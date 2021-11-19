News
Suspected serial killer Perez Reed charged with 2 murders at K.C. area apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A suspected serial killer is now charged with two murders at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex.
The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Perez Reed, 25, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Damon Irvin and Rau’daja Fairrow. Court documents show investigators believe Reed killed Washington on October 28 or 29, and Fairrow on October 29. Investigators found their bodies in apartments at Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas last month.
Reed is also charged with the murders of four other people in the St. Louis area.
FBI agents arrested Reed in the Kansas City area and is in federal custody. Court documents show a .40-caliber handgun was in Reed’s possession when he was arrested, and it matched shell casings located at the crime scenes in question.
Not guilty plea for man charged with killing Pontoon Beach officer
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The man charged with shooting and killing Pontoon Beach police officer Tyler Timmins entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment hearing this afternoon.
Scott Hyden appeared before a judge wearing handcuffs and shackles. He plead not guilty on all counts. Those charges include first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.
36-year-old Tyler Timmins was shot and killed back on October 26th at a Pontoon Beach gas station and convenience store.
Authorities say Timmins was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle. Investigators tell us as Timmins approached the vehicle, Hyden opened fire shooting Timmins. Timmins was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says he is seeking the maximum sentence for Hyden.
That would be life in prison without parole.
Chicago Bears reportedly sign veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin, who has 52 career sacks
The Chicago Bears have signed veteran pass rusher Bruce Irvin, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Irvin, a Seattle Seahawks first-round pick in 2012, has 52 sacks and 118 quarterback hits over 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
That included a career-high 8½ sacks, along with 16 quarterback hits, in 13 games with the Panthers in 2019.
Irvin, 34, played in two games for the Seahawks in 2020 before tearing his ACL, an injury that needed two surgeries. He hasn’t played in a game this season.
The Bears have played the last two games without outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who is recovering from a sprained foot. Mack hasn’t yet practiced this week for the Bears as he continues his recovery.
Mack has six sacks this season, second to Robert Quinn’s 6½.
Irvin tweeted a celebration Thursday night, writing, “Been a long road but I’m backkk!”
Report: Could Stan Kroenke settle St. Louis lawsuit, leaving NFL on its own?
ST. LOUIS – Friction between Los Angeles Rams owner Enos Stanley Kroenke and his NFL owners over an agreement to indemnify them from St. Louis lawsuit costs has reportedly turned into a threat to force the league and those other owners to go to trial next year on their own.
The Sports Business Journal reports Kroenke’s representatives notified the NFL, attorneys, and fellow owners Wednesday, telling them “We want everyone’s participation — or some assurance from the league that a settlement will be allocated fairly. But we have not gotten that assurance to date, nor any suggestion that the league will try to settle the case and address allocation later.”
A league spokesman said the NFL would decline comment when reached by FOX2 Thursday afternoon.
Kroenke was reportedly asked to leave a recent owners’ meeting after he told his colleagues that it was no longer fair for him to be solely responsible for legal costs associated with the move.
The Sports Business Journal reports Kroenke’s communication Wednesday claims he wants to settle the St. Louis lawsuit and believes he could for as much as $750 million, but without confidence that costs would be shared, suggested he would settle it on behalf of himself and the Rams, letting the league and the other owners take the case to trial in January.
The case is due back in a St. Louis courtroom on Dec. 3, when a judge will hold a hearing on a possible contempt of court charge against several owners who have failed to turn over financial disclosures. Those disclosures would help a jury consider potential punitive damages.
