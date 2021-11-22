Connect with us

Celebrities

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Jadakiss Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex [Video]

Published

29 seconds ago

on

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Jadakiss Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex [Video]
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Jadakiss is the latest celebrity to stop by Complex’s Sneaker Shopping series to talk about his love for fashion.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The beloved rapper met up with Joe La Puma for an episode of Sneaker Shopping this week, stopping by Stadium Goods in New York City to pick up some new pairs of shoes to add  to his already impressive collection. If you’ll recall, Jadakiss actually showed off his collection last year during a quarantine episode of Complex Closets, where he gave fans a look at all of the Yeezys, rare Air Jordans, and hype collaborations he already owns.

This time around, Kiss takes a look at some of the latest releases in the sneaker world while talking about some of his own sneaker stories, including a tale about all of the Air Force 1s he wore in music videos. The star goes on to detail the time he gave away a pair of Off-White x Nike grails, and goes into detail about his Jordan plug.

Known for his love of freshly-squeezed juices, since starting his own juice bar with Styles P years ago, the rapper also talked about his affinity for produce while buying a pair of shoes. “I’m going to finish off strong with the plums because I like plums. Juices for life, baby,” Jada said as he picked out a pair.

Check out  the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping with Jadakiss down below:

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Pete Davidson’s SNL cast mates aren’t convinced his relationship with Kim Kardashian is real

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

Pete Davidson’s SNL cast mates aren’t convinced his relationship with Kim Kardashian is real
google news

Clint Brewer Photography/ A.I.M / BACKGRID

By Sandra Rose

Pete Davidson‘s ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members aren’t convinced his relationship with Kim Kardashian is the real deal.

Kenan Thompson didn’t sound convincing when he told PEOPLE he’s “happy” for Pete, as long as Pete’s happy.

“I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time. I’m always happy when he’s happy.”

SNL writer and cast member Bowen Yang insisted he didn’t know “the nature” of Kim and Pete’s “friendship” but he thought they were getting along pretty well.

“I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a good time hanging out.”

And SNL cast member Chris Redd wrote in a recent Instagram post:

“Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn! I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits so I think they’re on their way. (At least) that’s what Instagram told me.”

The public is slowly warming to Kim and Pete’s May-December relationship which began after Kim hosted SNL last month.

Pete’s documented mental health and substance abuse problems make him a good match for Kim, who has a history of dating unstable men.

At 41, the mother-of-four is 13 years older than Pete, who is childless. The 28-year-old comic has a history of failed relationships with starlets and Cougars.

1637599674 544 Pete Davidsons SNL cast mates arent convinced his relationship with

Pichichi / Splash News

Kim’s body language looks like she’s into Pete as she was into NBA star Kris Humphries.

Some people suspect Kim is using Pete because she’s jealous of her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship with rocker Travis Barker.

This is what the Internet is saying about Kim & Pete:

“This is also Kim Kardashian we’re talking about, it’s probably all just a way to keep her name trending. Might have been the same deal with Ariana – and he doesn’t mind getting used as long as he’s getting p*ssy out of the deal.”

“Kim is an attention whore that got made cuz her sister was getting more attention than her for fukking Travis barker.”

 

 

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Wood In Sexy Lingerie For Maternity Shoot To Confirm Pregnancy

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

odell beckham jr.
google news

Odell Beckham Jr. & his girlfriend, Lauren Wood are officially expecting a baby & she announced her pregnancy with a sexy lingerie shoot.

Odell Beckham Jr., 29, and his girlfriend Lauren Wood, 28, are officially having a baby together. Lauren took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a slideshow of photos. In the black and white photos, Lauren looks gorgeous while wearing a sheer, low-cut lace bra with a long-sleeve crop top over it.

Odell Beckham Jr. & his girlfriend, Lauren Wood are expecting their first child together. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Lauren’s baby bump was completely on display in the photos while Odell stood behind her wearing a suit while holding onto her belly and kissing her neck. Lauren posted the photos with a bunch of pregnancy emojis writing, “ilyilyily.” She posted three different photos and in the last one, the happy couple was pictured smiling from ear to ear.

While it’s unclear how long the couple has been together, Lauren posted a birthday photo for the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver back in November 2019. The lovebirds then made it official when they attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together.

The news came as such a surprise considering Lauren is always posting photos to social media rocking sexy workout outfits and swimsuits, putting her toned abs on display. Just last week she posted a photo of herself rocking four different poses while wearing a matching blue workout set.

The sexy set featured a tight long-sleeve crop top and matching high-waisted biker shorts. Her rock-hard abs and tiny waist were showing in the pictures and there was no sign of a baby bump. Regardless, we are so excited for the happy couple and we wish them all the best.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

RHOSLC Lisa Barlow Denies Cameron Was “Impaired,” Mary Reacts

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 22, 2021

By

RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Denies Late Friend Cameron Was "Impaired," Shames Cast for Discussing His Health, and Says Meredith Marks "Clearly" Knew More About Jen Shah
google news

Lisa Barlow is fighting back against claims made against her late friend Cameron, and his mental health.

Amid Sunday night’s episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lisa took to her Twitter page, where she insisted Cameron was “not impaired,” as Mary Cosby clapped back with a tweet of her own, and took further aim at Meredith Marks for her alleged knowledge about Jen Shah.

“Cameron was NOT IMPAIRED at all. This is disguising,” Lisa tweeted on November 21.

But Mary quickly fired back at Lisa and the man who made cryptic statements about her church.

“Yes he was Lisa you better stop with your lies!! You know he was!!” she replied.

RHOSLC Lisa Barlow Denies Cameron Was Impaired as Mary Insists He Was

As Cameron’s statements about his time at Mary’s church, and the apparent warning he issued to Meredith, continued to cause controversy amongst the RHOSLC cast, one person pointed out that he put himself in a position where his “commentary” was warranted.

“I think people are pointing out the fact that he made the choice to be mic’d and sign a waiver. It’s more than just being at an event. It’s tragic that he passed, but he knowingly put what he had to say out there for discussion on a reality show. Commentary is appropriate,” the person said.

But according to Lisa, Cameron actually wasn’t mic’d for the episode. And, when it came to his time on the show, she believes he did a fine job of speaking up.

“He was not mic’d. And everyone at the event signed a waiver. I feel like he answered questions when asked,” she explained.

Lisa Barlow Denies Friend Cameron Was Mic'd on RHOSLC

Then, after another RHOSLC viewer seemingly suggested Meredith told Mary about Cameron’s supposed impairment, citing an interview she did last week, Lisa said it’s downright wrong for anyone to be discussing his health.

“It is NOT true and wrong for anyone to speak on his health,” she responded. “He left Mary’s church years prior. He was completely fine. In fact, you will see more soon. How would she know based on her 5 min conversation at an event where he was a BOARD member.”

RHOSLC Lisa Barlow Shames People for Discussing Cameron's Health

“Oh come on Lisa! You literally set the scene at your kids brand/product event. Very strategic of you to place him in front of the camera. And now you don’t want anyone to talk about him?” a fan replied.

“Cameron was on the BOARD of Utah Foster Care. Read his bio. And I met Mary through Cameron. There are no surprises here,” Lisa insisted.

Lisa Barlow Reacts to Allegations of Strategically Placing Cameron on RHOSLC

In another tweet, Lisa responded to a fan who mentioned Meredith’s appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live.

“Wow so sad. What do you think about [Meredith Marks] on WWHL right now? Do you agree you were being a shady friend whispering that she knew more?” the woman asked.

“No. I was talking to my husband and clearly she knows and knew more than all of us,” she said.

Lisa Barlow Claims Meredith Marks Knew More Than RHOSLC Cast About Jen Shah

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending