Trump endorses Gosar one day after House censure
Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Rep. Paul Gosar, one day after the Arizona Republican was censured by the House of Representatives for posting a violent cartoon video that depicted a character with his face killing one with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s.
Trump, in a statement, hailed Gosar as “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda” and “highly respected in Arizona,” and said he “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” The statement made no mention of the House’s rare rebuke — just the fourth in nearly 40 years — which also stripped Gosar of his two committee assignments, on the Natural Resources and the Oversight and Reform panels.
Gosar has said the video, which was produced by his taxpayer-funded office, had been mischaracterized and was not intended to be a threat. In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, the the video also depicted Gosar’s character attacking President Joe Biden with swords.
Gosar is no stranger to controversy. He’s made appearances at fringe right-wing events, including a gathering in Florida last February hosted by a man who has promoted white supremacist beliefs, and earlier this year looked to form an America First Caucus with other hard-line Republican House members that aimed to promote “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, has called the censure an “abuse of power” by Democrats and signaled payback should Republicans retake the House majority next year.
Also Thursday, two Iranian men were charged with interfering in the 2020 presidential election by hacking confidential U.S. voter information from at least one state election website and sending threatening emails to Democrats purportedly from the white supremacy group Proud Boys.
The emails, which the U.S. disclosed last year, warned tens of thousands of Democrats to vote for Trump for president, according to an indictment.
“This indictment details how two Iran-based actors waged a targeted, coordinated campaign to erode confidence in the integrity of the U.S. electoral system and to sow discord among Americans,” Matthew Olsen, the recently-confirmed head of the Justice Department’s national security division, said in a statement.
“The allegations illustrate how foreign disinformation campaigns operate and seek to influence the American public,” Olsen added. “The Department is committed to exposing and disrupting malign foreign influence efforts using all available tools, including criminal charges.”
The hackers also targeted Republican senators and House members, people on Trump’s presidential campaign, White House advisers and members of the media “falsely claiming that the Democratic Party was planning to exploit ‘serious security vulnerabilities’ in state voter registration websites to ‘edit mail-in ballots or even register non-existent voters,” according to the Justice Department.
In the false election messages, the members of the conspiracy claimed to be a “group of Proud Boys volunteers.”
The two Iranians charged are Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashia, who are identified as “experienced Iran-based computer hackers who worked as contractors for an Iran-based company formerly known as Eeleyanet Gostar, and now known as Emennet Pasargad.”
Charlie Baker slams Legislature over delay in ARPA spending
Gov. Charlie Baker, anxious to get almost $4 billion in COVID-19 relief dollars out the door, expressed his frustration with the Legislature’s failure to reach an agreement by its seven-week recess this week on how to spend the money.
“Massachusetts was already behind most of the country in utilizing these funds before the latest setback, and further delay will only continue to leave residents, small businesses and hundreds of organizations frozen out from the support the rest of the country is now tapping into to recover from this brutal pandemic,” Baker’s press secretary Terry MacCormack said in a statement.
MacCormack also said that the Legislature’s decision six months ago to subject most of the funds to a legislative process that entailed several lengthy public input sessions “created a massive delay in putting these taxpayer dollars to work.”
Lawmakers initially said they planned to get a bill on Baker’s desk by Thanksgiving.
The Baker administration first proposed a plan to start spending $2.8 billion of the ARPA dollars six months ago, in mid-June. Baker already allotted $394 million from the ARPA pot for measures including paid leave, emergency public health needs and the vaccine lottery.
Before Baker, a Republican, could get further, the Democrat-led state Legislature seized control of the remaining funds in June.
The state House and Senate have passed separate plans to spend $3.82 billion from a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and state tax surplus money from last year, as the Herald previously reported. The plans would use the funds for jobs, infrastructure, public health, housing and other pandemic recovery needs.
Massachusetts lags behind most other states in ARPA spending, though states have until 2024 to allocate the funds and another two years to spend them. So far, thirty-three states have already earmarked or spent money, and seven, including neighbors Maine, New York and Connecticut, have already spent over 90% of their cash.
Negotiations among legislators can continue in informal sessions, but any agreement made during the recess must be unanimous since any lawmaker can stop a bill from advancing during this time.
Though formal sessions are scheduled to resume on Jan. 5, it’s unclear whether the bills will die or carry over between sessions.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing also slammed the Legislature’s inaction, saying “working-class families, small business owners, and essential workers struggling to make a livable wage need the relief ARPA funds will bring.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show
It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she’ll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself.
“I love to cook. We’ll be home and just sort of relax and settle in,” Meghan said of her second Thanksgiving in California with Prince Harry and, now, their two kids.
Meghan and DeGeneres, who met at a pet store more than a decade ago, chatted about Halloween (Archie was a dinosaur and baby Lili a skunk), and more serious issues like Meghan’s work to push for federal paid family leave. And she said Harry has taken nicely to the California lifestyle in Montecito, where Ellen is one of their neighbors.
“He loves it,” Meghan said. “We’re just happy.”
Meghan got Ellen-style goofy when she donned an earpiece so Ellen could tell her what to say and do as she perused the wares of three vendors on the studio lot. Meghan mewed in cat ears, devoured hot sauce on crackers like a chipmunk and held a huge crystal to her face — all after a pretend assistant told the trio of sellers to treat her just like everybody else. They could barely keep from laughing.
“Let Mommy taste some. My boo loves hot sauce,” Meghan told one seller with a table full of hot sauces. “Mommy wants some heat.”
Later on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Ellen and Meghan welcomed Brittany Starks, a Tennessee mother and hairdresser who gave back after being helped herself through hard times by braiding the hair of schoolchildren for free. Since, she has started a charity, A Twist of Greatness.
The show and philanthropy partner TisBest donated $20,000 to her cause. Meghan and Harry matched it with another $20,000.
“We were so touched by your story,” Meghan told Starks, giving her hug.
Patriots-Falcons inactives: Jonnu Smith active, Cordarrelle Patterson out
The Patriots are at full strength.
All of the 13 players listed as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report are active in Atlanta. The Pats are only down a few backups, including running back J.J. Taylor and tight end Devin Asiasi.
For the Falcons, leading rusher and second-leading receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been ruled out. Patterson sprained his ankle last week in Dallas and had been questionable.
Both teams’ complete inactives lists are below.
PATRIOTS
QB Jarrett Stidham
TE Devin Asiasi
RB J.J. Taylor
LB Ronnie Perkins
OL Yasir Durant
FALCONS
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
WR Christian Blake
S Jaylinn Hawkins
DL John Cominsky
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison
