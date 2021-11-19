How to
The Many Reasons Log Cabins Are The Best
You may have heard that log cabins are really trending this year. They have been popular in the past, but never before has interest seemed to have reached such a peak. Maybe it is a backlash against the modern day McMansions and identical townhouses that are popping up all over the place. Or it could be people thinking longer term than retirement, considering generational aspects of passing down property to their family.
Whatever the case, it has never been a better time to get a log cabin. But there are many reasons that they are awesome… here are some reasons to consider getting your own.
They Are Real Estate Candy
The real estate market has never fully recovered from the bubble of a decade ago. But you can get around some of the more problematic aspects of the market by looking for the darlings of that world. Log cabins are a stable investment because everyone loves them. If you did have to sell you could be pretty much guaranteed interested buyers.
Just look at the asking prices for already existing listings out there. You can be sure that the people who originally purchased them paid far less than they are asking for now.
Log Cabins Tend to Increase In Value
Speaking of which, value is a big part of property ownership. Most homes depreciate pretty much the moment you take over the keys. You have to do upgrades, maintenance or rely on neighborhood expansion or improvements in order to see an increase in property value.
Unless you have a log cabin. These are real earners on the market, probably due to the fact that they are sturdier than the average home. When you buy a wooden house you expect it to be a long term investment that can be inherited by others down the line.
Wooden Structures Look Awesome
Just the aesthetic reasons are enough for many people to want a log cabin. The richness of the wood, the way you can change the style based on your specifications, the versatility of the materials… it is all a pretty great trade off when compared to the less pleasing look of other modern homes.
Let’s say you want something that looks like an old fashioned log cabin. You can build one using recycled wood that has a feel of an old timey cabin out in the woods. Or perhaps you prefer something more modern and chic. That is totally within the realm of possibility.
Wood Trumps Other Building Materials
There are some reasons that wood is a better material for building than most. For one thing, it looks great, as was said earlier in this post. But it is also more versatile, breathable and easy to work with. It is highly durable and tough, resisting extreme weather conditions. It can be sealed to trap in heat or cool air. There are many decay resistant lumber options that are easier to maintain and keep healthy.
In the end, it is the number one building material out there. Is it any wonder people have used it for so long?
Maintenance Gives You a Sense of Pride
Some people are resistant to the idea of log cabins because they know they have to be maintained. That is true, you do have to take care of the wood. But anyone who has had a wooden house will tell you that they feel a real sense of pride in the work they do to keep it in tip top condition.
Luckily, it isn’t hard to maintain a log cabin. Every three to five years you will restain the wood to seal it. This protects it from rot, warping, cracks and wind or sun bleaching that can occur.
It Is Catnip For The House Proud
Just imagine having a gorgeous, well maintained log cabin that is your dream home. How does it make you feel when people visit? Probably pretty good. If you tend to be house proud you are going to be especially so with one of these beautiful dwellings in your possession. Just sitting in front of the fire on a cold winter day with friends or family is such a comforting image that can fill you with warmth.
If you want a house to be proud to show off, a log cabin is the way to go.
There Are So Many Styles to Choose From
You can have literally anything in your cabin. There are so many different options and models to enjoy, so many upgrades and customizations. For instance, tiny houses and mini log cabins are becoming a seriously popular option for people who was to utilize space and reduce the impact they have on the environment around them. Large scale cabins that are similar to lodges are another.
With so many houses that look exactly the same, it is nice to know you can customize things to be the way you want them.
You Can Customize or Prefabricate
So you know you can customize. But what if you don’t want to? There are prefabricated log cabins that are a better option for people who want more basic styles. But there is more to it than the design: these are cheaper and faster to erect, as well.
A prefabricated cabin is one that has been created in a factory in large pieces. These are then shipped to the building location and the crew working on it will put it up bit by bit. Everything is packaged together and it can be put up within a couple of weeks.
Pricing Is Within Your Control
You can work a log cabin in to any budget. Depending on your specifications, whether it is custom or prefabricated, how big it is and the features you select, your new home can cost as little or as much as you can pay. This budget versatility is yet another reason that so many people are choosing wooden homes over the status quo.
Isn’t it time you bought your own log cabin?
When Do You Finish Legalities Of Marriage?
Deciding to get married is an important step in a person’s life. Marriage is a legal state. The family court protects the institution of marriage. Like any other things, marriage has laws that apply to legal consequences. Some of the important things are to be considered before and after the marriage. Once a couple is legally married, there is much legality that should be finished.
First is changing the name. Once married the wife has to change her surname to that of her husband’s name. This custom is popular but it is not a legal requirement of marriage. Many women nowadays, keep their surnames and hyphenate their husband’s name. This is a personal choice. If one chooses to hyphenate her husband’s name, it may lead to discussions later on regarding children names. So, this decision may be important both in legal and family matters. Also, remember to change your name in all the official documents like the driver’s license, bank book and passport.
Personal will is probably the important issue and needs to be addressed after marriage. If one is married and dies unexpectedly without a will, the spouse will inherit all the property, and any will made previous to marriage will not apply.
After marriage health and welfare benefits are also affected. If any of these benefits are received then you must advise various agencies if you marry. Contact the agencies before the wedding to determine the responsibilities if your benefits change.
All these legalities of marriage are supposed to be finished as soon the marriage is over. Name change, joint bank accounts and insurance policies should be finished soon or it may lead to problems. Name can be changed in any social security office. They may request your name and ask for proof that is the marriage certificate. License and car titles can be changed at the DMV in most states. Car license takes one to two weeks to come back after it has been filed.
There is no time limit for name changing and bank accounts. A newly married woman can keep her own last name for years and then change it to her husband’s name if she wants. But check for the expiration of the marriage license.
Legal issues are very important as f you don’t pay attention to them you may lose a lot. If your passport or license etc has expired you could end up in a lot of trouble with the law. Marriage or any other legality should be looked into at once and then you can relax.
Legal Considerations When Planning Events
You’ve booked the speaker, hired a hall, recruited a team of volunteers and prepared a marketing plan. If that wasn’t enough, you must also ensure your event does not fall foul of various legal issues. Exact event legal requirements vary from place to place and the rules that apply depend on the type of event. The list below points out the major issues you need to think about, but you should also take advice from the administrator of the organisation(s) involved in your event. If you’re not sure about any of these items you can discuss them with your venue, as they should have experience with them.
Premises Licence
If you are going to invite the public to see a play, watch a film, or listen to live or recorded music, or something similar, you need to do so in premises that are correctly licensed. The licence will determine exactly what activities are permitted and between what hours. Don’t assume you can have a concert run beyond 11pm without checking the licence permits it. If the premises don’t have the correct licence you can get what’s called a Temporary Event Notice, which is effectively a short-term licence. For more information contact your local council.
Serving Alcohol
Selling or supplying alcohol is also regulated by the premises license. Not only do you need to have the correct license arrangement in place, you also need to ensure someone present is a Personal Licence Holder. The penalties for breaking the rules around the supply of alcohol can be very severe so take great care in this area.
Health & Safety Requirements
It’s essential to understand who is responsible for health and safety matters and to perform the correct risk assessments.
The venue will be responsible for premises-related health and safety, such as trip hazards from worn flooring, or emergency evacuation. But event organisers take responsibility for event equipment, such as trip hazards from power cables for speakers or other equipment brought into the venue.
You will need to perform risk assessments and document them. Think about what sort of things might go wrong and the possible outcomes.
Public Liability Insurance
You need to have public liability insurance in place for your event. What happens if an elderly visitor to your event slips in the car park and breaks their leg? Or if a piece of equipment falls on someone and injures them? These things do happen so you need to have the right insurance in place. Liaise with your venue to see what is covered by their insurance, and what isn’t.
Noise Levels
Usually you will only have issues with volume if your event features a particularly loud band or will take place late in the evening. Some premises are subject to noise abatement orders, meaning they’re legally obliged to measure noise and keep it below a certain level. Other premises need to give due care and attention to their neighbours.
Disabled Access.
All newer premises are required to provide full access and facilities for disabled people, but older premises are not. Event organisers do not have to ensure access for disabled people, but it’s good practice to do so wherever possible. Where it’s not possible the publicity should point this out.
Food Hygiene
If you are serving food to the public it needs to have been prepared and stored in accordance with food hygiene regulations. Someone with a food hygiene certificate should take responsibility for managing the catering.Premises that are regularly used for food preparation are inspected by the local council from time to time.
Parking
If you are planning a major event and do expect to have enough car parking space it is wise to talk to the Police about what other arrangements might be possible. If you need to keep kerbsides clear on certain roads you can hire traffic cones from the Police for this purpose.
Child Protection
Your organisation should have a Child Protection Policy and your event should comply with this. If it does not, or if this is a privately organised function, you need to be aware of child protection issues. At the very least any volunteers working with children must have had a Criminal Records Bureau (CRB) check.
Entrepreneurship: What does it REALLY mean?
Introduction:
In a world where ideas drive economies, it is no wonder that innovation and entrepreneurship are often seen as inseparable bedfellows. The governments around the world are starting to realize that in order to sustain progress and improve a country’s economy, the people have to be encouraged and trained to think out-of-the-box and be constantly developing innovative products and services. The once feasible ways of doing business are no longer guarantees for future economic success!
In response to this inevitable change, some governments are rethinking the way the young are educated by infusing creative thinking and innovation in their nation’s educational curriculum. In the same vein, they are putting much emphasis on the need to train future entrepreneurs through infusing entrepreneurship components within the educational system, especially at the tertiary level.
Some countries have taken this initiative to a higher level by introducing entrepreneurship education at elementary schools and encouraging them to be future entrepreneurs when they are of age. In a series of survey funded by Kauffman Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, it was found that nearly seven out of 10 youths (aged 14-19) were interested in becoming entrepreneurs.
Being an entrepreneur is now the choice of the new generation as compared to the preferred career choices of yesteryears such as being a doctor, lawyer or a fighter pilot. In a recent visit to the bustling city of Shanghai in China, an informal survey was carried out among Chinese youths by the author. The results of the survey showed that being an entrepreneur, especially in the field of computer and e-commerce, is perceived as a ‘cool’ career and is an aspiration for many Chinese youths Prior to the ‘opening up’ of modern China, being an entrepreneur was perceived as the outcome of one’s inability to hold a good government job and those who dared to venture, were often scorned at by their peers. Times have indeed changed.
With this change in mindset and the relative knowledge that entrepreneurs bring forth increased job creations, the awareness and academic studies of entrepreneurship have also heightened. In many tertiary institutes, many courses of entrepreneurship and innovation are being developed and offered to cater to the increasing demand. The term “entrepreneurship” has also evolved with numerous variations. The proliferation of jargons such as netpreneur, biotechpreneur, technopreneur and multipreneur are coined to keep up with the ever-changing times and business conditions that surround us.
In view of these changes, it is important that the definition of entrepreneurship be refined or redefined to enable its application in this 21st century. To put it succinctly, “Good science has to begin with good definitions (Bygrave & Hofer, 1991, p13).” Without the proper definition, it will be laborious for policymakers to develop successful programs to inculcate entrepreneurial qualities in their people and organizations within their country.
The paper will provide a summary of the definitions of entrepreneurship provided by scholars in this subject area. The author will also expand on one of the definitions by Joseph Schumpeter to create a better understanding of the definition of the term “entrepreneurship” as applied in today’s business world.
Entrepreneurship through the Years:
It was discovered that the term ‘entrepreneurship’ could be found from the French verb ‘entreprende’ in the twelfth century though the meaning may not be that applicable today. This meaning of the word then was to do something without any link to economic profits, which is the antithesis of what entrepreneurship is all about today. It was only in the early 1700’s, when French economist, Richard Cantillon, described an entrepreneur as one who bears risks by buying at certain prices and selling at uncertain prices (Barreto, 1989, Casson 1982) which is probably closer to the term as applied today.
In the 1776 thought-provoking book ‘The Wealth of Nations’, Adam Smith explained clearly that it was not the benevolence of the baker but self-interest that motivated him to provide bread. From Smith’s standpoint, entrepreneurs were the economic agents who transformed demand into supply for profits.
In 1848, the famous economist John Stuart Mill described entrepreneurship as the founding of a private enterprise. This encompassed the risk takers, the decision makers, and the individuals who desire wealth by managing limited resources to create new business ventures.
One of the definitions that the author feels best exemplifies entrepreneurship was coined by Joseph Schumpeter (1934). He stated that the entrepreneur is one who applies “innovation” within the context of the business to satisfy unfulfilled market demand (Liebenstein, 1995). In elaboration, he saw an entrepreneur as an innovator who implements change within markets through the carrying out of new combinations. The carrying out of new combinations can take several forms:
The introduction of a new good or standard of quality;
- The introduction of a novel method of production;
- The opening of a new market;
- The acquisition of a new source of new materials supply; and
- The carrying out of the new organization in any industry.
Though the term ‘innovation’ has different meanings to different people, several writers tended to see “innovation” in the form of entrepreneurship as one not of incremental change but quantum change in the new business start-ups and the goods/services that they provide (egs, Bygrave, 1995; Bygrave & Hofer, 1991).
In the view of Drucker (1985), he perceived entrepreneurship as the creation of a new organization, regardless of its ability to sustain itself, let alone make a profit. The notion of an individual who starts a new business venture would be sufficient for him/her to be labeled as an entrepreneur. It is this characteristic that distinguishes entrepreneurship from the routine management tasks of allocating resources in an already established business organization. Though the definition tends to be somewhat simplistic in nature, it firmly attaches the nature of entrepreneurial action with risk-taking and the bearing of uncertainty by the individual (Swoboda, 1983)
In a Delphi study, Gartner (1990) found eight themes expressed by the participants that constitute the nature of entrepreneurship. They were the entrepreneur, innovation, organization creation, creating value, profit or non-profit, growth, uniqueness, and the owner-manager. The themes could be seen as a derivative and expansion of Schumpter’s earlier concept.
Expanding on Schumpeter’s Definition:
After digesting the numerous definitions of entrepreneurship, one would tend to see a strong link between these two terms: entrepreneurship and innovation. In retrospect, most of the definitions tended to be, to some extent, a re-work and expansion of Schumpeter’s definition of entrepreneurship (which is that of innovation being applied in a business context).
As defining the term of ‘innovation’ is highly debatable and would merit a paper on its own, the author has thus, for convenience, summarised the definition of innovation. Innovation can be perceived simply as the transformation of creative ideas into useful applications by combining resources in new or unusual ways to provide value to society for or improved products, technology, or services.
In the author’s opinion, the difficulties of defining “innovation” could be the reason for the quandary one finds in attempting to arrive at a clear-cut definition of the term ” Entrepreneurship”.
Take for example, if someone starts another run-of-the-mill hot dog stand in the streets of New York, will he termed as an entrepreneur? According to Drucker’s definition, he will be seen as one. However, if the above definition by Schumpeter was used as a guideline, the answer is probably ‘NO’.
Why? The core of the matter lies in what is so innovative about setting up another hot-dog stand which are in abundance in New York. On the contrary, if he is the first one to start a stand selling hot-dogs with Oriental Sweet and Sour sauce topping; he could be termed as an entrepreneur (even based on Schumpeter’s requirement) as he has done what others have not done before. In the context of entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation are key points in the whole scheme of things.
In this manner, by adding “innovative” features to a product or services and setting up a business based on these additional features to compete in the existing market, new entrants may be able to gain this competitive advantage over existing market players.
In the case of the hot-dog seller, it may be argued that his addition of Oriental Sweet and Sour sauce toppings may be seen as nondescript. This runs in contrary to some scholars’ definition of entrepreneurship as requiring quantum changes in the products/ services to be justified as being entrepreneurial (Bygrave, 1985; Bygrave & Hofer, 1991).
Consistent with creating new products for sale, someone who starts a business by providing a totally new way of serving his customers/ clients is considered to be entrepreneurial too. Though, it is often argued that there are no real new products or services in a case where one does not look to the past products and services for ideas for improvements. Thus, the notion of incremental improvements should be accepted as being innovative too.
Innovation in the business sense may not necessarily involve, in the physical sense, the introduction of a new product or service. It can be in the form of what is commonly known as creative imitations. For example, if an individual starts selling a product that is already common in his area or country, he will not be seen as being entrepreneurial. However, if he is the first to sell the same product in a virgin locale or to an untouched market segment, he will be seen as an entrepreneur in his own rights.
Take Muhammad Yunus, for example. Yunus became an entrepreneur when he started a micro-loan program for the poor villagers in a rural part of Bangladesh named Grameen, with only US$26. The loan was divided among 42 villagers to assist them to buy small items such as combs, scissors, needles and other necessities to start their own home businesses. In the past 22 years, Grameen Bank has grown with over $2 billion loans granted. It has now become a model for several micro-loan facilities.
>From the following example, Yunus created banking and lending facilities in Grameen specifically for the poor villagers. Banking and lending money activities are not new but Yunus was the first to provide such facilities in a rural part of Bangladesh and that is definitely innovation and risk-bearing on his part as a social entrepreneur. In short, innovation need not arise mainly from a new product or service but it could be an old product or service finding a new market for penetration.
An individual could be termed as an entrepreneur if he or she sells a product or service using new systems and/ or mediums of marketing, distribution or production methods as a basis for a new business venture. A good example will be Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, the successful Web-based bookstore. He was one of the first to sell books on a large scale using an online store and also patented the one-click system for online buying. Though selling books is not an innovation in itself, Jeff Bezos was innovative in the use of the Internet then as a viable marketing and sales channel for selling books.
Another example from the field of e-commerce is Stuart Skorman, the founder of Reel.com [http://Reel.com]. Reel.com [http://Reel.com] is essentially one of the first cyber movie store with a very large inventory of over a 100 000 videos. Though setting a movie store was revolutionary then, Reel.com [http://Reel.com] main distinction was being known as the first online store to expand by opening an offline store. The founder felt that by doing so, the online store could be an advertisement for the offline store and vice versa, thus strengthening this click and mortar business venture- an example of creativity and innovation applied in a profitable business context.
Conclusion:
This paper has started as an attempt to redefine the term of entrepreneurship but ended up ‘updating’ the wheel, based on the definition as proposed by Schumpeter. The paper expanded on this influential work by giving examples to illustrate what innovation in entrepreneurship was and hope that along the way, new insights were unearthed in the study of defining entrepreneurship.
In summary, the author hopes that this paper would further encourage the infusion of creative thinking and innovation within the educational system to nurture future entrepreneurs with a competitive edge. In the author’s view, the characteristics and capabilities to set up a new business venture based on doing things that have not done before should be encouraged. Innovation needs to be the cornerstone of entrepreneurship as opposed to the mere setting up of another new enterprise without implementing changes or adding features of improvements to the products and services provided and/ or its business processes.
