News
Mayor and Missouri clash over million dollar deal to help St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Tishaura Jones is answering Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s proposal to forgive a multimillion-dollar debt as long as the money is spent on police. She says that the money should go to hiring more 911 dispatchers and improving the mental and physical health of the city’s first responders.
The Attorney General’s office has released a statement saying they want the money to go to hiring more officers to patrol the streets of St. Louis. They say the city still owes the state the money and the terms are not negotiable.
A judge overturned the capital murder, rape, other charges against George Allen Jr. on November 2, 2012. He was convicted of the 1982 rape and murder of Mary Bell, whose body was found inside her LaSalle Park home.
The lawsuit over the wrongful conviction of George Allen Jr. Was settled in 2018. St. Louis would reimburse the state of Missouri for $5.5 million paid in the case. The final payment was due on September 1, 2021.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office recently offered a deal. The mayor said that St. Louis could keep the $5.5 million as long as they spent it on police personnel.
“Of course, I assumed it was a political stunt like most things coming out of the Attorney General’s Office these days. While we have been working on improving public safety, bringing down our homicide rate by more than 25% this year, and trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Attorney General has spent his time chasing clout and a Senate seat. My administration is always willing to work with anyone to help improve the lives of residents in our city. We are always looking for more resources to help our first responders. But, if we truly want to make St. Louis a safer place, we need to take a broader, more holistic view of public safety,” said Mayor Jones.
Mayor Jones has proposed shaking up the way that St. Louis practices public safety enforcement. Her 2021 budget includes funding for more than 25 new social workers.
The city responded to the Attorney General’s office last week with a proposal that the mayor says meets St. Louis’ public safety objectives. The mayor said that the money would not be used to recruit more police officers.
“Based on a Supreme Court ruling this summer, the City of St. Louis owes us millions of dollars for past legal work. Out of respect for the men and women of law enforcement and our deep commitment to the City of St. Louis, we graciously offered to put this money towards hiring more officers on the ground to patrol the city and fight violent crime. It’s sad that the mayor has made this a political issue and that hiring more police officers doesn’t fit the agenda of the mayor of the murder capital of the United States. We’re going to keep fighting for the safety of all 6 million Missourians,” the Attorney General’s office says in a statement.
There are three goals to the city’s plan. They want to create a hiring incentive for 911 dispatchers. The mayor’s office says that St. Louis still needs around 30 more workers. Increase COVID vaccination and booster rates among first responders. Plus, offer mental healthcare for police officers and others.
“Anyone who reads my Twitter feed knows how I feel about the Attorney General using the powers of his office to serve his own political ambitions while wasting our tax dollars. I like to call him the ‘Sue Bully,’” said Mayor Jones.
The Mayor is likely referring to Schmitt’s many lawsuits to block mask mandates, build a wall at the southern border of the United States, and remove ticket quotas.
Jones says that she is willing to put aside their differences to get the resources that the city needs. The city is still waiting for the Attorney General’s response to the proposal. The mayor said that they are not aware of any suggestions from the office on how to use the money.
Suggest a Correction
News
Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
NEW YORK — David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers.
Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year’s balloting. Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%.
Justin Morneau, Jimmy Rollins and Jake Peavy also are new to the ballot along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira, the Hall and BBWAA said Monday.
Holdovers include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel and Billy Wagner.
Sosa also will be on the ballot for the final time after receiving 17% last year.
BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 25.
Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 24 along with anyone elected by the Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era committees, which are scheduled to meet on Dec. 5.
No was elected by the BBWAA in last year’s vote, and Schilling asked after the vote that the Hall remove him from the ballot.
“It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything,” he said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.
Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs and Bonds has denied knowingly using them. Bonds also has been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decadelong relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.
Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season for violating MLB’s drug policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz’s name was alleged to have appeared on a list of players who tested positive during 2003 survey testing.
News
Criminal charge dismissed against former Ladue officer after victim and shooter meet
CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will dismiss its criminal charge against Julia Crews, 39, at the request of her victim, Ashley Fountain-Hall.
On April 23, 2019, Ladue Police Officer Julia Crews shot Fountain-Hall after she was suspected of shoplifting at the Ladue Crossing Schnucks.
Crews was charged with second-degree assault after shooting Hall. Her attorney said she meant to use her Taser but drew her gun instead. Crews resigned from the department days after being charged. The city of Ladue agreed to pay $2 million in 2020 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a Fountain-Hall.
Hall was eventually cleared from any wrongdoing after providing receipts and authorities determined she wasn’t shoplifting.
Both Crews and Fountain-Hall voluntarily participated in a Restorative Justice mediation on Nov. 5, 2021. They worked with people in the community affected by crime and to come to a resolution with the help of mediator Seema Gajwani, chief of the Restorative Justice program for D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who volunteered her services.
“I met with Ashley myself to make certain that she not only understood this but she wanted to do it, and that’s what she wanted do,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. said. “People have to understand that we could have forced her to come in and testify relive the trauma of this during a trial this is what she wanted to do.”
Hall’s attorney, William Holland, said his client agreed that charges in the shooting should be dismissed against the officer.
“Bell’s office approached about the Restorative Justice program as opposed to prison time for the police officer,” Holland said. “Ashley has always felt prison time was not appropriate in this case and that she forgave the officer for what she did. The Restorative Justice process allowed both of them to talk it out, hug it out, and move past it.”
Attorney Travis Nobel, who represents Crews, said this was a unique opportunity where she immediately realized she had made a terrible mistake in shooting the victim.
“It was a good process all the way around. It allowed both sides to come together,” he said. “Crews has always maintained she did not mean to shoot Ashley, that it was an accident and the two were able to talk and hash it out. By the end of the phone call they were telling each other they love each other.”
Bell said both the defendant and victim reached places where they could see a resolution for this incident outside of the criminal justice process.
“Shortly after this incident took place, the victim in the case actually went public in forgiving Julia. We did not prompt that, we did not know she was going to do an interview, and that presented an opportunity,” he said. “We reached out to her and her attorneys and presented this to them, because Restorative Justice is for the victim, if a victim does not want to do it, it’s not happening.”
Attorneys said the decision to dismiss the criminal case had nothing to do with the 2020 settlement.
Hall hopes she can move forward and put the incident behind her as she continues to try and recover from her injuries.
Suggest a Correction
News
Pathetic Giants slouch through blowout loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Giants looked like they believed they were the inferior team to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
That’s worse than getting embarrassed on national television: seeing some players act as if their mistakes and the team’s blowout losses are inevitabilities.
Some bad body language worrisomely crept into Monday night’s 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs, including slumped shoulders and missed tackles and lazy turnovers.
That will happen naturally when a team gets dominated this badly and has this many injuries, like Logan Ryan’s absence from an overmatched defense.
But when it happens on prime time, where Daniel Jones now has an 0-8 career record, it is no wonder why the Giants (3-7) remain irrelevant in the NFL.
Of course, who would question the Giants for believing they can’t hang with the Bucs (7-3)? The whole world could see it on Monday: They had no chance.
The Giants’ offensive and defensive lines got dominated because they had barely any talent that could stand up to the defending champs.
The Giants’ pass rush was nonexistent, which is a death sentence against the great Brady, who mercy-ruled the visitors for 307 pass yards, two TD passes, and even a 10-yard romp of a third-down run to fire up the Raymond James Stadium crowd.
Brady was not sacked. He hit the ground twice: once when he slid on that 10-yard run, and once with 7:35 remaining in the third quarter on a hit by Reggie Ragland when Brady was flushed from the pocket.
On the Giants’ offense, right guard Will Hernandez had a game from hell, with three penalties and a crushing Ndamukong Suh pressure surrendered. Two of those plays stalled and killed the Giants’ first two drives.
Their only offensive touchdown, a 2-yard Jones pass to left tackle Andrew Thomas, came on a 5-yard drive thanks to a fortunate Adoree’ Jackson interception after a Mike Evans drop.
And even after that touchdown tied the game at 10 apiece, the defense promptly surrendered an 8-play, 71-yard TD drive to hand the game right back to Tampa.
The defense surrendered Bucs TD drives of 73, 74 and 79 yards.
Jones had 167 yards passing, that TD, and two horrible second-half interceptions, born out of a combination of bad pass protection and lazy decision-making.
He threw his first after left guard Matt Skura missed a block and Jones, looking for Saquon Barkley back across the field, inexplicably threw the ball to Bucs defensive lineman Steve McLendon.
The only Giants standing in the vicinity were center Billy Price and tight end Chris Myarick.
Barkley was a non-factor with 56 total yards. And on an unsuccessful fourth down play in the second half, Myarick looked at Barkley confused with his hands in the air as if the back had made a costly mistake.
Barkley had run past the Buccaneers defender who had pressured Jones into an incompletion and turnover on downs.
The Giants are now firmly in last place in the NFC East, and they deserve it. They must turn around in six days and host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), who have won three of four after charging to the brink of a playoff spot with Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.
The surging Eagles rank eighth in the NFL averaging 27.0 points per game. Nick Sirianni’s club has scored 30 or more points three times in the last four weeks, including 44 on the Detroit Lions in Week 8 and 40 on the Saints this past Sunday.
Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts has 21 touchdowns (13 passing, eight rushing) in 11 games. The Giants’ Jones has 11 TDs (nine passing, two rushing) in 10 games.
Meanwhile, the first-place Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are running away with the division. They have a chance to bounce back quickly from Sunday’s loss in Kansas City against the sorry Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.
And the Washington Football Team (4-6) scratched out a second straight win at Carolina this past Sunday.
All that’s left for the Giants are questions. They don’t have many answers, as they proved Monday. Unless they already know the answer — that they’re inferior — which was Monday’s worst confirmation above all.
Mayor and Missouri clash over million dollar deal to help St. Louis police
TA: Ethereum Could Avoid a Major Drop if it Closes Above One Key Level
Hannah Brown Recalls Being Blindsided By Tyler Cameron Dating Gigi Hadid: ‘I Was So Mad’
Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Husband Iman Shumpert’s ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘I Am Proud But Not Shocked’
Criminal charge dismissed against former Ladue officer after victim and shooter meet
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Dialogflow Vs Watson Comparison
The Ultimate Guide to Outdoor and Indoor Screen Hire for Major Events
Benefits of Provisional Partner Visa in Australia
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities1 week ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19