Another Hype Cryptocurrency Flees Along With Million Dollars

Published

1 min ago

on

  • Tsuzuki Inu flees away with millions of dollars from investors.
  • Investors are trying to reach out via social media platforms.
  • TZKI has dropped over 96% within a day.

One significant factor that pulls the crypto industry down is the frequent hacks and scams. These hacking and scamming is one reason that that continues to undermine the industry’s legitimacy. Following the recent scam done by SQUID, it’s Tsuzuki Inu this time which is a cryptocurrency that took away the investors’ funds. Despite the strong monitoring and security precautions, it has managed to steal millions of dollars from investors, illustrating the problems with dog and meme-themed coins.

This token bills itself as a meme-currency and a gaming currency as well which operates with the concept “play-to-earn”. According to Twitter users, TZKI developers illegally rug-pulled all liquidity from its investors earlier today. The ERC-20 tokens were changed into 265 wrapped Ethereum and subsequently to USDC worth around $1,157,125, according to Etherscan transaction history.

Investors Use Social Platforms As Support

Since the occurrence of this scam, investors are trying out to reach the developers of Tsuzuki Inu through social media platforms. As the Twitter account of TZKI is disabbled, investors reached the Telegram channel but it also remained unresponsive. 

As a result of the lack of information, many investors are going to Twitter to investigate or complain, while others are seeking scapegoats. @ShadowedEmbrac3, a crypto influencer who worked as the protocol’s face, has recently received death threats. He has publicly stated that he was not a member of the administrative team and was instead a victim of the scam.

Moreover, some investors are doubting the legitimacy of legal exchanges like BitMart for listing such a coin. Furthermore, they are requesting a reimbursement of their investments, despite the fact that BitMart appears to have halted the token’s deposits and withdrawals. At the time of writing, TZKI was trading at $0.000000000002 which has dropped over 96% in a day.

Super DAO: Tokenizing Consumer-Facing Dapps On-Chain

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

dapps
Decentralized networks hold untold promise for tapping developer and entrepreneurial talent wherever it exists in the world, particularly in areas where it is difficult to raise funding. By breaking down barriers for bootstrapping new ventures and giving projects access to essential resources, the tokenization of dapps and services on-chain can incentivize new decentralized governance models that redistribute power, control, and rewards to the collective.

Building on the idea of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and decentralized crowdfunding, a new wave of open, consumer-facing dapps that are controlled by their own native governance systems and token-holding communities can democratize access to the tech economy via blockchain technology.

The limitations of DAOs

DAOs largely rely on a simple structure where every member can propose an idea and vote upon it democratically. People use them for charity, investment, governance, and fundraising. MakerDAO, for example, is governed by MKR stakeholders. Apart from its on-chain governance, there is also an off-chain discussion for general feedback. It is used before on-chain voting to evaluate the overall sentiment about issues affecting the MakerDAO ecosystem and determine a consensus regarding their resolution.

A DAO is open source and transparent, with no board of directors or managers. The community, or each member of the DAO, reviews, records, and maintains all the tasks, proposals, and updates using a blockchain. But while DAOs may be architecturally decentralized (independent parties run different nodes) and geographically distributed, they might also be logically centralized (by the protocol rules).

What’s more, DAOs and conventional token-based governance systems typically control services on blockchains that are basically ledgers. They cannot extend to dapps that are built to run entirely on-chain and serve web content to users.

Tokenized governance for consumer-facing dapps

Advances in decentralized governance can give any developer in the world a means of bootstrapping and launching an open, web-based dapp that puts the control in the hands of community stakeholders. At the same time, anyone who is excited about supporting a given project is free to participate; doing so is permissionless.

This principle is central to the Internet Computer, launched by the DFINITY Foundation — a public blockchain that promises a safe and unlimited environment for smart contracts to run on-chain dapps over the web. The Internet Computer enables developers to build virtually anything online while reducing computing and transaction costs. A key feature is the open governance system that controls the Internet Computer — the Network Nervous System (NNS). By staking the blockchain’s native utility token, ICP, into “neurons,” anyone can participate in governance by voting and proposing changes.

The NNS’s accessible model of tokenized governance will soon extend to dapps on the Internet Computer: the ICP community is actively discussing the development of a dapp-based open governance system — the Service Nervous System (SNS). It will allow developers to easily tokenize their dapps and give the community control over how it operates. Proceeds would be held directly by the SNS, with no centralized recipient capable of stealing them.

The messaging dapp OpenChat, the social aggregator DSCVR, and the professional social network Distrikt are examples of projects that will adopt community control. Anyone could choose to decentralize the governance of their dapp by tokenizing it, giving developers who build entirely on-chain a means of building engaged user communities while providing liquidity and resources to the dapp.

Key advantages

Open tokenized governance presents many opportunities to developers, users, and investors. Establishing an open tokenized dapp can assist developers and entrepreneurs with user communication, regular feature updates, and necessary funding. For early adopters, it can be considered a long-term investment and source of regular rewards, and for the community in general, it creates a level playing field where anyone can freely participate in the decision-making process.

Decentralized governance is the future of blockchain-based organizations. It can make them more secure and give their members a voice. Open tokenized dapps will evolve under the direction of their community, with decisions open for review by anyone, incentivizing the stakeholders involved to help them succeed.

 

Image: Pixabay
Top Gainer of the Day: Voyager Token (VGX)

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

  • Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users inside the Voyager ecosystem.
  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Pro has listed the Voyager token.

Voyager Token is a cryptocurrency broker that allows investors to exchange crypto assets in a secure and dependable manner. Voyager aimed to allow near-instant crypto trading to both individual and institutional investors.

The crypto brokerage service launched in October 2018 currently offers over 55 crypto assets and links to around a dozen crypto exchanges. The Voyager Token mobile app was released in January 2019, making crypto trading even more straightforward.

Voyager Token (VGX), used to reward users inside the Voyager ecosystem. The Voyager app generates interest, offers cashback, and has additional exclusive services for Voyager users. In addition, all transactions on Voyager are 100% commission-free. When placing an order on the site, traders pay the specified price.

Major Exchange Listing

Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Pro, listed Voyager token, the VGX order books, launch scheduled in three phases: post-only, limit-only, and full trading mode. On November 18, if liquidity criteria, fulfilled, trade may commence.

If any new order books don’t match Coinbase’s standards for a healthy and orderly market, the exchange may postpone future order book launches or cease trading. On November 17, VGX, the cryptocurrency of the controlled exchange Voyager, soared 70% following the Coinbase announcement. The “Coinbase effect,” which has boosted the value of various cryptocurrencies in recent years, is not unusual.

The 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3.98 provides immediate support for VGX. The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level at $3.52 corresponds to the neckline of the ruling technical pattern. According to CoinMarketCap, the Voyager Token price today is $5.03 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $116,977,329 USD. Voyager Token is up 23.77% in the last 24 hours. 

Introducing the New Tool for Traders… Commando by Decentrader

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

Ready to take your trading to the next level?

We all know how hard it can be to navigate the crypto market as a trader. Too many potential opportunities and risks. It is simply not possible to chart up hundreds of tokens every hour of every day. So opportunities get missed and lots of them.

Many of those opportunities are capitalized on by hedge funds using algorithms worth millions of dollars to out-smart the average retail trader – which is happening all the time, whether you realize it or not.

At Decentrader, we believe in a fairer financial system, so we are now leveling the playing field, bringing back power to you through our new trading tool…Commando.

Commando definition:

A top-grade soldier specially trained for carrying out raids.

 What is Commando by Decentrader?

Commando is an algorithmic market scanner that helps identify leading opportunities in the market for over 100 cryptoassets.

Using an algorithm built upon millions of data points, it cuts through the noise to highlight key opportunities in crypto.

Once our proprietary algorithmic scanner sees a pattern, it highlights the opportunity with a score providing a likelihood of average price increase over the following 24 – 72hrs.

And having live tested the results over the past eight months across millions of data points, we know it works well.  It works REALLY well.

Can we back up what we say?

This is the summary of the methodology and results of the live testing we have done with Commando.Our statistics are generated from actual Commando scores and data spanning the eight months from February 2nd to September 14th, 2021.

Once the threshold score of 2 was reached, the average peak price increase for the asset was 6% within 28 hours. This was based on the 938 times the threshold was reached. 692 of the 938 reached an average peak increase of 7.9% within the following 28 hours.

The score could stay at or above the threshold of 2 for a while; we start the 28-hour window once the threshold is initially met.

Statistics are generated from actual Commando scores from February 2nd to September 14th, 2021.

Once the threshold score of 2 was reached, the average peak price increase for the asset was 6% within just 28 hours. This was based on the 938 times the threshold was reached.

692 of the 938 reached an average peak price increase of 7.9% within the 28 hours.

The 28-hour window begins once the threshold score of 2 is initially met.

While this does NOT mean that Commando can guarantee future returns, it demonstrates the power of a sophisticated market scanner to identify opportunities in the market based on an asset’s data points.

Additional Benefits

Users of the Commando platform also get real-time access to breaking news on each crypto asset, and social sentiment scoring to ensure a complete picture of the market landscape for a specific asset at any given time.

So you get high-grade market intelligence presented to you across +100 crypto assets…fast.

 7 Day Free Trial

Commando is the new top-tier intelligence platform for crypto.

Despite interest from various funds in the Commando tool, we are currently making it available to retail traders, to help level the playing field.

To showcase just how powerful Commando is, we are making it available for FREE on a 7-day trial, so you can try it yourself.  The 7-day FREE trial runs from 19 Nov to 26 Nov.

To sign up for Commando go to Decentrader.com or to see it in action click here.

