TA: Ethereum Could Avoid a Major Drop if it Closes Above One Key Level
Ethereum reacted to the downside and retested $4,050 against the US Dollar. ETH must recover above $4,250 and $4,300 to start a steady recovery wave.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $4,350 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $4,210 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could extend losses if it fails to stay above the $4,050 support zone.
Ethereum Price Is Facing Hurdles
Ethereum attempted a recovery wave above the $4,300 resistance zone, similar to bitcoin. However, ETH price failed to extend gains above the $4,350 level.
A high was formed near $4,320 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a break below the $4,250 support zone. The decline gained pace below the $4,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $4,026 and the price is now correcting losses.
Ether price is back above $4,100 and $4,120 levels. It is now trading near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,321 swing high to $4,026 low.
An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,200 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,321 swing high to $4,026 low. The first major resistance is near the $4,250 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $4,200 and $4,250 levels could start a fresh increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,350 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the next key hurdle at $4,500.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,250 level, it could extend losses. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,120 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $4,050 level. A downside break below the $4,050 support might push the price further lower. The next key support is near $4,000, below which there is a risk of heavy losses in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $4,050
Major Resistance Level – $4,250
TA: Bitcoin Holds Key Support, Why BTC Remains At Risk of Sharp Decline
Bitcoin retested the $55,500 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering, but it could face a strong selling interest near $57,500 in the near term.
- Bitcoin settled below the key $58,000 and $57,500 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading below $57,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $58,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is recovering, but upsides might be limited above the $57,500 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk
Bitcoin price started a fresh decline from the $59,500 zone. BTC gained pace below the $58,500 and $57,500 support levels to enter a bearish zone.
The decline gained pace below the $56,500 level and the price retested the $55,500 support zone. A low is formed near $55,633 and the price is now correcting losses. There was a break above the $56,500 level. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $59,411 swing high $55,633 low.
However, bitcoin price is now trading below $57,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $58,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate support is near the $56,500 level. The first major support is now forming near the $55,500 level. A downside break below the $55,500 level could spark more losses. In the stated case, the price might decline towards the $55,000 level. Any more losses may perhaps lead the price towards the $52,000 support zone in the near term.
Upside Capped In BTC?
If bitcoin stays above the $56,500 support, it could attempt a fresh recovery wave. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $57,200 level. The first key resistance is near the $57,500 level.
It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $59,411 swing high $55,633 low. The next major resistance sits near the $58,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average, above which the price might rise towards the $60,000 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly moving into the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is still below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $56,500, followed by $55,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $57,500, $58,000 and $60,000.
Australian Senator Says DeFi Is Here To Stay, And Australia Must Not Be Left Behind
Jane Hume, an Australian politician, spoke about Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on Monday at the Australian Financial Review Super & Wealth Summit in Sydney.
In her speech, she referenced the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) calling crypto a fad. And she emphasized that it most certainly is not. She further urged policymakers to cautiously embrace blockchain technology like DeFi rather than act fearfully – because it is not going away anytime soon.
Related Reading | Crypto Is Set To Dominate Australian Financial Industry In Less Than 10 Years
The Liberal Party Senator explained that DeFi would present incredible opportunities. And Australia must miss out on these opportunities for fear of the unknown.
DeFi Is Not Going Away
The Senator’s speech comes just days after Tony Richards, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s outgoing head of payments policy, called crypto a fad. In a speech last week, he predicted a future with people being less influenced by these digital currencies with “no issuer, no backing, and highly uncertain value.” Instead, they would lean toward currencies that regulated bodies issue.
Senator Hume, however, called DeFi is an emerging and rapidly evolving area of financial technology with many opportunities. She said that embracing the blockchain technology will drive the country’s economy forward. And also cement Australia as a frontrunner for innovation and economic progress.
While making her point about how crypto is here to stay, she referenced a recent report on financial technology. This report estimated that about 17% of Australians are investing in cryptocurrency. Richards, however, found the estimate unlikely, saying online surveys were not accurate. Hume also mentioned the Commonwealth Bank’s move to allow its customers to hold cryptocurrencies. This move makes it the first Australian bank and one of a few worldwide to offer customers this service.
DeFi market cap at $164.8B | Source: Crypto Total DeFi Market Cap on TradingView.com
Finally, she offered her perspective on the issue. According to her, historically, innovation begins as disruption before it is generally accepted.
“Don’t be the person who thought the iPhone would never take off because people would prefer to have their music and telephone on separate devices,” she said.
”Don’t be the person in 1995 who said the internet was just a place for geeks and criminals and would never become mainstream. And don’t be the person who argued that email was a passing fad.”
Australian Regulators On Crypto
Other Australian Senators like Andrew Bragg have also been pushing for crypto regulations. He opined that this would bring credibility and validity to the blockchain sector.
Related Reading | Top Australian Baseball Club To Pay Players In Bitcoin
Matt Comyn, CEO of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, talked about the risks of not participating in crypto. Last week, he explained that cryptocurrencies are very volatile and speculative. And that banks need to be involved.
Comyn also said that crypto is here to stay, given customers’ demand to trade crypto. Earlier this month, the bank announced a partnership with crypto exchange Gemini to offer crypto services to its customers.
Featured image by Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Chart from TradingView.com
DAO To Make Jodorowsky’s Dune Manuscript Public: Member Won $3M Bid
Following Constitution DAO’s lead, a group called Dune DAO went for a copy of the mythological Frank Herbert and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Dune manuscript, wanted by many and seen by few. A plot almost as interesting as the saga took over Christie’s auction, where the DAO won the final bid, but with a twist.
Just a few days after ConstitutionDAO made history crowd-raising over $46M in an attempt to buy a rare printing of the U.S. constitutions, other groups are following their steps to purchase valuable objects in hopes to make them accessible to the public.
This time, DuneDAO aimed to bid for a copy of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Dune manuscript at a Christie’s auction. They hoped for a total of $500,000 in contributions and actually hit $700,000. Although the final price was way higher, they still managed to secure it.
Christie’s had valued the manuscript’s copy between €25,000 ($28,100) and €35,000 ($39,345), but it sold for over $3 million. They admitted to failing at recognizing the interest that the newest film based on Dune raised, reported The Guardian.
Related Reading | Bleeple’s “Human One,” A Sculpture + NFT Hybrid, Sold For $28.9M At Christie’s
The group had stated before the auction:
Dune DAO intends to crowdraise the purchase, and then collectively explore options to digitally preserve the manuscript and make it accessible to the public for the very first time, such as through public viewings and digital lending (to the extent permitted by law).
Since distribution rights are not granted with the purchase, DuneDAO must investigate carefully legal ways to make this copy accessible.
The group used the same platform as ConstitutionDAO, contributions were “handled via JuiceBox”. Each contributor got governance tokens ($SPICE) accordingly to the donated amount. The $SPICE token gives each a vote in the future of the money, the manuscript. It does not mean a fractionalized ownership of it.
Why Dune Dao Wants The $SPICE
In a few words, Jodorowsky did compare the original Herbert’s novel to Proust.
As explained in Frank Pavich’s documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune, this was one of the most ambitious projects in cinematic history, but it never saw light because they lacked $5M to meet the $15M total budget.
Its manuscript, however, records the dreams behind a 15-hour movie-to-be that created a landmark and allegedly inspired many famous movies to follow -like Star Wars, Alien, and Blade Runner.
It features art from a few of the most renowned artists at the time, including Jean “Moebius” Giraud’s storyboard with over 3,000 illustrations, H.R. Giger’s concept art, Chris Foss starships’ designs. Pink Floyd was to contribute to the soundtrack.
Orson Welles was to impersonate “Baron Harkonnen” and Salvador Dalí “The Emperor”. The list of ambitious ideas keeps going, explaining the reason for not meeting the budget, but also what makes fans call “the Dune Bible” a mythical sci-fi object.
What Went Down At The Auction
Based on the price previously valued by Christie’s, DuneDAO thought they would secure the auction raising over $750k. However, as the price went higher, a core member gave the rest of the money himself, roughly $2.3M.
Reportedly, only three years ago another copy sold for around $42,500. Besides Christie’s claims on the unexpected 50x raise, a Twitter user alleged another bidder had “publicly let their top price slip”. The manuscript’s winning bid was $2,4M plus 20% christies auction fee, plus 5.5% VAT, for a total of $3,160,062, the group stated.
“I just want people to experience it,” said the core member who contributed the winning amount. Now, the money is meant to be raised and reimbursed so the DAO can obtain the copy. They are “figuring out how to navigate the maze of legal issues” before paying him back.
DuneDAO has 30 days to settle payment, which they hope will give time to debate and vote on future plans for the physical object. They have now raised their target to $4,200,000, taking into account additional costs for storage, maintenance fees, digitization, and more.
Related Reading | Miramax Sues Quentin Tarantino Over “Pulp Fiction” NFTs. Tarantino Moves Forward
