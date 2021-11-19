Silver Dollar City officials say three structures have been damaged in fire; will reopen Friday

Suggest a Correction
BRANSON, Mo.- Silver Dollar City shared an update on Facebook Thursday afternoon about a fire that damaged three buildings.
The post says the fire spread from Heartland Home Furnishings, a woodcarving shop, to Flossie’s Fried Fancies, a pork rind business, in the lower western portion of the park. The fire was discovered before the park opened for the day.
Silver Dollar City says the fire started at 12:45 p.m. and was contained within an hour. The park says the front entrance was open but for one hour prior to the park opening, the majority of the park had no guest access.
Crews are still investigating the exact cause of the fire but do report no one was injured. Silver Dollar City says the park will remain closed for the rest of the day but will open Friday.
This is a developing story.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A suspected serial killer is now charged with two murders at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex.
The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Perez Reed, 25, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Irvin and Rau’daja Fairrow. Court documents show investigators believe Reed killed Washington on October 28 or 29, and Fairrow on October 29. Investigators found their bodies in apartments at Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas last month.
Reed is also charged with the murders of four other people in the St. Louis area.
FBI agents arrested Reed in the Kansas City area and is in federal custody. Court documents show a .40-caliber handgun was in Reed’s possession when he was arrested, and it matched shell casings located at the crime scenes in question.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The man charged with shooting and killing Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment hearing this afternoon.
Scott Hyden appeared before a judge wearing handcuffs and shackles. He plead not guilty on all counts. Those charges include first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.
36-year-old Tyler Timmins was shot and killed back on October 26th at a Pontoon Beach gas station and convenience store.
Authorities say Timmins was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle. Investigators tell us as Timmins approached the vehicle, Hyden opened fire shooting Timmins. Timmins was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says he is seeking the maximum sentence for Hyden.
That would be life in prison without parole.
The Chicago Bears have signed veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Irvin, a Seattle Seahawks first-round pick in 2012, has 52 sacks and 118 quarterback hits over 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
That included a career-high 8½ sacks, along with 16 quarterback hits, in 13 games with the Panthers in 2019.
Irvin, 34, played in two games for the Seahawks in 2020 before tearing his ACL, an injury that needed two surgeries. He hasn’t played in a game this season.
The Bears have played the last two games without outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who is recovering from a sprained foot. Mack hasn’t yet practiced this week for the Bears as he continues his recovery.
Mack has six sacks this season, second to Robert Quinn’s 6½.
Irvin tweeted a celebration Thursday night, writing, “Been a long road but I’m backkk!”
