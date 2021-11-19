Celebrities
Scarlett Johansson Rocks Plunging Sequined Top At 1st Post-Baby Event With Colin Jost — Photos
Scarlett Johansson made her first public appearance since giving birth to son Cosmo at the American Cinematheque Awards. Scarlett wowed in a sequined top and white pantsuit.
Scarlett Johansson, 36, made her debut as a mom of two at the American Cinematheque Awards on November 18. She walked the red carpet with husband Colin Jost, 39, and wowed in a plunging sequined top paired with a white pantsuit. This is the first time Scarlett has been seen in public since the birth of her and Colin’s son, Cosmo, was announced in August 2021.
The actress and Colin held hands on the red carpet as they posed for photos. They often looked lovingly in each other’s eyes. Scarlett was honored at the event with the American Cinematheque Award.
Scarlett and Colin were able to keep her pregnancy a secret. The couple never publicly confirmed that they were expecting. After news of their baby’s birth was announced in August 2021, Colin confirmed the news on Instagram.
“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks,” Colin wrote on August 18.
Baby Cosmo is Scarlett’s second child and her first with the Saturday Night Live cast member, whom she married in October 2020. Scarlett has a daughter named Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
While pregnant, Scarlett sued Disney and accused the company of breaching her contract when it offered Black Widow on Disney+ while it was still showing in theaters. The actress had sought a $50 million payout. A settlement was reached in September 2021. Scarlett opened up about her decision to take on Disney at the American Cinematheque Awards.
“It was a very surreal time because, of course, the film had come out and was hugely successful and that was a big celebration. I had a baby and that was obviously a life-changing, amazing, celebratory thing,” Scarlett told The Hollywood Reporter. “In a way, that sort of buoyed me through the very uncertain, stressful time. I feel mostly very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through and that it’s made, I think, a positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives’ lives and livelihood.”
Celebrities
Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested at Orlando Airport
Ex-NFL Player Zackary “Zac” Stacy was arrested at the Orlando International Airport after he exited a flight from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.
Stacy is accused of savagely beating his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, the mother of his 5-month-old son.
The beating was captured on hidden cameras in Evans’ studio apartment in Oakland, Florida last Saturday.
Stacy fled the state after the attack, but he was persuaded by law enforcement to return to Florida to face the music.
Orlando Police took him into custody and he was booked into the Orange County Jail late Thursday, according to OPD spokesperson Heidi Rodriguez.
Stacy appears to have a smirk on his face in the mugshot released by the Orange County Jail.
In a series of Twitter posts this week, Evans complained that she was ignored by Oakland police officers who waited 4 days to issue a restraining order against the former NY Jets running back.
However, the OPD claims officers responded “within minutes” to Evans’ emergency call Saturday around 2:30 p.m. and determined “a domestic violence battery had taken place.”
Oakland police Detective Shawn Dozier claimed Stacy, “had fled the scene,” by the time officers arrived.
Evans took to Twitter to thank her supporters last night. She tweeted, “Personally I feel the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there.”
Personally I feel the state should have several more charges, but thank you to everyone who made this possible!!! We are halfway there.
CONVICTION & SENTENCING NEXT! https://t.co/Zo8vlPzAS9
— K Evans (@KEvans_) November 19, 2021
#zacstacy #domesticviolence The Florida justice system has been failing me. I have filed police reports previously and the State Attorney hasn’t picked them up. Other women fall victim to this everyday. Please call attention to the Florida State Attorney. pic.twitter.com/ugaXNdSfzR
— K Evans (@KEvans_) November 18, 2021
Celebrities
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax
Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
Shiloh looked so grown up for the red carpet appearance, as she kept it casual in ripped jeans and a black sweatshirt, along with light blue Converse sneakers. She had her hair pulled back into a bun and was all smiles as she took photos with the group. Meanwhile, Pax rocked grey jeans and Converse, along with a flannel button down shirt, and Angelina stunning in a calf-length black dress.
This look was more reminiscent of Shiloh’s usual tomboy style compared to the other red carpet outfits we’ve seen her wearing recently. In October, Shiloh attended various premieres and events for her mom’s movie, Eternals, and she rocked a few different dresses on the public outings. At the Los Angeles premiere, she wore one of her famous mom’s old beige dresses, paired with flat white shoes. At the Rome premiere, she wore a black mini dress with her hair styled in a gorgeous, braided updo.
Angelina has been parading her six kids on public outings quite a bit ever since she split from their father, Brad Pitt, in September 2016. The exes are still embroiled in a bitter custody battle over the children. Earlier this year, Brad was awarded joint custody of the five minor kids. However, when Angelina won her battle to have the judge in their divorce case thrown out, the joint custody decision, which was made by that judge, was reversed. An appellate court upheld that decision after Brad tried to argue it. The actor has kept his relationship with his kids out of the public eye since the 2016 divorce.
Celebrities
‘Dickinson’ Season 3 Episode 5: Emily Dickinson, The Musical
With renewed purpose, Emily attempts to reunite her family to celebrate a special occasion, but ends up at odds with everyone, including Sue.
As we hit the midpoint of the final season of Dickinson (tear!), Emily finds herself on the precipice of big change. For one thing, she’s finally heard back from author and abolitionist Thomas Wentworth Higginson (Gabriel Ebert), who after reading her work deems her “wholly new and original” and craves to read more. With confidence that her poetry isn’t dead and feeling that she can finally write poems that can help in this time of war, Emily re-commits to her mission to reunite her family — and there is some work to be done.
While attending the town quilting bazaar, Emily learns that Vinnie has taken a vow of silence in solidarity with the troops, aka her sister’s new idea to find peace with the fact that all of her exes have died in the war. Meanwhile, her parents are feeling some serious “disapproving energy from these townspeople” after Mr. Dickinson wrote a “tone deaf” letter to the editor asking for sympathy for the confederates. The letter is on behalf of his brother, who happens to live in Georgia, but doesn’t agree with the politics. Apparently, writing the piece has proven him to be “out of step with the moment” from his neighbors and he’s being ostracized, even after they all find out it’s his birthday.
But Emily has an idea: what if she reunites the family for a sing-a-long at the house? Her mother agrees that it will lift her father’s spirits, but the only way it will feel right is if everyone is there – and that means getting Austin and Sue to come. But Sue is easy to convince, especially after Emily professes her love for her.
Oh yes, this is another one of those EmiSue moments that will go down in the books. When Emily finds Sue at her house tired and worn out from the baby, looking so low it’s painful, Emily gets vulnerable and, just as she did to Walt Whitman in the episode before, Emily professes her love for Sue. “I love you,” she says to Sue on bended knee. “I love you more than anything, and anyone on Earth.” Then, we get that passionate line from the trailer, “I can’t live with you,” Emily insists. “I can’t breathe without you and I can’t write without you.”
And with that, Sue is saved by her “wife” (yes, you heard Emily right, she called herself Sue’s “wife”) and agrees that the sing-a-long sounds nice. She even offers to convince Austin to come. Sue is unsuccessful though, only managing to get into another heated argument with her estranged husband, before she heads over to the Dickinson house.
Despite Austin’s absence, the sing-a-long is a success. The Dickinson women and Edward sing and dance and laugh about the living room, looking lighter than they have in quite some time. Sue even manages to steal a moment with Emily to give her notes about a poem she gave her, Safe in their Alabaster Chambers. Emily almost reveals that this is the same poem she sent Higginson, but catches herself, knowing that telling Sue she’s sharing her work with anyone else would devestate her.
With the good times rolling, Mrs. Dickinson and Edward reminisce about how they met, but things start to turn sour as memories drift to their wedding. More than once, Mrs. D makes a not-so-funny joke about being a “child bride” and how getting married tore her away from her mother and sister. Clearly, she’s still dealing with the passing of Lavinia and now she’s questioning all of her life choices as far back as she can remember. Everyone remarks how hard of a time it’s truly been for all of them – and Emily gets inspired.
Here comes the moment true Hailee Steinfeld stans have been waiting for since episode one: Emily sits at the piano and sings. The song is “Hard Times”, written in 1854 by Stephen Foster, and with just the piano and Hailee’s voice at the helm, the song feels terribly relevant, even though it’s over 100 years old. And just before she finishes, who should show up but Austin, joining in on her song, cementing the need for both Adrian Blake Enscoe and Ella Hunt to record duets with Hailee on her next album.
While the moment is tender, it doesn’t last, and soon, the family is back at each other’s throats. Austin immediately starts to drink, and announces he’s leaving his father’s law firm to start his own, which will specialize in a new form of law: divorce. Without missing a beat, he further proclaims he’s leaving Sue and taking full custody of their child. Sue runs off, and Emily’s finally had enough of her brother. She screams at him for hurting Sue and for refusing to fix their family. He reminds her that their father started it, particularly when he used to beat Emily.
Whether because she can’t stand Austin for upsetting Sue or because she’s blinded by the love of her father, she tells Austin that she chooses Edward over him and orders him to leave. She makes her way upstairs to comfort Sue, who is clearly upset, but not because of Austin. While alone in Emily’s room, Sue’s found the letter from Higginson and she’s crushed. Emily tries to explain why she reached out to him, but when Sue realizes Emily’s sent him the same poems she’d written for her, she storms off, slamming the door in Emily’s face. So, it’s back to the war in the Dickinson household.
Though only briefly, we also get an update from Henry and how he’s fairing with his role as teacher to the black regiment of soldiers. When he finally arranges their first lesson, he starts to learn a bit more about his new students — like Everett, who has perfect taste in interior design; The Wall, who is a big guy, but is mostly know for his strength of character; Aramis, who can see the future, full stop; and Michael Jordan. That’s right, you heard me. And I’m not even going to expand on it — I’m just going to let you enjoy the name drop and all the jokes that follow!
But while Henry makes some headway in convincing them the importance of learning to read and write, these men are still just eager to fight. Henry promises them that he and Higgsons are trying, but getting them weapons will be a “process” and in the meantime, the best way they can face the future is to learn from the past, and that means learning to read. Henry’s calmed the waters – for now.
‘Dickinson’ season 3 debuts all-new episodes on Friday on AppleTV+.
