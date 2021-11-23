Crypto-Fiat Invoicing & Payroll Pioneer-Request Finance Has ‘The Sandbox’ Onboard

The Sandbox will use Request Finance’s invoicing tool.

Its web app supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Request Finance is a blockchain-based financial services platform for crypto startups. Request (REQ) is one of the few ICOs that delivered its promise to the market in 2017. Its web app supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins across ten blockchain technologies and nine fiat currencies. Payments are made in crypto, although invoices may be settled in USD or EUR utilizing Chainlink’s pricing oracles.

Request Invoicing’s core technology enables issuers to quickly track the progress of issued invoices and payments from inside the web interface. Request Finance, headed by co-founder Christophe Lassuyt, looks forward to unprecedented levels of growth in 2021 and exciting new product features for its consumers.

The Sandbox Joins the Elite List

The Sandbox, the Metaverse game pioneer, has joined the ranks of high-profile blockchain enterprises employing Request Finance. Starting in 2021, the Sandbox will use Request Finance’s invoicing tool. Its fiat-crypto invoicing, payroll, and accounting activities have been handled using the blockchain-based Metaverse platform. The Sandbox now pays in $SAND via Request Invoicing.

The Sandbox management decided to employ Request Invoicing after manually calculating the time and effort necessary to process and account for crypto payments. The team looked at all choices and picked Request Invoicing since it included invoicing requests and batch payments capabilities.

Sebastien Borget, COO for The Sandbox, said:

“Request provided us a simple way to manage and pay our invoices all in one place. It reduced the time we spent making payments each month by 90%”.

Request Invoicing has over 900 corporate customers worldwide, including notable crypto projects like AAVE, MakerDAO, and Chainstack, as well as typical companies and freelancers ready to adopt crypto.

Christophe Fonteneau, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Request Finances, said:

“As crypto becomes increasingly accepted as an asset class and payment method, we see more leading crypto organizations choosing Request to manage their financial operation with crypto”.

Request Invoicing is fast becoming the premier software for crypto invoicing, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, nine fiat currencies, and ten blockchains.