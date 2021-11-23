Connect with us

Bitcoin

Crypto-Fiat Invoicing & Payroll Pioneer-Request Finance Has ‘The Sandbox’ Onboard

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Crypto-Fiat Invoicing & Payroll Pioneer-Request Finance Has 'The Sandbox' Onboard
  • The Sandbox will use Request Finance’s invoicing tool.
  • Its web app supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Request Finance is a blockchain-based financial services platform for crypto startups. Request (REQ) is one of the few ICOs that delivered its promise to the market in 2017. Its web app supports over 40 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins across ten blockchain technologies and nine fiat currencies. Payments are made in crypto, although invoices may be settled in USD or EUR utilizing Chainlink’s pricing oracles.

Request Invoicing’s core technology enables issuers to quickly track the progress of issued invoices and payments from inside the web interface. Request Finance, headed by co-founder Christophe Lassuyt, looks forward to unprecedented levels of growth in 2021 and exciting new product features for its consumers.

The Sandbox Joins the Elite List

The Sandbox, the Metaverse game pioneer, has joined the ranks of high-profile blockchain enterprises employing Request Finance. Starting in 2021, the Sandbox will use Request Finance’s invoicing tool. Its fiat-crypto invoicing, payroll, and accounting activities have been handled using the blockchain-based Metaverse platform. The Sandbox now pays in $SAND via Request Invoicing.

The Sandbox management decided to employ Request Invoicing after manually calculating the time and effort necessary to process and account for crypto payments. The team looked at all choices and picked Request Invoicing since it included invoicing requests and batch payments capabilities.

Sebastien Borget, COO for The Sandbox, said:

“Request provided us a simple way to manage and pay our invoices all in one place. It reduced the time we spent making payments each month by 90%”.

Request Invoicing has over 900 corporate customers worldwide, including notable crypto projects like AAVE, MakerDAO, and Chainstack, as well as typical companies and freelancers ready to adopt crypto.

Christophe Fonteneau, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Request Finances, said:

“As crypto becomes increasingly accepted as an asset class and payment method, we see more leading crypto organizations choosing Request to manage their financial operation with crypto”.

Request Invoicing is fast becoming the premier software for crypto invoicing, supporting over 40 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, nine fiat currencies, and ten blockchains.

Bitcoin

Polygon’s MATIC Joins the Elite Listing on Prominent Nexo Exchange

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 23, 2021

By

Polygon's MATIC Joins the Elite Listing on Prominent Nexo Exchange
  • Polygon’s MATIC is the latest coin to join the collection of digital assets.
  • Users may earn up to 20% interest on MATIC every day.

Polygon is the premier scalability and infrastructure platform for Ethereum. Its increasing product line includes L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more.

Polygon’s MATIC is the latest coin to join the collection of digital assets. Users may now purchase, sell, earn, and borrow MATIC on the platform. Initially, Nexo consumers may only add MATIC to their Nexo Wallets by buying assets on the Nexo Exchange.

With the current deal, users may earn up to 20% interest on MATIC every day and maintain earning significant rates over time. The team is working hard to provide you with MATIC top-ups and withdrawals.

Polygon’s multichain network sits atop Ethereum’s blockchain and allows other blockchain networks to connect with one other. Beyond just improving MATIC’s utilities, the Nexo team works with the Polygon network on numerous projects. Nexo’s ambition to extend its offering into the metaverse, employ NFTs fully, and provide financial services for this new asset class, makes Polygon a critical chain for their team to work in and support.

Available Pairs:

  • MATIC/ETH
  • MATIC/BTC
  • MATIC/BNB
  • MATIC/USDT
  • MATIC/USDC
  • MATIC/EUR
  • MATIC/GBP
  • MATIC/USD

Nexo offers one of the most significant savings rates on the market for MATIC holdings. With their Earn Crypto Interest package, users can earn up to 20% every day on their MATIC. Users can also buy MATIC on Nexo and receive up to 20% daily interest till January 3, 2022. Interest rates vary by tier and if earned with Fixed Terms and Earn in NEXO. The tier promo prices are:

  • Platinum: maximum 20%. The standard rate is 16%.
  • Gold: maximum rate of 17%. The standard rate is 13%.
  • Silver: Max. 16.25 % 12.25 % standard rate
  • Maximum rate – 13%. Standard rate – 10%.

After January 3, users will get the following rates:

  • Platinum: maximum 15%. The standard rate is 13%.
  • Gold: maximum rate of 14%. Standard rate – 11%
  • Silver: 13.5 percent max. 10.5 percent is standard.
  • Maximum rate – 13%. Standard rate – 10%.

Unique Instant Crypto Credit Lines

It also offers Instant Crypto Credit Lines where users Yu may now borrow cash or stablecoins with only 6.9% APR using your MATIC as security. Users may borrow anything from $50 to $2 million. Requests are accepted instantly. Paying in whole or in part without credit checks or personal information is possible at any time.

When opening a credit line with Nexo for the first time by November 30, users get a 0.5 percent cashback payment in USDC. Parachains are becoming more important, and platforms like Nexo have adapted their services to better support currencies like MATIC, which underlie the blockchains that will provide scalability and interoperability to the sector.

Bitcoin

Crypto Analyst Highlights Shiba Inu’s Year-to-Date Gains!

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2021

By

Crypto Analyst Highlights Shiba Inu's Year-to-Date Gains!
  • Musk had previously released a photo of his new pet dog called ‘Floki’.
  • Famous crypto analyst watcher.guru posted a critical fact.

Dogecoin inspired the authors of this currency. The makers of Shiba Inu want SHIB to be more than a joke. The SHIB Token is an Ethereum ERC-20 compliant token, and this community calls it the “Dogecoin Killer.” Many coin holders support and promote the token on social media sites like Reddit and Twitter.

Cryptocurrencies that have no cause to be at the top frequently get puffed up in a turbulent and unpredictable market. However, a tweet from Tesla CEO and Dogecoin investor Elon Musk has inflated the currency. 

Musk had previously released a photo of his new pet dog called ‘Floki’, causing the price of Shiba Inu to rise. After Musk tweeted another photo of the dog with the caption’ Floki Frunkpuppy,’ the token’s price skyrocketed. Since Dogecoin’s excitement has waned, many new crypto fans have been actively promoting Shiba Inu Coin. Musk, a longtime supporter of Dogecoin, is now the face of SHIB price fluctuations since his pet has become an online sensation. 

Experts say that such a sudden rise in the token’s price is not good for investing. Investors expect the coin’s value to climb to roughly $0.000018 in a year. No major crypto market analyst or business predicts a $1 coin in the next three to four years.

Astonishing Year-to-Date Gains

Famous crypto analyst Watcher.Guru posted a critical fact about Shiba Inu recently, mentioning the price of the token a year back and the gain it provided to its holders.

SHIB, which began as a joke, gained traction when its founders revealed their plans to build an NFT network modelled on the Shiba Inu Network. Earlier last year, when Vitalik burnt approximately half of Shiba Inu supply, the coin’s price soared.

Bitcoin

ALFPROTOCOL: A Solana Based Leveraged Yield Farming

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 23, 2021

By

alfprotocol
One Of The Many Case Uses Of Solana’s Alfprotocol

Alfprotocol is created to cater to traders with different appetites for risk aversion. In essence, it provides leveraged and non-leveraged products that would suit both new and experienced traders in a decentralized ecosystem that is powered by Solana, a robust blockchain suitable to handle the core requirements of a decentralized finance platform.

Solana has proven itself to be a viable go-to blockchain compared to Ethereum and other L1 solutions that have many shortcomings when tested with substantial user traffic.

Unleveraged Liquidity Pools

Solana’s Alfprotocol offers two main packaged products for the unleveraged pools in the form of:

  1. AlfMM – an on-chain autonomous market maker (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) service capable of reallocating unused liquidity to the leverage protocol. AlfMM will utilize AMM side order execution to achieve a bidirectional integration between AMM and the Treasury. The AMM acts as a source for the order flow and breaks down operations to acquire the best price option between the AMM and Serum, which gives it a DEX aggregator attribute.
  2. AAlf – Allotment Alf is a money market solution that utilizes single-asset pools for liquidity providers (LPs) and overcollateralized debt positions for borrowers. Pools are handled separately, with each pool’s asset acting as a base for computing pool utilization and interest rates.

The true purpose of these two products is to provide a platform for risk-averse investors to provide liquidity and trade, all while indirectly providing liquidity for the leverage protocol.

Leveraged Liquidity Pools

Alfprotocol’s leverage feature is a system that enables traders to enter positions with leverage using the Solana blockchain. The protocol will utilize its connectors module, which uses business logic to enter leveraged positions outside protocol Serum to achieve the highest APY and efficiency in capital provision. In addition, to ensure sound liquidation, yet another module called  “The Treasury” will track positions’ health at all times by keeping a tokenized representation of the collateral and positions debt made in lockboxes in its custody and being linked with an oracle.

Lockboxes will also be utilized within the leverage protocol by wrapping fungible tokens. Lockboxes are the core technical solution for leveraged lp position health and collateral tracking. Alfprotocol’s users will be able to use multiple lockboxes as collateral for a single position.

Alfprotocol is currently in development. To find more info about the project and stay updated with the project’s current progress, please visit the website and check out the whitepaper.

 

 

