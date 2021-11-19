How to
Stand Up Comedy: How To Have Great Stage Presence
Delivery is probably the most overlooked aspect of stand-up comedy. It pertains to how you deliver your jokes. This could mean inflections, volume of voice, type of emotional backing, physical movement, and/or the use of props or musical instruments.
As a gauge to how important it is, imagine how effective Sam Kinison’s act would had been had he delivered his material in a more hushed tone. Or look at Mitch Hedberg’s act. His writing was undeniably brilliant. Yet much of the appeal came from his Dylanesque voice inflections. Imagine how effective his jokes would had been had they been delivered in say Joan River’s voice?
Despite delivery’s importance, it’s a difficult aspect to develop. Because any delivery or style that does not seem like a natural extension of yourself will come across as hopelessly contrived.
Much like comedy itself, there is no right or wrong way in delivering material. If there was, Jeremy Hotz would had been expelled from comedy many years ago for his unorthodox style. He goes against all convention, by standing at the back of the stage and often covering his mouth with his hand as he tells his jokes. Yet, it works. His delivery fits his stage persona and has become a signature trademark of his act.
In getting back to Mitch Hedberg, he’d sometimes perform an entire set with his eyes closed. The crowd didn’t mind. They accepted it as part of his persona (it drove comedy club owners nuts because he couldn’t see the light for when to get off stage). Todd Berry delivers all of his material in a barely audible, slow-paced voice. Lewis Black’s trademark is spasms of anger. Steven Wright employs deadpan (a style that came naturally to him as a result of intense stage shyness). And Chris Rock combines unique inflections with a unique sounding voice, while always belying the anger in his jokes with an all-star smile.
Often it’s delivery that becomes more of a comedian’s trademark than the material itself.
How to Try Developing a Delivery
The time to experiment is when you’re just beginning in the business. During your first few months be open to trying out different delivery styles.
Try a set saying your jokes using a deadpan delivery. Next, try delivering your jokes in a more animated tone. Then, next time out, try slowing the pace and speaking in almost a hushed whisper. Keep experimenting over a course of several weeks while also incorporating different emotions. And when doing so be sure to use the same set list. This way you can properly gauge how different delivery styles can alter the strength of a joke and an entire set.
In time you’ll know which style works best for you and, which, ultimately style you’re most comfortable with in delivering. Just make sure it’s you and not some contrived comedy gimmick.
The Many Reasons Log Cabins Are The Best
You may have heard that log cabins are really trending this year. They have been popular in the past, but never before has interest seemed to have reached such a peak. Maybe it is a backlash against the modern day McMansions and identical townhouses that are popping up all over the place. Or it could be people thinking longer term than retirement, considering generational aspects of passing down property to their family.
Whatever the case, it has never been a better time to get a log cabin. But there are many reasons that they are awesome… here are some reasons to consider getting your own.
They Are Real Estate Candy
The real estate market has never fully recovered from the bubble of a decade ago. But you can get around some of the more problematic aspects of the market by looking for the darlings of that world. Log cabins are a stable investment because everyone loves them. If you did have to sell you could be pretty much guaranteed interested buyers.
Just look at the asking prices for already existing listings out there. You can be sure that the people who originally purchased them paid far less than they are asking for now.
Log Cabins Tend to Increase In Value
Speaking of which, value is a big part of property ownership. Most homes depreciate pretty much the moment you take over the keys. You have to do upgrades, maintenance or rely on neighborhood expansion or improvements in order to see an increase in property value.
Unless you have a log cabin. These are real earners on the market, probably due to the fact that they are sturdier than the average home. When you buy a wooden house you expect it to be a long term investment that can be inherited by others down the line.
Wooden Structures Look Awesome
Just the aesthetic reasons are enough for many people to want a log cabin. The richness of the wood, the way you can change the style based on your specifications, the versatility of the materials… it is all a pretty great trade off when compared to the less pleasing look of other modern homes.
Let’s say you want something that looks like an old fashioned log cabin. You can build one using recycled wood that has a feel of an old timey cabin out in the woods. Or perhaps you prefer something more modern and chic. That is totally within the realm of possibility.
Wood Trumps Other Building Materials
There are some reasons that wood is a better material for building than most. For one thing, it looks great, as was said earlier in this post. But it is also more versatile, breathable and easy to work with. It is highly durable and tough, resisting extreme weather conditions. It can be sealed to trap in heat or cool air. There are many decay resistant lumber options that are easier to maintain and keep healthy.
In the end, it is the number one building material out there. Is it any wonder people have used it for so long?
Maintenance Gives You a Sense of Pride
Some people are resistant to the idea of log cabins because they know they have to be maintained. That is true, you do have to take care of the wood. But anyone who has had a wooden house will tell you that they feel a real sense of pride in the work they do to keep it in tip top condition.
Luckily, it isn’t hard to maintain a log cabin. Every three to five years you will restain the wood to seal it. This protects it from rot, warping, cracks and wind or sun bleaching that can occur.
It Is Catnip For The House Proud
Just imagine having a gorgeous, well maintained log cabin that is your dream home. How does it make you feel when people visit? Probably pretty good. If you tend to be house proud you are going to be especially so with one of these beautiful dwellings in your possession. Just sitting in front of the fire on a cold winter day with friends or family is such a comforting image that can fill you with warmth.
If you want a house to be proud to show off, a log cabin is the way to go.
There Are So Many Styles to Choose From
You can have literally anything in your cabin. There are so many different options and models to enjoy, so many upgrades and customizations. For instance, tiny houses and mini log cabins are becoming a seriously popular option for people who was to utilize space and reduce the impact they have on the environment around them. Large scale cabins that are similar to lodges are another.
With so many houses that look exactly the same, it is nice to know you can customize things to be the way you want them.
You Can Customize or Prefabricate
So you know you can customize. But what if you don’t want to? There are prefabricated log cabins that are a better option for people who want more basic styles. But there is more to it than the design: these are cheaper and faster to erect, as well.
A prefabricated cabin is one that has been created in a factory in large pieces. These are then shipped to the building location and the crew working on it will put it up bit by bit. Everything is packaged together and it can be put up within a couple of weeks.
Pricing Is Within Your Control
You can work a log cabin in to any budget. Depending on your specifications, whether it is custom or prefabricated, how big it is and the features you select, your new home can cost as little or as much as you can pay. This budget versatility is yet another reason that so many people are choosing wooden homes over the status quo.
Isn’t it time you bought your own log cabin?
When Do You Finish Legalities Of Marriage?
Deciding to get married is an important step in a person’s life. Marriage is a legal state. The family court protects the institution of marriage. Like any other things, marriage has laws that apply to legal consequences. Some of the important things are to be considered before and after the marriage. Once a couple is legally married, there is much legality that should be finished.
First is changing the name. Once married the wife has to change her surname to that of her husband’s name. This custom is popular but it is not a legal requirement of marriage. Many women nowadays, keep their surnames and hyphenate their husband’s name. This is a personal choice. If one chooses to hyphenate her husband’s name, it may lead to discussions later on regarding children names. So, this decision may be important both in legal and family matters. Also, remember to change your name in all the official documents like the driver’s license, bank book and passport.
Personal will is probably the important issue and needs to be addressed after marriage. If one is married and dies unexpectedly without a will, the spouse will inherit all the property, and any will made previous to marriage will not apply.
After marriage health and welfare benefits are also affected. If any of these benefits are received then you must advise various agencies if you marry. Contact the agencies before the wedding to determine the responsibilities if your benefits change.
All these legalities of marriage are supposed to be finished as soon the marriage is over. Name change, joint bank accounts and insurance policies should be finished soon or it may lead to problems. Name can be changed in any social security office. They may request your name and ask for proof that is the marriage certificate. License and car titles can be changed at the DMV in most states. Car license takes one to two weeks to come back after it has been filed.
There is no time limit for name changing and bank accounts. A newly married woman can keep her own last name for years and then change it to her husband’s name if she wants. But check for the expiration of the marriage license.
Legal issues are very important as f you don’t pay attention to them you may lose a lot. If your passport or license etc has expired you could end up in a lot of trouble with the law. Marriage or any other legality should be looked into at once and then you can relax.
Legal Considerations When Planning Events
You’ve booked the speaker, hired a hall, recruited a team of volunteers and prepared a marketing plan. If that wasn’t enough, you must also ensure your event does not fall foul of various legal issues. Exact event legal requirements vary from place to place and the rules that apply depend on the type of event. The list below points out the major issues you need to think about, but you should also take advice from the administrator of the organisation(s) involved in your event. If you’re not sure about any of these items you can discuss them with your venue, as they should have experience with them.
Premises Licence
If you are going to invite the public to see a play, watch a film, or listen to live or recorded music, or something similar, you need to do so in premises that are correctly licensed. The licence will determine exactly what activities are permitted and between what hours. Don’t assume you can have a concert run beyond 11pm without checking the licence permits it. If the premises don’t have the correct licence you can get what’s called a Temporary Event Notice, which is effectively a short-term licence. For more information contact your local council.
Serving Alcohol
Selling or supplying alcohol is also regulated by the premises license. Not only do you need to have the correct license arrangement in place, you also need to ensure someone present is a Personal Licence Holder. The penalties for breaking the rules around the supply of alcohol can be very severe so take great care in this area.
Health & Safety Requirements
It’s essential to understand who is responsible for health and safety matters and to perform the correct risk assessments.
The venue will be responsible for premises-related health and safety, such as trip hazards from worn flooring, or emergency evacuation. But event organisers take responsibility for event equipment, such as trip hazards from power cables for speakers or other equipment brought into the venue.
You will need to perform risk assessments and document them. Think about what sort of things might go wrong and the possible outcomes.
Public Liability Insurance
You need to have public liability insurance in place for your event. What happens if an elderly visitor to your event slips in the car park and breaks their leg? Or if a piece of equipment falls on someone and injures them? These things do happen so you need to have the right insurance in place. Liaise with your venue to see what is covered by their insurance, and what isn’t.
Noise Levels
Usually you will only have issues with volume if your event features a particularly loud band or will take place late in the evening. Some premises are subject to noise abatement orders, meaning they’re legally obliged to measure noise and keep it below a certain level. Other premises need to give due care and attention to their neighbours.
Disabled Access.
All newer premises are required to provide full access and facilities for disabled people, but older premises are not. Event organisers do not have to ensure access for disabled people, but it’s good practice to do so wherever possible. Where it’s not possible the publicity should point this out.
Food Hygiene
If you are serving food to the public it needs to have been prepared and stored in accordance with food hygiene regulations. Someone with a food hygiene certificate should take responsibility for managing the catering.Premises that are regularly used for food preparation are inspected by the local council from time to time.
Parking
If you are planning a major event and do expect to have enough car parking space it is wise to talk to the Police about what other arrangements might be possible. If you need to keep kerbsides clear on certain roads you can hire traffic cones from the Police for this purpose.
Child Protection
Your organisation should have a Child Protection Policy and your event should comply with this. If it does not, or if this is a privately organised function, you need to be aware of child protection issues. At the very least any volunteers working with children must have had a Criminal Records Bureau (CRB) check.
