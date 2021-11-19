Celebrities
Shhhhhhhhhh… Shiraz? OWN Shares First Look At “Kings Of Napa” Series Starring Isiah Whitlock
Shiiiiiii* we love some good wine!
This week the Oprah Winfrey Network shared the first look at their juicy new drama, “The Kings of Napa” from acclaimed writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television, to premiere on OWN Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
“The Kings of Napa” is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy. Watch the first look trailer below:
What do you think?!
The series features Ebonée Noel (“FBI”) who plays August King, the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. Rance Nix (“Amsterdam Ave”) plays Dana King, the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. Karen LeBlanc (“Jack Ryan”) plays Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband Reginald King, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “Da 5 Bloods”). Yaani King Mondschein (“The Prince & Me,” “Saving Grace”) plays Bridgette Pierce, the cousin of the King siblings who works as the vineyard manager for House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian (“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Family Reunion”) plays Christian King, the youngest brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Aquaman”) plays Melanie Pierce, August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.
“Kings of Napa” is set to premiere premiere on OWN Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Will you be watching?
Natalia Bryant’s All Smiles Partying With Friends At Harry Styles Concert — Photo
Natalia Bryant wore a long gray sweater and jeans to a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles that she attended with actress Iris Apatow and another friend.
Natalia Bryant was such an excited fan at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. The 18-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant was pictured entering the concert venue to witness a dazzling show headlined by the 27-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer, whose been performing around the world on his Love on Tour. Natalia was joined for the night out by actress Iris Apatow and one of their friends.
Natalia dressed fairly casual for Harry’s concert. She wore a long gray sweater over a black top to stay warm amidst falling temperatures outside. She also wore blue floral jeans and white and pink sneakers. The teenager kept her dark hair back in a long ponytail. She looked so excited to be arriving at the concert, and who could blame her? After all, it’s Harry Styles!
Natalia’s gotten to enjoy some fun public outings as of late. On Nov. 13, she joined her mother Vanessa, 39, at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchel event in West Hollywood. Natalia looked drop dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink gown. Two months earlier, she made her Met Gala debut in NYC in a floral dress with a dramatic balloon silhouette from Conner Ives.
Natalia similarly stunned when she made her debut on the cover of Teen Vogue for its September issue. In the accompanying interview, the University of Southern California student explained how she and her family honor the legacies of dad Kobe and sister Gianna, were tragically killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. “I love talking about my dad,” she told Teen Vogue. “It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me. [For] my little sisters [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would.”
Long Live Dolph: A Look Back At Young Dolph’s Most Legendary Moments
R.I.P. Young Dolph
Young Dolph flew out the 2 students from Duke University who got fired for playing his music at work and gave them $20,000 on the Rolling Loud stage 💯 pic.twitter.com/95f8sj3rAR
— Navjosh (@Navjosh) May 12, 2018
Everyone’s still reeling from the tragic murder of beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph who was shot and killed outside of a local bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.
“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” tweeted Memphis mayor Jim Strickland. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
The heart-breaking news broke online when a local woman claimed she witnessed the tragedy unfold while on Facebook Live.
Details about the senseless shooting are scarce but the rapper (whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.) appears to have been targeted after he showed love to Makeda’s Cookies–a local Black-owned bakery he frequented–just a week earlier.
One week ago —-
Young Dolph at Makedas Cookies, showing love, promoting the place he stopped by often.
Today, he was shot and killed there. RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/YccKCrJT0M
— Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 17, 2021
According to reports, Dolph was ambushed as soon as he got out of his car to enter the business. Unconfirmed reports suggest Dolph returned fire but later succumbed to his injuries.
A rapper of many beefs, Dolph thrived while endlessly beefing with Memphis arch nemesis Yo Gotti that erupted into a spray of bullets at his SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina before a club experience.
Fortunately, Dolph emerged unscathed from the shooting and detailed the failed attempt on his life in popular song “100 Shots.”
Never forget when Young Dolph got shot at in his Bulletproof car then Proceeded to drop a album with every track forming a sentence pic.twitter.com/Twn4CwN25t
— 𝘼𝙡𝙞𝙢🍙 (@NotSleepyLeems) November 17, 2021
Later that year, Dolph was shot three times after an argument with three men in Hollywood Boulevard’s tourist district, leaving him in critical condition.
“I’ve been targeted since I was 17, 18, 19,” he said in an interview with the Guardian. “I just knew that I was good.”
Yet he wasn’t “a person that lives in fear”, he added. “You got some people who really worry about that kind of shit. I don’t.”
Dolph is survived by his son, Tre, daughter, Aria, and supportive significant other Mia Jaye.
Rest in power and peace Young Dolph. One of the realest ones out there. I’m devastated for your beautiful family. 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/XzTrS033f3
— mark webber (@likemark) November 17, 2021
How will you be remembering Young Dolph? Tell us down below and turn the page to reflect on his most legendary moments ever.
Dog, this man Dolph gave away a Lamborghini to a fan– and when she sold it a year later, them man commented “GET PAID.” If that ain’t legendary, Ion know what is. Rest up Dolph. pic.twitter.com/IEMtjzqGZx
— P (@champthepen) November 17, 2021
“Dog, this man Dolph gave away a Lamborghini to a fan– and when she sold it a year later, them man commented “GET PAID.” If that ain’t legendary, Ion know what is. Rest up Dolph” – love this story
Donald Trump Didn’t Tell Rioters ‘Go Home’ In Jan. 6 Insurrection Video Outtakes, New Book Says
Author and journalist Jonathan Karl revealed what happened behind the scenes, when then-President Donald Trump was making his video message to rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Before he was banned from Twitter in wake of the January 6 insurrection, former President Donald Trump released a video telling rioters to “go home,” but author Jonathan Karl spoke about what happened in the White House that day during a Thursday November 18 appearance on The View. The show’s co-hosts asked the 53-year-old Betrayal: The Final Act Of The Trump Show author what he learned about the riot, and he revealed that the then-president had to film multiple takes of his video, where he told rioters to “go home.”
During the January 6 insurrection, Trump tweeted out a video late in the afternoon addressing his supporters who were protesting to overturn the election, which he lost to President Joe Biden. “I know you’re pained, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it,” he said. “We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”
Karl mentioned that Trump’s instructions for rioters to go home were not included in early takes of the video during his View appearance. “He finally issued that video – you remember—way late. The riot was almost over,” he said. “What I learned is there were multiple outtakes that were deemed unacceptable, and I asked somebody who was there for shooting that video what happened, and he said, ‘He didn’t tell them to go home. All he did was praise them.’ Like, ‘No, we got to do it again. Take 2, Take 3, Take 4.’”
Before explaining what had happened during the filming, Karl detailed more aspects of the insurrection, including that Trump watched what was happening from a room next to the Oval Office. “What I learned was he very much liked what he was seeing. He talked about how many people had been out there. People were finally fighting for him,” the author explained. He said that the then-president received a number of calls from people asking him “to do something about it.”
Earlier in the interview, The View hosts asked Karl in what ways the insurrection could’ve been worse, and he mentioned that there were other times that things could’ve “gone off the rails.” Karl mentioned how unclear it would’ve been if then-Vice President Mike Pence did try to overturn the election when Congress gathered to certify the election. He also mentioned that as Congress was being evacuated, a young staffer mentioned that someone should grab the mahogany boxes that held the electoral ballots. “Under our Constitution, you have to have the original electoral ballots, signed by the states, and they have to be done by a certain time,” he said. “A smart young staffer said grab them and save them.” HollywoodLife reached out to Donald Trump’s office for comment.
