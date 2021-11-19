Why Marathon Is Comfortable With Bitcoin Plunging, Says BEP Is $6,500

Marathon Digital Holdings’ (MARA) Fred Thiel said that Bitcoin price would need to drop 80% for the coin to stop being profitable for the company thus entering a challenging situation. Marathon is not worried about the past week’s dip.
During a Bloomberg QuickTake Stock interview, Fred Thiel, Las Vegas-based company’s chief executive officer of Marathon, expressed assurance for Bitcoin’s future and stated that Bitcoin mining is “obviously a very profitable business” and the company can “ride this market for quite a long time.”
Thiel expressed that, factoring operational mining costs (energy plus hosting), Bitcoin’s breakeven rate is roughly $6,500, meaning that the digital coin would need to drop at least 80% for Marathon to face challenging difficulties, so the price of Bitcoin plunging under $60,000 still translates into profits for them.
What’s not in that cost, if you would, is the depreciation in the miners that we buy. We depreciate our miners over five years, so the payback on that is less than a year at today’s margins. (…) We are a very small team from an operational overhead perspective, so that gets covered very quickly.
Thiel stated those costs are a very comfortable place for the company to be at and believes that Marathon is “one of the most efficient miners in the industry today” because of their agile model that focused on investing in “the miners that produce the maximum return”.
Related Reading | Marathon Digital Holdings Reported A 17% Spike In Bitcoin Mining
Are Miners Selling Their Bitcoin?
Amidst Bitcoin’s bumpy week, speculative comments on social media say that many miners have been selling their BTC the past few days. Bloomberg reporters asked Thiel about the company’s own decision after seeing that the coin dropped below 60k. Thiel responded that they are a long-term holder of Bitcoin and are not planning on selling.
We went into the market in January and bought $150 million of Bitcoin and investment has paid off very handsomely for us. We bought it at an average price of $31,000. So Bitcoin where it is today has paid off very nicely. But we intend to be a long-term holder.
Thiel shared the company is optimistic about Bitcoin’s future. They firmly believe that “as a limited supply asset” its value and popularity will keep on rising, and the daily headlines “about new use cases and more uses” backs that optimism.
He also called the U.S. “a very interesting center for Bitcoin mining” because of its excess of energy, opposed to Europe’s situation, and explained that “Some Bitcoin miners need to sell their Bitcoin holdings just to cover their operations”, not worried about the speculations.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Mining Raises Marathon Digital’s BTC Holds To $457M
What’s The Future Of Marathon’s $650M Offering
After Marathon’s debt increase of $150 million that aggregates to the previous $500 million offering size, Thiel shared the decision was taken in order to have “cash on the balance sheet” and stay in “a position of liquidity” so they can potentially take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace that could accelerate their growth, like buying more miners, miner companies that could grow their mining capacity, or invest on improving their mining operation’s energy efficiency.
He further stated that the company is not interested in using the bonds to buy Bitcoin in the open market because they produce it, “unless there are some pricing opportunities” like a $10,000 drop, but they would still be carefully looking into the projections since they want to be “very good custodians” of their shareholders’ capital.
Whales and new investors alike have recently come to Shiba Inu.
The asset’s popularity hasn’t dwindled.
According to new statistics, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the top ERC-20 token among the top 1,000 ETH whales. WhaleStats calculated that SHIB represents 21.68 percent of the aggregate market share of $2.35 billion. The second most held asset is Crypto.com’s native token, CRO, with 5.54 percent ($603.9 million).
With a market valuation of $26.9 billion, SHIB is presently the 11th most valuable crypto asset, implying that the ETH whales own around 9% of all SHIB in circulation. The passionate SHIB community is pushing crypto trading platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood to offer the commodity. Its Change.org petition to persuade them has gathered over 530,000 signatures as of this writing. SHIB was listed on Coinbase Pro in late September.
Whales and new investors alike have recently come to Shiba Inu, some for the first time. According to Watcher News, a crypto whale just spent over $8 million for 170 billion Shiba Inu coins. This investor used Ethereum to buy SHIB at a bargain.
Crypto Whales in Action
Crypto whales have been consuming almost 20 billion SHIB tokens each during the latest drop. This may drive investors to other meme currencies seeking new opportunities. Many are holding out hope that the meme currency would rebound from recent losses and resume its October run to one cent and beyond. Shiba Inu is now worth $0.0000459.
During the latest crypto market drop that started around Nov. 11, SHIB has lost just 4.1 percent, now trading at $0.00004854. SHIB is down 43.6 percent from its high of $0.00008616 on Oct. 28. The asset’s popularity hasn’t dwindled, as the official SHIB Twitter account surpassed 2 million followers on Wednesday.
The price value of MBOX has surged from $4.27 to $7.28.
MBOX has joined with BinanceNFT on the newly set METAfund.
Despite the fact that the crypto industry faces many challenges and regulations to operate in countries, it is still growing widely. The entire crypto market is gaining and growing in terms of popularity and users. As cryptocurrencies are considered to be the future of the financial sector, many institutional investors see them as an investment vehicle.
Several cryptocurrencies are trending in the market while some surpass the performance of leading cryptocurrencies. Significantly, cryptocurrencies are volatile in nature, thus it is partially risky, and partially profitable. Some digital-assets rise and some fall in price value depending on the sell and buy rate of the day.
MOBOX is known as “GameFi,” a combination of the words “gaming” and “decentralized finance (DeFi).” The term “DeFi” refers to a variety of services that eliminate the middleman in financial transactions. It’s a no-cost, “earn while you play” game. Users of the MOBOX utilize KEYs to open chests and obtain random MoMo NFTs, which may be bought and traded.
Current Market Status
At the time of writing, the trading price of MBOX was $7.28 with a trading volume of $1,043,277,44 in the last 24-hours. The price value of MBOX has soared to 81% in a week and it is 64% up for the day. The current circulating supply of MBOX is 78,059,316 coins and it holds 237th rank.
The chart depicts the bullish pattern over the past week. The price value of MBOX has uplifted from $4.27 to $7.28 within a week. With 30-day statistics, the trading chart presents that MBOX has gained over 62% which seems impressive. Moreover, MBOX is available to trade on top exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, Gate.io, Bitget, and ZT.
Considering the recent updates, the announcement of Mobox’s collaboration with Binance Labs might be the reason for the price surge. It has partnered with BinanceNFT on the newly launched METAfund, which allows game developers to bring their creations to life on the METAverse. The MBOX ecosystem has more exciting updates for their users which will help with more price surges. If the bullish trend continues, then MBOX will set up a new ATH soon.
Many other senate groups would offer a more comprehensive bill.
Cardano would conduct a campaign to increase awareness of the situation.
Recently, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson posted an update on the US Crypto Infrastructure Bill on his Twitter account, labelled “Brief Regulatory Update.” Hoskinson brought out the dubious wording of the Crypto Infrastructure Bill in his speech.
Hoskinson clarified the terminology used in the Cryptocurrency Infrastructure Bill, explaining it further, and stated:
“we are in a slightly bad position today, because the Infrastructure Bill was passed. If it’s left to its own devices, by 2023 when these mandates come into place…depending on how they are interpreted and what the IRS does with it, it can cause catastrophic damage”.
Also mentioned are Texas and Wyoming as examples of states where the crypto industry must be active in its advocacy for favorable crypto legislation. He said that they (Cardano) would conduct a campaign to increase awareness of the situation.
The Term ‘Broker’
Not only that, but Hoskinson said that the crypto community would be restored if it rose and demanded that the correction be made. But what about the rest of the crypto universe? He said that many other senate groups would offer a more comprehensive bill.
In the Crypto Infrastructure Bill, there is a definition of the term “broker,” which has generated a great deal of debate. The majority of people feel that legal reform is necessary for the cryptocurrency industry to survive and develop. The crypto community and authorities are sure to take note of Charles Hoskinson’s thoughts on cryptocurrency regulation.