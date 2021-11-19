How to
The Many Benefits Of Eating Raw Vegetables
We’ve been told since birth to eat our vegetables and yet far too few of us actually do it. Even when we do get around to eating our vegetables it’s only after we’ve cooked out most of the natural nutrients that our body is desperately craving.
Keep in mind, as you proceed, that while all raw vegetables are incredibly beneficial, raw green vegetables actually serve as the basis of nearly all life on this planet. That may sound a bit extreme to you, but stop and consider for a moment that almost every organism on this planet survives by either eating raw green vegetables or by eating an animal that eats raw green vegetables…they really are that important.
I know, you’ve probably eaten most of your vegetables cooked since you can remember. Simply put, just because something has “always” been done a certain way doesn’t mean that it’s the best way to do it. You will get a lot more out of your vegetables if you consume them raw.
I specifically used the word “consume” because, in reality, you get the same benefits from raw green vegetable juice as you do from eating them whole and usually you get it faster. This is because raw vegetable juice takes less internal work to digest and is absorbed into the body almost instantly.
It seems that most people only know that they should eat vegetables because they remember mom telling them to; very few people seem to have a grasp on the amazing nutritional value of vegetables.
Raw vegetables are extremely rich in minerals, vitamins, trace elements, enzymes and natural sugars. All of these are things that your body needs to function properly and the raw veggies will help stabilize and normalize your natural bodily functions. They actually help pretty much ALL of your natural bodily functions operate.
You’ve probably heard about the necessity of vitamins and nutrients to your overall health your entire life, but the concept of enzymes may be new to you. Basically, the enzymes in raw vegetables help your body digest food. This is one of the reasons that green vegetables are sometimes considered “nature’s laxative,” because they get your stomach working properly.
The average American diet is actually comprised of quite a few foods that are incredibly difficult for our bodies to digest properly. When we aren’t digesting properly, the food sits in our stomach longer than it should and we miss out on any nutritional value it did possess.
Okay, so at this point, you may have started to become convinced about the necessity of vegetables…but why raw?
All of our cooking methods have been shown in scientific studies to reduce the amount of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes in vegetables. Of the cooking methods, steaming has been shown to retain the largest amount of vitamin content although it still reduces it.
Vegetables begin losing their valuable nutritional elements as soon as they are plucked, pulled or picked from the ground. For this reason, the additional loss of nutrients during cooking would be a smaller problem if we grew our own vegetables and cooked them the same day we harvested them.
However, most of us don’t live that way. The largest majority of us purchase our vegetables at the grocery store after they’ve been shipped hundreds or thousands of miles. During that time, the nutritional value has been seeping out of them.
Finally, to make matters worse, repeated studies have shown that commercially grown vegetables, right out of the ground, aren’t as rich in nutrients as they were 50 years ago. One large contributing factor to this is that farmers have found so many ways to make their crops grow faster that we aren’t receiving the full benefit of naturally mature vegetables.
It is admittedly extreme, but not that extreme, to state that any vegetable you get from the grocery store and then cook at home probably has the nutritional value of cardboard by the time it hits your stomach.
Start eating (or drinking) raw vegetables as soon as you can. Whenever possible, grow them yourself or purchase them from local farmer’s markets.
Factors To Consider When Using Limo Hire Services
Anytime there are weddings, parties among other important occasions, you may feel the need to showcase luxury and glam as well as make yourself look good in an expensive ride. A limo is one vehicle that can easily do this for you. You do not necessarily have to own one to experience the comfort and glamour that comes with using this vehicle, thanks to Limo Hire services. Nowadays, having a limo for even a day is possible. The problem is no longer having a luxury vehicle but choosing the best limo.
To get the best Limo Hire services that interest you, there are several factors to consider. They include:
Distance to be covered
This helps you to decide on the limousine rental services to seek. You can only choose the company that will take you to the places you want to go among the many companies offering this service. Although there are many limo rental firms, identifying a particular one to help you won’t be difficult as long as you have stated where and how far you are travelling.
Costs involved
Asking for a price quote is important because there is that cost budget that you have set before seeking this service. It helps you stick to your budget. What’s more, you are able to narrow down your search as different companies charge different prices for Limo Hire. There is no specific price for hiring a limousine; each limo comes with its price. You should therefore go through the whole fleet of limos offered and choose the one that best suits your needs. Consider features of the vehicle and how many people it can accommodate. The more you are, the larger the limo you will require.
Reputations of the Limo Hire Company
During important occasions, hiring a reputable company in car hire goes a long way in ensuring that the event runs smoothly without any hitches. To settle on the best services, you should research widely on each option as well as check on the feedback from clients on their websites. The hire company you choose should also be able to offer services beyond your expectations. The company should have attentive and highly experienced chauffeurs, which goes hand in hand with a strong reputation for the company.
Coverage assessment of Insurance
It is very important that you ensure the Limo Hire Company gives you an insurance cover. This will be of great help in case you are involved in an accident in the limo. Before using the limo, it is also advisable that you ensure that the limo is in good condition. Asking for a test drive is also a wise thing to do. Before entering any hiring contract, it is advisable that you consider the above factors to ensure you get the best out of the hiring company as well as enjoy your occasion in style just as intended. Failing to do this may lead to many undesired occurrences such as incurring unexpected high costs, disagreements with the hiring company which may in turn spoil your plans.
Rent To Own Storage Sheds – Should You Think Twice?
In his article: Rent to Own Storage Sheds – Why You Should Think Twice, Michael W. Mathis covered some of the reasons why he believes rent to own storage sheds are a bad idea for homeowners. He makes a few good points along the way. It is obvious that lease purchase agreements are not the “be all, end all” for purchasing anything, and, of course, you should think twice before buying anything using this means. The main point of his article seems to be that renting to own storage sheds is expensive, since you pay about twice what the building would cost for cash. He finishes by saying that: “If they can’t obtain reasonable financing or save and pay for out right, then they probably don’t really need it.” While I agree, that lease purchase agreements are not the best options, and that they will cost more than an outright purchase, there are some times when a rent to own storage shed makes sense. When is rent to own a bad idea? When you have the money to pay for it outright. You will save money if you purchase the building with cash, but there are also cases where this is not true. When is rent to own a good idea?
- When the building is needed to create or preserve wealth. In such cases, the building is really a tool, like a truck, or a table saw. If it is needed, and can be obtained in no other way, it is better to have it for the purpose of creating wealth, than to not have it, and lose the opportunity.
- You intend to use the building for business, and taxes are an issue. This is related to number 1. In some situations, renting offers tax advantages. In some states, a portable building is not taxed as a part of the property where it resides. In many situations, business rental can be deducted from income taxes, and that can level the playing field.
- If you are renting space in a public storage. If you are already paying rent for something you must preserve, renting storage space that you will eventually own makes sense. You will be leasing something for a few years and looking forward to the day when it belongs to you as opposed to leasing space forever. Spending $200.00 per month forever makes far less sense than paying $200.00 per month for 36 to 48 months.
- You have credit problems. If you have credit problems, bank financing may not be possible for you. In fact, you may need the building to alleviate the cost of public storage.
- You want to avoid credit problems. If the possibility that you might default on a loan and ruin your credit has crossed your mind, and it is a risk you do not want to take, a rent to own storage shed may be the best option. Most rent to own storage building dealers have contracts that will allow you to return the building without banging up your credit. Will your banker do that?
When Married Couples Drift Apart – How to Reconnect With Your Spouse
When married couples drift apart they often seek out a divorce. They look at what they had and where they are now and they come to the realization that the closeness and emotional intimacy has disappeared. Instead of putting in the effort to fix the problems, they hide behind the idea of a separation and then eventual divorce. It doesn’t have to go this way at all. Marriage is worth fighting for and if you love your spouse, you need to get busy showing them that. You can change the future for you and your spouse but you need to be determined and focused on doing so. This issue isn’t going to correct itself. You have to step up to the plate and take matters into your own hands.
Understanding why married couples drift apart can often be the key to changing the dynamic and getting closer again. In many marriages, once children arrive the couple starts pushing each others’ needs to the back burner. They get so caught up in being the best parents they possibly can, that they forget about one another. By the end of the day, after working and tending to their children they are both so exhausted that they don’t even put in any effort to talk or interact. Over time this has a negative effect on the relationship and the couple feels like strangers.
Reconnecting with your spouse is all about spending more quality time with them. A marriage can’t thrive unless it’s being nurtured. You have to make the effort to arrange moments for you and your partner to have uninterrupted time just to be together. This may include having to plan for childcare or maybe just planning time after the children have gone to bed for the night. It’s all about finding opportunities to be just a couple as opposed to co-parents.
Talking to one another is something you do on a daily basis but you need to take it to the next level again. When is the last time the two of you had an open and honest discussion about the state of your relationship? Are you two in tune with what’s going on in each others’ lives? You need to focus on communicating openly with one another again. Think of this as a chance to get to know your partner all over again. You may discover some things about them that you didn’t know or you’ll be reminded of what drew you to them in the first place.
