So Sad: Atlanta Couple Found Dead Following Murder-Suicide Just Days After Wife Pleaded For “Love And Support” On Social Media

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Lord, have mercy…

This is a heartbreaking story that should remind everyone to take their own and their loved ones’ mental health into serious account when things aren’t going well in life.

According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on November 9, 44-year-old Keianna Burns shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life in a tragic murder-suicide. The Sandy Springs Police Department says that no one was home at the time of the killings, however, the couple left behind eight children who will now grow up without either of their parents.

It is difficult to judge what a person does under the cloud of depression and other debilitating mental health conditions but it is also difficult to fathom leaving that many children alone in this world to essentially fend for themselves.

Prior to moving to the Atlanta area, the Kianna and Ronnell were the owners of 4 His Glory Ministries and Kritique Designs Beauty & Barber Salon in St. Louis, Missouri but had relocated in an attempt to grow their entrepreneurial ventures. Unfortunately, that move was very difficult on their family. Back in October, Keianna took to Facebook live to express her pain and ask anyone who was watch for their love and support.

“Like real talk, I have some very positive people on my timeline and they help me through my gloomy days because yes I do have them,” Burns said. “Honestly if I’m being totally perfectly honest, I’m having one right now. And the reason I’m going live is sometimes you gotta reach out and tell people that you need love. You need support, you need care. You just need a hug. And honestly you guys, I need that. I need that right now.”

In the few hours prior to her death, Keianna posted a video of herself dancing with a young girl who may very well have been her daughter.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keianna and Ronnell’s family and especially to their eight children.

Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Stuns In Lacy Black Dress Under Long Coat While Leaving Event In L.A.

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Angelina Jolie looked absolutely gorgeous when she wore a floor-length black lace gown underneath an oversized black coat while at an event in LA.

Angelina Jolie, 46, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended an event for Guerlain at Vespertine Restaurant in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Angelina rocked a completely sheer black lace dress that ended at the floor and she wore a mid-length oversized black peacoat on top.

Angelina Jolie looked gorgeous in this head-to-toe black outfit at a Guerlain event at Vespertine Restaurant in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. (Maciel/Rachpoot / BACKGRID)

The actress accessorized with a pair of sky-high satin black platform stilettos, a black leather clutch, a simple diamond choker necklace, and a gorgeous blowout with her hair swept to the side.

For the event, she wore a floor-length sheer black lace dress with an oversized black wrap peacoat on top. (Maciel/Rachpoot / BACKGRID)

Angelina has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately, especially while promoting her new film, Eternals, which hit theaters on Nov. 5. One of our favorite looks from her was her sleeveless Valentino Fall 2018 Couture gown that had a tight, embroidered bodice while the skirt poofed out from her waist and ended in a poofy, brocade ballgown.

Another one of our favorite looks was her outfit at the London premiere. She opted to wear a custom Valentino Haute Couture ensemble designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The outfit featured a baggy white button-down blouse tucked into a poofy, high-waisted black satin skirt that was pleated. On top of her blouse, she donned a black blazer.

Valentino has been her go-to designer while promoting the film and she looked fabulous at the after-party when she wore a loose, bright green cape gown with a pair of simple nude Casadei Blade Pumps.

Without a doubt, though, our favorite red carpet look from her recently was the strapless metallic silver custom Versace Spring/Summer 2022 gown she wore to the Rome Film Festival. The dress hugged her toned framed perfectly and was super tight on the bodice while the waist was cinched in with a knot on the side. The rest of the gown flowed into a slinky, pleated skirt.

Celebrities

“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: At Long Last … Ray Finally Meets Britney’s Mom!

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Guess who is coming to dinner with Ray and Britney on “Life After Lockup”?!

Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

Awww this is sweet. After running into all kinds of drama last week, “Life After Lockup” couple Britney and Ray appear to be back on the right track in Friday’s upcoming episode. Friday Ray will finally get to meet Britney’s mom! Do you think he’s ready for her line of questioning?

Check out the clip below:

Do you think Ray will pass or fail the Mom test? We actually think Britney got herself a good one. We’ve been watching “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup” for years now and he actually seems to be one of the most genuine guys to come from the lockup side!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shawn has a slip up with Sara, leaving her in tears. Ray gets questioned hard by Britney’s mom. Eric leaves Puppy speechless. After a rocky fight with Shane, Lacey drops a bombshell. Daonte decides to risk it all for love.

Oh lawd, we are WORRIED for Daonte — the man really keeps finding himself being worked over! Who is your favorite “Life After Lockup” couple?

A new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, November 19th at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

Celebrities

Two men found guilty in Malcolm X assassination to be exonerated

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Bettmann / Getty Images

Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X will be exonerated.

Manhattan’s district attorney Cy Vance will ask a judge to exonerate Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam after an investigation determined the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld evidence.

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” Vance said in an interview with The New York Times.

“What we can do is acknowledge the error, the severity of the error.”

The men were accused of fatally shooting Malcolm X as he spoke at the podium in the Audubon Ballroom in NYC in 1965.

Mujahid Abdul Halim, now 80, was released from prison in 2010. He confessed to the murder but insisted the other two, Aziz and Islam, were innocent.

Aziz, 83, was released from prison in 1985. Islam was released in 1987 and died in 2009.

Aziz had always maintained his innocence.

In a statement to PEOPLE by his attorneys, Aziz said he is “glad” that others “are finally seeing the truth we have all known.”

