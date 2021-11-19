Celebrities
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis & Chleb Ravenell Split, Kathryn Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Thomas
Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell have reportedly ended their relationship after just over a year of dating.
Amid filming on the upcoming eighth season of Southern Charm, Kathryn, 30, and Chleb, 32, have gone their separate ways — days after she was spotted celebrating her son Saint’s sixth birthday with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel (no relation), 59, with whom she also shares seven-year-old daughter Kensie.
“[Kathryn] broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” a source told Us Weekly on November 18. “There is no bad ill-will between them.”
According to the source, Kathryn, who moved in with Chleb back in April, wanted to “get married again and have more kids” after her 2016 split from Thomas, and that didn’t seem to be in the cards for her when it came to her romance with Chleb.
“Her future husband would have to be this amazing stepfather to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and [Chleb] just wasn’t that,” the source explained. “They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”
Following their April move, Kathryn shared a sweet image on her Instagram page.
“So we got our first place together!” she announced at the time. “Let [The Home Edit] and peel and stick projects begin #theonewheretheymoveintogether.”
Kathryn and Chleb first went public with their relationship in July 2020 with a series of loved-up images on their social media pages, and they continued to share photos of one another until their split.
Meanwhile, Kathryn is sparking rumors of a reconciliation with her ex Thomas after the two were photographed sharing a hug at their son Saint’s recent sixth birthday party.
However, the insider said Kathryn is not back with Thomas, who is also single following a split from ex-fiancée Heather Mascoe, the mother of his youngest son. They added that she does remain on the hunt for “The One” who can make her “entire family happy.”
Kathryn and Thomas “are not getting back together,” but they are trying to be “amicable for the sake of their children,” the source noted.
Southern Charm season eight is currently in production and expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime in early 2022.
$2 Billion Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Astroworld Fest Organziers, and Drake On Behalf Of Victims
A $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the Astroworld Festival organizers following the tragic incident that happened in Houston.
In the aftermath of Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld festival, the rapper has canceled all of his upcoming appearances and Nike has even pushed back their upcoming collaborations with the rapper. Unfortunately for everyone involved, the tragedy is far from being over as investigations are still open.
While the court of public opinion is doing everything in its power to blame Travis for everything that happened, the artist has reportedly been at home in shock and hasn’t left the house since the festival. Last weekend, the death toll from the festival rose from 8 people to 10 as two people including Ezra Blount, who passed away in the hospital from injuries sustained at the festival. Ezra’s family has hired attorney Ben Crump to represent them in a lawsuit against Scott and others.
Today, another massive lawsuit was filed by San Antonio, Texas-based attorney Thomas J. Henry. The lawsuit was filed for a massive $2 billion and seeks to hold Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, and the festival organizers accountable for the events that took place during the festival. The attorney stated in a press release the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 282 victims who hired Henry to represent them after being injured.
“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” said Thomas J. Henry in a press release. “My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”
Reportedly over 300 people were treated for injuries at the festival, with another 25 people being hospitalized (2 who died in the hospital), and 8 who died at the festival. This is not the first and probably not the last lawsuit but seems Henry will be representing the majority of people who were injured at the festival.
The Darkness’ Frankie Poullain Shares How New Album Is ‘Gutsy, Instinctive & Hopefully Amusing’
With their new album ‘Motorheart,’ The Darkness melds’ escapism’ with humor and rock to create – as bassist Frankie Poullain says – a wild experience that’s fun and possibly very, very ‘sexy.’
Sadness is not a term generally associated with The Darkness. Since the group’s debut – 2003’s dynamic Permission To Land, which boasts “I Believe In A Thing Called Love,” the song that’s now stuck in your head – the group has always championed the energetic and explosive power of rock. Yet, if there was a band that deserved to be sour over the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s them. “It sucked because we were [touring] in Australia,” bassist Frankie Poullain tells HollywoodLife, ahead of the release of Motorheart. The band released their sixth album, Easter Is Cancelled, in October 2019 and was performing Down Under when the first wave hit. After canceling shows out of public safety, the group flew through Asia — “the Singapore airport was already the most-infected place on earth,” says Frankie – to make it home, safe and sound.
Then, the rest of 2020 happened. Or didn’t, with no live music anywhere. “It’s a shame that our American fans didn’t see it because it really was a great tour,” said Frankie, who co-founded the band alongside brothers Justin Hawkins (vocals) and Dan Hawkins (guitar). Drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor has been with the group since 2015. “We called it a concept album really because it was based on something a little bit abstract, by our standards anyway. Normally we never really dip our toe and that kind of thing. It was the most thought-out album that we’ve done. Normally our albums are very instinctual.”
“But the strange thing about it is that the title came from an accidental phrase,” he shares, “which our manager used. Two years ago, he was talking about, ‘Oh, it looks like Easter’s going to be canceled,’ because we had a tour scheduled for The States. And then, none of us have heard that phrase before, ‘Easter is canceled.’ And then Justin replied with an image that he found on the internet.” The image, a muscular Jesus Christ breaking the cross, would inspire the artwork for the album.
“Fast forward a year later, The Sun, the biggest newspaper in this country, had a big headline, ‘Easter is Canceled.’ And it was nothing to do with us,” Frankie says. “It was just talking about the fact that the pandemic had canceled Easter for everyone. So a lot of our fans were talking about our gifts of prophecy.
“That means that, perhaps in a year’s time, if that happens with ‘Motorheart’ as a headline, it means that they’ll finally have created the first sexbot – or, the first good one,” he continued. That sort of joyful – and somewhat dark – humor that’s woven throughout Motorheart, The Darkness’s new album (out Friday, Nov. 19). Opening with “Welcome Tae Glasgae,” that celebrates how “the women are GORGEOUS, and the food is …okay,” Motorheart then dives headfirst into the stars. “It’s Love, Jim” is a Star Trek-inspired ode to alien love. The title track is about “literally a love machine,” as Justin wails on the track.
One doesn’t need to dig deep to find the gold on Motorheart. Songs like “The Power and the Glory of Love,” “Sticky Situations,” and “Nobody Can See Me Cry” are straightforward pure rock. Motorheart vibrates on a frequency that broadcasts directly to the brain’s pleasure centers, providing a fantastic experience that is at its heart, sheer fun.
“We wanted to do something that wasn’t thought-out, and we certainly didn’t want to reference the pandemic or go all introspective and feel sorry for ourselves,” says Frankie. We realized that our job was to do something gutsy, instinctive, hopefully amusing — sexy, maybe? And yeah, the thing about Easter Is Canceled, it was also a breakup album. Whereas, this is an album where Justin is not breaking up anymore, so he’s reaching out and having a lot more fun, shall we say?”
This isn’t to say that the new album rejects intellectualism in music. The Darkness might be more on an enlightened path than what people give them credit for. “Sometimes, there are times when it’s useful to think, but not too much,” says Frankie, before pulling out a copy of The Mysticism of Sound and Music: The Sufi Teaching of Hazrat Khan. “He talks about how too much reason and thought in music is a bad thing. You have to keep the initial flame burning and full of the heart, et cetera, et cetera, and variations in that theme.”
“Justin manages to deal without even thinking at all,” he continues. “That’s what makes him a great frontman at gigs because he’ll tune into the energy of the crowd. And his intuition is uncanny. He’ll pick out the right person. I guess, what the French would say is, he follows his nose. And that represents the instincts that Western man had, and still lie within us, but largely dormant in most people.”
Going beyond the human experience is second nature for The Darkness. The band has never shied away from incorporating fantastical elements into their music. But, was it easier to write songs about sexbots and alien love affairs while locked inside your home due to a global pandemic? “[It was] definitely more fun,” says Frankie. “And in terms of sci-fi, escapism and also the escapism for us too. Being in a touring band, you have a lot of time to kill, so humor obviously is the number one ingredient that helps time pass in a pleasant way. And retro sci-fi, we’ve always felt a strong affection for that. We do reference it quite regularly, but there’s probably more on this album than anything else.”
That fun has been captured in the videos from Motorheart. There’s the time-traveling adventure in “Jussy’s Girl” and the Ingmar Bergman-esque “It’s Love, Jim.” Even the band’s lyric videos are fun, even when it looks like they’re not having a great time. For “Nobody Can See Me Cry,” Justin, Dan, Rufus, and Frankie teargassed themselves – at least, that’s how it looks.
“That’s just normal dry ice,” said Frankie. “What we did is — we were actually shooting two videos, two proper videos during a three-day time period in my village here. I produced the videos and wrote them with an Italian filmmaker friend of mine. And that’s for two different songs, ‘Jussy’s Girl’ and [It’s Love, Jim]. But on the last day, our manager said, ‘You have to do a lyric video for “Nobody Can See Me Cry.” ‘ And we said okay, we’ll do it at the end of the day. We just had a little bit of daylight left –literally had 10 minutes — and we did it in one take. And we still had the makeup on from this other video we’ve done, where we had this white makeup on because we were doing a black and white video for ‘Jussy’s Girl,’ kind of Charlie Chaplain style makeup.”
“I guess we all did it differently,” he adds. “Dan went all out. He just went straight into like heavy, heavy crying. Justin was a bit more of a bubbling kind of thing. Rufus was quite interesting. I was very impressed with his one; he is probably the most convincing. The most elegant, I think. He was the most elegant crier. And mine was, I guess, perhaps a little bit too stoic. That’s probably because of my Scottish blood.”
Though his blood may make him stoic, Frankie promises electricity when The Darkness returns to the road. “We’re going to get to rehearsal and take it, but it’s definitely going to be stripped back a little bit,” he says. It’s a good opportunity to do something completely different from the last time. It’s going to be less controlled, hopefully, more anarchic and more instinctual.” And fun. Not sad. Fun. And if all goes well, sexy. Why not?
Motorheart hits streaming services on Nov. 19.
Young Dolph Last Time Seen Alive: Video Shows The Rapper In His Car Before Being Gunned Down
The video of the rapper’s final moments showed him filling up at the gas station, where he was shot and killed.
Shortly before he was tragically shot and killed, Young Dolph was filmed at the gas station down the road from where he was shot and killed on Wednesday November 17, via TMZ. The rapper, whose birth name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was seen at the Memphis gas station filling up his camouflage-covered Corvette in the video. In the soundless clips, the 36-year-old rapper was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans, as he walked to the pump from his driver’s side door.
After the stop for gas, Young Dolph went to Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where the store’s owner Maurice Hill said that the King of Memphis rapper said that he’d stopped for cookies, but was shot and killed, according to Fox 13. The Memphis Police told HollywoodLife, “The preliminary information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr.” There has not been any information released about the shooters since the tragedy.
Surveillance footage shows that there two shooters, one with a Draco AK-47 pistol and the other with a handgun, via Consequence. The two gunmen also wore hoodies and covered their faces. Police have not released information about suspects or other patrons who may have been at the cookie store when the shooting took place, according to The Associated Press. Memphis City Councilman and Democratic candidate for Governor of Tennessee JB Smiley also tweeted a statement, calling for the city to issue a curfew in light of the shooting. “Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and star known all across this country,” he wrote. “I’m hopeful that the city of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens.”
Following Young Dolph’s death, fans and rappers paid tribute to him. Rap superstars like Chance The Rapper, Offset, and Quavo tweeted tributes and remembrances of Young Dolph. Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram and mentioned how much she loved his music. “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music [sic] EVERY DAY,” she wrote.
