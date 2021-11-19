Two men found guilty in Malcolm X assassination to be exonerated

Randall Emmett is taking a step back from the podcast he hosts with ex-fiancée Lala Kent.

Following a series of episodes of the podcast, during which Lala addressed her new life as a single mom to eight-month-old Ocean Kent Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star and film producer took his turn in the host chair, where he looked back on the show they built and vowed to remain private as he moves forward post-split.

“About two years ago, or maybe even a little more, I came to Lala with an idea to start a podcast. [We] just kind of jumped into it. We didn’t know what we were doing. We didn’t know if anyone would listen,” Randall revealed on the November 17 episode of Give Them Lala… With Randall. “Together we kind of grew in this podcast and learned a lot, and we started having these amazing guests and [it was] just an awesome, awesome time.”

“It’s just been really f-cking fun,” he continued.

After admitting that he is “really proud” of what he and Lala have “done together,” Randall announced his plans to take a step back from hosting the show “for now.”

“We’ve had a lot of fun and the podcast is going to continue having a lot of fun, and Lala’s going to keep that going,” he explained. “I’m really excited to still be part of [the business] side of it and that’s it. I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera… [to] focus right now on family and my children, Ocean, London, [and] Rylee, and also my film business.”

In addition to Ocean, Randall is dad to daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8, who he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Randall went on to say that he is “proud” of all of his and Lala’s past episodes, but he is especially proud of the episode in which Lala first shared her pregnancy news.

“I’m most proud of probably breaking kind of our whole pregnancy journey, you know, announcing it and being open about that and then the birth of Ocean and talking about all the different things,” he shared.

Although Randall didn’t reveal any new details about his and Lala’s breakup, which allegedly occurred as a result of him being caught with two other women in Nashville, he did say that he would remain “private” about his personal life.

“Lala and I have a beautiful, beautiful baby in Ocean and I’m always going to be private,” he told listeners.

