News
Ravens are slight home favorites vs. Browns in ‘Sunday Night Football’ matchup
The Ravens are slight home favorites over the Cleveland Browns ahead of their “Sunday Night Football” matchup, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
In a matchup of the AFC North’s first- and last-place teams, the Ravens (7-3) are favored by four points. Both are coming off narrow wins Sunday, with the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens rallying late for a 16-13 win in Chicago over the Bears and the Browns (6-5) holding off the winless Detroit Lions at home, 13-10.
Sunday’s matchup is the first between the division rivals since the Ravens’ instant-classic 47-42 win on “Monday Night Football” in mid-December. The teams will meet again in Cleveland in two weeks, after the Ravens face the Steelers in Pittsburgh and the Browns take a bye week.
Quarterback health is a question mark for both teams. Jackson missed the Ravens’ win Sunday with an illness, though coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team hopes he’ll participate in Tuesday’s walk-through. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, meanwhile, said Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield, who’s dealt with knee, foot and shoulder injuries this season, is expected to start again Sunday, assuming he’s physically cleared to play.
Recent history favors the Ravens, who have won three straight meetings and four of the past five. They’re also 8-2 against the spread in their past 10 division games, according to CBS Sports. Cleveland, meanwhile, is 2-9 against the spread in its past 11 division games. The Ravens lead the all-time series 33-11 and have lost just one home matchup in the past five years.
The over/under for Sunday’s game is 46 ½ points.
News
U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including China, India and the United Kingdom.
The move is aimed at global energy markets, but also at voters who are coping with higher inflation and rising prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel. Gas prices are at about $3.40 a gallon, more than 50% higher than their price a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.
There was no discernable impact on the price for a benchmark barrel of U.S. crude after the announcement Tuesday. Prices have been up and down all month, and are up less than 1% so far in this holiday shortened week.
Biden has scrambled to reshape much of his economic agenda around the issue of inflation, saying that his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure package will reduce price pressures by making it more efficient and cheaper to transport goods.
Republican lawmakers have hammered the administration for inflation hitting a 31-year high in October. The consumer price index soared 6.2% from a year ago — the biggest 12-month jump since 1990.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell tore into the White House in a floor speech last week, saying the victims of higher prices were middle class Americans.
“The three biggest drivers of the staggering 6.2% inflation rate we logged last month were housing, transportation, and food,” the Kentucky senator said. “Those aren’t luxuries, they’re essentials, and they take up a much bigger share of families’ budgets from the middle class on down.”
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an emergency stockpile to preserve access to oil in case of natural disasters, national security issues and other events. Maintained by the Energy Department, the reserves are stored in caverns created in salt domes along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. There are roughly 605 million barrels of sweet and sour petroleum in the reserve.
“As we come out of an unprecedented global economic shutdown, oil supply has not kept up with demand, forcing working families and businesses to pay the price,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. “This action underscores the president’s commitment to using the tools available to bring down costs for working families and to continue our economic recovery.”
The Biden administration has argued that the reserve is the right tool to help ease the supply problem. Americans used an average of 20.7 million barrels a day during September, according to the Energy Information Administration. That means that the release nearly equals about two-and-a-half days of additional supply.
The pandemic made energy markets — like everything else — haywire on multiple fronts. As the closures began in April, 2020, demand collapsed and oil futures prices turned negative. Energy traders did not want to get stuck with crude that they could not store. But as the economy recovered, prices jumped to a seven-year high in October.
U.S. production has not recovered. Energy Information Administration figures indicate that domestic production is averaging roughly 11 million barrels daily, down from 12.8 million before the pandemic started.
Republicans have also seized on Biden’s efforts to minimize drilling and support renewable energy as a reason for the decreased production, though there are multiple market dynamics at play as fossil fuel prices are higher around the world.
“President Biden’s policies are hiking inflation and energy prices for the American people. Tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will not fix the problem,” said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming. “We are experiencing higher prices because the administration and Democrats in Congress are waging a war on American energy.”
The White House decision comes after weeks of diplomatic negotiations and the release will be taken in parallel with other nations. Japan and South Korea are also participating.
The U.S. Department of Energy will make the oil available from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in two ways; 32 million barrels will be released in the next few months and will return to the reserve in the years ahead, the White House said. Another 18 million barrels will be part of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday evening that the White House would also keep tabs on the oil companies, too.
“We will continue to press oil companies who have made record profits and are overseeing what we consider to be price gouging out there when there’s a supply of oil or the price of oil is coming down and the price of gas is not coming down,” Psaki said. “It does not take an economic expert to know that’s a problem.”
News
Denver weather: High nears 70 degrees Tuesday before cold front Wednesday
Denver will near record-high temperatures Tuesday, but with it comes fire danger.
Critical fire danger today 9 AM until 5 PM MST due to very low humidity levels (8-12 percent) and gusty winds (10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph). Avoid any outdoor activities that could cause sparks or flames! #cowx pic.twitter.com/Sd5BrKeD8d
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 23, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will have a very mild Tuesday as the mercury rises to 68 degrees. Winds could gust over 30 mph in the afternoon during the sunny day. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for nearly all of the Front Range. The low Tuesday night will drop to freezing.
There’s a 20% chance for snow early Wednesday morning as partly sunny skies take over with a high of 46 degrees. Wind gusts over 20 mph are expected. The temperature will dip to about 20 degrees overnight.
Thanksgiving will begin another warming and drying trend that lasts into next week. Thursday will be 54 degrees under the sun with a low of 32 degrees.
High temperatures over the long weekend should be in the 60s.
News
U.S. Rhodes scholars for 2022 include record number of women
The class of U.S. Rhodes scholars for 2022 includes the largest number of women ever selected for the scholarship in one year, the Rhodes Trust announced Sunday.
Of the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England, 22 are women, the office of the American secretary of the trust said in a statement.
One of the women selected is Louise Franke, a 21-year-old senior studying biochemistry at South Carolina’s Clemson University. Franke said she hopes to merge her interests in science and public policy through a career in health care policy. She intends to study politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford.
Franke, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is also the first Clemson student elected to a Rhodes class. She cited her mentors and various academic programs at the school as integral to her success.
“It feels amazing to be part of this historic moment, as a woman and as a woman from the South,” Franke said. “I don’t really have the words for it.”
Also among the winners is Devashish Basnet, a senior studying political science at New York City’s Hunter College. Basnet arrived in the United States as a 7-year-old asylum seeker from Nepal and spent much of his childhood in immigration courts, an experience he says helped turn his interests toward immigration policy.
Basnet, now 22, of Hicksville, New York, said he was proud to represent the communities he came from, especially as a product of New York City public schools.
“I definitely blacked out. It didn’t feel real,” Basnet said of the moment he learned he had won the prestigious honor over Zoom.
The selection process was completed virtually for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an otherwise empty classroom at Princeton University, Josh Babu began crying when he heard his name read aloud. The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, had planned to go to medical school next year to become a doctor serving LGBTQ populations, a calling he found in college after growing up gay in what he described as a conservative environment.
But a Rhodes scholarship will help Babu embark on a policy career that will touch the lives of many more queer and transgender people, he said. His senior thesis explores the health benefits of gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. That kind of research is necessary, Babu said, because some state lawmakers have sought to limit such care.
“I was hoping to just be a doctor for queer, trans patients,” Babu said. ”This now gives me an opportunity to be in health policy and actually affect change at that level” that is “far more widespread and far-reaching.”
Three schools — Claremont McKenna College, Mount Holyoke College and Union College — have a recipient for the first time in at least 25 years.
All 32 scholars were expected to start at Oxford in October. The scholarship covers financial expenses to attend the school.
Applicants must be endorsed by their college or university. Selection committees from 16 U.S. districts then choose and interview finalists before electing two students from each district.
