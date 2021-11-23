Celebrities
Did Sheree Whitfield and Boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams Break Up?
Uh oh, it looks like there’s trouble in Atlanta… and, well, Philadelphia too. It’s being reported that OG Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield and boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams are currently not speaking after a trip to Philadelphia with Bravo camera crews in tow to capture a “visit” between the couple. A visit that reportedly could have had a catastrophic effect on Tyrone’s freedom.
According to a TMZ report, the couple has not spoken since a November 6 incident when Sheree told Tyrone (who is currently sentenced to home confinement after being released from prison for committing wire fraud) that she was flying to visit him in Philadelphia.
Sources close to the situation say the problems began to arise shortly after Sheree’s arrival in Philly when she finally divulged to Tyrone that she had a camera crew with her. She asked that he meet and film a scene with her having lunch at a restaurant.
Obviously, Tyrone would not be able to attend the lunch date with Sheree or risk being thrown back in jail. However, it looks like producers may have actually planned for this as they allegedly told Tyrone’s attorneys they would edit the scene to make it appear like Tyrone actually stood up Sheree.
Unfortunately, photos began circulating online of Sheree filming the scene in question. In it, Sheree is seen sitting alone at a table but with two menus presented before her. This led many to speculate that Tyrone was, in fact, filming with the RHOA star. Though he was not, Tyrone feared that it still would not look good with the courts.
Due to the bad optics, it seems the situation has put a strain on the duo’s relationship as neither side has apologized or spoken. Still, this could be good for the upcoming season of RHOA. Sheree has previously told TMZ that she wanted her relationship with Tyrone to be a big part of her storyline. Though this may not be the one she had originally envisioned.
Season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in production.
Celebrities
R.I.P. Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Shabazz Passes Away
The daughter of a civil rights icon has passed away. Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s daughters, was found unconscious at her home in Brooklyn, according to a confirmed CNN report. She was later pronounced dead.
Details surrounding Shabazz’s death are skimpy but NYPD told CNN that the death appears to be due to natural causes. Shabazz shares a twin sister named Maalak and they are the youngest of both Malcolm X and his late wife Dr. Betty Shabazz’s six children.
Several celebs have reacted to Malikah’s passing including Bernice King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr.
“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah,” King said on Twitter.
The news of Malikah’s death comes just days after two men were exonerated in connection with her father’s assassination. As previously reported 83-year-old Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam — who died in 2009 — were exonerated after a several-decades-long investigation.
A review found that there was no physical evidence linking Aziz or Islam to the murder of Malcolm X or even to the crime scene and that both had alibis backed by testimony. The probe also revealed that evidence of their innocence had been hidden from the defense at their trial by the FBI and the NYPD. Aziz was paroled in 1985 and Islam was released from prison in 1977, but both men spent decades trying to clear their names even after their respective releases.
Malikah Shabazz was just 56-years-old.
R.I.P.
Celebrities
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Goes Swimming With Her Dad On Vacation — Photo
The daddy-daughter duo soaked in the last day of their vacation by taking a refreshing dip together in the ocean.
Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia are enjoying their vacation down to the last minute. The 38-year-old Reddit co-founder shared a sweet photo of himself and his four-year-old daughter swimming together, while they’re on vacation in a Monday November 22 Instagram post. The dad and daughter looked like they were enjoying some snorkeling before they had to head back home. Alexis made it sound like the vacation was a well-needed recharge and seemed happy to be getting back to work.
Both Alexis and Olympia wore some big goggles while floating in bright blue waters. Alexis rocked a black life jacket, while he also had a snorkel attached to his goggles. Olympia looked adorable in a pink swim shirt and wore a blue life jacket, as she floated with her dad. “That last day of vacation hit different,” Alexis wrote in the caption. “Ready to get back at it. Anyone else get super fired up on the flight home?” It seemed like the pair got plenty of swimming together in while on the vacation. Alexis shared another photo on November 21 of the two where they seemed to be floating in a cave with snorkels on.
Olympia and her dad seem to share a very special bond. Alexis shared a few very sweet photos of himself and his little girl back in May, where he revealed that he’d taken his daughter on an “adventure” to start their day. He also shared a sweet photo of Olympia and her mom Serena Williams to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. “Trying to use my power, platform, and privilege to open doors that’ll be the legacy I leave this Boss Baby,” he wrote.
Of course, Olympia also seems very close with her mom, even if she prefers playing the piano over tennis. The 40-year-old Tennis star has shared tons of photos of herself and her mini-me enjoying beach days together, including when they posed in matching swimsuits back on September 25. Serena also shared an adorable family photo on September 22, showing Olympia casting some pretty intense side-eye, as her mom gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Celebrities
MAFS’ Bennett Kirschner Files for Divorce From Amelia Fatsi
Well, it finally happened. After months of speculation, Married at First Sight Season 11’s golden couple, Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner officially filed for divorce.
The two have been dodging rumors of a split since December of 2020 when the two suddenly stopped appearing on Married at First Sight’s spinoff show, Couples Cam. The couple dropped off the radar as they left the show and stopped posting pictures of each other on their social media pages, causing fans to wonder, what happened?
While Bennett continued to be in the public eye, he carefully avoided questions regarding his marital status, while Amelia went off the grid completely, with no social media posts or interviews given.
When she did finally return to social media, her first post back featured no news on her relationship with Bennett, despite fans’ ongoing questions.
Things were not looking good for the couple, yet no divorce document had been filed…until now.
Bennett initiated the divorce proceedings with Amelia, filing with the City of Richmond, as that is where Amelia currently resides.
Amelia, a doctor entering into her residency, was going to have to move from the couple’s then home city of New Orleans all the way to Virginia. The topic was a bit of a point of contention for the two on the show, however, they eventually reached an agreement.
But it seems things did not go as smoothly as the two had planned as shortly after the move, the couple seemed to drift apart and viewers heard nothing from the once fan favorite. And in this case, no news was not good news.
Amelia and Bennett met and married on MAFS Season 11 New Orleans and immediately won fans’ hearts. As Amelia strode down the aisle with a unique dress, stockings, and feathers adorning her hair, fans knew she was not like the other brides. But luckily for her, Bennett turned out to be just as quirky as she was and the two hit it off immediately.
Fans were thrilled the two stayed together past Decision Day and even make a short appearance on the show’s Couples Cam spinoff which features the successful MAFS spouses in their daily lives.
But their cameo on the show and their marriage were both short-lived, as the two have since filed for a divorce, after less than one year of marriage.
Despite the season being filmed during the pandemic, Bennett and Amelia had made couple number three of their season to stay together which is the highest MAFS has seen in a while, compared to Season 12’s one couple success rate and Season 10’s disasters that also left one couple standing. With Amelia and Bennett’s divorce filing, their season’s couple count is down to two.
Neither spouse has posted anything to their social media about the split or made a public announcement. In fact, one of Amelia’s most recent posts features her in a sexy yoga pose with a mystery man, whose identity was never revealed.
But now that the news of the divorce is out of the bag, maybe both former spouses’ lips will become a little less sealed and they will share details of their split and potential new partners.
It’s always sad to see a Married at First Sight Couple not make it to the marriage finish line, but with this loveable pair, we are quite sure they will be able to find new partners, in no time.
Photo Credit: MyLifetime.com
Did Sheree Whitfield and Boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams Break Up?
Support the Arts and Make Money: Invest in Art
Sunny clear skies Tuesday with high temperatures in the low-50s
Crypto-Fiat Invoicing & Payroll Pioneer-Request Finance Has ‘The Sandbox’ Onboard
R.I.P. Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Shabazz Passes Away
iPhone Application Development – Earn Money Through iPhone App Store
Ravens are slight home favorites vs. Browns in ‘Sunday Night Football’ matchup
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Goes Swimming With Her Dad On Vacation — Photo
Top 5 Farewell Quotes
U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities1 week ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19