nodding.
Said Gipson: “Energy and passion is what this sport is all about. Taking that away from the game is tough. You’re taking away passion. Guys work all year-round. You may get one opportunity to make a play and change a game. To not be able to show that energy and passion is tough for sure.”
With eight weeks left in the regular season plus 13 postseason games beyond that, it’s a good bet the taunting rule will attract the spotlight again soon.
“You’ve got to understand the rule,” Nagy said “And now I need to do my job to teach that to our players so they understand it. And understand that these are the rules. We can’t change that. So know how we roll with that.”
News
14 ways to save money on skiing and snowboarding in Colorado this season
Perhaps the onset of ski season has left you regretting that you didn’t buy a season pass last spring when prices were at their lowest. Or, maybe you have one but are looking for ways to ski an area or two this winter that aren’t covered by your season pass.
With the approach of Thanksgiving, which some regard as the unofficial start of ski season, we’ve pulled together some ideas on how you can save money on skiing and riding in Colorado this year.
The first thing to know is that some good deals currently available will expire soon.
Epic passes prices will increase on Nov. 21 when the current 20% discount expires. The Epic Pass will go from $819 to $1,024, the Epic Local pass will go from $619 to $774 and the four-day pass will go from $337 to $422.
Loveland 4-Paks ($199) will be on sale only through Nov. 21. You can use your 4-Pak yourself on four different days or break it up to share with friends and family on the same day. There are no restrictions or blackouts.
The last day for Arapahoe Basin multi-day packs at their current pricing will be Cyber Monday (Nov. 29). Currently, those prices are $299 for a five-pack, $269 for a four-pack and $239 for a three-pack. They are unrestricted, have no blackout dates, and do not need to be used within a specific time frame or on consecutive days.
Colorado Ski Country USA has two great programs for budget-conscious skiers. If you buy a Gems card ($39) for skiing or riding at Colorado’s smaller ski areas, you can get two-for-one lift ticket deals or get 30% off the ticket window price. And, you get to do that twice at each of the 11 participating areas: Arapahoe Basin, Cooper, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Kendall Mountain, Loveland, Monarch, Powderhorn and Sunlight.
Ski Country also has a great program for kids. Through its Passport program ($59), kids in fourth, five and sixth grade can get four free days at 21 Ski Country member areas. That’s every area except the five owned by Vail Resorts (Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte), which doesn’t belong to Ski Country, Silverton and Wolf Creek.
Another way to save money, if you don’t have your own gear, is to opt for season rental packages rather than renting daily. Epic Mountain Gear doesn’t do season rentals and Christy Sports concluded its season rental program in the Front Range on Sunday, but options remain.
Larson’s Ski & Sport in Wheat Ridge has adult season rental packages ranging from $120 to $190, while packages for kids 5 and under start at $86 and older kids at $120. Breeze Ski Rentals in Lakewood has adult packages at $199 and kids packages at $139. Packages include skis (or snowboards), boots and poles.
Mountain Threads, located near the Interstate 70 Genesee exit, rents ski clothing for daily use. While most of its customers are tourists — especially those from warm-weather regions of the country — they have seen an increase in local customers in recent years that seems to be coming from new Colorado transplants, according to store manager Bella Wagner. An adult package (jacket, pants, goggles and gloves) costs $40, a children’s package costs $30, and every package goes out the door in a duffel bag for convenient transport. All clothing is laundered and sanitized after it is returned, a policy that predates COVID.
Pack yourself lunch when skiing at Arapahoe Basin. At the Legend, they don’t mind if you brown-bag your lunch, so you can eat it in the A-Frame at the base or the Black Mountain Lodge at mid-mountain without anyone hassling you. A-Basin is also doing season equipment rentals for kids up to age 14, priced at $144.
In honor of Aspen’s 75th year as a ski resort, Aspen Snowmass is offering $75 lift tickets during early season (Nov. 25-Dec. 21) and late season (April 3-17). There is a catch, though. You have to book at least one night lodging through them.
Daily passes at Cooper are heavily discounted if purchased 48 hours in advance online. For example, you can buy an adult lift ticket at $50 that would be $90 at full price and a children’s pass at $35 instead of $70. Keep in mind this deal is only available Mondays through Thursdays and is not in effect over holiday periods or spring break.
Copper Mountain’s Play Forever Thursdays, in its third year, will partner with 13 non-profit organizations from Jan. 6 through March 31 to offer $99 lift tickets purchased in advance online. And for each Play Forever Thursday lift ticket sold, $5 will go to the non-profits.
Kids 12 and younger ski for free at Keystone with no blackout dates if their families book two or more nights through Keystone Resort lodging.
Adult first-timers at Loveland can get three lessons and a season pass for $547. Children 7-14 can get three lessons and a season pass for $399. And here’s a reason to consider buying a Loveland season pass, currently priced at $499: As a bonus, you get three free days at Purgatory, Monarch, Cooper, Sunlight, Powderhorn and a dozen out-of-state areas.
All kids 12 and under ski free at Purgatory. And, on select dates, when you purchase three or more consecutive days of lift tickets, you will receive a $20 credit per lift ticket that you can use anywhere at the resort.
At Wolf Creek, on designated Locals Appreciation Days (and everyone is considered a local), lift tickets will cost only $60. Those days are scheduled for Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1-2, Dec. 6-9, Feb. 2, 9, and 13, March 6 and 30, and April 3. And on designated College Days (Dec. 5, Jan. 30, Feb. 27 and April 2) college students with valid college IDs and current class schedules can snag lift tickets for $60.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Review: Disney’s “Encanto” shines with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical brilliance, character depth
Three stars. Rated PG. 1 hour, 49 minutes. In theaters.
Mirabel Madrigal is an average child in a magical family — a feeling many adolescents can no doubt relate to.
In Disney’s new computer-animated movie, “Encanto,” the curly-haired, bespectacled Colombian girl suddenly finds herself struggling with her family’s approval as the Madrigals near an important rite for all young family members: the discovery of their unique powers, symbolized by a glowing door that leads into a fantastical realm (or their bedroom, as it were).
Well, all except Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz (Det. Rosa Diaz on “Brooklyn Nine Nine”). She has no magical powers, a fact that everyone’s happy to remind her of. Fortunately, Mirabel’s not a boilerplate teenage outcast. She’s a little weird and insecure, but also funny and sensitive and headstrong in ways the people of her village aren’t. That makes her the right focal point for an epic, family-friendly tale with a surprisingly intimate feel.
With typically tender, stirring music from Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Surface Pressure” is destined to become a YouTube banger) and an unprecedented investment in its South American characters and Spanglish dialogue, “Encanto” also represents another jump forward for a company that’s found success with diverse protagonists (see recent MCU, Star Wars and Disney+ releases). “Encanto” works, however, because it’s a universal fable about failing to live up to standards amid long-held secrets, family spats and selfish myth-making.
With the warm, earthy color palette for its mountain-jungle setting — reminiscent of the island paradise in “Moana,” which also featured Miranda’s original music — and fetching character models, the film is a grab-bag of eye candy. Its bubble-eyed cuteness and lack of obvious stakes can feel glazing at times, but its supporting characters (all of whom get an impressive amount of screen time and depth) feel more fleshed-out than in most animated films.
The gorgeous, lilting Isabela (Diane Guerrero) leaves a trail of intoxicating flowers wherever she goes. Luisa (Jessica Darrow), on the other hand, possesses Herculean strength (which also reads as “less femininity”) and uses it to keep all manner of crises in her enchanted, agricultural village at bay.
The Madrigal family’s powers are unabashedly symbolic. The girls’ mother, Julieta (Angie Sepeda) can heal people with food, although the men tend to be less enchanting than the women. Julieta’s husband and Mirabel’s dad, Agustín (“That ’70s Show” vet Wilmer Valderrama) is the reassuring but slightly feckless papa. Supporting characters such as Pepa Madrigal (Carolina Gaitán), Mirabel’s aunt, can control the weather but are usually followed by thundering rainclouds, while matriarch Abuela Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero), the literal keeper of the family flame, frets over ritualistic preparations and Mirabel’s role in the family.
As “Encanto’s” most important character besides Mirabel, Abuela Alma strives to protect a family-shattering mystery that is connected to their shadowy cousin Bruno (an essential John Leguizamo), who can see the future. But Mirabel won’t blindly swallow Abuela Alma’s stories and embarks on a perilous journey to discover the truth — and save the family’s magic before it dies forever.
Directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush (“Zootopia”) deftly navigate the potential contradictions and snags of “Encanto,” introducing yet another original Disney character to a popular culture choked with remakes and reboots. Even as Disney itself doubles down on same-y comic book and sci-fi franchises, its support for brand new stories is something to be celebrated. The legendary Disney-princess mold has been broken, and a new one has been cast for young, independent female characters, from Moana to Raya to Mirabel. (Disney isn’t much using the “princess” term these days, but that’s roughly the archetype.)
Funny, cute, heart-tugging and proud, “Encanto” is arguably the best of this new crop, despite its relative breeziness. Far from a staid formula, the effervescent mixture of Miranda’s music, diverse (and especially Spanish-language) cultures, and universal themes has yielded some of the best family fare of the past decade.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Ravens vs. Bears staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 11 game in Chicago?
APENFT Price Prediction 2021 – Will NFT Hit $0.000005 Soon?
Prominent Deployment Roadblocks That the ESB Integration Tool Circumvents With Precision
The Many Reasons Log Cabins Are The Best
‘You should not lose a game because of that:’ Inside the NFL’s crackdown on taunting and how the Chicago Bears and Cassius Marsh were caught up in the sweep
JulSwap Price Prediction 2021 – Will JULD Hit $0.5 Soon?
13 Psychic Myths & Facts – Dare to Think Differently
When Do You Finish Legalities Of Marriage?
14 ways to save money on skiing and snowboarding in Colorado this season
Selfkey (KEY) Coin Price Prediction 2021 – Will KEY Hit $0.05 Soon?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities6 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH1 week ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19