Trump endorses Gosar one day after House censure

Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Rep. Paul Gosar, one day after the Arizona Republican was censured by the House of Representatives for posting a violent cartoon video that depicted a character with his face killing one with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s.

Trump, in a statement, hailed Gosar as “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda” and “highly respected in Arizona,” and said he “has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” The statement made no mention of the House’s rare rebuke — just the fourth in nearly 40 years — which also stripped Gosar of his two committee assignments, on the Natural Resources and the Oversight and Reform panels.

Gosar has said the video, which was produced by his taxpayer-funded office, had been mischaracterized and was not intended to be a threat. In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, the the video also depicted Gosar’s character attacking President Joe Biden with swords.

Gosar is no stranger to controversy. He’s made appearances at fringe right-wing events, including a gathering in Florida last February hosted by a man who has promoted white supremacist beliefs, and earlier this year looked to form an America First Caucus with other hard-line Republican House members that aimed to promote “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, has called the censure an “abuse of power” by Democrats and signaled payback should Republicans retake the House majority next year.

Also Thursday, two Iranian men were charged with interfering in the 2020 presidential election by hacking confidential U.S. voter information from at least one state election website and sending threatening emails to Democrats purportedly from the white supremacy group Proud Boys.

The emails, which the U.S. disclosed last year, warned tens of thousands of Democrats to vote for Trump for president, according to an indictment.

“This indictment details how two Iran-based actors waged a targeted, coordinated campaign to erode confidence in the integrity of the U.S. electoral system and to sow discord among Americans,” Matthew Olsen, the recently-confirmed head of the Justice Department’s national security division, said in a statement.

“The allegations illustrate how foreign disinformation campaigns operate and seek to influence the American public,” Olsen added. “The Department is committed to exposing and disrupting malign foreign influence efforts using all available tools, including criminal charges.”

The hackers also targeted Republican senators and House members, people on Trump’s presidential campaign, White House advisers and members of the media “falsely claiming that the Democratic Party was planning to exploit ‘serious security vulnerabilities’ in state voter registration websites to ‘edit mail-in ballots or even register non-existent voters,” according to the Justice Department.

In the false election messages, the members of the conspiracy claimed to be a “group of Proud Boys volunteers.”

The two Iranians charged are Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashia, who are identified as “experienced Iran-based computer hackers who worked as contractors for an Iran-based company formerly known as Eeleyanet Gostar, and now known as Emennet Pasargad.”