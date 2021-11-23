News
Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
NEW YORK — David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers.
Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year’s balloting. Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%.
Justin Morneau, Jimmy Rollins and Jake Peavy also are new to the ballot along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira, the Hall and BBWAA said Monday.
Holdovers include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel and Billy Wagner.
Sosa also will be on the ballot for the final time after receiving 17% last year.
BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 25.
Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 24 along with anyone elected by the Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era committees, which are scheduled to meet on Dec. 5.
No was elected by the BBWAA in last year’s vote, and Schilling asked after the vote that the Hall remove him from the ballot.
“It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything,” he said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.
Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs and Bonds has denied knowingly using them. Bonds also has been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decadelong relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.
Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season for violating MLB’s drug policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz’s name was alleged to have appeared on a list of players who tested positive during 2003 survey testing.
News
Criminal charge dismissed against former Ladue officer after victim and shooter meet
CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will dismiss its criminal charge against Julia Crews, 39, at the request of her victim, Ashley Fountain-Hall.
On April 23, 2019, Ladue Police Officer Julia Crews shot Fountain-Hall after she was suspected of shoplifting at the Ladue Crossing Schnucks.
Crews was charged with second-degree assault after shooting Hall. Her attorney said she meant to use her Taser but drew her gun instead. Crews resigned from the department days after being charged. The city of Ladue agreed to pay $2 million in 2020 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a Fountain-Hall.
Hall was eventually cleared from any wrongdoing after providing receipts and authorities determined she wasn’t shoplifting.
Both Crews and Fountain-Hall voluntarily participated in a Restorative Justice mediation on Nov. 5, 2021. They worked with people in the community affected by crime and to come to a resolution with the help of mediator Seema Gajwani, chief of the Restorative Justice program for D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who volunteered her services.
“I met with Ashley myself to make certain that she not only understood this but she wanted to do it, and that’s what she wanted do,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. said. “People have to understand that we could have forced her to come in and testify relive the trauma of this during a trial this is what she wanted to do.”
Hall’s attorney, William Holland, said his client agreed that charges in the shooting should be dismissed against the officer.
“Bell’s office approached about the Restorative Justice program as opposed to prison time for the police officer,” Holland said. “Ashley has always felt prison time was not appropriate in this case and that she forgave the officer for what she did. The Restorative Justice process allowed both of them to talk it out, hug it out, and move past it.”
Attorney Travis Nobel, who represents Crews, said this was a unique opportunity where she immediately realized she had made a terrible mistake in shooting the victim.
“It was a good process all the way around. It allowed both sides to come together,” he said. “Crews has always maintained she did not mean to shoot Ashley, that it was an accident and the two were able to talk and hash it out. By the end of the phone call they were telling each other they love each other.”
Bell said both the defendant and victim reached places where they could see a resolution for this incident outside of the criminal justice process.
“Shortly after this incident took place, the victim in the case actually went public in forgiving Julia. We did not prompt that, we did not know she was going to do an interview, and that presented an opportunity,” he said. “We reached out to her and her attorneys and presented this to them, because Restorative Justice is for the victim, if a victim does not want to do it, it’s not happening.”
Attorneys said the decision to dismiss the criminal case had nothing to do with the 2020 settlement.
Hall hopes she can move forward and put the incident behind her as she continues to try and recover from her injuries.
Suggest a Correction
News
Pathetic Giants slouch through blowout loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Giants looked like they believed they were the inferior team to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
That’s worse than getting embarrassed on national television: seeing some players act as if their mistakes and the team’s blowout losses are inevitabilities.
Some bad body language worrisomely crept into Monday night’s 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs, including slumped shoulders and missed tackles and lazy turnovers.
That will happen naturally when a team gets dominated this badly and has this many injuries, like Logan Ryan’s absence from an overmatched defense.
But when it happens on prime time, where Daniel Jones now has an 0-8 career record, it is no wonder why the Giants (3-7) remain irrelevant in the NFL.
Of course, who would question the Giants for believing they can’t hang with the Bucs (7-3)? The whole world could see it on Monday: They had no chance.
The Giants’ offensive and defensive lines got dominated because they had barely any talent that could stand up to the defending champs.
The Giants’ pass rush was nonexistent, which is a death sentence against the great Brady, who mercy-ruled the visitors for 307 pass yards, two TD passes, and even a 10-yard romp of a third-down run to fire up the Raymond James Stadium crowd.
Brady was not sacked. He hit the ground twice: once when he slid on that 10-yard run, and once with 7:35 remaining in the third quarter on a hit by Reggie Ragland when Brady was flushed from the pocket.
On the Giants’ offense, right guard Will Hernandez had a game from hell, with three penalties and a crushing Ndamukong Suh pressure surrendered. Two of those plays stalled and killed the Giants’ first two drives.
Their only offensive touchdown, a 2-yard Jones pass to left tackle Andrew Thomas, came on a 5-yard drive thanks to a fortunate Adoree’ Jackson interception after a Mike Evans drop.
And even after that touchdown tied the game at 10 apiece, the defense promptly surrendered an 8-play, 71-yard TD drive to hand the game right back to Tampa.
The defense surrendered Bucs TD drives of 73, 74 and 79 yards.
Jones had 167 yards passing, that TD, and two horrible second-half interceptions, born out of a combination of bad pass protection and lazy decision-making.
He threw his first after left guard Matt Skura missed a block and Jones, looking for Saquon Barkley back across the field, inexplicably threw the ball to Bucs defensive lineman Steve McLendon.
The only Giants standing in the vicinity were center Billy Price and tight end Chris Myarick.
Barkley was a non-factor with 56 total yards. And on an unsuccessful fourth down play in the second half, Myarick looked at Barkley confused with his hands in the air as if the back had made a costly mistake.
Barkley had run past the Buccaneers defender who had pressured Jones into an incompletion and turnover on downs.
The Giants are now firmly in last place in the NFC East, and they deserve it. They must turn around in six days and host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), who have won three of four after charging to the brink of a playoff spot with Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.
The surging Eagles rank eighth in the NFL averaging 27.0 points per game. Nick Sirianni’s club has scored 30 or more points three times in the last four weeks, including 44 on the Detroit Lions in Week 8 and 40 on the Saints this past Sunday.
Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts has 21 touchdowns (13 passing, eight rushing) in 11 games. The Giants’ Jones has 11 TDs (nine passing, two rushing) in 10 games.
Meanwhile, the first-place Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are running away with the division. They have a chance to bounce back quickly from Sunday’s loss in Kansas City against the sorry Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day.
And the Washington Football Team (4-6) scratched out a second straight win at Carolina this past Sunday.
All that’s left for the Giants are questions. They don’t have many answers, as they proved Monday. Unless they already know the answer — that they’re inferior — which was Monday’s worst confirmation above all.
News
Avalanche outlasts Ottawa 7-5 to extend winning streak to five games
Goalie Darcy Kuemper had a .935 save percentage in his last six starts and the streaking Avalanche was supposed to reign supreme in this one — a home game against a 4-11-1 team that had not played in the last eight days because of a COVID outbreak.
But the Ottawa Senators surprised a lot of people — particularly the big crowd at Ball Arena that saw Colorado take the lead 50 seconds into the game. The Avs had enough scoring but not enough Kuemper, who allowed five goals on the first 14 shots he faced in what turned into a track meet.
Ultimately, Avs rookie forward Alex Newhook was the difference, scoring with 1:33 remaining in regulation for the go-ahead goal in a 7-5 victory that extended Colorado’s winning streak to five games — each played without injured top-line center Nathan MacKinnon.
Newhook cashed in on a rebound off a shot by linemate Logan O’Connor for the Avs’ third goal of the period.
Avs center Nazem Kadri, who had two assists to extend his career-best points streak to nine games, added an empty-net goal in the final minute.
The teams combined for four goals in the first 9:08 of the third period, with both teams scoring twice. Josh Norris gave Ottawa a 4-3 lead with a power-play goal at 1:03 and the Sens’ Zach Sanford completed his hat trick for a 5-4 advantage at 5:00. The Avs, who never trailed until Norris scored, played successful catch-up hockey with goals from defenseman Cale Makar at 2:45 and center Mikko Rantanen at 9:08.
The Avs (9-5-1) outshot the Senators 41-20, including 19-4 in the second period.
Avs coach Jared Bednar collected his 193rd win, tying 2001 Stanley Cup champion Bob Hartley for the club record. It took Bednar 387 games to reach 193 wins. Hartley, who inherited a great team in 1999, needed 359.
Colorado produced 29 of 40 shots, but it was tied 3-3 after two periods. The Avs never trailed but couldn’t skate away from the Senators, who had their three previous games postponed.
Tied 2-2 late in Colorado’s dominating second period, defenseman Devon Toews tapped in a diagonal feed from Kadri for the Avs’ third lead of the game. But Ottawa answered, this time less than three minutes later, when Sanford beat Kuemper with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Kuemper had just returned to the ice after requiring a new skate blade. He did not face a shot in the period until Sanford scored at 16:33.
Winger Valeri Nichushkin scored the Avs’ first goal in the first minute of the game but the Sens answered at 12:53 on Sanford’s first tally. Makar and Ottawa blue-liner Artem Zub traded goals at 13:11 and 19:14, respectively, and the teams were tied 2-2 after 20 minutes.
Makar’s two goals gave him five in his last three games.
Footnotes. Avs left wing and team Gabe Landeskog played in his 700th NHL regular-season game. He turns 29 on Tuesday. … Makar was named the NHL’s third star of the week Monday. He had three goals and five points in last week’s victories at Vancouver and Seattle. … MacKinnon (lower-body injury) again skated in a non-contact sweater on Monday morning along with rookie defenseman Bo Byram (concussion) and rookie forward Martin Kaut (upper-body). Goalie Pavel Francouz (lower-body), who hasn’t played this season, also skated.
Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Husband Iman Shumpert’s ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘I Am Proud But Not Shocked’
Criminal charge dismissed against former Ladue officer after victim and shooter meet
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Dialogflow Vs Watson Comparison
The Ultimate Guide to Outdoor and Indoor Screen Hire for Major Events
Benefits of Provisional Partner Visa in Australia
Enable “Kid Mode” on iPad, iPhone, or iPad Touch.
The Link Between Compliance and Audits
Pathetic Giants slouch through blowout loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities1 week ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19