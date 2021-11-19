How to
What Do You Oil Wood Gutters With?
Wood gutters have to be oiled regularly, or they can dry out and crack. They can also get saturated with water and rot. I don’t think I have ever seen wood gutters on a house without at least some rot! So, what are you supposed to coat your gutters with? Here are your choices with my personal recommendations.
Motor Oil
Used motor oil always seems to be the favorite of the old-time do-it-your-selfer. What’s not to like? used motor oil is free. Motor oil actually works very well. The problem is that this type of oil can travel right through the gutter and out the other side. Once it comes out the other side, it will make the paint peel and then you won’t be able to get a new coat of paint to stick.
Tar/Roof cement
I used to routinely patch gutters with tar. Because every wood gutter contained at least some tar, I assumed tar was “All the rage.” Eventually I learned that tar locks in moisture and causes wood rot. I made a vow not to ever use roof cement for any application. It is so incredibly messy that if you get a small gob of this stuff on your floor, it will spread throughout your home like a virus. You won’t even know where it is coming from! As far as wood gutters go, tar is a product only used by amateurs. Some people coat all of their gutters with this stuff.
Wood Preservatives
This category includes wood preservatives like Cuprinol Clear and WoodLife. These products work very well and last for years. You should reapply every 4 to 5 years.
Boiled linseed oil
I used to coat wood gutters with boiled linseed oil all the time. I thought this was the way to go since every respectable gutter expert said to use it. I began to notice that unboiled linseed oil dries into a film. This film will lock in moisture and potentially cause rot, just like tar does.
Unboiled (Raw) linseed
I think raw linseed oil is one of the best products to coat gutters with. Unlike the boiled, raw linseed oil does not contain solvents that cause it to dry and harden. When raw oil is applied to wood, it stays wet. It creates a seal that prevents moisture from getting trapped in the wood, while creating a barrier that keeps rain water out. If you regularly clean your gutters, unboiled linseed oil will last as long as Cuprinol Clear. Also it is cheap and easy to apply.
So what is my recommendation?
In my experience, Raw linseed oil is the way to go, with Cuprinol Clear coming in a close second. As far as roof cement is concerned, stay away from it.
How to
Auto Revolution Shaping the Future of Mobility
With the growing adoption of technology in every aspect of our life, it is evident that autonomous vehicles will evolve the transportation sector in the coming years. Therefore, auto makers are innovating business models and testing their autonomous vehicle models rigorously to fulfil the consumer’s demand for hi-end and energy-efficient vehicles. But when will autonomous vehicles become mainstream?
With the shifting consumer preferences and growing need to curb emissions, the automotive industry is accelerating towards the new world, driven by sustainability and electrification. The infiltration of technology is evolving the automotive industry in a way that the automakers are rapidly innovating their business models and working seamlessly with partners to enhance the autonomy of vehicles. Currently, many semi-autonomous driving systems are already on the road with driver-assisting features like lane assist, adaptive cruise control (ACC), electronic stability control (ESC), rear-view video systems (RVS), adaptive highlights, forwards collision mitigation (FCM), automatic emergency braking (AEB), automatic crash notification (ACN), and others. However, fully autonomous vehicles are not distant from reality. The Google autonomous vehicle company, Waymo has already tested its self-driving cars for over 10 million miles in rough environments while Tesla and Uber have also put their driverless cars to testing to approach autonomous vehicles in a phased manner. According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, the level of automation starts from Level 0 (manual driving) and ends at Level 5 (no driver intervention) and the auto industry is inching closer towards completely driverless cars as many companies have started working at improving the technology.
The Five Levels of Automation
• Autonomous Vehicle Level 0 (No Driving Assistance)
For cars with zero level automation, the driver is responsible for performing real-time functions such as steering, accelerating, parking, and others, but there are some automated systems in place to assist the driver. The technology support systems may intervene during driving temporarily to offer alerts or momentary action in specific situations. Currently, majority of the vehicles on the road across the world are Level 0.
• Autonomous Vehicle Level 1 (Driver Assistance)
The new car models feature automated driver assistance systems to help ensure the overall safety of the car and driver. However, the driver remains very much in charge of the vehicle in managing the essential driving functions. Adaptive Cruise Control is one such feature of Level 1 Automation cars, which facilitates optimal distance between the vehicle and traffic ahead without any manual intervention. Generally, Autonomous Vehicle Level 1 has at least one advanced driver-assisted functioning.
• Autonomous Vehicle Level 2 (Partial Driving Automation)
Level 2 driving automation supports primary driving tasks such as steering, acceleration, and braking in specific scenarios, but the driver must remain alert and actively always supervise the technology. Highway Driving Assist feature installed in Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis vehicles, and BlueCruise hands-free feature offered by Ford are some of the examples of Level 2 driving automation technology. Tesla’s new Full Self Driving Capability technology is an Autonomous Level 2 system, which will continue to remain so when Autosteer feature for city streets comes with the over-the-air software update. Besides, piloted auto features in Level 2 and Level 2+ automation are expected to grow exponentially by the year 2025.
• Autonomous Vehicle Level 3 (Conditional Driving Automation)
Cars with Level 3 Automation are able to drive themselves under certain conditions, but not for long distances or motorways. At Level 3, the driver does not require to put his hands on the steering, but he must be prepared to take back the control if the conditions change. The level 3 automation utilizes various driver assistance systems and AI technologies to make decisions on changing environments around the vehicle such as fleet volume, weather conditions, traffic congestion ahead. In 2017, Audi unveiled the A8 luxury sedan with LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, claiming to be the first automaker to design a car with level-3 capabilities. Despite the claims, Audi A8 never received regulatory approval for its newly built system, and the engineering marvel is still classified as a Level 2 vehicle in the USA. However, Honda in early 2021 released the company’s Legend flagship sedan with an approved traffic jam assistance system, which is available for sale in Japan. Other cars that are waiting for regulatory approval include redesigned Mercedes-Benz S-class and 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric vehicle with Drive Pilot technology. Currently, no Level 3 systems are legal to use on American roads yet.
• Autonomous Vehicle Level-4 (High Driving Automation)
Cars with Level 4 automation do not require human intervention in most circumstances due to their self-driving mode. The advanced driving assistance systems can intervene if anything goes wrong in Autonomous Level-4 driving. The drivers can manually override the self-drive mode and operate the car on their own. Due to legislation and infrastructure issues, level 4 automation cars are restricted to function in limited areas and speeds. Currently, Level 4 driverless technology is used in vehicles designed for public transportation such as robotaxis, that are programmed to travel between point A and B and are restricted by geofencing technology. Sometimes, severe weather conditions may limit or cancel the use of Level 4 autonomous vehicles. NAVYA, a French company is building and selling Level 4 shuttles and cabs in the USA that can run up to a speed of 55 mph whereas Canadian automotive supplier Magna enables Level 4 capabilities in both urban and highway environments. Recently, Volvo and Baidu have also announced a strategic partnership to develop Level 4 electric vehicles for the robotaxi market in China.
• Autonomous Vehicle Level-5 (Full Driving Automation)
Level-5 or fully autonomous vehicles would require zero human intervention as the vehicle will be assigned to perform the “dynamic driving task”. These cars would be free from geofencing and would be able to go anywhere and do anything that an experienced driver could do. The cars would not be affected even by the bad weather conditions. Besides, the fully automated car would only require human involvement to set a destination. Although fully autonomous vehicles are undergoing testing in several parts of the world, mainstream production is still a few years away.
Can Autonomous Vehicles Solve the Congestion Problems in Urban Areas?
The onset of autonomous vehicles can provide multiple benefits to the existing road systems and reduced traffic is one of them. According to a study conducted by the University of Cambridge, a fleet of driverless vehicles working together to keep the traffic moving smoothly can improve overall congestion in urban areas by at least 35%. The optimized traffic flows and reduced number of vehicles on the road can lead to lower incidences of road violence as well as less pollution. Many times, the basic problem of traffic congestion is primarily due to human involvement such as when the driver does not allow other drivers to change lanes, prevent cars from merging on highways, execute bad driving behaviors, etc. On the contrary, autonomous vehicles prevent drivers from obvious bad behaviors such as blocking crosswalks and enable a cooperative interaction framework to reduce visible congestion.
Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication (V2V) allows vehicles with advanced autonomy to communicate with each other by broadcasting and receiving information such as road conditions, traffic flow, speed and direction. The sensors start generating a warning alarm in cases of possible collisions if another vehicle is drifting in its lane. According to the USA Department of Transportation, V2V Communication can reduce the severity of non-impaired crashes by up to 80% and thus prevent hundreds of thousands of crashes every year. Another significant feature of autonomous vehicles is platooning, which can reduce aerodynamic drag and lower fuel consumption and emissions that help to keep the traffic moving and reduce congestion. Besides, the Adaptive Cruise Control feature can help to adjust the speed of vehicles automatically, determining the speed of other vehicles in the environment and thus keep the traffic flowing.
Are Driverless Vehicles Solution to Climate Change?
Self-driving cars provide ultimate environmental benefits that can help to make the world a better place with reduced carbon emissions. According to the Intelligent Transportation Society of America, autonomous vehicles have the potential to reduce oil consumption by 2-4% by 2025. Robotaxis and shuttle mobility have the potential to meet the daily mobility demands and end the mass private-car ownership at least in suburban and high-income urban areas. Many companies have already started operating large testing fleets of shared automated vehicles.
Greater convenience, better availability, provision of affordable mobility is expected to boost the adoption of robotaxis in the years to come. The usage of robotaxis and shuttles can lead to reduction in adoption of private vehicles by up to 20% by 2030. Robotaxis are programmed to maintain consistent driving speed and maintain optimal distance between vehicles, which helps to reduce excessive braking and re-acceleration and thus lower emission levels. Besides, advanced driving systems such as eco-navigation, wireless communications, adaptive cruise control, etc. could reduce pollution by cutting down vehicular emissions. While Google’s Waymo started offering driverless rides in robotaxis in 2020, Alibaba-backed AutoX has debuted a fully driverless robotaxis, Gen5 to safely navigate China’s complex urban driving situations.
Why are Self-Driving Vehicles Not Mainstream Yet?
Ever since the evolution of autonomous vehicles, multiple testing operations have been carried out, billions of dollars have been spent on fickle technology, but still, autonomous vehicles have not been able to match the competence of human drivers. Besides, legislation battles, environmental factors, and safety issues are making it hard for automakers to bring autonomous vehicles on roads sooner. However, ubiquitous, robust, faster, and higher-bandwidth communication systems can boost the autonomous vehicle network’s capabilities. The cloud system would facilitate engineers to offload a lot of data processing away from the vehicles that could enhance connectivity. Besides, building smart cities with optimized traffic patterns could help to eliminate the infrastructure bottleneck for autonomous vehicles, and thereby make driving more efficient and safer. The introduction of other technologies for advanced driver assistance systems might ease consumers into accepting and using them over time.
According to TechSci research report on “Global Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market By Automation Level (Level 0, Level 1 & Others), By Component (Embedded Systems, Cameras & Others), By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2030”, the global semi & fully autonomous vehicle market is anticipated to reach USD64 million by 2030, owing to growing focus of automotive OEMs and increasing government support for developing driverless vehicles. Besides, foray of technology giants venturing into the autonomous vehicles are driving the semi & fully autonomous vehicle market in the coming years.
How to
What Does Handicapping Mean in Horse Racing?
Handicapping is one of the fundamentals in horseracing. If you want to be able to bet on a horse for any other reason than you like the name of the horse, fancy the jockey, or like the colour of his outfit then maybe it’s best if you learn a little about handicapping!
All horse races fall into one of two categories – a handicap race or a conditions race, with handicap races far outweighing conditions races at most events.
A handicap is a race where each horse is allocated a different weight according to ability so in theory each horse has an equal chance of winning. The British Horseracing Board (BHB) have handicappers who produce an official rating (the horse’s ‘mark’) for each horse in the UK who qualifies to run in a handicap race. This mark that the handicappers give the horse will be on a sliding scale between 0 and 120. Zero marks would basically be a crippled horse 9 while three year old horses at the top of the scale would be the horses entering races such as the Derby.
Sometimes horses do run ‘out of handicap’ which means that the horse will be running in the race at a disadvantage – the trainer will be aware of this, but will still believe that his horse has a chance of winning.
The evaluations are made on a weekly basis and their results stored on computer by Weatherbys, who are horseracings main administrative body, and each time a horse runs in a race it must be decided by the handicapper whether to adjust his rating depending on a good or a bad performance.
While this all sounds confusing, and to be fair, it must be a lot of hard work for the handicappers and Weatherbys, it all basically means: the higher the horses rating, the better he is. However this could also mean that if you are betting on the horse with the highest (best) handicap, you could be betting on the heaviest horse in the race, as each point in the scale is equivalent to one pound (lb) in weight. This means that, for example, a horse with a rating of 45 will carry 10lbs less than a horse in the same race which is rated at 55, and a horse that had been rated 119 on the scale would be 4lbs better than a horse rated 115 by the handicappers. A perfectly handicapped race would be one where all horses crossed the finishing line at exactly the same time, which as we all know doesn’t happen – but it does make things as fair as possible.
There is also a ‘weight-for-age’ adjustment when horses of differing ages compete against each other in a race, as horses grow through the ages of 3, 4 and 5 years.
Handicaps have different levels, races being classed as A, B, C, D, E, F or G with A being the highest class handicaps and G the bottom class, and the horses official mark will determine which class of race he can be entered into.
How to
Breast Lift: What Do Experts Say About The Perfect Breasts?
Whenever we seek any medical attention, we would always depend on the medical professional to know exactly what he/ she is doing. Moreover, such a professional would always know when something is wrong, because he/ she knows how your physical status should be in a completely healthy state.
This is also the case when seeking such cosmetic medical services as a breast lift. A surgeon should know exactly how a perfectly normal breast would look like and what constitutes an abnormality.
However, since cosmetic surgery also involves various aesthetic aspects, you would also expect the medical professional to understand what constitutes a beautiful breast and what doesn’t.
A recent study, published in the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery journal actually revealed what most people – including experts – consider to be the perfect breast shape. Perhaps, these findings would play a key role in the choices you make when considering breast surgery.
According to the 2014 study, it was found that most respondents favoured a breast shape bearing a 45:55 upper pole to lower pole ratio. In this regard, the upper pole is the part of the breast that’s above the nipple; whereas, the lower pole is the part below the nipple.
Hence, a majority of people highly favoured a breast shape that wasn’t too perky. Indeed, majority of respondents in the study much preferred the 45:55 ration, far more than the 35:65 ration. Therefore, if you intended to get an exaggerated perky look, you might need to reconsider such an option, and maybe go for the slightly perky, natural look.
Moreover, if you had assumed that a 50:50 ratio was the ideal, this study actually shows that it isn’t as favoured as the 45:55 ratio. Perhaps, you might have seen a lot of media subliminal messaging extolling the 50:50 breast ratio, which might have led you to assume that it would actually be the best for you. Turns out, it surely isn’t a preferred choice for most people.
On the other end, a higher ratio of 55:45 might not be too appealing to most people, further affirmed by the study. This may be largely due to societal expectation that younger women would have more perky breasts. However, a bit of droopiness is something that you would normally expect as you grow older.
Contrary to Common Belief, Perception of Beauty is Universal
One clear aspect that the study on ideal breast shape revealed was the fact that perception of beauty is actually a universal concept. People usually assume that women in certain societies are pressured to maintain certain physical appearances, based on the communities in which they live. However, the study showed a clear uniformity within different racial/ ethnic groups, as well as gender groups.
One more aspect that stood out is the revelation that men actually had a very reasonable expectation of ideal breast shape. This is something that goes against the expectation in society that men would be so fixated on some gross, breast-shape fantasy that is far removed from the natural look. If this were the case, the men would have mostly preferred the 50:50 or 35:65 breast ratio, rather than the 45:50 that they did prefer. Therefore, if the motivation to undergo breast surgery is to please your man, remember that he most likely doesn’t want you to get ridiculously perky boobs.
Cooking 101 – Simple Tips And Tricks To Make You A Better Chef
What Do You Oil Wood Gutters With?
Kidnapping suspect found in Montrose, woman still missing
New study explains why your mom is kinder to her grandchild than to you
Three Amigos summit: No awkward handshakes—but no concessions on the electric vehicle tax credit, either
Can You Really Start Speaking Chinese Without Stumbling Using These 10 Tips and Tricks?
Auto Revolution Shaping the Future of Mobility
Former Ravens OLB Jamie Sharper eager to return to Baltimore as Georgetown assistant in Saturday’s game at Morgan State
Young Dolph’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence After His Death To Thank Fans For ‘Genuine Positive Vibes’
What Does Handicapping Mean in Horse Racing?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities6 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH1 week ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19