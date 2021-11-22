Tech
How to Keep Your Dog From Misbehaving During the Holiday Season
Is the stress of the holiday season causing your dog to misbehave? There are many reasons that can cause your dog to misbehave during this stressful time of the year. Let’s take a look at some of the causes.
Any change in your dog’s daily routine can cause your dog anxiety particularly during this holiday season. Try to limit the amount of change at this time as this can greatly reduce your dog’s anxiety and may help prevent any accidents, confusion or depression from happening to your dog.
Preparing your dogs daily meals at the same time will go a long way in preventing your dog from sampling any of the special dishes you may have on the table or counter. If your dog is sensitive to table food avoid leaving these special dishes out as this could lead to diarrhea, vomiting or other health issues.
Keep up your schedule of exercising your dog as this will also ward off any stress your dog may feel. It will also keep him happy and well rested later on in the day when activities in the household get even busier. Sticking to his daily walking routine will also benefit you as well by keeping your stress levels down too.
Prepare for your guests to arrive by providing your dog with an extra activity by making him feel safe and secure in a familiar spot with a well deserved treat. This will eliminate your dog from greeting your guests aggressively or running out the door when they arrive.
Finally, try to avoid extra smells or different types of new sounds that your dog is not familiar with. Such as ringing bells, loud music, flashing Christmas tree lights, flowers, scented candles and spices. Introducing all these things at one time will not be a good experience for your dog at all.
So, taking a few minutes and with a little extra preparation around the home you can ensure your dog a safe and happy holiday season as well as for you and your invited guests.
Card Games to Play Alone
One of the greatest things about card games is that you do not need anyone else to play a great game. There are a range of card games that you can play alone. All you need is a simple pack of cards and you can keep yourself busy for hours playing classic solitary card games.
The most popular one person card game is solitaire. There are many different versions of solitaire. You can easily play any of them with a deck of cards. Most people know the simple version of Solitaire. It is a classic game that is often passed down through families as older members teach younger members of the family how to play.
The classic solitaire game is played by laying out rows of cards. You then have to use the remaining deck to try to clear all the cards. You must match cards by color and suit to make a sequence of cards ranging from the ace to the king. It may seem simple, but anyone can tell you that winning a game of solitaire can be challenging.
In the different variations of solitaire, the main differences usually are in the lay outs of the spread. Most versions still following the general matching rules of the classic game. Some have special rules or may match the cards differently.
Free Cell is a version of solitaire where all the cards are laid out from the start into piles of all cards face up. You are given 4 free cells where you can place cards that you need to move. The object is still to match cards, alternating colors, following in order from ace to king. This is often considered one of the harder versions of the game.
Many of the newer solitaire games are now available on computer. This allows you to play without even the need for a deck of cards. You do not need to know the layout because the computer games do it all for you. You can easily learn how to play new games since the computer games are often made to make learning the game simple.
Playing card games by yourself is a great way to kill time. Plus you do not have to find someone to play with. You can put together a solitaire game and play all day. You’d probably be surprised at just how fun solitaire can be. Most people think it would be boring, but once you get started you get drawn into the challenge of trying to win. Most solitaire games are very challenging and winning is not easy at all.
Solitaire card games allow you to have a fun time using just a deck of cards. No matter where you are you can put together a game to entertain yourself. With all the different variations you can spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to win them all. In addition, your brain gets a nice workout from trying to solve the game. All around, playing card games all by yourself is something that is fun and educational.
Get To Know Marian Pabon
Born in 1958, Marian Pabon is a famous actress, comedian, and singer from Puerto Rico. She is the daughter of one of the most popular actors and directors in Puerto Rico – Mario Pabon and was named after his father. Hence, fame is not an alien word for Marian for she grew up in the spotlight.
Marian became a household name in Puerto Rico through her appearances in various telenovelas. She was active in three different telenovelas until the year 1989. When telenovelas were phased out in Puerto Rico, Marian started acting in theater for a period of 10 years. With her natural gift in singing and dancing, she also starred in various musical plays as a dancer or singer.
Her experience in theater also made it possible for Marian to hone her talent in comedy. One of her noted comedic characters is “Paola” – an incompetent magician’s helper. Whenever her magician boss failed in his magic tricks, Paola would save him by prancing around the stage and turning it into a cheesecake display through her form-hugging cloth.
Soon after, Marian recorded an album and had two minor hits – her cover rendition of “Let’s Twist Again” by Chubby Checker and her original song “Se Entero Tu Mujer” (Your Wife Knows).
Marian also starred in “El Condominio” a television comedy series with Rene Monclova. She played the character of Brenda Q., an assertive Niuyorican who became a madam after being a successful prostitute. Said TV series run for a period of seven years – from 1999 -2006. She also starred in different films like “Desvío al Paraiso,” and in various musical comedy productions such as “Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors,” “Roxie Hart in Chicago,” and “Damn Yankees”.
What Is SEO?
This is the one question I find myself having to answer more than any other, but with practice, it’s easier to simplify. Many, if not all businesses are aware of the term SEO, an abbreviation of the phrase Search Engine Optimization, but aren’t exactly sure what it means or how it works:
Keyword Research and Competitive Analysis
Understanding your audience is vital when building a successful online marketing strategy around Search Engine Optimization. Once you realise how your target market searches for your products or services, you can reach and hold on to them with maximum effect.
On-site Optimization
On-site Optimization involves designing a website or web page that Google and other search engines can make sense of with little effort. A search engine’s end-goal is to provide the best quality results for the searching public. Google does this by trying to differentiate between websites that offer valuable content (through the eyes of the reader), and those that don’t.
Your site should be easy-to-navigate and contain unique, informative, and purposeful editorial. Many amateur SEO enthusiasts place too much emphasis on keywords, and not enough on content, when writing copy for your website you should focus on the requirements of potential customers and nothing else. If Google thinks you’re writing with the sole intention of getting top spot, you’ll be penalised for it, not always immediately, but it will happen. Google changes its algorithms daily (multiple times a day), in an attempt to give its users the best possible browsing experience, once you’re blacklisted – it’s back to the drawing board!
There are many tricks and techniques that can be used to create a search engine friendly site, without sacrificing the integrity of your content. If it’s poor in the eye’s of Google, I doubt any visitors to your site would find it much use anyway – but most importantly; if you’re not providing potential customers with great reasons to buy from you, they won’t!
Off-site Optimization
Off site optimization focuses on techniques used to increase Google’s perception of your site through the eyes of the searching public. It’s much like a popularity contest, whereby your website is competing with others for votes, but in SEO the votes are backlinks (links from another website to yours). However, it’s not about getting the most votes per se, but the best ones (think anchor text), ones that make the most logical sense. Before you begin it helps to think like a search engine and provide each potential backlink with an imaginary score between 1-10. For example, if you’re a cafe owner and you get a backlink from an escort agency you’re looking at a score of 1, as there’s no relevance. But get a backlink from a coffee supplier and you’re a 10. Think of each backlink as an endorsement, the more quality ones you have the more respect you’re likely to get from Google!
There is no longer as much emphasis placed on backlinks as there once was, as it’s no longer a reliable method of guaranteeing valuable, reader centric content. So; if you have a great product in tandem with a professionally structured web site, and provide original, engaging editorial, and value to your visitor’s… Google is your friend!
I hope this has answered any questions surrounding the question; what is SEO?
