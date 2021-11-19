Connect with us

Three Amigos summit: No awkward handshakes—but no concessions on the electric vehicle tax credit, either

Published

3 mins ago

on

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, U.S. President Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau in Washington, DC, November 18, 2021. (Chris Kleponis/Pool via CNP)
Politics Insider for Nov. 19, 2021: The PM has a tough trip; the military heads to B.C.; a big vaccine day

At least the handshakes went well: When Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador entered the White House’s East Room for their much-hyped trilateral confab, the three masked hombres sat as far apart from each other as the long table would allow. And it does not appear that Trudeau nudged much closer to getting the U.S. President to inject compromise into Congress legislation that includes an electric vehicle tax credit that could freeze out Canadian-made cars and trucks.

Biden, before his earlier one-on-one with Trudeau, was non-committal on what’s suddenly become the top bilateral issue for Canada, one that could wallop its auto sector. “The answer is: I don’t know,” Biden said, when asked about neighbourly exemptions. “And I don’t know what we’re going to be dealing with, quite frankly, when it comes out of legislation.”

It was the first policy topic Trudeau brought up in the one-on-one, the Toronto Star’s Washington-based Edward Keenan writes:

Meanwhile, over in Congress, the House of Representatives was pushing toward a vote on the Build Back Better economic package—including the Buy American policy—possibly late Thursday night. There appeared a good chance that while Trudeau was still in town making the case against it, the House was going to vote in favour of it. So, maybe not a smashing success story for the Canadian delegation. But then, no one expected success on that file in the form of any kind of decision or announcement in Canada’s favour. The best anyone was hoping for was to keep talking about it as the bill makes its way through the political process. And there’s plenty of process left.

The meeting of the leaders from the old NAFTA zone lasted close to three hours. Their joint statement glided past irritants like trade and (on the U.S.-Mexico border) migration, and was predictably thick with terms like “reiterated” and “commit to launch efforts to enhance cooperation” on matters like climate change, trade and the pandemic.

In a break with tradition, there was no three-headed news conference, leaving Trudeau to hop a few blocks down Pennsylvania Avenue to speak with reporters at the Canadian Embassy. Asked repeatedly about what progress he made on the tax credit issue, Trudeau replied the Americans are “very aware of Canada’s position on this… and the threats it poses to over 50 years of integrated auto-making in our two countries.” The Globe’s Adrian Morrow observed: “Translation: he raised repeatedly, but the Americans aren’t budging.”

Feds go west: Speaking of Team Canada, that’s a term Defense Minister Anita Anand used when talking up the federal response to the catastrophic flooding in British Columbia. Anand was joined at a briefing Thursday by Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, along with Gen. Wayne Eyre, acting Chief of Defence Staff. (Notable absence, given the devastation to Fraser Valley farms: Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, but this was already a personnel-heavy news conference.)

Much of it was platitudinal in these early stages of a (gulp) long crisis to rebuild from, an all-hands-on-deck sort of show, an emphasis on getting people to safety for now—and some clear linkage with climate change, adaptation and rebuilding with resiliency from Wilkinson, the former environment minister. Anand and Eyre had the most concrete messages to send, with 120 pairs of Canadian Armed Forces boots on the ground now in Abbottsford, 350 more ready for deployment from Edmonton for immediate response. “If needed, we have thousands more members on standby ready to help the province,” Anand said.

Logistical support, human support and financial support—British Columbia will need it from Canada. Asked Thursday about any early price tag, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth could only say: “It’s going to be an awful lot.”

Biden offered his thoughts during Trudeau’s visit: “I know we are both keeping our minds close to the families affected by the storms flooding the British Columbia area in the Pacific northwest.” It’s likely B.C. will lean on the Americans for more than thoughts, given how many supply chains were severed—Premier John Horgan is already suggested they’ll need support from U.S. fuel reserves, Global News reports.

Kid, this won’t hurt a bit: The news Canadian parents and their kin have awaited for months finally lands today at 10 a.m. ET, when Health Canada officials announce regulatory approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 and up. (Don’t expect a cameo by the Prime Minister; his itinerary says his flight from Washington will still be airborne when briefing begins.)

Canada has expected 2.9 million of Pfizer’s kid-sized doses of the mRNA shot to arrive “shortly” after this approval—a first dose for every child eligible, the Toronto Star’s Alex Boyd explains.

From there, provincial governments will rush to set up and announce their own vaccination approaches. A few provinces have offered parents the chance to “pre-register” their kids, but that mostly amounts to signing up for be notified promptly when there’s something to actually register for.

In the United States, which green-lighted the juvenile Pfizer vaccine on Nov. 2, has vaccinated nearly 10 per cent of its newly eligible children in the first two weeks of that country’s COVID immunization program.

Kenney’s dysfunctional family gathering: After the year Jason Kenney’s had, one imagines Alberta’s premier wishes a weekend spent with his United Conservative Party faithful would be a pleasant refuge from all his other challenges. Not so, not at all.

The UCP holds its first in-person annual convention since 2019 this weekend at a casino hotel on Tsuu T’ina Nation, just outside of Calgary. The grassroots are restive, arguing he doesn’t listen much, and more than 20 constituency associations want a fast-tracked and broader leadership review by March. (One’s currently scheduled for April.) There’ve been leaks all over UCP-land pointing to the various ways Kenney’s team will try to tilt the convention votes and motions in his favour—a corporate executive enlisting employees to sign up and rock the convention floor, as Calgary Herald’s Don Braid reports, or the premier’s office telling legislature staffers how to vote to downplay policy motions that don’t jive with Kenney’s agenda, as CBC Calgary’s Elise von Scheel chronicles.

A motion designed to derail an early leadership review gets debated Friday night, and Kenney will shake off the hospitality suite Saturday morning to deliver a pre-lunch address to the delegate’s ballroom. He’ll almost certainly survive this weekend, whether his tacticians prevail or whether the unhappy members do. But it’s hard to see how he emerges stronger, Maclean’s writes in its scene-setter.

—Jason Markusoff

Related Topics:
New study explains why your mom is kinder to her grandchild than to you

Published

33 seconds ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

New study explains why your mom is kinder to her grandchild than to you
Is your mom kinder to her grandchild than she was with you? A new study says you’re not imagining things.

Retired pop singer Beyonce (left) recalls the day her mom, Tina Lawson slapped the taste out of her mouth for ignoring her in a store.

“I was about 15 and the song was playing on the radio and I’m like ‘Yeah!’ and these guys were looking like ‘Ooooh that’s Beyoncé’ and I thought I was hot. And she smacked the crap outta me in that store.”

Tina said, “I don’t care what song you have on the radio – you are my child. You do not disrespect me.”

Photo may have been deleted

YouTube

Tina is considerably kinder to her granddaughter, Blue Ivy, than she was with Beyonce.

According to a new study, biology is the main reason your mom is kinder and more patient with her grandchild than she was with you.

The research was conducted by author James Rilling, a professor of anthropology and professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University in Atlanta.

Rilling discovered grandmothers showed significant neurological changes when they underwent brain scans with functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

50 grandmothers participated in the study. They were shown pictures of their grandkids, their adult children, and a stranger.

When shown photos of their grandchildren, grandmothers had measurable brain activity and changes in blood flow when shown photos of their grandkids.

The pupils in their eyes also changed size when they saw a photo of their grandchild.

Their brain scans showed more cognitive empathy when looking at photos of their own child.

However, when looking at a grandchild, they showed stronger emotional empathy than they did with their own children.
 

Posted in Psychology

Tags: Beyonce, biology, brain scan, research studies, Tina Lawson, video

Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death To Thank Fans For ‘Genuine Positive Vibes’

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death To Thank Fans For ‘Genuine Positive Vibes’
A day after Young Dolph was cut down in a horrific shooting, his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, gave thanks for all the ‘love’ and ‘support’ during this heartbreaking time.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls [and] messages. I may not see them all, but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few,” Mia Jaye posted to her Instagram story on Thursday (Nov. 18), one day after her longtime boyfriend, Young Dolph, was shot and killed outside a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 36. The killing sent a ripple throughout the hip-hop world and left Mia devastated. “Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy, and prayers welcomed… because Lord knows I need them,” she added.

(Instagram)

Mia shares two children with Dolph: a daughter, Ari, and a son named Tre. Before she posted her message of gratitude, she shared an Instagram Story of Dolph playing with Ari. “Question is… How am I ever going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?” she captioned the heartbreaking clip. In the following slide, she wrote, “God give me strength… Adolph, I love you with all my heart and soul.”

Young Dolph (b. Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) was shopping at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Wednesday (Nov. 18) when a car drove up to the bakery. According to pictures obtained by FOX13 of the incident, two suspected shooters got out of the vehicle, stood in front of Makeda’s, and opened fire. One of the alleged shooters carried what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle, while the other aimed a handgun into the store. Before he went to the bakery, Young Dolph stopped at a local gas station to fill up, and footage showed the rapper wearing a yellow t-shirt and jeans. Sadly, this soundless clip would be the last footage recorded of him alive.

1637335033 309 Young Dolphs Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death To Thank
Young Dolph performing at Rolling Loud NYC (Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock)

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said after Dolph’s shooting, per CNN. “Tonight we strongly encourage everyone to stay home if you do not have to be out. We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively perform our investigation.” The police chief said that the department is “committed to working with the community to stop the senseless murders” and that they are also dedicated “to bringing those responsible for today’s shooting and others to justice.”

PHOTO: Ramona Singer Accused of Defying Mask Order at Broadway Opening as Rep for RHONY Star Speaks

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 19, 2021

By

PHOTO: RHONY's Ramona Singer Defies Mask Order at Broadway Opening, Exhibits Inconsiderate Behavior Amid Show
Ramona Singer is under fire after refusing to obey mask orders while attending the opening of “Diana, the Musical” on Broadway on Wednesday night at the Longacre Theatre.

According to a new report, the 65-year-old Real Housewives of New York City cast member appeared unconcerned with the rules in place as she allegedly drank and made a spectacle of herself in the front row of the performance as other show-goers attempted to enjoy the show.

On November 18, a report from Page Six revealed that Ramona first drew attention to herself when she placed her drink on stage. Although she was told to remove it and obliged, she later put her drink back on the stage and as the show continued, so did her inconsiderate behavior.

While Broadway requires all attendees to wear masks inside their venues to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ramona seemed to feel she was “above the law” as she was photographed sitting directly beside an usher holding a “MASK UP” sign. In a photo shared on Instagram by Rob Shuter, Ramona appeared to be looking at her phone, rather than concerning herself than the sign being held just a short distance away.

“This sums up [Ramona Singer]- the only person in the theatre too important to wear a mask!” Rob captioned his photo of the moment.

RHONY Ramona Singer Fails to Wear Mask at Broadway Show

According to Rob, Ramona eventually did put on a mask, but only after “rolling her eyes.”

The report went on to reveal that while the majority of Broadway-goers were drinking with straws, so that they could leave their masks primarily on as they sipped, Ramona had none.

During intermission, Ramona, who recently faced backlash for comparing mask mandates to Nazi tyranny, got up from her seat only to return amid the second act with another drink.

In response to the report, a rep for Ramona told Page Six that she had “adhered to all of the theater rules.”

“Ramona only took off her mask when she took a sip of her drink, which was allowed,” the rep insisted. “Numerous attendees had their drinks on the stage 30 minutes prior to the play starting, and once the announcement was made that drinks were not allowed on the ledge of the stage, everyone immediately removed.”

“Ramona loved the play and thought it was an amazing night,” the rep added.

The Real Housewives of New York City is not expected to return until 2023.

Photo Credit: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

