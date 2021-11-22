How To Play The Theme From Titanic On Keyboard Or Piano – Learn My Heart Will Go On

Share Pin 0 Shares

My Heart Will Go On was written by James Horner who also composed the entire soundtrack music for the film Titanic.

The music was written on keyboard and piano, and is perfectly suited to a budding musician who is learning this instrument.

It has a beautiful, captivating melody which will give any audience goose bumps, and is sure to impress an audience small or large.

To make the most of your practice time when learning this song, it is vital for you to take the following steps:

The Theme From Titanic – My Heart Will Go On, is written in the key of E Major, with a key change at the end of the song.

The sharps required for the key of E Major are C# D# F# & G#, so it is important to learn where these black keys are before playing the music. Do an exercise to find these notes ascending and descending up your keyboard or piano.

When the key change comes in towards the end of the music, it moves into the key of F Minor. The flats required in this song are Db Eb Ab and Bb. So once you get to this section, familiarise yourself with where these notes are positioned on your keyboard or piano.

The left hand bass section of Titanic has a lot going on, and it is based on the arpeggio scale technique.

If you are not already playing arpeggios as part of your scale work then now will be a good time to do so, as it will make playing The Theme From Titanic and other songs based on this formation a lot easier for you.

The trick to learning Titanic is to make sure you are fully confident of the fingering and the arpeggio chords in the left hand. Once you nail this part down then the right hand and its melody will be a lot easier.

Use the fingering guide suggested in your sheet music wisely. After all, it is there to guide you and for your reference.

Try to avoid getting into bad habits with the fingering as it will only trip you up later on when you try to co-ordinate the right hand section.

The more you play through The Theme To Titanic, the quicker you will start to recognise that the chords and fingering used are quite repetitive. Although it looks very tricky on paper, once you click with the pattern it is quite simple to work out.

So when you have mastered the left hand, start working on the right hand melody. With the right hand, it is also really important to master the fingering technique, and try to stick to this as much as possible.

Highlight the sections at the start of the intro and verse. This will help you when you go to play it both hands. Use a brightly coloured pen to make it stand out, and then break this down into tiny sections to work on.

The rhythm of the Titanic Theme will be a little tricky to master at first, but again it is quite repetitive, so once you have picked it up it will become much more comfortable.

Don’t run before you can walk with this music, and pace yourself. It is such a beautiful song and the last thing you want to do is ruin it for yourself by trying to do too much too soon.

Listen to the audio track for this song and also the musical version without the singing, so you can really hear how the piano sounds.

It can take many years of practice to reach the standard to be able play your own one hour song repertoire on piano or keyboard but it is something to strive for and The Theme From Titanic – My Heart Will Go On is a great song to include.