Suspect in deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade crash, Darrell Brooks, 39, sources say

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
The joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant on Sunday, giving way to screams and scenes of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed.
One person was taken into custody after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said.
Two law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized the discuss the matter publicly, identified the person as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks.
Online court records showed a person named Darrell Brooks, with a birthdate making him 39, has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $1,000 bond was posted on Friday.
In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.
Investigators were questioning the person in custody about an earlier crime, which one of the officials described as an argument involving a knife. The official cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages.
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson gave no immediate details about the person or any possible motive. Thompson said that he did not know if the driver was hit by the officer’s bullets but that no bystanders were wounded.
On its social media account, the city put the number of dead at at least five.
The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers’ cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and includes the sound of what apparently were several gunshots.
Bill Belichick knew Adrian Phillips was the perfect player for his defense when he signed the veteran safety last year.
From watching him with the Chargers, and even back in his college days at Texas, Belichick knew he could move Phillips all around the defense, and line him up in so many spots, whether in the box, out on the edge, or back in space and play each position at a high level.
That ability and versatility has helped the Patriots defense become one of the best in the NFL this year.
“He continues to be productive. He’s one of our best players, and one of our most versatile players,” Belichick said of Phillips during his media session Monday. “And he almost always does the right thing . . . a lot like (Patrick) Chung.
“Stuff happens and he’s got a decision to make. It’s maybe a little gray, and he just does the right thing. He does what you’d want him to do without really telling him exactly what to do in that situation. All of that is impressive.”
Phillips played alongside Chung last season, and was mostly utilized in a linebacker-type role. He’s been impressive no matter where Belichick has lined him up from game to game.
After 11 games this season, he’s the third leading tackler (52 combined) behind Kyle Dugger and Ja’Whaun Bentley, as well as second in interceptions (4), behind J.C. Jackson.
“Very instinctive, very high IQ,” said Belichick. “He plays faster and bigger than whatever his dimensions and times are.”
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell’s stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
Biden also said he would nominate Lael Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell among many progressives, as vice chair, the No. 2 slot.
A separate position of vice chair for supervision, a bank regulatory post, remains vacant, along with two other slots on the Fed’s board. Those positions will be filled in early December, the president said.
“If we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year, we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve — and I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden’s decision, reached after extensive consideration, strikes a note of continuity and bipartisanship at a time when surging inflation is burdening households and raising risks to the economy’s recovery. In backing Powell, a Republican who was first elevated to his post by President Donald Trump, Biden brushed aside complaints from progressives that the Fed has weakened bank regulation and has been slow to take account of climate change in its supervision of banks.
If confirmed by the Senate, Powell would remain one of the most powerful economic officials in the world. By either raising or lowering its benchmark interest rate, the Fed seeks to either cool or stimulate growth and hiring, and to keep prices stable. Its efforts to direct the U.S. economy, the largest in the world, typically have global consequences.
The Fed’s short-term rate, which has been pegged near zero since the pandemic hammered the economy in March 2020, influences a wide range of consumer and business borrowing costs, including for mortgages and credit cards. The Fed also oversees the nation’s largest banks.
In a second term, to begin in February, Powell would face a difficult and high-risk balancing act:
Rising inflation is causing hardships for millions of families, clouding the economic recovery and undercutting the Fed’s mandate to keep prices stable. But with the economy still 4 million-plus jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level, the Fed has yet to meet its other mandate of maximizing employment.
If the Fed moves too slowly to raise rates, inflation may accelerate further and force the Fed to take more draconian steps later to rein it in, potentially causing a recession. Yet if the Fed hikes rates too quickly, it could choke off hiring and the economic recovery.
Powell’s re-nomination must be approved in a vote by the Senate Banking Committee and then confirmed by the full Senate, which is considered likely.
Powell, a 68-year-old lawyer by training, was nominated for the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2011 by President Barack Obama after having built a lucrative career in private equity and having served in a number of federal government roles.
Unlike his three immediate predecessors, Powell lacks a Ph.D. in economics. Yet he has earned generally high marks for managing perhaps the most important financial position in the world, especially his response to the coronavirus-induced recession. The downturn quickly wiped out 22 million jobs in the spring of 2020 and sent panic through financial markets.
The subsequent spike in inflation has forced the Powell Fed to dial back its economic stimulus sooner than it had envisioned. At its latest meeting in early November, the central bank said it would start reducing its monthly bond purchases and likely end them by mid-2022. Those purchases have been intended to keep longer-term borrowing costs low to spur borrowing and spending.
A swift pullback in bond purchases would allow the Fed to raise rates much earlier than its policymakers had expected last spring, when rate hikes were projected to begin in late 2023. In September, Fed officials moved up their projection to late 2022.
Powell has also avoided much of the blame, at least on Capitol Hill, for the jump in inflation to a three-decade high, even though one of the Fed’s mandates is to maintain stable prices through its control of interest rates. Republicans in Congress have instead pointed to President Joe Biden’s economic policies as the main culprit, and some have already endorsed Powell’s reappointment.
In recent weeks, however, the Powell Fed has come under some criticism from economists for being too slow to recognize the persistence of high inflation and the need to act soon to raise rates.
Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath said the 2021 roster was the best he’s had in five seasons at the helm, which can feed disappointment over a first-round exit from the MLS Cup Playoffs. It also be a source of optimism as the club turns the page to roster management decisions before the 2022 season.
“We’ll dust ourselves down and let the players have some time off; let them recharge the batteries and we’ll come back again,” Heath said after a 3-1, first-round MLS playoff loss to the Timbers in Portland on Sunday. “We’ll come back hopefully stronger.
“Certainly this is the best group we’ve had since I’ve been here, so if we can add to it, which is going to be the objective in the offseason — to add one or two pieces to it, to make us stronger in certain areas — that is what we are going to do.”
While MNUFC has been linked to new additions in Brazilian forward Rafael Navarro and Honduran central midfielder Kevin Arriaga, the Loons must also make decisions on existing players.
Here are four topics and some key dates as the offseason begins:
CONTRACT OPTIONS
Minnesota holds 2022 contract options on six players: Wil Trapp, Brent Kallman, Fanendo Adi, Jukka Raitala, Juan Agudelo, Adrian Zendejas.
Trapp, who will be 29 at start of next season, played a team-high 2,804 minutes in the regular season and playoffs and is the player most likely to have his option picked up, a source told the Pioneer Press.
After the loss to Portland, Trapp said, “This (year) is a situation where you’re going to be motivated. I know I am. … It’s a place I want to be. I believe in this group, I believe in this club, and it’s something we need to move forward with.”
FREE AGENTS
United has two veteran players entering free agency — midfielders Ozzie Alonso and Ethan Finlay — and their futures in Minnesota are cloudy. When asked about the likelihood Alonso or Finlay returning next season, a source referenced a tighter salary cap situation in 2022.
Alonso, who turned 36 in November, was re-signed after playing 750 minutes in the injury-filled and pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In 2021, he played 1,502 minutes across 25 games and was instrumental in Minnesota earning a fifth-seed in the Western Conference. He had a guaranteed compensation of $322,000 in 2021, per the MLS Players’ Association.
Finlay, 31, had three goals in 1,722 minutes in 2021 and was a sub when Heath had his first-choice attacking foursome on the field, including wingers Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane. The Duluth-born Finlay joined the team during their expansion season and has 19 total goals for the Loons. His 2021 guaranteed compensation was $450,000.
DP ON WAY OUT
The Loons are expected to part ways with Designated Player Jan Gregus, who saw his playing time diminish further in 2021. After playing 2,679 minutes in 2019, Gregus played 1,599 in 2020 and 772 this season.
With the addition of Trapp last offseason, the return of Alonso and the emergence of Hassai Dotson, Gregus, 30, was the odd man out. He also battled an ankle injury and played in only one game after mid-August. He has a guaranteed compensation of $883,500, and his return for 2022 would come with a significant pay raise.
The exit of Gregus would free up one of the three DP slots for next season; the other two spots are occupied by Emanuel Reynoso and Adrien Hunou.
CONTRACT EXTENSION?
The Loons have locked up two-thirds of its bountiful 2019 draft class with contract extensions for Dotson and fullback Chase Gasper. The club is believed to be close on an extension for Dayne St. Clair, a source told the Pioneer Press last week. St. Clair, 24, stepped in for Tyler Miller in the playoff game, but Heath said there wasn’t much St. Clair could have done to stop the three goals scored by the Timbers.
EXPANSION DRAFT AND KEY DATES
MNUFC will have to submit their “bona fide” offers by Tuesday and exercise options on players by Nov. 30. MLS will have a half-day trade window on Dec. 12
The Loons will need to protect 12 players in the expansion draft for Charlotte FC by Dec. 13. The new club in North Carolina will pick five total players from all existing clubs on Dec. 14.
Free agency and the waivers process open on Dec. 15, and the re-entry process will soon follow that. The MLS draft will be Jan. 12.
Clubs will return to training camp in January and the 2022 season will start in late February.
