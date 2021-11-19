Tech
Success Quote – “For the Love of Money is The Root of All Evil” – Timothy 6:10
There is another version of this famous quotation “money is the root of all evil” that has been around since about 1000 A.D. It’s rather different to the original New Testament quotation. The original version could be considered to be a success quote. The new version of the quotation can block your success.
There is just one small change in more recent version of the original success quote, but that small change is of tremendous significance! Removing the world love reflects a whole set of cultural conditioning that so many people fall victim to on their journey to success. In fact this conditioning is so pervasive you probably have it too.
You may have been bought up with the belief that money is bad, rich people are bad, making money is bad, being poor is good, noble, worthy… Your parents or someone else significant in your life may have passed similar beliefs on to you directly, through their attitudes to people and events or in some other way. Or you may have acquired these beliefs at school, from your friends or from your culture.
However it happened, if you belief that money or making money is bad, you will struggle to be successful with money!
The key to success – it’s not money that’s the problem
Stop and think about it for a moment. How can money be “the root of all evil”? Money in itself is passive, it is the system by which we exchange value – you exchange the value of your labour and expertise for money and then you exchange the money you earn for things that you value – food, clothes, a house and so on.
The key to success is to realise that it is your attitude to money and the way that you acquire and use money that is the problem. The original New Testament success quote says it so much more eloquently: “The love of money is the root of all evil”.
The desires that we all feel towards money and making money can be bad for us and our society. Greed, acquisitiveness, miserliness, status consciousness… Money can cause humans to do a lot of bad things.
Believing that money is the root of all evil is one way to protect yourself from falling victim to these emotions. However as you’ve seen it can have some rather serious side-effects. Such a belief can cause you to reject money and regard people who make a lot of money as somehow morally inferior. And such beliefs will limit your ability to make money.
Success quote: give your attitude to money a health check
You should consider the original purpose of money – as a token to exchange in return for value. Money made by giving fair value in terms of goods or service is a fair exchange that is recognised by the whole of society.
Many people who make a lot of money – and you should aim to be one of these people – employ a large proportion of their money to benefit other people. There is a long tradition of philanthropy, such famous self made billionaires as Andrew Carnegie and more recently Bill Gates have donated a lot of their income to help other people.
If you find that you are limited in your ability to make money by negative beliefs about money, you should reflect on the success quote “the love of money is the root of all evil” and make sure that your attitude to money is one that is aligned with the positive good that money can achieve in this world. Once you have the correct attitude and you truly believe in it, negative beliefs about money will disappear like ghosts in the sunlight!
Features of Knowledge Base Software
Knowledge bases are one of the main requirements for any business, especially from the customer service perspective. They are a store house of information. This information is valuable to the clients. When a website has a knowledge base, visitors can find information that they need by themselves. They may be looking for something specific, but they can benefit from all information related to what they are looking for. It is an important tool in Customer Relationship Management and saves the time of both the customer and the customer support staff.
Most of the companies have this software to help their clients to manage their data and self help customer support. It will reduce the client’s work load after installing this into their website. Some Features of Knowledge Base Software:
- First and foremost, the software should be easy to use. It should be easy to install, customize and use.
- Admin Control Panel – ability to control who has access to what areas
- Ability to set up work flows.
- Accessibility from any browser.
- Authentication of users from remote locations.
- No limit on user privileges.
- Ability to generate statistics and reports.
- Clear nomination of roles and privileges.
- No limit on content.
- Categorizing and tagging facility.
- Different ways of displaying categories and folders.
- Ease of use in categorizing and displaying articles from different folders.
- Easy to upload articles.
- Ability to add attachments to articles.
- Ability to designate articles as readable only by role specific users.
- Easy to make updates to articles.
- Easy to add images.
- Easy to print/export information.
- User friendly templates.
- Customized templates.
- Look and feel of knowledge base should be changeable to suit the website design.
- Have a FAQ section about the knowledge base and how to use it.
- Help desk.
- Ability to rate articles.
- Ability to share articles.
- Ability to comment on articles.
- A very good search feature.
- Helps to share information with employees, customers or partners.
- An extensive glossary.
- Ability to view latest and most popular articles.
- Provision for providing feedback, suggestions, asking questions.
- Password reminder facility.
- Admin that responds to feedback/questions effectively.
- Support in multiple languages.
- SEO friendly URLs and content.
An effective knowledge base software is one that incorporates all these features. When it is thus, it makes it worthwhile for both the business and the clients. Its not enough to have information. To provide this information in a structured and easily accessible fashion is the duty of a good knowledge base software.
Recover Deleted Pictures From Picasa and From Computer Hard Disk
Picasa was introduced by Google to give users the freedom to ‘create’ their own memories. People who love editing but are not well versed with the technical aspects of it, can easily use Picasa’s desktop client to edit photos, videos, pictures, and create greeting cards, etc. While using the application has its perks, it also has drawbacks of its own. Often when pictures are deleted from Picasa, they get wiped off the computer system itself. At such times, when one does not have another copy and is in dire need to recover the pictures, you can use a deleted picture recovery software.
Most Picasa users, view all their pictures on the application. However, sometimes, by mistake, one may end up deleting pictures from Picasa. These pictures are often not even found in the Recycle Bin of the computer. This only leaves the user puzzled as to how pictures deleted from Picasa, are erased from the entire computer system.
Understanding the way Google Picasa works will help one realize why deleting images from Picasa, erases them from the computer system. Picasa is an application that acts as a photo organizer and editor. It does not store the image files, but simply accesses them when the user wishes to either view or edit the file. To put it simply, it means that any task performed on the file in Picasa, is actually done to the original file. Thus even when you delete the file from Picasa, it is the original file that gets deleted.
In this case, the file gets permanently deleted because the user must have either pressed ‘Shift + DEL’ or emptied the Recycle Bin after deleting the file.
Recovering the photos even after such a loss is not at all difficult. People who have multiple copies of their files would not even be bothered about trying to retrieve the lost photos, however, those who do not have a back-up, can use a deleted picture recovery software. These software work on the principle that even when it has been deleted, it is only marked as deleted by the file system. Until the space used for saving the original picture (now deleted) is re-used (or overwritten), the lost file can be recovered. Thus using third party applications you can easily recover deleted photos.
Photo Recovery is a reliable & user friendly deleted picture recovery software that is compatible with both Mac and Windows OS. It is capable of recovering audio, video, and image data belonging to almost any file format (JPEG, GIF, BMP, WAV, MP3, AVI etc.). Its simple and easy-to-use interface makes it convenient for all users to recover deleted photos with ease.
Scope of Data Recovery Services
Losing an important document or file is enough to rob us of a peaceful night’s sleep. If we lose or are unable to access data due to a system crash or computer virus, it is time to invest in a strategic and affordable data recovery service. As opposed to prevention and backup, data recovery is a remedial measure. This process can reduce the danger of data loss to the lowest.
Data recovery services are comprehensive processes involved in recovering data from desktop drives, laptop drives, external drives, servers, RAID systems, Network Attached Storage devices (NAS), Storage Area Network devices (SAN), flash drives and camera media.
Scope of Data Recovery Services
There are various forms and repercussions of loss of data, so we divide the scope according to different symptoms:
- System problem: This is caused by the inability of logging into the system or the system shutting down and displaying an abnormal behavior. There are various reasons for this anomaly and we need to adopt suitable recovery methods. Reasons for such symptoms may be a lost or damaged file, bad track on the hard disk, MBR or DBR is lost or incorrect CMOS settings.
- Bad track on hard disk: Tracks can be either logical or physical. While logical tracks can be restored by data recovery software, physical track damage can be restored partially by changing the partition or sector. Proper backups must be done to ensure minimal physical damage.
- Partition problem: If a partition cannot be identified or accessed, or is rendered unformatted, suitable partition recovery services should be deployed.
- File loss:If important files are lost due to deletion, disk format or a clone error, file recovery services should be administered into the system to recover the lost files.
- File repair: For some reasons, some files cannot be accessed or used. Also they may contain some characters that make it inaccessible. In such cases, special file recovery tools should be used to restore the files.
Data Recovery Service Tips: Some Do’s and Don’ts
Measures can be taken to minimize the blow when a computer failure happens. Understanding and recognizing the warning signals can make a significant difference for a successful data recovery operation.
Do’s
- Backup essential data frequently.
- If there is some problem with the computer, shut it down without delay.
- If there is some unusual noise from the drive, power it down immediately.
- Proper caution must be taken when shipping the drive to a data recovery specialist. Additional damage can occur if the drive is poorly packaged.
Don’ts
- Do not assume that data recovery services are impossible. Even in the worst case scenario, data recovery specialists are usually able to retrieve important data.
- It is not advisable to tamper with the hard drive.
- The computer must be protected from all shocks and vibrations.
- We should not subject the drive to extreme temperature.
OffSiteBackups has a high success rate and one of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. Log on to the website for a wide range of data recovery services.
