R.I.P. Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Shabazz Passes Away
The daughter of a civil rights icon has passed away. Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s daughters, was found unconscious at her home in Brooklyn, according to a confirmed CNN report. She was later pronounced dead.
Details surrounding Shabazz’s death are skimpy but NYPD told CNN that the death appears to be due to natural causes. Shabazz shares a twin sister named Maalak and they are the youngest of both Malcolm X and his late wife Dr. Betty Shabazz’s six children.
Several celebs have reacted to Malikah’s passing including Bernice King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr.
“I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah,” King said on Twitter.
The news of Malikah’s death comes just days after two men were exonerated in connection with her father’s assassination. As previously reported 83-year-old Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam — who died in 2009 — were exonerated after a several-decades-long investigation.
A review found that there was no physical evidence linking Aziz or Islam to the murder of Malcolm X or even to the crime scene and that both had alibis backed by testimony. The probe also revealed that evidence of their innocence had been hidden from the defense at their trial by the FBI and the NYPD. Aziz was paroled in 1985 and Islam was released from prison in 1977, but both men spent decades trying to clear their names even after their respective releases.
Malikah Shabazz was just 56-years-old.
R.I.P.
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Goes Swimming With Her Dad On Vacation — Photo
The daddy-daughter duo soaked in the last day of their vacation by taking a refreshing dip together in the ocean.
Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia are enjoying their vacation down to the last minute. The 38-year-old Reddit co-founder shared a sweet photo of himself and his four-year-old daughter swimming together, while they’re on vacation in a Monday November 22 Instagram post. The dad and daughter looked like they were enjoying some snorkeling before they had to head back home. Alexis made it sound like the vacation was a well-needed recharge and seemed happy to be getting back to work.
Both Alexis and Olympia wore some big goggles while floating in bright blue waters. Alexis rocked a black life jacket, while he also had a snorkel attached to his goggles. Olympia looked adorable in a pink swim shirt and wore a blue life jacket, as she floated with her dad. “That last day of vacation hit different,” Alexis wrote in the caption. “Ready to get back at it. Anyone else get super fired up on the flight home?” It seemed like the pair got plenty of swimming together in while on the vacation. Alexis shared another photo on November 21 of the two where they seemed to be floating in a cave with snorkels on.
Olympia and her dad seem to share a very special bond. Alexis shared a few very sweet photos of himself and his little girl back in May, where he revealed that he’d taken his daughter on an “adventure” to start their day. He also shared a sweet photo of Olympia and her mom Serena Williams to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. “Trying to use my power, platform, and privilege to open doors that’ll be the legacy I leave this Boss Baby,” he wrote.
Of course, Olympia also seems very close with her mom, even if she prefers playing the piano over tennis. The 40-year-old Tennis star has shared tons of photos of herself and her mini-me enjoying beach days together, including when they posed in matching swimsuits back on September 25. Serena also shared an adorable family photo on September 22, showing Olympia casting some pretty intense side-eye, as her mom gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek.
MAFS’ Bennett Kirschner Files for Divorce From Amelia Fatsi
Well, it finally happened. After months of speculation, Married at First Sight Season 11’s golden couple, Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner officially filed for divorce.
The two have been dodging rumors of a split since December of 2020 when the two suddenly stopped appearing on Married at First Sight’s spinoff show, Couples Cam. The couple dropped off the radar as they left the show and stopped posting pictures of each other on their social media pages, causing fans to wonder, what happened?
While Bennett continued to be in the public eye, he carefully avoided questions regarding his marital status, while Amelia went off the grid completely, with no social media posts or interviews given.
When she did finally return to social media, her first post back featured no news on her relationship with Bennett, despite fans’ ongoing questions.
Things were not looking good for the couple, yet no divorce document had been filed…until now.
Bennett initiated the divorce proceedings with Amelia, filing with the City of Richmond, as that is where Amelia currently resides.
Amelia, a doctor entering into her residency, was going to have to move from the couple’s then home city of New Orleans all the way to Virginia. The topic was a bit of a point of contention for the two on the show, however, they eventually reached an agreement.
But it seems things did not go as smoothly as the two had planned as shortly after the move, the couple seemed to drift apart and viewers heard nothing from the once fan favorite. And in this case, no news was not good news.
Amelia and Bennett met and married on MAFS Season 11 New Orleans and immediately won fans’ hearts. As Amelia strode down the aisle with a unique dress, stockings, and feathers adorning her hair, fans knew she was not like the other brides. But luckily for her, Bennett turned out to be just as quirky as she was and the two hit it off immediately.
Fans were thrilled the two stayed together past Decision Day and even make a short appearance on the show’s Couples Cam spinoff which features the successful MAFS spouses in their daily lives.
But their cameo on the show and their marriage were both short-lived, as the two have since filed for a divorce, after less than one year of marriage.
Despite the season being filmed during the pandemic, Bennett and Amelia had made couple number three of their season to stay together which is the highest MAFS has seen in a while, compared to Season 12’s one couple success rate and Season 10’s disasters that also left one couple standing. With Amelia and Bennett’s divorce filing, their season’s couple count is down to two.
Neither spouse has posted anything to their social media about the split or made a public announcement. In fact, one of Amelia’s most recent posts features her in a sexy yoga pose with a mystery man, whose identity was never revealed.
But now that the news of the divorce is out of the bag, maybe both former spouses’ lips will become a little less sealed and they will share details of their split and potential new partners.
It’s always sad to see a Married at First Sight Couple not make it to the marriage finish line, but with this loveable pair, we are quite sure they will be able to find new partners, in no time.
Photo Credit: MyLifetime.com
Mirrorball Baller: Iman Shumpert Wins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 [Video]
NBA Champion turned ballroom beast…is there anything he can’t do?!
After months of blowing us away with his dedication and one-of-a-kind routines, Iman Shumpert has been crowned the winner for season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.
The NBA star was awarded with the Mirrorball Trophy by host Tyra Banks on Monday, November 22, during the show’s highly-anticipated finale.
The big win came after Shump battled on the ballroom floor against fellow finalists Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa, making history as the first basketball player to ever reach the finale or win the show. For the finals, the celebrities and their pro partners each performed two routines, including a fusion dance and a freestyle.
For their part, Iman and his pro partner Daniella Karagach performed a cha cha and foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire, which earned a perfect 40 out of 40. The pair later returned with a freestyle to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Client, receiving yet another 40 out of 40.
Finally, at the end of the night, Tyra Banks announced that Kloots landed in fourth place and Rigsby in third, leaving Siwa and Shumpert as the two final contestants. She then revealed that Shumpert and Karagach were the champions of season 30.
Of course, Shump’s lovely wife Teyana Taylor and their fam were at home watching the big win, screaming their heads off as the news was announced. She posted a sweet message on Instagram in support of her other half following his Mirrorball victory.
“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺” Teyana wrote under a collection of photos from the show along with a video of her family’s reaction to the win. “Congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!!”
She continued, “YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that shit every week & most importantly foot working that mutha f***ing mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD! Congrats guys!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!! You are appreciated 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”
Congratulations, Iman!
