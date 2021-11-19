Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Breaks USD 4K, Indicators Suggest Short-term Recovery
Ethereum extended decline below the $4,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH spiked below $4,000 and it might now correct higher in the short-term.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $4,350 and $4,300 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading below $4,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a new rising channel forming with support near $4,000 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could extend losses if there is a proper close below $4,000 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Turns Red
Ethereum faced a strong resistance near the $4,350 zone. ETH formed a top near $4,350 before there was a sharp decline. The bears gained strength for a move below the $4,200 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The decline extended below the $4,100 level. Ether price even spiked below the $4,000 level and a low is formed near $3,958. It is now consolidating near the $4,000 level. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,050 level.
The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,343 swing high to $3,958 low. The next major resistance is near the $4,100 level. There is also a new rising channel forming with support near $4,000 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The main barrier is now forming near the $4,150 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,343 swing high to $3,958 low. A break above the $4,150 level may possibly spark a fresh rally. The next key resistance is near the $4,250 level. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $4,350 level in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $4,150 and $4,200 resistance levels, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,000 level.
The first major support is near the $3,950 level. A clear break below the $3,950 support could spark additional losses. The next major support is near the $3,850 level, below which the price could slide towards the $3,500 level in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is slowly moving higher towards the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $4,000
Major Resistance Level – $4,150
Lessons From Reason’s “The Fake Environmentalist Attack on Bitcoin” Mini-Doc
Phenomenal piece by Reason Magazine. We at NewsBTC have been countering the Bitcoin is bad for the environment narrative for a while now. Now, we have a new tool. A short and sweet documentary that rests on a devastating premise. “Such environmentalist attacks on bitcoin are best understood as a strategy by economic, media, and political elites to undermine a powerful new form of money that they can’t control.” Boom! That’s exactly what’s happening.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Mining Vs. The World: BTC Leads Sustainable Energy
Let’s explore the idea further, but first, let’s let Reason Magazine define who they are and what they stand for:
“Reason is the planet’s leading source of news, politics, and culture from a libertarian perspective. Go to reason.com for a point of view you won’t get from legacy media and old left-right opinion magazines.”
You’ve been warned. This is the perspective you’ll get from this article and from “The Fake Environmentalist Attack on Bitcoin” Mini-Doc:
The mini-documentary starts with the filthy propaganda the state usually serves:
“Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are terrible for the environment,” declares Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). “It’s an extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions,” pronounces former Federal Reserve Chair and current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “It’s a way to both hide dirty money and destroy the environment at the same time,” says Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
Reason Magazine Summarizes The Government’s Perspective
Then, Elizabeth Warren brings up the most ridiculously flamboyant stat ever uttered. According to the Senator, a single Bitcoin transaction uses the same amount of energy that an average house uses in 53 days. WHAT? Couldn’t these government people control themselves and provide a more plausible number? Do people actually believe these made-up stats? Apparently, they do, as the Discord story proves.
“Discord’s founder and CEO Jason Citron hinted at possible integration with the Ethereum ecosystem, with NFTs, and with the incoming Web3. And all hell broke loose.
Discord fanatics spammed Citron’s replies and canceled their subscriptions to their Nitro premium service. Discord’s own employees took to social media to express their discomfort. Video game culture influencers rallied the masses and gathered hundreds of Likes and Retweets. What were their reasons? Environmental concerns.”
Back to Reason’s documentary, Bitcoin spokesperson Nic Carter dismantles the government’s techniques. They establish an exaggerated per transaction cost, and then “extrapolate Bitcoin’s transactional load to hundreds of billions per year.” They’re not dumb, they know that “The electricity consumed by mining isn’t used to power individual transactions.” However, the average citizen doesn’t. Nic Carter closes with, “Bitcoin’s transactions and Bitcoin’s energy use are not really correlated.”
They aren’t. Bitcoin produces one block full of transactions every ten minutes on average. If we reduced the mining to only one machine, Bitcoin would still produce the same amount of blocks in the same amount of minutes.
BTC price chart for 11/19/2021 on Capital.com | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Media Claims Are Outlandish, To Say The Least
The mini-documentary’s host is Nick Gillespie, Reason’s Editor At Large. He admits “The energy used by Bitcoin mining has increased significantly and it will continue to grow, but the media claims are outlandish.” As an example, he offers this ridiculous 2017 Newsweek article titled “Bitcoin Mining on Track to Consume All of the World’s Energy by 2020.” As you might suspect, Newsweek’s prediction didn’t come true.
Then, it’s time for some real stats. According to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, Bitcoin consumes “just over a hundred terawatt-hours per year.” That’s 117.02, to be exact. That’s on the high end of the spectrum of Nick Hansen’s estimations. If the network uses 14.2 Gigawatts per hour, that would amount to 124 terawatt-hours per year. However, “most likely, the Bitcoin network is between 4.2 and 14.2 Gigawatts.” So, it would be considerably less by Hansen’s stats.
Pick the number you trust the most, it’s a worthy investment considering everything Bitcoin brings to the world.
Critics Tend To Ignore These Facts
Reason defines mining as”the process through which a global network of computers maintains the bitcoin network through computation. Though energy-intensive, this process is what makes bitcoin a truly decentralized monetary system.” And that’s a fact. Proof-Of-Work is essential to decentralization. There is no alternative. A little later, Reason’s Nick Gillespie hits us with another home run, “the work being carried out by this global computer network is what allows Bitcoin to be controlled by mathematical rules instead of human actors vulnerable to government or corporate control.”
Then, the documentary presents another crucial fact, “Miners are incentivized to use energy that would otherwise go to waste.” The Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein puts it in another way, “Bitcoin miners need energy that nobody else wants.” Why? Because it’s cheaper. The incentives are clear as day. After that, Reason brings out the ace under Bitcoin’s sleeve, “In the Western United States, mobile Bitcoin miners are already running on electricity derived from unused natural gas from oil wells that can’t be captured because there are no pipelines to carry it.” Luckily for the government, Reason doesn’t bring up everything Bitcoin mining is doing for the Navajo Nation.
Reason Closes It Off With Even More Stats
In a questionable move, Reason quotes the Bitcoin Mining Council controversial report. That one puts Bitcoin’s sustainable energy use at around 56%. Let’s quote NewsBTC’s report on that number.
“The good news is, there’s data to show that Bitcoin’s “mining electricity mix increased to 56% sustainable in Q2 2021.” Is that data valid? That’s another question altogether. The Bitcoin Mining Council elaborates on the results:
The results of this survey show that the members of the BMC and participants in the survey are currently utilizing electricity with a 67% sustainable power mix.”
Related Reading | Power Ledger Blockchain Firm Signs Deal with Japanese Green Energy Supplier
We can say that because, here at NewsBTC, we’re partial to Bitcoin. Was it a good idea for Reason to use it? Maybe not, but notice they used the conservative 56% figure and not the aspirational 67% one. The magazine knows what it’s doing. That’s why they brought back Nic Carter to close the documentary, “Bitcoin is a vote of no confidence in the monetary and financial system that exists today.”
That’s exactly what it is. Among other things.
Featured Image: Screenshot from the documentary | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin Resumes Decline, What Could Trigger More Downsides
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $60,000 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. BTC could extend losses below $55,000 in the near term.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $61,000 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below $58,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line with resistance near $58,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could extend losses below $55,500 and $55,000 in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Gains Bearish Momentum
Bitcoin price attempted a recovery wave above the $60,000 level. However, BTC failed to gain strength above $60,500 and started a fresh decline. There was a sharp decline below $60,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The bears gained strength for a move below the $58,000 support level. The price even traded below the $56,500 level. A low is formed near $55,858 and the price is still trading with a bearish angle.
An initial resistance on the upside is near the $56,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $57,000 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $60,964 swing high to $55,858 low. There is also a key bearish trend line with resistance near $58,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The main resistance is now forming near the $58,000 and $58,500 levels. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $60,964 swing high to $55,858 low.
A proper close above the $58,500 level could set the tone for a steady recovery. The next major resistance is near the $59,800 and $60,000 levels. Any more gains could open the doors for a move towards the $61,200 level.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $58,000 resistance zone, it could extend decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $55,500 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $55,200 level. The next major support is near the $55,000 level, below which the bears might aim more downsides. In the stated case, the price may perhaps slide towards the $53,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $55,500, followed by $55,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $56,500, $57,000 and $58,500.
Why Marathon Is Comfortable With Bitcoin Plunging, Says BEP Is $6,500
Marathon Digital Holdings’ (MARA) Fred Thiel said that Bitcoin price would need to drop 80% for the coin to stop being profitable for the company thus entering a challenging situation. Marathon is not worried about the past week’s dip.
During a Bloomberg QuickTake Stock interview, Fred Thiel, Las Vegas-based company’s chief executive officer of Marathon, expressed assurance for Bitcoin’s future and stated that Bitcoin mining is “obviously a very profitable business” and the company can “ride this market for quite a long time.”
Thiel expressed that, factoring operational mining costs (energy plus hosting), Bitcoin’s breakeven rate is roughly $6,500, meaning that the digital coin would need to drop at least 80% for Marathon to face challenging difficulties, so the price of Bitcoin plunging under $60,000 still translates into profits for them.
What’s not in that cost, if you would, is the depreciation in the miners that we buy. We depreciate our miners over five years, so the payback on that is less than a year at today’s margins. (…) We are a very small team from an operational overhead perspective, so that gets covered very quickly.
Thiel stated those costs are a very comfortable place for the company to be at and believes that Marathon is “one of the most efficient miners in the industry today” because of their agile model that focused on investing in “the miners that produce the maximum return”.
Related Reading | Marathon Digital Holdings Reported A 17% Spike In Bitcoin Mining
Are Miners Selling Their Bitcoin?
Amidst Bitcoin’s bumpy week, speculative comments on social media say that many miners have been selling their BTC the past few days. Bloomberg reporters asked Thiel about the company’s own decision after seeing that the coin dropped below 60k. Thiel responded that they are a long-term holder of Bitcoin and are not planning on selling.
We went into the market in January and bought $150 million of Bitcoin and investment has paid off very handsomely for us. We bought it at an average price of $31,000. So Bitcoin where it is today has paid off very nicely. But we intend to be a long-term holder.
Thiel shared the company is optimistic about Bitcoin’s future. They firmly believe that “as a limited supply asset” its value and popularity will keep on rising, and the daily headlines “about new use cases and more uses” backs that optimism.
He also called the U.S. “a very interesting center for Bitcoin mining” because of its excess of energy, opposed to Europe’s situation, and explained that “Some Bitcoin miners need to sell their Bitcoin holdings just to cover their operations”, not worried about the speculations.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Mining Raises Marathon Digital’s BTC Holds To $457M
What’s The Future Of Marathon’s $650M Offering
After Marathon’s debt increase of $150 million that aggregates to the previous $500 million offering size, Thiel shared the decision was taken in order to have “cash on the balance sheet” and stay in “a position of liquidity” so they can potentially take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace that could accelerate their growth, like buying more miners, miner companies that could grow their mining capacity, or invest on improving their mining operation’s energy efficiency.
He further stated that the company is not interested in using the bonds to buy Bitcoin in the open market because they produce it, “unless there are some pricing opportunities” like a $10,000 drop, but they would still be carefully looking into the projections since they want to be “very good custodians” of their shareholders’ capital.
