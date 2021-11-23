Tech
Support the Arts and Make Money: Invest in Art
There are many things one can invest in. Art is one of them.
Think about it. Art. Unlike many typical investments, like stocks and bonds, you can actually hang this investment on the wall and enjoy it for a lifetime. It doesn’t have to be far far away, or intangible, or never seen. Art can be a beautiful investment, literally. And you get to see it and enjoy it every day.
In art, there are a number of possible categories to invest in. Major genres include paintings, drawings, photography, the list goes on.
There are also many investment levels available in art. From the multi-million-dollar collector/museum masterpieces to your local emerging or established street artist. If you have a lot of money to invest in art, there are many professionals who can help you do that. If you have a relatively small or normal amount of investable funds you may have to do it yourself. Here are some tips.
Get in early
Artists start off as potential emerging artists. Then, if they succeed, and emerge, they are known as established artists. Then, if they succeed wildly, they are known as famous artists or masters. Imagine purchasing an early photograph of Ansel Adams before he became established and famous. Or purchasing an early Andy Warhol when he was still an unknown graphic artist. And alive. Imagine if you bought the work of those artists early on, in or before the emerging stage of their careers. In the current market, Ansel Adams original photos can sell at up to $25,000-$70,000. Some of the signed Andy Warhol’s can go for well over a million dollars.
Some emerging artists today are destined to be tomorrow’s Ansel Adams or an Andy Warhol. Or maybe they will become “just” an established artist whose work brings a substantial amount of money. And a nice return on your investment. Artists. Find one. Find them early. And invest.
Starting
What’s a good way to start investing in emerging artists? The traditional way is to find an artist whose work you like and buy a painting, or a photo. Or two. Or more. Make sure the work is signed by the artist and authentic. If possible, buy the art directly from the artist, or their agent or reputable gallery.
Then, enjoy the art. Hang it on the wall of your home or business. See examples here: https://fabulousfashionphotos.blogspot.com/
Or, if you buy several, or many, works of art, put the ones you don’t hang away in a safe environmentally protected storage facility. You can also rotate the art from wall to storage and vice versa, as often as you like, adding even more ongoing enjoyment.
Increase the value
And then, once you own the art, perhaps you could promote the artist. You could promote the artist via your social media, your friends and family and your other contacts, etc. If you do this be sure to mention that you own art from this artist. You could create buzz. Create demand for the artist’s work. You could tell everyone about the artist and their work! And, hopefully, watch the value of the artist’s art you own go up.
Investing in art. Not only will you be supporting the arts, and enjoying it on the wall, you may also be making a good investment! As with any investment, experts advise only using excess money you don’t immediately need, be it a few hundred dollars, a few thousand or a few million. And, with riskier investments, money you can afford to lose.
There are many things to invest in. Art is one of them. An artistic enjoyable investment. Invest and enjoy!
Tech
iPhone Application Development – Earn Money Through iPhone App Store
The Internet Revolution! I’m sure you read and heard a lot about it and so I won’t list the myriad ways in which it has changed everything. Professionals capable of working independently and creatively have benefited the most from the ubiquity of the internet.
There are so many ways I which you can showcase your talent to the world (or hawk your wares): you can write a novella, self-publish it over Amazon, and if people like it, you will mint money; you can post a funny video over YouTube (or start you own ‘Channel’), and using nothing more than your skills and ingenuity, find fame and fortune; or you can use your iPhone application development skills, sell your app(s) in the Apple App Store, and buy that yacht you’d always wanted!
Over 2 billion apps are downloaded from the iPhone App Store every year, and as the sales of iPhones continues to rise and more people start using iPhone, the demand for iPhone apps will increase. iPhone apps are constantly making the news and they are one of the prime reasons for the success of iPhones. Experts predicts that 3G smartphones which offer all the facilities of internet will replace PCs and laptops, and apps are the things that make it easier for the users to use their smartphones in lieu of computers: the market for apps is huge, and it will only grow further over time.
Do you have creativity, talent and innovative ideas? There are school students out there who are making serious money developing iPhone apps and selling them using the iPhone app store. Do you think you have the app idea of the decade? You don’t necessarily have to have a scientific and technical mind to gain success at iPhone application development: all you need is an idea and the ability to transform it into reality.
The best thing is that there are a number of free tutorials and SDKs available on the Internet; you can use download them for free and learn how to develop apps for iPhone apps. You might need t invest some time to study how to develop the best apps, and then how to market them over the net, but thereafter your creative ideas will take you far.
Even if you are not good at logic and math and programming is just not for you, you can still take help from professionals and pay iPhone developers to develop an app based on your idea. If your idea is really good, you could convince them to work for royalty from the sales of the app. And if your idea is really good and you are sure that the app based on your idea is going to sell like hot cakes, its best to pay the developer upfront and have complete control over all the profits on your iPhone app!
Once the app is ready, you just need to follow the simple guidelines on the iPhone app development store and list your app on the list of available apps. But there are millions of apps on the iPhone app store, and so you will need to do things to get publicity for your apps: get a website in the name of the app, try and make someone do a piece about in a magazine, keep your fingers crossed, and wait for the world to wake up to the proof of your genius!
Tech
Top 5 Farewell Quotes
Goodbyes and farewells are something that no one ever wants to face. Regardless of whether it’s a friendship or close romantic relationship, it’s never easy. Sometimes, when it’s time to say goodbye, there is no other choice.
Some relationships just don’t work out, and sometimes, there are other things standing in the way. You may have to move away or the person you are close to may have a life-threatening condition that takes them to a better place. Goodbyes are a part of everyone’s life. While there is no bright side to saying farewell, there are a few quotes that you might find comforting:
1. “We Only Part to Meet Again” John Gay
This is often true in most cases. A lot of people don’t see it that way, but it really can happen. For example, if you’re graduating from college or high school, you know there are likely to be a lot of friends who you may not ever see again, but over the years, you make it a point to catch up. They find you and you find them. It’s an almost automatic part of life that occurs without even trying. People are continuously bumping into one another in odd places at odd times because that’s just the way it goes. Call it fate or call it destiny, but most of the time, you do find those you have missed and it ultimately makes up for all the time you spent apart.
2. “Don’t Be Dismayed at Good-Bye’s. A Farewell is Necessary Before You Can Meet Again. And Meeting Again, After Moments or Lifetimes, is Certain For Those Who Are Friends” Richard Bach
When people part, it’s often not forever, regardless of the relationship. If you’re faced with a circumstance that requires you to say goodbye to a close friend, one thing to keep in mind is that if you were ever truly friends in the first place, there is no way that the bond can be broken. Nothing can come between two people who really care about one another. They will always find their way back.
3. “All Farewells Should Be Sudden, When Forever” Lord Byron
There is a lot of truth to this quote as well. Someone who has to say farewell should not let it drag out. Life is so much easier when farewells are sudden, that way you’re not continuously dreading the moment your loved one has to go and are able to enjoy the present. If you are the one who is saying goodbye, you automatically know that there will be people that do not want you to go and who will try to convince you otherwise. Sometimes, it’s also a good thing to not even know that we ourselves have to go until the time has arrived.
4. “It’s Been an Incredible Ride. Mission Accomplished. With That, I Have to Bid Farewell. I’m the Happiest Person In The World Right Now…It’s Better Than I Ever Thought It Would Be” Jerome Bettis
This farewell quote is proof that not all journeys have to end in tears. Oftentimes, a farewell is nothing more than a passing from one phase of life to another. Maybe you’ve quit your job because you knew it wasn’t right for you, or maybe you received a promotion that requires you to relocate. It’s possible that you’ve decided to take on a new attitude and bid farewell to the “old you”. Saying goodbye in a lot of cases is the best thing to do, because it allows room for growth and better things to come.
5. “Man’s Feelings Are Always Purest and Most Glowing In The Hour of Meeting and Of Farewell” Jean Paul Richter
You can look at this quote in a variety of ways. One way goes back to the fact that farewells are not always forever. When you meet with someone again, you’re flooded with emotions that seem to overflow from your heart and shine through you onto the one you’ve missed. When it’s time to say goodbye (or bid a temporary farewell), those emotions are just as strong, if not stronger. You’re more likely to talk about your feelings for that person and realize how much you’ve enjoyed their presence in your life. People rarely realize how important someone is to them until it’s time for them to go, be it only for a little while, or forever.
Farewells can definitely be devastating, that is why everyone should always take time to appreciate everyone in their life because eventually, everyone will have to bid farewell. Nothing in life is forever, nor is anything in life certain. Sometimes it’s nice to not think about these things, but regardless, they are still an inevitable part of life. The best way to view a farewell is in a positive light no matter how sad it may seem.
Tech
Italian Family Traditions – Mothers, Sons and Marriage in Italy
Mamma mia!: Saint or Sinner?
The Italian mamma embodies all the paradoxes of Italian life. A beacon of self-sacrifice, she always gets her own way. An apparent martyr to her family’s needs, she commands the same family without question. She is able to make life both easy and incredibly difficult.
It’s no wonder that “Mamma mia” is the most used phrase in the Italian language!
Italian Mothers: The ultimate home-maker.
Far more than in America or the UK, Italian mothers in the twenty-first century tend to be home-makers while their husbands go out to work. A recent survey showed that it’s quite acceptable in Italian family traditions for the average young son in Italy to spend around fifteen minutes a day with his father but several hours with his mother.
It’s not surprising, then, that he learns to take every cue from her: how to dress, where to go, what to eat, who to see. And such is the attachment formed in childhood that it continues into adult life: one in three married adult sons sees his mother every single day, and seven out of ten unmarried men still live with their mother at the age of thirty-five.
Italian ‘mothers’ boys’: The Growth of the ‘Mammoni’.
In other countries that would make them the object of jokes and derision. Not so in Italy. Here, there’s nothing strange about men wanting to stay with their mothers for as long as they can – even when they have married – and it’s applauded as the right thing to do. The average age for an Italian man to marry is thirty – one of the highest recorded in United Nations statistics.
And that’s given rise to a growth of what have become known as ‘Mammoni‘ – men who are still tied to their mother’s apron strings.
A recent story in a Roman e-magazine told of an Italian lawyer in his thirties, a prominent and very powerful figure in an intensely male and competitive world. Recently married and with a baby due, he still takes his dirty washing to be done by his mother who also irons his shirts, buys his underpants and gives him food to take home in case his new wife can’t cook…
Is this the archetypal Italian mother stereotype? Perhaps. But it’s having a very real effect on Italian marriages.
Italian Mothers and Marriage.
For a shocking three out of ten Italian marriages is now failing specifically because of the unusually close attachment of men to their mothers.
Psychologists conclude that boys in Italy being indulged by their Italian mothers well into adulthood makes them too emotionally immature to deal with the demands of a relationship with another adult woman in the shape of a wife:
“The husband is used to being adored and when he doesn’t get that unconditional love from his wife, he goes running back to his mother.”
Italian Marriage: Does it have a future?
Perhaps that’s why recent United Nations statistics have shown that the marriage rate in Italy is now at its lowest ever ebb: Italy is twenty-third out of twenty-seven countries (the United States being at the top of the table) in terms of how many people per head of population are marrying per year.
Will this trend continue? As with many things Italian, there are regional differences: the south of the county is still a more patriarchal society than the north, the cities are more accepting of women and men having equal rights – and responsibilities – than rural districts.
So does Italian marriage have a future? That will largely depend on the new generation of men in Italy and the ability of the younger generation of women to change a mindset that has existed for generations.
