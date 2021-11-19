News
UM System to enforce federal vaccine mandate: Who’s required to get a shot?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — Faculty, staff, and student employees at four of the state’s universities will be required to get vaccinated by January after the University of Missouri Board of Curators voted Thursday to comply with the federal mandate.
Since the start of the school year, the University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC), University of Missouri Columbia (Mizzou), University of Missouri Science and Technology, and University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL) invited the campus community to upload their vaccination card.
After a 7-1 vote Thursday, faculty, staff, and student workers will be required to update their vaccination card by Jan. 4 unless they have an exemption.
“We have hundreds of millions of dollars in federal research and other contracts and grants,” Mizzou President Mun Choi said. “Some of these projects are critically important, whether it’s MU Health Care physicians treating veterans. We produce 14,500 doses of the key ingredients that go into cancer medicine each week to treat patients throughout the western hemisphere.”
Choi also pointed out the National Security and Defense research done at Missouri S&T. He said Biden’s mandate leaves little choice for an organization not to require all employees to get vaccinated.
Between the four campuses, nearly 29,000 faculty, staff, and students have uploaded their vaccination cards as of this week — but Choi believes there are more.
“There are maybe employees, as well as student employees, that have already been vaccinated that did not upload their vaccination status,” Choi said.
UM System Curator Todd Graves abstained from voting.
“It’s a gross overreach of authority of the office of the President, and I’m not going to help him with it, but I’m also not going to hurt the university,” Graves said before the vote.
Under the resolution, there are three exemptions, religious and medical reasons, and based on the university’s decision, how close of contact an individual has with a federal contracted employee.
Vice-chair of the board Greg Hoberock told other curators he would like to see the universities move people around.
“If we can move some people around to reach this lack of interaction and I understand that there’s a cost associated with that and I understand that we may be able to get reimbursed for those costs if we make a claim,” Hoberock said. “I want to strongly encourage the university at all different levels to make those accommodations as much as you can.”
Choi said he is going to challenge the universities to segregate people when possible. He pointed out to the board he feels as if there are almost four exemptions for employees.
“I believe with the three exemptions that we’ve provided, as well as the opportunity for us to segregate those that can be demonstrated not to interact with those that support work of federal contracts,” Choi said.
The board is now tasked with creating policies on if and how an employee could be penalized for not complying. A spokesperson for Mizzou said more details will be announced in the coming weeks on how employees may request exemptions.
Choi said because of the funding and research for the system, this decision had to be made.
When asked if he thinks this mandate will cause people to leave their job, he said, “there may be some.”
“We would do all that we can so that we don’t have to separate employees,” Choi said. “There are many mechanisms to pursue because an individual decides that they want to quit working at the university.
Currently, Attorney General Eric Schmitt has a lawsuit against the federal mandate. In the resolution passed by the board, if Schmitt prevails, the requirement stops.
Employees have until Jan. 4 to get vaccinated to allow enough time to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18 under the mandate.
Choi told the board, of the 7,000 employees at MU Health Care, only four decided not to get vaccinated. Students who are not employees of the university do not fall under the mandate.
Suggest a Correction
News
Kansas mom sues Walmart for allegedly giving COVID-19 vaccine to daughter without consent
OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe, Kansas mother has filed a lawsuit against Walmart over the COVID-19 vaccine.
The lawsuit alleges that the woman’s 15-year-old girl was vaccinated by a Walmart employee at the store’s pharmacy without parental consent.
The 15-year-old girl wanted the COVID-19 vaccine so she could hang out with her friends.
“The biggest problem I have with this situation is that Walmart vaccinated my daughter without my consent and knowledge,” said the girl’s mom Michelle Tonkinson.
The lawsuit alleges on September 10, Tonkinson’s daughter went to the Walmart near 135th and South Black Bob with her 21-year-old brother-in-law. While there she asked the pharmacist for the COVID-19 vaccine and it didn’t seem to matter who signed her paperwork.
“They told him that it could be anybody above the age of 18, that it did not have to be a parent,” Tonkinson said of what the 21-year-old family member told her. “He was very clear with them that he was not her parent, as was my daughter.
After expressing their concerns with the company, Tonkinson’s attorney Linus Baker received a letter from Walmart that said the company had made a decision on the claim and directed him to call and discuss.
“They told me that no remorse whatsoever, no apologies. They said they had immunity and that that was it,” Baker said. “They violated parental consent, they violated her right to privacy in medical malpractice. You have to get consent when you do these things.”
Baker based the lawsuit he filed in Johnson county court Thursday on parental rights.
“Minors in Kansas have to have consent to get a medical procedure,” Baker said. “Getting a vaccination, a needle of something into you, as a medic procedure. In Kansas, a 15-year-old cannot give herself consent for that and Walmart should know that.”
Tonkinson said the decision to vaccinate her daughter should have been made between her, her daughter, and her pediatrician, not a Walmart employee.
“I want other people to know that this is happening. I want other people to be aware because if they’ve done it to my daughter, I don’t think that she’s the only one,” she said.
The lawsuit quotes Walmart’s website, directing folks to talk to the pharmacist or state department of health for immunization consent requirements for minors. Kansas law states a minor 16 years or older may give consent for medical treatment when no parent or guardian is immediately available. This girl is 15.
FOX4 called the Walmart pharmacy near 135th and South Black Bob Road to ask if minors are required to have parental consent to get a COVID-19 vaccine and the person who answered said yes, a parent must be present.
Walmart corporate sent this statement:
“Walmart is committed to offering quality and compliant health care. We take allegations like this seriously. We will review the claims and respond with the court as appropriate once we are served.”
Walmart’s communications manager said they were unaware of the lawsuit until FOX4 reached out to them.
Suggest a Correction
News
Set an alarm and grab your coat: Friday morning’s lunar eclipse promises quite a show
ST. LOUIS – Set your alarms. Early Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse will begin just after midnight as the sun, Earth, and moon come into almost perfect alignment. And it’s a celestial event that’s easy to view.
“It’s not like a solar eclipse where you need glasses or you might need to travel halfway across the world. It’s as easy looking up, seeing the Moon, and it will put on a great show for us tonight,” said Will Snyder, the manager of the Saint Louis Science Center’s James S. McDonnell Planetarium.
For the partial lunar eclipse, we’ll have clear skies to see it if you don’t mind setting an early alarm.
“This eclipse has a lot going for it in regards to its length and its visibility, but it is practically in the middle of the night and we’ll have the greatest eclipse right after 3 a.m.,” Snyder said.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align such that the Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light from reflecting off the moon.
“So, you can think of it as the Earth blocking out that actually allows us to see the moon in the sky.”
The Earth casts two shadows during a lunar eclipse.
“The outermost edge, there is still some sunlight filtering through. That’s called the penumbra. But the umbra is dead in the center and that’s where the majority of the sun’s light is being blocked.
How to see the eclipse
The moon will arrive at the umbra at 1:18 a.m. and we’ll have about three and a half hours of the Moon passing through the deep shadow until it exits at 4:47 a.m.
“The great eclipse is around 3 a.m. You go out around then. You’ll have a great show, and you can watch as much of the end of the eclipse as you want to.
Although technically not a Blood Moon, a name reserved for total lunar eclipses, the moon’s face will be 97% covered at maximum eclipse, meaning it will probably still turn a red color.
“With just a tiny little part outside of the darkest part of the (moon’s) shadow, it is likely we start to see some of those blood-red, maybe muddy-brown hues start to come through,” Snyder said.
So no need to stay up all night, but set that alarm right in the middle.
It will be visible to the naked eye. To enhance your view, you can grab binoculars or a camera with a tripod.
There will be two total lunar eclipses, or “Blood Moons,” in 2022: one May 15 to 16, and one on Nov. 8.
Suggest a Correction
News
Fired Ferguson officer identified as armed demonstrator at Rittenhouse trial
KENOSHA, Wis. – An armed man spotted outside the site of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been identified as a former Ferguson police officer who’d been fired from the department.
On Wednesday, a man calling himself “Maserati Mike” joined the growing throng of demonstrators outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. He was dressed in slacks, dress shoes, and a button-up shirt. He also wore a tactical vest and carried a bullhorn and long rifle.
According to the Grand Isle Independent, the man has appeared during the past week, playing music from the bullhorn and accusing Black Lives Matter of being a terrorist organization.
A report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies confronted the man and asked him to put the weapon away after it was determined the man did not have a concealed carry license and was within 1,000 feet of a school. The man complied and left the area in a Maserati.
That evening, Twitter sleuths identified “Maserati Mike” as Jesse Kline, a former officer with the Ferguson Police Department.
Kline confirmed his identity to the Journal Sentinel on Thursday. That same day, Kline returned outside the courthouse with a gun case and a dog. And while the Journal Sentinal could ascertain what was in the case, the Independent and others reported the case contained a large adult toy.
Kline was fired from the Ferguson police force in Aug. 2018 over stalking and assault charges. At the time, prosecutors said Officer Kline attacked and threatened a former roommate and her boyfriend at the couple’s Maplewood residence. The woman said she used to be roommates and good friends with Jesse Kline but the friendship deteriorated when she rejected his advances.
Charges in that case were ultimately dropped due to a lack of witness cooperation.
Suggest a Correction
