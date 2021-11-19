Bitcoin
Theta Fuel Price Prediction 2021 – Will TFUEL Hit $1 Soon?
- Bullish TFUEL price prediction ranges from $0.42 to $0.62.
- TFUEL price might also reach $1 soon.
- TFUEL bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.29.
In Theta Fuel (TFUEL) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price analysis, ADX, and many other information about TFUEL to analyze the future trend of cryptocurrency.
Theta Fuel is considered one of the two native tokens on the Theta blockchain. In addition, TFUEL is a governance token that supports thousands of community-run Guardian nodes and their enterprise validators, such as Google, Binance, Blockchain Ventures, Gumi, and Samsung.
Moreover, TFUEL is the second token in the Theta blockchain, which can be used as a utility token in the supply of decentralized data and video, as well as a Gas token. In addition, it shows that it is used to protect all transactions on the theta blockchain.
According to CoinGecko, the TFUEL price is trading at $0.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $70,325,311, at the time of writing. However, TFUEL has increased by 3.3% in the last 24 hours.
In addition, TFUEL has a circulating supply of 5,301,219,200 TFUEL. Currently, TFUEL trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Upbit, Gate.io, Pionex, and Bithumb.
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Prediction 2021
TFUEL holds the 47th position on CoinGecko right now. TFUEL price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Descending Triangle patterns. This pattern is an inverted version of the ascending triangle and considered a breakout pattern. The bottom trendline should be horizontal and connect almost the same lows. The upward trendline decreases diagonally upward. The breakdown occurs when the price falls, and when the downtrend resumes, it is supported by a lower horizontal trendline. The lower trendline that was once supported now becomes resistance.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the TFUEL breaks the resistance level of $0.5, it will reach the target of $0.60 and $0.67. Or else, if the price of the TFUEL breakout the support level of $0.38 means it will fall to the next support level at $0.35 and $0.29. So, the trend of the TFUEL is based on the breakout.
TFUEL Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of TFUEL.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of TFUEL.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.42
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.50
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.56
- Resistance Level 4 – $0.62
- Support Level 1 – $0.38
- Support Level 2 – $0.35
- Support Level 3 – $0.29
The charts show that TFUEL has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, TFUEL might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.62.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of TFUEL might plummet to almost $0.29, a bearish signal.
TFUEL Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of TFUEL. It is used to measure the overall strength of the trend and it is related to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
The oscillator ranges from 0 to 100. Moreover, a high price indicates a strong trend, and a low price shows a weak trend.
The above chart shows the ADX of TFUEL stays above the range of 18, so it indicates a weak trend.
Conclusion
TFUEL is one of the cryptocurrencies that keeps its ground against the bear market. Furthermore, our long-term TFUEL price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.68 this year. However, this only happens when TFUEL breaks a lot of past psychological resistance.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the TFUEL ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.75 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $1, if investors have planned that TFUEL is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin
Gifto Price Prediction 2021 – Will GTO Hit $1 Soon?
- Bullish Gifto price prediction ranges from $0.05 to $0.14
- Gifto price might also reach $1 soon.
- Gifto bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.024
In Gifto (GTO) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about GTO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Gifto is the application tokens unveiled in 2017. Moreover, the token is launched on Binance launchpad. The platform has released many innovations, including the largest crypto wallet for wide market use. More so, the highest active user blockchain game, and other mass consumer apps. However, Gifto Chain and wallet is created by global contributors over technology, operations, partnerships, and community.
According to CoinGecko, the GTO price is trading at $0.03349 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,434,180, at the time of writing. However, GTO has increased by 5.39% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, GTO has a circulating supply of 770,236,879.20 GTO. Currently, GTO trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Upbit, BiONE, and VCC Exchange.
Gifto (GTO) Price Prediction 2021
Gifto (GTO) holds the 543rd position on CoinGecko right now. GTO price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Symmetrical Triangle patterns. Generally, a symmetrical triangle is made up of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When the price rises, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will rise or break. A lower trend line forms a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices fall.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the GTO breaks the resistance level of $0.093, it will reach the target of $0.162. Or else, if the price of the GTO breakout the support level of $0.024 means it will fall to the next support level at $0.015. So, the trend of the GTO is based on the breakout.
Gifto (GTO) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of GTO.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of GTO.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.055
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.091
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.14
- Support Level 1 – $0.027
- Support Level 2 – $0.017
- Support Level 3 – $0.011
The charts show that GTO has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, GTO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.055.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of GTO might plummet to almost $0.027, a bearish signal.
Gifto (GTO) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of GTO. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of GTO stays above the range of 10.58, so it indicates a sideways trend.
Conclusion
The GTO is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term GTO price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $1.05 this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the GTO ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.5 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $1, if investors have planned that GTO is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin
November Means Big News for Boost Coin Community
November has been a monumental month for the Boost community. The revolutionary Boost DeFi app is available to download in all app stores and already has an impressive 14k members. Seems like each week Boost developers are announcing a new live financial feature. Additionally, Boost announced a partnership with major crypto hedge fund NZT Capital earlier this month. NZT Capital is a crypto-catalyst company that has committed to monthly injections for boost. Their team of specialists have been in the crypto space for over 5 years and share a passion for blockchain technology with Boost developers and the community.
BoostSwap, the smoothest exchange in the game, is live and built directly into Boost DeFi along with free limit orders. BoostSwap is the more functional and user-friendly version of competitor PancakeSwap or UniSwap. Most recently, Boost confirmed that BoostSwap will be upgraded to support BNB and ETH. BoostFolio, a portfolio tracking feature, is the latest financial tool to go live on the app, followed by BoostCharts, BoostFarming and BoostTools shortly after.
Currently, there are also various live chats that focus on topics such as Boost Coin, NFTs, general stock and general crypto. There is also a news tab that takes users to a hub with the latest news from major crypto outlets.
Meanwhile, Boost Coin has been doing amazing amidst all the new developments. With over 9,000 holders, Boost Coin is backed by first-time investors, celebrities, influencers and heavy hitters in the crypto industry. Rappers Jadakiss and The Game, along with Tory Lanez are urging their followers to invest in Boost Coin while it’s still early. Lanez in particular has been rallying for Boost on Twitter and Instagram. Analysts are predicting that Boost Coin will reach $1 in the near future.
Boost has one more surprise in store; they will be expanding their ecosystem with a sister token, Rocket Coin, later this month. Rocket Coin is a BSC token launching November 30 that will support the Boost Coin and ecosystem. The addition of a new sister coin, app and hedge fund partnership makes for an extraordinary time in the Boost community. The development team’s decade of experience in the blockchain space, along with NZT Capital and the support of the growing Boost community assures that Boost will maintain longevity in the space. Boost DeFi will be the cohesive piece to the puzzle, tying together all of Boost’s financial tools in one convenient place. Things are moving fast for Boost. Keep up, if you can.
Make sure to keep up with Boost across social media to stay on top of developments, giveaways and more.
Bitcoin
Drep [new] Price Prediction – How Much Will DREP Be Worth in 2021?
- Bullish DREP price prediction ranges from $1.1 to $1.86.
- The DREP price might also reach $2.99 soon.
- DREP bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.3.
In Drep [new] price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about DREP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
DREP stands for Decentralized Reputation System. It allows Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share the value of reputation. It’s aim is to provide blockchain infrastructure and a decentralized reputation protocol. This will allow existing Internet platforms to enhance their reputation value and provide interconnection between reputation data in the Internet community.
According to CoinGecko, the DREP price is trading at $0.76 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,381,109 at the time of writing. Moreover, DREP has decreased by 3.2% in the last 24 hours.
Currently, DREP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Gate.io, CoinW, VCC Exchange, and Hotbit.
Drep [new] (DREP) Price Prediction 2021
DREP price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The price action contained between two parallel upward sloping lines is defined as an ascending channel. Higher highs and lower lows distinguish this price pattern. An ascending channel is formed by connecting the swing lows with a lower trend line and the swing highs with an upper channel line.
A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate that the upward trend will continue, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate that the trend will change.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the DREP breaks the resistance level of $1.86, it will reach the target of $2.99. Or else, if the price of the DREP breakout will fall to the support level at $0.30. So, the trend of the DREP is based on the breakout.
Drep [new] (DREP) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of DREP.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of DREP.
- Resistance Level 1 – $1.1
- Resistance Level 2 – $1.86
- Resistance Level 3 – $2.99
- Support Level 1- $0.65
- Support Level 2 – $0.45
- Support Level 3 – $0.30
The charts show that DREP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DREP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.99.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the DREP might plummet to almost $0.30, a bearish signal.
Drep [new] (DREP) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s see the average directional index (ADX) of DREP. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of DREP stays above the range of 34.06, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
DREP is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Hence more, our long-term DREP price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $3.98 this year. More so, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Henceforth, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DREP ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $1.86 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $2.99, if investors have planned that DREP is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
