Hannah Brown Recalls Being Blindsided By Tyler Cameron Dating Gigi Hadid: ‘I Was So Mad’
In her new memoir, ‘God Bless This Mess,’ Hannah Brown touches upon her reunion with Tyler Cameron after ‘The Bachelorette’ — and the heartbreak that came after it. Plus, she reveals what he said to her the last time they spoke.
Hannah Brown holds nothing back in her new book, God Bless This Mess. Of course, she dished all about her breakup from Jed Wyatt after The Bachelorette, as well as how she reconnected with Tyler Cameron after the show aired in the summer of 2019. Hannah chose Jed over Tyler during the finale of her Bachelorette season, which filmed in the spring of 2021. As the show was airing, she ended things with Jed. She first got into contact with Tyler again in mid-July, a couple of weeks before they all filmed After the Final Rose at the end of the month.
As fans remember, Hannah asked Tyler if he wanted to hang out post-show during After the Final Rose, which was filmed live. He agreed, and later that week, photos surfaced of him leaving her apartment in L.A. Behind closed doors, Hannah and Tyler, “ordered some food and laughed and talked for hours,” she recalled in the book. For a while, they didn’t cross the line and get physical, but eventually, they went up to the roof and started making out.
“It felt like a release of all these months of buildups and tensions between us,” Hannah wrote. “And it was real now because there was nobody there but us. Truly nobody.” Hannah said that Tyler told her that he wasn’t seeing anybody and even made plans to introduce their families to each other. They even discussed the possibility of taking a trip together, just the two of them. However, the two did not sleep together that night, and Hannah admitted that it was Tyler who pulled away. “He said he wanted to take things slow and that meant so much to me,” Hannah revealed. “Even after everything we’d been through, he stopped and respected me, which made me fall for him even more.”
The next day, Tyler had to fly back to New York, and Hannah said they were texting back and forth all day long. She began to get her hopes up about a possible future between them. Unfortunately, two days later, things started to fall apart. She got a call from Tyler, who said he wanted to make sure that they were on the same page about wanting to see other people, as well as each other. Hannah was not on board with that, and she let him know it. They agreed to talk about it more later, but she never heard from him, and the next morning, Hannah woke up to paparazzi photos of Tyler out with Gigi Hadid.
“This wasn’t a TV show. This wasn’t some game,” she wrote. “My time with Tyler at my apartment wasn’t some meaningless hookup, the way it was portrayed in the press. My heart was on the line. And he broke it. With a supermodel. Can you imagine? I was so embarrassed and hurt and it was all so public. Again. It all caught me so off guard. I was far too broken to put up with it. I had just been so vulnerable with him. I was so honest about how I felt about him. And then this?” Although Tyler tried to call and apologize, the damage had been done. “I was so mad. We basically hung up on each other,” Hannah wrote.
Of course, Tyler and Gigi’s relationship was short-lived, and fans will recall that Hannah and Tyler wound up reconnecting after the death of his mother in Feb. 2020. It ended up leading to Hannah spending the first few weeks of the coronavirus quarantine with Tyler and his friends in Florida in the spring of 2020. However, things never crossed the line between Hannah and Tyler again, and she left him on awkward terms in April. The two tried to stay friendly, and in the fall of 2020, Hannah and Tyler reunited to film a YouTube video and explain why things fell apart between them. They were able to joke around and still appeared to have chemistry in the video, but behind the scenes, things were not the same.
“No matter how much we talked and connected, I always felt like his bench girl. Like I was the backup player who never go to play in the game,” Hannah admitted. “I was the girl he would confide in. He told me I was the only girl he could talk to for hours and hours on the phone. But my vulnerability and availability seemed to get used only when it was convenient for him, in between me watching him go out with other girls in public. And being in that position left me hurting.”
In the end, Hannah realized that “Tyler took up way too much space in [her] head and lived there rent free for way too long.” She told him that she was no longer able to be friends with him because it “hurt too much.” She also promised that they could hopefully try again sometime down the line. “That happened about six months before I sat down to write this page in my book — and I haven’t heard from him since,” Hannah revealed. “His last poetic words to me were, ‘Well, if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don’t, you don’t.’ I wish I was making that up.”
Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Husband Iman Shumpert’s ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘I Am Proud But Not Shocked’
Teyana Taylor shared an enthusiastic congratulatory message to her husband Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, moments after they won season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’
Teyana Taylor, 30, is “proud” of her husband Iman Shumpert, 31, after it was declared he and professional dancing partner Daniella Karagach, 28, won the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars. The singer gave a big shout-out to the NBA star and his fellow mirrorball trophy winner in a sweet and loving post on Instagram, minutes after the news was announced on live television.
“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺,” she wrote alongside several photos of Iman and Daniella in action on the dance floor. “congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that sh*t every week & most importantly foot working that mutha f*cking mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD!”
“Congrats guys!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!!” she concluded. “You are appreciated 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”
Teyana’s message was just one of many DWTS fans shared when Iman made history and was crowned the winner. He beat out other talented contestants, including Amanda Kloots, Jojo Siwa, and Cody Rigsby, and left behind an incredible set of dances to always look back on. Like in her recent post, his doting wife also gushed over him last month in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
“I’m not surprised because he’s always crashing my rehearsals!” Teyana joked, while referring to her own dancing skills, at Mohegan Sun’s anniversary party at TAO Mohegan Sun on October 23. “He’s been on about 15 tours with me. He’s my DJ, he’s my backup dancer behind closed doors, you know? I think something like this was only right to happen. I’m super excited.”
Kanye West & Son Saint, 5, Match In Black For Cute Father-Son Football Date — Pic & Video
Kanye West and his five-year-old son Saint were filmed attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the New York Giants football game on Nov. 22 while dressed in black outfits and face masks.
Kanye West, 44, and his son Saint, 5, turned heads at a football game that took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Monday night. The rapper and the look-alike tot were photographed and filmed walking into the venue to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New York Giants and wore slightly matching all-black outfits, including a black leather jacket, jeans, boots, and a baseball cap for Kanye and a black T-shit, pants, sneakers, and a baseball cap for Saint.
Ye and Saint at the Giants vs. Bucs Game in Tampa, FL today (11.22.21) pic.twitter.com/7H1IbhtcYP
— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) November 22, 2021
The duo also rocked black face masks and didn’t pay much attention to cameras while quickly going by a crowd. The official Instagram account of the Buccaneers shared a photo and video clip of the big moment they entered the stadium with the caption, “Mr. West is in the building.”
Kanye and Saint’s latest outing comes just under two weeks since Saint made headlines for appearing in a new pics with his siblings in a post shared by his mom, Kim Kardashian, 41. The mother-of-four also showed off daughters North, 8 and Chicago, 3, as well as other son Psalm, 2, in the adorable snapshots and called them all her “heart and soul” in the caption.
Kanye and Kim have been co-parenting their children ever since Kim filed for divorce in Feb. and their recent outings and posts seem to prove it’s going well. A source previously told PEOPLE that Kanye was going to make sure that he spent as much time with his kids as possible even though he and Kim are longer romantically together and insisted it was important to Kim too.
“It’s very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye,” the source told the outlet. “Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce,” the source said.
Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos
Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles.
Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
The teen is among a handful of stars that got tickets for Harry’s “Love on Tour” at the Forum. The British Grammy winner, 27, performed at the venue for a total of three days. Natalia Bryant and pal Iris Apatow attended night one, while Lizzo and BTS famously attended night two, breaking the internet with their viral selfie together from the show.
At the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, BTS dished on the “very fun” night with the “Rumors” rapper while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “We shared phone numbers,” J-Hope said, while RM added that they would be “so open” to collaborating with Lizzo, adding, “She’s so fire.”
Sami’s night out comes after she moved in with dad Charlie, 56, in October. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Denise, 50, was “saddened” by the choice, one marked by Sami’s discontent with her mother’s rules. “Sami is a teenager who didn’t like her mother’s rules,” the source said. “Like any mother and household, there are rules in Denise’s. She and Charlie have different rules and styles of parenting.”
The source added, “Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this, but knows she is doing her best as a mother.” Denise and Charlie were married between 2002 and 2006. They also share daughter Lola, 16, together, who continues to live with both of her parents. Denise is also mom to adopted daughter Eloise, 10. Charlie’s rep confirmed the move to Page Six, releasing a statement that read, “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball.”
After Sami moved in with her father, a judge granted Charlie’s request to stop paying Denise child support. When approached by press as he left the courtroom following the ruling, the actor called the outcome “fair.” Charlie told Us Weekly, “I think what transpired today is extremely fair. It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”
