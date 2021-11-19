So Sad: Atlanta Couple Found Dead Following Murder-Suicide Just Days After Wife Pleaded For “Love And Support” On Social Media

Lord, have mercy…

This is a heartbreaking story that should remind everyone to take their own and their loved ones’ mental health into serious account when things aren’t going well in life.

According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on November 9, 44-year-old Keianna Burns shot and killed her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life in a tragic murder-suicide. The Sandy Springs Police Department says that no one was home at the time of the killings, however, the couple left behind eight children who will now grow up without either of their parents.

It is difficult to judge what a person does under the cloud of depression and other debilitating mental health conditions but it is also difficult to fathom leaving that many children alone in this world to essentially fend for themselves.

Prior to moving to the Atlanta area, the Kianna and Ronnell were the owners of 4 His Glory Ministries and Kritique Designs Beauty & Barber Salon in St. Louis, Missouri but had relocated in an attempt to grow their entrepreneurial ventures. Unfortunately, that move was very difficult on their family. Back in October, Keianna took to Facebook live to express her pain and ask anyone who was watch for their love and support.

“Like real talk, I have some very positive people on my timeline and they help me through my gloomy days because yes I do have them,” Burns said. “Honestly if I’m being totally perfectly honest, I’m having one right now. And the reason I’m going live is sometimes you gotta reach out and tell people that you need love. You need support, you need care. You just need a hug. And honestly you guys, I need that. I need that right now.”

In the few hours prior to her death, Keianna posted a video of herself dancing with a young girl who may very well have been her daughter.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Keianna and Ronnell’s family and especially to their eight children.