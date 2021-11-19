Tech
Snowboarding: A Sport You Must Take Part In
There is no end to excitement and you can always have something that will keep your adrenaline levels pumped up. One other way of doing that, and in a very efficient manner is snowboarding. Cutting through snow-covered slopes with a board attached to your feet, performing tricks while airborne, moving faster than the mountain wind, this sport is something you don’t want to miss.
The sport
Whether you are a novice or an avid snowboarder, the idea of going snowboarding is a pretty cool one. Clad in a snowboarding outfit from tip to toe, you will be exploring the mountains in a whole new fashion. The way you will be working out your path through the downhills, lifts, and other plenty of rails, rollers, and jumps will send shivers down the spine even to your onlookers. There is no telling how much you are going to enjoy it yourself.
The style
Since the inception of this winter sport, various styles has been developed from time to time which had made it even more intriguing and challenging for core skateboarders. The way you snowboard, the maneuvers you perform, and everything fall into a classification. Free riding is ubiquitously the most general term that covers all-around snowboarding styles. Other most famous styles are freestyle, alpine, slopestyle, rail-jam, etcetera.
The game attracts a huge quantum of people from around the world. What makes this sport extraordinary is the risk that the players take. Performing the stunts require a great amount of skills and practice and any simple mistake might turn into a big accident. There are some really important spots around the world known for their highly challenging tracks that attract snowboarders from different walks of life. These championships are held once in a year and is visited by competitors from all parts of the world. The sport is as great to watch as play.
All you need for this sport is a skin-tight suit, few snowboarding gears, and a fearless attitude. There are many famous names who have made big in this sport one of which is Darren Powell, an Australian who holds a Guinness record for attaining the highest speed of 125 mph on a snowboard.
Who knows you might have the ability to break this record and be the next Powell. There is one way though. Put on your snowboarding shoes, play your favorite jam full volume on an iPod, reach the crest of the snowhill and descend.
How To Create a Strong Password in 2 Steps
Creating a strong password is a must today in order to help you safely protect your online transactions. Without it, you’ll be left vulnerable to intrusions, stolen personal information, spam, viruses and more. You don’t want to know that reason your friends and family are getting spammed, viruses is because your email account was hacked. Or imagine if this happens to your credit card or your bank account? The ramification can be devastating. So before it reaches this level, you can take some very simple steps to creating a strong password.
The question that most people ask is “How I can remember these long strings of letters, numbers and characters?” Well it is very simple and as you will see in this article, it will take two steps to get it done, really. And it may end up being fun. But before we dig in into how to create a complicated password, we are going to play a memory game.
Let’s say we have these five objects to remember in order: car, frame, hammer, spoon and sun. The trick to remembering these words or items right away is to compose a sentence with all of them. It does not have to make sense. The sentence just needs to create actions. It will look like this: “In my car, I framed a picture with my hammer and hanged the spoon right over it under the sun.” You have now composed a sentence with all 5 words and created actions out of them. If you picture yourself doing these actions, you will immediately remember all 5 words as soon as they are presented to you.
We will use the same analogy to create complicated password in 2 easy steps.
1. Select your favorite words, date/time (number) and a character.
2. Make a sentence with all of them.
Let’s say I like colors, fruits and I have great (or bad) memories that happened at a specific time. Let’s use the information below:
Words/Numbers/Characters: Red, banana, &,1975
The password will be: Redbanana&1975
Words/Numbers/Characters: Clown,scared,!,1999
The password will be: Clownscared!1999
Or something more fun:
Words/Numbers/Characters: In, 1975, I, became,*
The password will be: In1975ibecame*
Words/Numbers/Characters: @, 12PM, friday, ihave, $
The password will be: @12PMfridayihave$
Try using the first word in upper case; add some numbers, one simple character and you are done. These are strong passwords and you can make all kind of combinations. This will take about 10 minutes of your time but I can assure you, it will be the best 10 minutes you spent.
Remember to use a password for each one of your major account and try changing them as often as you memory can allow it.
Jacob Ouaknine is Sales Engineer and Account Manager at M6iT Consulting
The Second Most Important Element of Web Copy – Second to Headline
An online sales letter is a powerful way to promote your information products. It’s fast, easy, inexpensive and a great tool to expose your marketing message to people around the world.
The ability of your site to convert visitors into customers depends heavily on your web copy. After all it is the only means of communicating with them. We have already looked at the headline, the most important element of a sales page. Its sole purpose is to attract peoples’ attention, to get them to delve deeper into your site.
Your headline is a make or break copy element.
As vital as the headline is, it is one thing getting your website noticed by passers-by, it’s another thing to keep them on your site. That’s where the second most important element comes into play:
Identifying what your prospects want
Never sell to prospects you don’t understand. If there’s one piece of sales advice to take heed of, this is it. Selling is connecting and connecting is proving to your website’s visitors that you understand where they are coming from.
This means identifying with the challenges they are struggling with. What pain are they feeling? What frustrations do they have? You need to tell them why they are struggling and how your product or service can help them achieve their goals.
I came across a great formula to help weave these details throughout a site’s web copy, courtesy of Jenny Hamby, founder of SeminarMarketingPro.com. (If ever you need help with your copy, she is the go-to person).
Jenny suggests that you use the following formula near the top of your sales letter to hold on to your reader’s attention:
1. Identify what benefits your prospects want.
For example, “Want to increase your business’s bottom line without letting your marketing costs run away with you?”
2. List the challenges and pain they’re dealing with.
“Instead, you’re spending way too much on marketing that’s showing little or no return.”
3. Reveal what they need to achieve their goals.
“What you need is a simple marketing system to slash the costs and keep the sales coming.”
4. Tell them why they’re struggling.
“Most marketing systems have focused on outdated principles and practices, until now.”
5. Tell them that your product or service is the solution they’re looking for.
“Introducing the small business guide to street-wise marketing.”
Identifying what your prospects want leads into what they will learn from you. Tell them exactly how they will benefit from your products or services.
Your web copy has to convince them that there is value for their money. Where the headline screams out for prospects’ attention, your list of benefits must aim to sell them on the idea of purchasing your offerings.
The best way to do this is with a detailed list. The list should be meaty and prove that you have the knowledge and skills that your visitors are looking for. But it must also come across as compelling.
One way is to identify the ‘How to’ and ‘so what’. In other words, start each benefit statement with ‘How to’ and answer the question ‘So what’. This way the reader will know exactly what’s in it for him or her.
Let’s say you want to sell a book on dog grooming. The first thing to do is compile a list of all the benefits that your book will teach. Your next task is to plug each benefit into the ‘How to’ ‘So what’ formula.
For example, in one of your book’s chapters you discuss the importance of diet in boosting your best friend’s health. The objective is to teach people about what dogs should and shouldn’t eat. That’s the benefit. Now convert it into a selling statement:
- [How to] How to bolster your best friend’s immune system with low cost anti-oxidant rich supplements,
- [So what] Start your friend on a 7-step diet plan that has been scientifically shown to reduce the incidence of health-related problems and visits to the vet by over 50%.
There are a couple of tricks you can use to make the copy really interesting:
- Use descriptive or colourful words, like ‘bolster’ or ‘low-cost antioxidant rich’. This will help your readers connect with the benefits.
- Tease your prospects. The ‘7 step diet plan’ will appeal to a dog owners sense of curiosity. This will draw their interest deeper into your offering.
- Use facts and numbers, ‘scientifically shown’ and ‘50%’. This adds credibility to your web copy. Just make sure you can back up your statements with the science when or if necessary.
Knowing what your prospects want and spelling out the benefits is critical to making the sale. A big mistake often made by information marketers is to skim over these sections of the web copy. Your job as a copywriter is to provide enough of a hook to maintain your readers’ interest.
Dagedar – A Supercharged Ball Racing And Collectors Game
What Is Dagedar?
As a whole Dagedar, (pronounced DAH-geh-DAAR), is a unique, action-packed game of speed and skill that combines the thrill of playing and collecting. It is a fast-paced racing game with a difference as it requires skill, practice, agility and a certain amount of finesse.
The game involves racing your chosen supercharged ball through a series of challenging tracks that have loops, spins, jumps, curves and any number of other obstacles. Each ball has its own unique design and personal story making these ideal for collecting.
There are hundreds of unique ball characters and challenging track sets to work with, collect and trade.
Dagedar is actually more of a collection of many different racing games so there really is very little chance of getting bored. You can choose from many styles of game play with different rules, designs and Dagedar balls.
This is a classic track racing game that has been adapted to fit in with kids of today. Not only is it amazingly fun to play but it is also an imaginative and social game that involves collecting, trading and track design.
Dagedar Gameplay
Start by building one of the pre-designed challenge match tracks or design your own tracks. The tracks can be bought in kit form or you can purchase your own tracks separately.
The tracks are very easy to assemble by following the instructions that come in the packs. If you are a beginner, it may be a good idea to start with one of the pre-designed Dagedar track packs.
Choose your Dagedar supercharged ball. Each ball has a weighted ball bearing inside its soft outer layer. This will help propel the ball through the track.
Make sure you and your opponent understand and follow that particular games rules. There are some basic rules to follow but much of the time players determine how to play, how to win and how to lose.
It all depends on the design of the track and what challenges you have created within the track. Players can create their own stunts and tricks.
Now the two players, (or however many players your track is designed for), must line up their Dagedar balls at the start and then release. You want your ball to stay on the track the whole time and to land in the score box at the finish.
As you get better at the game you can begin to experiment with how you launch your ball at the start. This is actually a vital part of the game because once you master this you can develop quite a winning streak.
Control the speed and velocity in order to propel the ball through the track set’s loops, twists and jumps without falling out.
Play with up to 15 of your friends and jot down your progress on the Dagedar Tournament Tracker or on the various other game score cards.
Dagedar Toys To Collect And Trade
All the Dagedar balls are totally unique. They all have their own style of design, graphics, weight, size and personality to make them more personal for the collector. There are at present 240 different balls available to collect and trade.
There are also rare Dagedar balls available. These all have the number 33 on them, they weight 33 gm and they are 33 mm in diameter. The reason for the number 33 will be explained in the story. It is a very special ball.
