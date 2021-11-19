How to
There Are Many Misconceptions Surrounding Composting
Composting your kitchen food scraps and waste as well as grass trimmings is better for the environment as there is less going to the land fill. Although compost is not soil, it does act as a fertilizer by enriching the soil so you can grow hardy and healthy plants.
Before you start to compost there are a number of choices you should make. First you need to decide on what type of compost bin to use. Then you need to decide what you will put in the compost bin and the location of your bin.
Composting Helps the Environment
Composting most certainly helps the environment as well as your flower and vegetable gardens. In fact compost can eliminate the amount of waste you throw out and as well it can enrich soil for your plants to grow healthy and strong.
Composting can benefit your garden and the planet (when done on a large scale) in many ways. A lot of people may shy away from composting because of some common myths or misconceptions. Listed below are some of the most common untruths followed by the real information.
Composting is creating new dirt. Actually composting is not dirt, soil, or earth but it is humus. This is decayed matter that provides nutrients to soil.
Making Your Compost Bin Work
It takes a lot of time and effort to compost. Once you have your compost bin set-up all you will only have to add new materials and turn or rotate the piles once in a two day period.
Having a compost is too smelly. If your compost bin has a bad odor, something is wrong. You need to ensure there is enough air circulation and the right combination of green and brown foods.
If I have a compost in my back yard, animals are going to come and dig through it. If you have a cover for your compost bin and ensure a good layer of brown food (at least one inch) is on the top you will not have any animal control problems.
What to Put in the Compost Bin is Important
If I don’t measure the exact ratio of green to brown food it will not work. Composting is not an exact science. If you add more green food one week and then balance it out with additional brown food the next week that is fine. You will be able to tell with time what your compost pile is lacking or needing.
Composting is easy, environmentally friendly, and an inexpensive way to fertilize your lawn, garden, or house plants. With some time and patience your mature compost will be ready to use anywhere from one month to one year.
Why Do Boyfriends Act Like Jerks? And What To Do About It
It can feel like a cruel joke. One moment, your boyfriend is the sweetest guy on the planet; Another moment, he is acting like a jerk. Why does this happen? And is it possible for boyfriends to ever stop acting like jerks? This article aims to help answer some of your biggest questions so you feel less confused…
If there is only one reason why boyfriends behave like jerks, it is that they don’t know any better. I have discovered, through experience, that when boyfriends know better, they do better.
Why don’t boyfriends know any better?
You see, men are not born with a manual on how to be a good boyfriend. Everything they know, they learnt either from watching other people, or by reading books. In a world where one size does not fit all, boyfriends have to continuously experiment with their behaviours. So if you feel your boyfriend is acting like a jerk, give him the benefit of the doubt. He is simply doing the best he can, with the knowledge he had. Could it be that no one ever told him that his behaviour is unacceptable? Could it be that the people around him even rewarded him for his bad behaviour? How can you really know why your boyfriend acts like a jerk? Investigate his past and learn more about how the people around him behaved towards each other. It may give you a better idea of why he thinks and does things.
When will your boyfriend know better and stop acting like a jerk?
I believe your boyfriend will only know better and stop acting like a jerk when he decides for himself that he needs to change. In fact, we cannot control what your boyfriend will or will not experience. No matter what you do, it is possible that two people going through the same situation can emerge with very different conclusions! For example, one person reading the words ‘Smoking is bad for your health’ can choose to agree, while another person can choose to disagree. Every person decides what is true for them self.
Does it mean there is nothing you can do to stop your boyfriend from acting like a jerk?
While there is no guarantee that communicating with your boyfriend will stop him from acting like a jerk in a future, it is the best shot you have of influencing your boyfriend to change. So talk to your boyfriend and let him know:
1. Specifically what he did to upset you.
2. How you would prefer him to behave in the future.
Does There Come A Time When You Need To Stop Asking Questions About The Affair?
One of the most common problems that I hear about is having repetitive questions about the affair. It’s absolutely normal (and quite understandable) to want to gather all of the information that you possibly can. However, there comes a point where you get tired of asking and your cheating spouse becomes tired of answering. And you can start to wonder at what point are you going to have to stop this cycle. Often, you’d like to stop, but you hate the thought of having outstanding issues about which you are still unsure.
A wife might say: “I honestly feel as if my husband is still withholding some of the details of his affair. I admit that he has told me a lot of things – and some of those things must have taken a great deal of courage because they are very damaging. But I still believe that there are things that he doesn’t want me to know. So I find myself asking what are essentially the same questions but in different ways. My husband has finally caught onto this because last night he snapped at me and said: ‘there is going to come a time – and that time is going to come very soon – where you are just going to need to stop with all of the questions. I can’t keep going on like this. It feels like we can’t get through single day without my getting grilled repeatedly.’ His words have some truth in them. I do have questions every day. But I only keep asking because I know that he hasn’t told me everything. At what point do I have to stop?”
I don’t know of any rule or guideline on this. And it’s my belief that you have the right to ask for information. Yes, husbands get very defensive about this and they will try to call you off because every time you ask a question, they feel exposed, ashamed, and badgered.
And, your husband might have a point if he has told you everything already. I know from experience that after a while, asking the same questions over and over does become pointless. It’s a frustrating cycle that just isn’t productive. So, I do concede that there often is a point where you’ve been told essentially everything and you are still asking the same questions because you still just can not wrap your brain around these whole sets of circumstances.
But, not being able to fully understand it doesn’t mean that you haven’t gotten the information that you’ve asked for. Here’s an example which might help since it isn’t about infidelity. Bear with me because I think that this is relevant and will help. Recently, my child abruptly quit a sport that he loved and in which he has invested a lot of time. I have repeatedly asked him to explain his reasoning. And, over and over, he has told me that the commitment was too much, that his grades were suffering, and that it wasn’t fun anymore. These are all perfectly good reasons. He gave the exact response that I had asked for. Still, it bothered me. So, I kept at it. Did he not like his coach? Did he not feel like he was not good enough? Did he have problems with one of his teammates? His answers were always no. And this frustrated both of us. And I still don’t completely understand why he quit – and I may not ever understand it. But I’ve decided that our relationship is not worth my continuing to pester him. He gave me the information. I can’t get inside his mind and feel his same feelings. So I just need to move on and be here to support him if he needs me. He seems perfectly content. It is ME who is experiencing the turmoil, but I know that I need to let it go.
Ask yourself if you are at the same point. Has he told you everything but you still just can’t understand because you wouldn’t act in the same way? If you can look at this and know that your husband has answered what you have asked and you are just churning the same old things with disastrous results, then it is probably time to seriously scale back. Likewise, if this process is just making you feel worse and you are just ruminating and churning the bad feelings, ask yourself if this is worth it.
I understand that you need all the answers. And if you don’t think you have them, then it’s certainly worth a conversation. You might try: “I completely understand that it does us no good to continue to debate the same old issues. But you need to understand that I continue to ask because, in my heart, I wonder if you have told me everything. I suspect that something is being held back. Once I have all of the information, then I do intend to move on.”
This may work. But if it doesn’t and if you remain stuck, then you may want to consider brief counseling just so the counselor can help you determine if you have all of the information. Sometimes, this is useful in more ways than one. Knowing that you have a set time and place to address the outstanding issues frees you up so that this no longer needs to be your sole focus at home.
But I don’t think there’s a magic benchmark as to when you need to quit asking questions, although I think that it makes sense to scale back when you are hearing the same responses over and over and you are not learning anything new. I think that most of us can feel it when we are just in a cycle of frustration.
What Does Fleet Driver Training Actually Do?
If you have vehicles on the road that are owned by your business, you’ll no doubt have heard a little something about fleet risk management.
You might know, for example, that fleet risk management is a legal obligation you have in relation to your duty of care to ensure that any and all staff making use of fleet vehicles are fully qualified and trained to do so safely and efficiently. You might even know that failure to do so will result in you being liable for any accidents yourself, as well as any legal ramifications which may arise from failure to comply.
All of that is relatively common knowledge, especially if you operate your own business, but what actually goes into fleet risk management is largely misunderstood. In this guide, we’re going to explain a key element: fleet driver training.
What is Fleet Driver Training?
Quite simply, fleet driver training is a little like going back to your driving lessons – albeit at a more advanced level. No, you won’t be forced to prove you can parallel park, but your staff will be introduced to a variety of new techniques which will ensure their safety and the security of your vehicles out on the road.
Examples of this include how to reduce the risk of tailgating, how to create space at busy roundabouts, how to maintain concentration on long journeys and more. Not only do these techniques reduce the risk of accidents on the road, but the advanced fuel management tips can help you reduce the ongoing fuel costs of your fleet.
What Types of Vehicles are Staff Trained On?
The fleet driver training that you get will be determined by the vehicles that your staff utilise. Far from limited to just cars and vans, fleet vehicle training is required for trucks, buses, coaches, 4x4s, scooters, mopeds, motorbikes and taxis. Do note, however, that some of these vehicles may require specialist training, like JAUPT-accredited Driver CPC courses for truck, bus and coach drivers to support their periodic training requirements.
How is Driver Training Delivered?
Lots of businesses have staff which spend much of their time on the road, making training hard to deliver. However, fleet driver training doesn’t have to be delivered on a hands-on basis. Many fleet driver training providers now have provision to teach online, as well as in person and in group sessions.
As such, there’s little excuse not to ensure you’re meeting your legal obligations.
