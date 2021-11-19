News
Third suspect arrested in case of missing 81-year-old Lakewood man
A third homicide suspect has been arrested in connection to a missing 81-year-old Lakewood man.
Jay Sean Griffith, 21, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the homicide of Gail Wilson, police said in a news release. Griffith is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of tampering with a body and accessory to first-degree murder.
Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, 35, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and Savannah Nicole Wilson, 24, his daughter, is in custody for investigation of accessory to first-degree murder.
Gail Wilson was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31 leaving his home in the 1300 block of South Reed Street, according to Lakewood police.
Last week, police said unknown suspects drove Wilson’s truck, a 1997 red Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate BXX-317, to various spots in Denver at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and unloaded items from the truck bed. A rolled-up carpet, a tall white laundry basket and numerous black bags, “items likely containing the body of Wilson,” were discarded in multiple areas around Colfax Avenue and Broadway, and East Sixth Avenue and York Street between 3 and 5 p.m. that day.
Wilson’s truck was recovered on Nov. 5 in an area just northwest of I-25 and Colfax in Denver. There was no sign of Wilson and he remains missing.
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
WASHINGTON — A divided House moved toward passage Thursday of Democrats’ expansive social and environment bill as new cost estimates from Congress’ top fiscal analyst suggested that moderate lawmakers’ spending and deficit worries would be calmed, moving President Joe Biden closer to a badly needed victory.
Final debate on the long-delayed legislation came after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the bill would worsen federal deficits by $160 billion over the coming decade. It also recalculated the measure’s 10-year price tag at $1.68 trillion, though that figure wasn’t directly comparable to a $1.85 trillion figure Democrats have been using.
House approval would ship the legislation to the Senate and end — though just for now — months of battling between Democrats’ progressives and moderates over its costs and policies. While significant Senate changes are likely due to cost-cutting demands by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., House passage would edge Biden closer to winning more of his domestic priorities at a time when his public approval is faltering badly.
The 2,100-page bill would bolster child care assistance, create free preschool, curb seniors’ prescription drug costs and beef up efforts to slow climate change.
“Build Back Better is a spectacular agenda for the future, with transformational action on health care, family care and climate,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a letter to her colleagues, using the name Biden gave the legislation. She said the measure “will make a significant difference in the lives of millions of Americans.”
An initial batch of key figures released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office showed that its projections were aligning closely with earlier estimates from the White House. That included tax credits to spur clean energy development, bolstered child care assistance and extended tax breaks for millions of families with children, lower-earning workers and people buying private health insurance.
The measure would provide $109 billion to create free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds. There were large sums for home health care for seniors, new Medicare coverage for hearing and a new requirement for four weeks of paid family leave. The family leave program, however, was expected to be removed in the Senate, where it’s been opposed by Manchin.
In one major difference that was expected, CBO estimated that by spending $80 billion to beef up IRS tax enforcement, the agency would collect $207 billion in new revenue over the coming decade. That meant net savings of $127 billion, well below the White House’s more optimistic $400 billion estimate.
In a scorekeeping quirk, CBO formally estimated that the legislation would drive up federal budget deficits by $367 billion over the coming decade. The agency’s budget guidelines technically require it to not count IRS savings when measuring a bill’s deficit impact. But it acknowledged that the measure’s true impact would produce added shortfalls of the lower figure — $160 billion — when counting added revenue the IRS would collect.
Biden and other Democratic leaders have said the measure would pay for itself, largely through tax increases on the wealthy, big corporations and companies doing business abroad.
Republicans said the legislation would damage an economy already racked by inflation, give tax breaks to some wealthy taxpayers and make government bigger and more intrusive. Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, the Budget Committee’s top Republican, echoed the alliteration from “Build Back Better” to mock it.
“Bankrupts the economy. Benefits the wealthy. And it builds the Washington machine,” Smith said.
Two weeks after centrists’ objections forced Democrats to delay the measure, the party’s divisions seemed all but resolved, for now. Facing uniform Republican opposition, Democrats can lose no more than three votes to prevail in the House.
In a significant sign of movement, Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a leading House centrist, said she would back the measure after the latest budget figures persuaded her the legislation “is fiscally disciplined. Despite its flaws, the Build Back Better Act has a lot of positive elements.”
Biden this week signed a $1 trillion package of highway and other infrastructure projects, which he’s spent recent days promoting around the country. But he’s been battered recently by falling approval numbers in polls, reflecting voters’ concerns over inflation, supply chain delays and the persistent coronavirus pandemic.
After months of talks, Democrats appeared eager to wrap it up, shelving lingering differences to begin selling the package back home. House Democrats said they were planning 1,000 events across the country by year’s end to pitch the measure’s benefits to voters. They face 2022 midterm elections in which Republicans have strong hopes for capturing control of the House and Senate.
House passage of the social and environment bill would send it to the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats have zero votes to spare. That’s given enormous leverage to Manchin.
Senate talks could take weeks, and the prospect that Manchin or others will force additional cuts in the measure was making it easier for House moderates to back the legislation Thursday. The altered bill would have to return to the House before going to Biden’s desk.
When moderates delayed House passage of the bill two weeks ago, they said they wanted to make sure the CBO’s projections for its costs were similar to White House numbers, which showed the measure essentially paid for itself.
But some moderates said projections about IRS savings are always uncertain and would not cause them to oppose the measure. Others said the measure’s roughly $555 billion in tax credits and other costs to encourage cleaner energy need not be paid for in the bill because global warming is an existential crisis.
CBO estimated that language helping the government curb prescription drug costs would save $297 billion over 10 years. The savings would come from new constraints on pharmaceutical companies’ pricing, but also by blocking a rule on drug company rebates that was initiated by President Donald Trump but never took effect.
The bill also would let the government issue work permits to millions of immigrants that would let them stay in the U.S. temporarily. That seemed likely to be changed or eliminated in the Senate, where rules limit provisions allowed in budget bills.
The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which preaches fiscal constraint, estimated that the bill’s overall cost would be nearly $5 trillion if Democrats hadn’t made some of its programs temporary. For example, tax credits for children and low-earning workers, top party priorities, are extended for just one year, making their price tags appear lower, even though the party would like those programs to be permanent.
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro and reporter Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
CVS Health to close around 900 stores over 3 years
CVS Health will close hundreds of drugstores over the next three years, as the health care giant adjusts to changing customer needs and converts to new store formats.
The company said Thursday that it will close about 300 stores a year for the next three years, nearly a tenth of its roughly 10,000 retail locations as it reduces store count density in some places.
CVS Health said it has been evaluating population changes, customer buying patterns and future health needs to “ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations.”
The company also has been expanding the health care services it provides at many locations.
The closings make sense as CVS Health seeks to remake many stores into more of a “one-stop shop” for care, Edward Jones analyst Ashtyn Evans said, adding that the company’s Aetna health insurance business should steer customers to those stores.
The company released no details Thursday on where the closings will occur. It did say they would start next spring.
Major drugstore chains routinely close underperforming stores or shutter locations for other business needs. CVS rival Walgreens, for instance, has closed several stores in San Francisco since 2019 due partly to problems with organized retail theft.
The growth of online shopping has blunted the need for CVS and Walgreens to operate a vast network of drugstores that are just a few minutes’ drive from most American homes.
CVS Health also has neglected its retail business and pushed some of its locations “into the downward spiral of irrelevance,” GlobalData Managing Director Neil Saunders said in an email.
“Too many stores are stuck in the past with bad lighting, depressing interiors, messy merchandising, and a weak assortment of products,” Saunders said in an email. “They are not destinations or places where people go out of anything other than necessity.”
CVS Health said Thursday its stores will be grouped into three models.
Some will be traditional pharmacies that offer retail products as well as some health care services. Others will be dedicated to customer primary care, and the company will break out an enhanced version of its “HealthHUB” locations.
The company started introducing those stores a few years ago. The stores are geared toward helping customers monitor chronic conditions like diabetes and stay on top of their health. Those locations can include health care workers like dietitians as well as community rooms for things like yoga classes.
Drugstores have been redesigning their locations as they try to become known as more than just places to pick up prescriptions and cough syrup. They have become a key source of COVID-19 vaccines as well as annual flu shots.
The companies have dealt with staffing issues as they widen their focus. They’ve raised starting pay and hired thousands of additional workers for their stores.
But customers in markets like Kansas City and Indianapolis have complained recently to local newspapers about long waits or problems getting vaccinations at some Walgreens stores because of closed pharmacies.
A Walgreens spokesman said the company is always reviewing staffing levels and trying to minimize disruption to customers when a staffing shortages affect stores.
CVS Health said Thursday that it expects to take an impairment charge of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter for the closures. That charge won’t affect the company’s 2021 adjusted earnings forecast, which it raised earlier this month.
The company also said it will have an immaterial impact on adjusted earnings per share next year.
Aside from operating drugstores and selling health insurance, CVS Health also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers.
Shares of Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. rose 3% to $95.55 Thursday afternoon while broader trading indexes were nearly flat.
Doc Rivers: Sam Cassell was first to suggest Austin Rivers could fit in Denver
Nuggets guard Austin Rivers might owe 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell a Christmas card.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers, Austin’s father, said it was Cassell who first recognized that Denver might be a good home for his son. After a tumultuous ending with the Knicks last March, Rivers was at home contemplating his NBA future. The 76ers happened to be in Denver on March 30th when Rivers approached Nuggets coach Michael Malone and relayed Cassell’s message.
“This would be a good place for Austin,” Rivers remembered Cassell saying.
Shortly thereafter, the Nuggets’ backcourt was ravaged by injuries, which immediately made Austin a viable option.
The Nuggets initially signed Austin to a 10-day contract in late April, and the veteran guard stuck for the rest of the season. The Nuggets, pleased with his defense and his veteran presence, brought him back on a one-year deal this offseason.
“It’s always great when your kid is happy,” Doc said prior to Thursday’s game against the Nuggets. He reiterated how much Austin appreciates Denver, his teammates and Malone.
Both Rivers spent Wednesday night together discussing everything from hoops to Austin’s two kids. The elder Rivers joked that the conversation was a lot different than the one they would’ve had several years ago.
“Free meal,” Doc said. “He owes me about 20,000 more.
“… I think they still think like, grandparents when they come over that they get to leave, and that’s a no,” Rivers added.
The son of a coach himself, Malone said he can relate to Austin, who’s had a slow start to his season as he’s bounced in and out of the rotation. But Malone has remained firmly in his corner.
“For most sons and fathers, once that jump ball goes up, no one really cares,” Malone said. “You’re trying to win a game. … His father was a great player. His father’s won an NBA championship. That’s a lot to live up to. Austin needs to be Austin.”
