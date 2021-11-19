Connect with us

The Aquadolls Slide A Ska-Punk Rendition Of 'Xmas Wrapping' Into Your Stocking

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Aquadolls Slide A Ska-Punk Rendition Of ‘Xmas Wrapping’ Into Your Stocking
One of the greatest Christmas songs of all time gets a high-octane update, courtesy of The Aquadolls and a pair of their own Santa’s Helpers – Angelo Moore of Fishbone and NOFX’s El Hefe!

First released in 1981 on ZE Records’ holiday compilation, The Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping” has become a staple of the holiday season – and one of the few songs that punk rockers and new wavers would pogo and slamdance to while underneath the mistletoe. Forty years after the world was blessed with singer Patty Donahue’s holiday woes, The Aquadolls gave the song a ska-punk update for this Christmas season. With a surging drumbeat and frost-kissed harmonies, the band – Melissa Brooks, Keilah Nina, and Jackie Proctor – deliver a cover (“Xmas Wrapping”) that is a perfect snowflake: a celebration of the original while being unique on its own.

“Every year when the weather starts getting colder, and in California terms meaning we go from blistering hot weather to a breezy 70 degrees, it means it’s time for the holiday season,” Melissa shares with HollywoodLife. “This leads to our not-so-friendly winter companion, seasonal depression. Christmas time can be really difficult to navigate through, especially during a pandemic. The holidays can suck, but with the help of a good pal or two and some rock n roll, hopefully, it can suck a little less!”

To help make this song the smash of the season, the California trio didn’t have to head north to pick up a few helpful elves. They just needed to call a few modern punk rock legends. “We created a ska/punk-inspired cover of The Waitresses’ “Xmas Wrapping” with the production help of Fat Mike from NOFX and Jon Graber, with horns from El Hefe of NOFX and Angelo Moore of Fishbone,” says Melissa. “It’s so exciting for us to collaborate with so many music icons on this and put a new twist on such an underrated and timeless classic. We hope you start a mosh pit to this, and this makes your holiday season rock harder than before!”

This song came about after ZE Records asked everyone on the label to contribute to A Christmas Record. “I go back, and I try to think of what the original inspiration was. I think it was just very much that for years I hated Christmas,” Chris Butler, founder of the band and writer of the song, told The Star Online in 2005. “Everybody I knew in New York was running around like a bunch of fiends. [Christmas] wasn’t about joy. It was something to cope with.” However, much like the fictional woman singing the song finds happiness at the end, Chris also has come to peace with the track. “Who’d have thunk it? Yeah. Holy cow,” he told The Star when talking of the songs’ “Miracles do happen. It’s MY Christmas miracle. And it slaps me around and says, `Lighten up. It’s Christmas’.”

This song isn’t the first time The Aquadolls have gotten holly and jolly. In 2018, the band released “Mrs Claus” on Soundcloud. Since then, they’ve been perfecting their sound with a handful of releases, including The Dream and the Deception and 2020’s remix album. 2021 saw them release “Disappearing Girl,” an elevation of their ethereal and haunting melodies. In September, they released the song’s official music video. Santa may have The Aquadolls on his list – but they should also be on yours when it comes to Ones To Watch next year.

New study explains why your mom is kinder to her grandchild than to you

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

New study explains why your mom is kinder to her grandchild than to you
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Is your mom kinder to her grandchild than she was with you? A new study says you’re not imagining things.

Retired pop singer Beyonce (left) recalls the day her mom, Tina Lawson slapped the taste out of her mouth for ignoring her in a store.

“I was about 15 and the song was playing on the radio and I’m like ‘Yeah!’ and these guys were looking like ‘Ooooh that’s Beyoncé’ and I thought I was hot. And she smacked the crap outta me in that store.”

Tina said, “I don’t care what song you have on the radio – you are my child. You do not disrespect me.”

Tina is considerably kinder to her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, than she was with Beyonce.

According to a new study, biology is the main reason your mom is kinder and more patient with her grandchild than she was with you.

The research was conducted by author James Rilling, a professor of anthropology and professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University in Atlanta.

Rilling discovered grandmothers showed significant neurological changes when they underwent brain scans with functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

50 grandmothers participated in the study. They were shown pictures of their grandkids, their adult children, and a stranger.

When shown photos of their grandchildren, grandmothers had measurable brain activity and changes in blood flow when shown photos of their grandkids.

The pupils in their eyes also changed size when they saw a photo of their grandchild.

Their brain scans showed more cognitive empathy when looking at photos of their own child.

However, when looking at a grandchild, they showed stronger emotional empathy than they did with their own children.
 

Three Amigos summit: No awkward handshakes—but no concessions on the electric vehicle tax credit, either

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, U.S. President Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau in Washington, DC, November 18, 2021. (Chris Kleponis/Pool via CNP)
Politics Insider for Nov. 19, 2021: The PM has a tough trip; the military heads to B.C.; a big vaccine day

At least the handshakes went well: When Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador entered the White House’s East Room for their much-hyped trilateral confab, the three masked hombres sat as far apart from each other as the long table would allow. And it does not appear that Trudeau nudged much closer to getting the U.S. President to inject compromise into Congress legislation that includes an electric vehicle tax credit that could freeze out Canadian-made cars and trucks.

Biden, before his earlier one-on-one with Trudeau, was non-committal on what’s suddenly become the top bilateral issue for Canada, one that could wallop its auto sector. “The answer is: I don’t know,” Biden said, when asked about neighbourly exemptions. “And I don’t know what we’re going to be dealing with, quite frankly, when it comes out of legislation.”

It was the first policy topic Trudeau brought up in the one-on-one, the Toronto Star’s Washington-based Edward Keenan writes:

Meanwhile, over in Congress, the House of Representatives was pushing toward a vote on the Build Back Better economic package—including the Buy American policy—possibly late Thursday night. There appeared a good chance that while Trudeau was still in town making the case against it, the House was going to vote in favour of it. So, maybe not a smashing success story for the Canadian delegation. But then, no one expected success on that file in the form of any kind of decision or announcement in Canada’s favour. The best anyone was hoping for was to keep talking about it as the bill makes its way through the political process. And there’s plenty of process left.

The meeting of the leaders from the old NAFTA zone lasted close to three hours. Their joint statement glided past irritants like trade and (on the U.S.-Mexico border) migration, and was predictably thick with terms like “reiterated” and “commit to launch efforts to enhance cooperation” on matters like climate change, trade and the pandemic.

In a break with tradition, there was no three-headed news conference, leaving Trudeau to hop a few blocks down Pennsylvania Avenue to speak with reporters at the Canadian Embassy. Asked repeatedly about what progress he made on the tax credit issue, Trudeau replied the Americans are “very aware of Canada’s position on this… and the threats it poses to over 50 years of integrated auto-making in our two countries.” The Globe’s Adrian Morrow observed: “Translation: he raised repeatedly, but the Americans aren’t budging.”

Feds go west: Speaking of Team Canada, that’s a term Defense Minister Anita Anand used when talking up the federal response to the catastrophic flooding in British Columbia. Anand was joined at a briefing Thursday by Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, along with Gen. Wayne Eyre, acting Chief of Defence Staff. (Notable absence, given the devastation to Fraser Valley farms: Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, but this was already a personnel-heavy news conference.)

Much of it was platitudinal in these early stages of a (gulp) long crisis to rebuild from, an all-hands-on-deck sort of show, an emphasis on getting people to safety for now—and some clear linkage with climate change, adaptation and rebuilding with resiliency from Wilkinson, the former environment minister. Anand and Eyre had the most concrete messages to send, with 120 pairs of Canadian Armed Forces boots on the ground now in Abbottsford, 350 more ready for deployment from Edmonton for immediate response. “If needed, we have thousands more members on standby ready to help the province,” Anand said.

Logistical support, human support and financial support—British Columbia will need it from Canada. Asked Thursday about any early price tag, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth could only say: “It’s going to be an awful lot.”

Biden offered his thoughts during Trudeau’s visit: “I know we are both keeping our minds close to the families affected by the storms flooding the British Columbia area in the Pacific northwest.” It’s likely B.C. will lean on the Americans for more than thoughts, given how many supply chains were severed—Premier John Horgan is already suggested they’ll need support from U.S. fuel reserves, Global News reports.

Kid, this won’t hurt a bit: The news Canadian parents and their kin have awaited for months finally lands today at 10 a.m. ET, when Health Canada officials announce regulatory approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 and up. (Don’t expect a cameo by the Prime Minister; his itinerary says his flight from Washington will still be airborne when briefing begins.)

Canada has expected 2.9 million of Pfizer’s kid-sized doses of the mRNA shot to arrive “shortly” after this approval—a first dose for every child eligible, the Toronto Star’s Alex Boyd explains.

From there, provincial governments will rush to set up and announce their own vaccination approaches. A few provinces have offered parents the chance to “pre-register” their kids, but that mostly amounts to signing up for be notified promptly when there’s something to actually register for.

In the United States, which green-lighted the juvenile Pfizer vaccine on Nov. 2, has vaccinated nearly 10 per cent of its newly eligible children in the first two weeks of that country’s COVID immunization program.

Kenney’s dysfunctional family gathering: After the year Jason Kenney’s had, one imagines Alberta’s premier wishes a weekend spent with his United Conservative Party faithful would be a pleasant refuge from all his other challenges. Not so, not at all.

The UCP holds its first in-person annual convention since 2019 this weekend at a casino hotel on Tsuu T’ina Nation, just outside of Calgary. The grassroots are restive, arguing he doesn’t listen much, and more than 20 constituency associations want a fast-tracked and broader leadership review by March. (One’s currently scheduled for April.) There’ve been leaks all over UCP-land pointing to the various ways Kenney’s team will try to tilt the convention votes and motions in his favour—a corporate executive enlisting employees to sign up and rock the convention floor, as Calgary Herald’s Don Braid reports, or the premier’s office telling legislature staffers how to vote to downplay policy motions that don’t jive with Kenney’s agenda, as CBC Calgary’s Elise von Scheel chronicles.

A motion designed to derail an early leadership review gets debated Friday night, and Kenney will shake off the hospitality suite Saturday morning to deliver a pre-lunch address to the delegate’s ballroom. He’ll almost certainly survive this weekend, whether his tacticians prevail or whether the unhappy members do. But it’s hard to see how he emerges stronger, Maclean’s writes in its scene-setter.

—Jason Markusoff

Young Dolph's Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death To Thank Fans For 'Genuine Positive Vibes'

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death To Thank Fans For ‘Genuine Positive Vibes’
A day after Young Dolph was cut down in a horrific shooting, his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, gave thanks for all the ‘love’ and ‘support’ during this heartbreaking time.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls [and] messages. I may not see them all, but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few,” Mia Jaye posted to her Instagram story on Thursday (Nov. 18), one day after her longtime boyfriend, Young Dolph, was shot and killed outside a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 36. The killing sent a ripple throughout the hip-hop world and left Mia devastated. “Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy, and prayers welcomed… because Lord knows I need them,” she added.

(Instagram)

Mia shares two children with Dolph: a daughter, Ari, and a son named Tre. Before she posted her message of gratitude, she shared an Instagram Story of Dolph playing with Ari. “Question is… How am I ever going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” she captioned the heartbreaking clip. In the following slide, she wrote, “God give me strength… Adolph, I love you with all my heart and soul.”

Young Dolph (b. Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) was shopping at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Wednesday (Nov. 18) when a car drove up to the bakery. According to pictures obtained by FOX13 of the incident, two suspected shooters got out of the vehicle, stood in front of Makeda’s, and opened fire. One of the alleged shooters carried what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle, while the other aimed a handgun into the store. Before he went to the bakery, Young Dolph stopped at a local gas station to fill up, and footage showed the rapper wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans. Sadly, this soundless clip would be the last footage recorded of him alive.

1637335033 309 Young Dolphs Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death To Thank
Young Dolph performing at Rolling Loud NYC (Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock)

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said after Dolph’s shooting, per CNN. “Tonight we strongly encourage everyone to stay home if you do not have to be out. We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively perform our investigation.” The police chief said that the department is “committed to working with the community to stop the senseless murders” and that they are also dedicated “to bringing those responsible for today’s shooting and others to justice.”

