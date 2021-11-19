Why MoneyGram Launched A Bankless Payment Method On Stellar

Payment giant MoneyGram International continues to cement its partnership with the Stellar ecosystem. Via an official post, the company announced a new stage for its collaboration by deploying a live cash-in and cash-out pilot initiative in the United States.
After ending its relationship with payment solution company Ripple due to the U.S. SEC lawsuit against its executives, MoneyGram established a collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation. In a little under 2 months, the partners have taken important steps to improve the company’s payment settlement capabilities.
According to MoneyGram, their newest pilot initiative has allowed them to deploy “one of the quickest, most seamless integrations yet”. As of now, participants in the U.S. can make dollar deposits into their wallets at certain MoneyGram establishments and leverage Stellar-based USDC Coin (USDC) to send instant payments abroad.
In addition, participants will be able to exchange Stellar USDC for “any cash currency supported” on MoneyGram. The official post claims:
With Stellar, MoneyGram enables consumers to seamlessly convert USDC to cash, or cash to USDC – all without requiring a bank account. Since USDC is the world’s fastest growing digital dollar currency, the utility and liquidity of this versatile digital asset will only grow as more wallets and companies join the Stellar ecosystem
The company added that this program has made MoneyGram’s payment settlement “instantaneous”, for the first time since its inception. In that way, the company believes that consumers will be able to benefit from an increase in payment efficiency, less risk, and a speed-up fund collection.
Unlike its competitor, MoneyGram believes that cash money will be a part of the future as a tool for the unbaked. In that sense, they attempt to create alternatives to cash and expand the access to financial opportunities to everyone.
How Does The MoneyGram And Stellar Pilot Solution Works?
Per the post, MoneyGram has used Stellar’s resources and documentation for their developer kits and its “well-designed set” of ecosystem protocols (SEPs) with various APIs to create their pilot solution.
Expected to be publicly available in 2021, Jake Urban, Senior Software Engineer at the Stellar Development Foundation made a step-by-step demonstration on how users can exchange and send money via the MoneyGram solution, as seen in the video below. The company said:
By integrating with Stellar, MoneyGram is offering its millions of users a local fiat entry into blockchain, providing those in emerging markets easier access to digital assets than ever before. This pilot is just the first of many steps to create greater access to the world’s financial system for everyone, regardless of where they are.
As of press time, XLM trades at $0,32 with a 6% loss in the daily chart.
When this transaction occurred, it was estimated to be worth $5,304,874 USD.
Whale Alert was the first to call attention to this cryptocurrency development.
TRON is a blockchain-based operating system with the goal of making blockchain technology compatible with everyday usage. Unlike Bitcoin, which can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum, which can handle up to 25, TRON boasts that its network can manage 2,000 TPS.
Whale Alert collects data from many blockchains and consolidates it into a single database. These databases are then continually updated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
Notably, an anonymous whale shifted a substantial sum of money from one anonymous wallet to another anonymous wallet in the form of TRX crypto. When this transaction occurred, it was estimated to be worth $5,304,874 USD, according to Whale Alert, blockchain research and monitoring business.
During the course of a single day, TRX moved wallets from FTX to an unknown wallet, transferring hundreds of millions of USD. Whale Alert was the first to call attention to this cryptocurrency development. The transaction was completed successfully on Thu, 18 Nov 2021 09:49:12 UTC.
Whale Alert also tweeted on the deal:
“50,000,000 #TRX (5,304,874 USD) transferred from #FTX to unknown wallet”
According to CoinMarketCap, the TRON price today is $0.102646 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,315,070,363 USD. TRON is down 8.07% in the last 24 hours.
Mt Gox is set to return BTC lost by victims who were affected when its platform was hacked back in 2014. The Mt Gox hack has become somewhat of a legend in the crypto space, although it is very much real. It really kickstarted the “not your keys, not your coins” school of thought after thousands lost their crypto holdings when the crypto exchange succumbed to a hack that would see it shutter its doors forever.
The Mt Gox rehab plan was established after the hack, seeking to compensate those who lost their bitcoins to the hack six years ago. The rehab plan had been pending for a while but a trustee board has recently approved the plan. This means that compensation will soon begin for the victims of the hack who will finally get at least a portion of the assets they had lost in 2014.
Redistributing 141,686 BTC
The total amount of bitcoin to be redistributed in the rehab plan is 141,686. It will go to those who are confirmed to have lost their bitcoin to the exchange hack and had subsequently voted to have the rehab plan approved. The Tokyo District Court had approved the reimbursement notice after the voting period was concluded, which would see the BTC redistributed back to the victims.
Users affected by the hack have waited more than six years and now it looks like there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The date of redistribution is yet to be disclosed by the parties in charge. Mindao Yang, a creditor of Mt Gox, disclosed that the victims may in fact not see their compensation until 2023. This is because creditors will have to collect their funds gradually over time.
Redistribution Plan
A factor to consider when it comes to the redistribution of the BTC is the fact that the bitcoins are now worth a lot more than they used to. When the infamous Mt Gox hack occurred, the price of bitcoin was $500-$600 on average. Today, the digital asset’s value has ballooned to over $60,000. This has led to concerns as to whether the victims will get their original BTC holdings back or be paid out in fiat.
CoinDesk addressed this in a report from May as to how the redistribution could work. Claimants had received a letter in 2020 that notified them of how their holdings would be returned. The payouts would be made in both JPY and BTC or BCH. However, it is being made with the price of bitcoin pegged to about $7,000 per coin. This is a long way from the current trading price of over $60K but it is also much higher than the average price when the hack occurred.
Related Reading | There Are More People Using Bitcoin Wallets Than Bank Accounts, Says El Salvador President
There is no doubt that some of the BTC being released will hit exchanges. However, it is important to bear in mind that the payouts will not happen in one fell swoop. The redistribution will be carried out over time to various creditors. This means that all of the 141,686 bitcoins will not hit the market at the same time. Rather, only a small amount at a time will be released, which will not have much impact on the price of the digital asset.
Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com
Solana was listed on Coinbase Pro earlier this month.
Solana, one of the year’s best-performing cryptocurrencies, has become a popular subject among crypto fans. Year-to-date, the asset has increased by almost 15,000 percent.
Investors are intrigued by Solana for several reasons. Investors are very interested in the cryptocurrency’s success this year. This newly-minted “top 10” cryptocurrency’s market cap has surged. Investors will pay close attention to any asset that increases from under $1 billion to over $70 billion in a few months.
Many reasons exist for investors to examine Solana right now. Nonetheless, these three reasons are key to comprehending Solana’s tale.
1. Solana’s Mining Strategy
The increasing focus on energy use associated with proof-of-work mining for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has prompted some investors to seek more eco-friendly cryptocurrencies. Proof-of-stake models, like Solana, have outperformed. This is not a coincidence.
But Solana’s blockchain innovation is really special. This network uses a hybrid proof-of-stake and proof-of-history consensus process. This implies that transactions are executed in sequence, first-in-first-out. This reduces network transaction times and keeps costs low (around $0.01 per transaction).
2. Spike in NFT Interest with Solana
Solana’s high-powered platform has demonstrated a remarkable capacity to promote innovation in a variety of ways. Investors are interested in the simplicity of online shopping with Solana. Unlike other large-cap crypto coins, this one has some compelling real-world application cases.
The non-fungible token (NFT) market is one of Solana’s recent hot topics. NFT investors may purchase and sell popular NFTs on the Solana network’s Solonart marketplace.
3. Solana Has Wide Market Acceptance
As with other cryptocurrencies, wide adoption by exchanges and crypto funds has fueled interest among ordinary investors. This seems to be the case with Solana.
Solana was listed on Coinbase Pro earlier this month. It’s a significant thing to be listed on a major exchange like Coinbase. These exchanges attract a larger range of investors. Solana’s increased liquidity has created a “Coinbase impact” for freshly listed coins. Crypto researcher Messari claims that tokens listed on Coinbase gain an average of 91% in the five days after their placement.