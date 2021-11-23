Celebrities
Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Husband Iman Shumpert’s ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘I Am Proud But Not Shocked’
Teyana Taylor shared an enthusiastic congratulatory message to her husband Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, moments after they won season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’
Teyana Taylor, 30, is “proud” of her husband Iman Shumpert, 31, after it was declared he and professional dancing partner Daniella Karagach, 28, won the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars. The singer gave a big shout-out to the NBA star and his fellow mirrorball trophy winner in a sweet and loving post on Instagram, minutes after the news was announced on live television.
“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺,” she wrote alongside several photos of Iman and Daniella in action on the dance floor. “congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that sh*t every week & most importantly foot working that mutha f*cking mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD!”
“Congrats guys!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!!” she concluded. “You are appreciated 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”
Teyana’s message was just one of many DWTS fans shared when Iman made history and was crowned the winner. He beat out other talented contestants, including Amanda Kloots, Jojo Siwa, and Cody Rigsby, and left behind an incredible set of dances to always look back on. Like in her recent post, his doting wife also gushed over him last month in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
“I’m not surprised because he’s always crashing my rehearsals!” Teyana joked, while referring to her own dancing skills, at Mohegan Sun’s anniversary party at TAO Mohegan Sun on October 23. “He’s been on about 15 tours with me. He’s my DJ, he’s my backup dancer behind closed doors, you know? I think something like this was only right to happen. I’m super excited.”
Celebrities
Kanye West & Son Saint, 5, Match In Black For Cute Father-Son Football Date — Pic & Video
Kanye West and his five-year-old son Saint were filmed attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the New York Giants football game on Nov. 22 while dressed in black outfits and face masks.
Kanye West, 44, and his son Saint, 5, turned heads at a football game that took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Monday night. The rapper and the look-alike tot were photographed and filmed walking into the venue to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New York Giants and wore slightly matching all-black outfits, including a black leather jacket, jeans, boots, and a baseball cap for Kanye and a black T-shit, pants, sneakers, and a baseball cap for Saint.
Ye and Saint at the Giants vs. Bucs Game in Tampa, FL today (11.22.21) pic.twitter.com/7H1IbhtcYP
— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) November 22, 2021
The duo also rocked black face masks and didn’t pay much attention to cameras while quickly going by a crowd. The official Instagram account of the Buccaneers shared a photo and video clip of the big moment they entered the stadium with the caption, “Mr. West is in the building.”
Kanye and Saint’s latest outing comes just under two weeks since Saint made headlines for appearing in a new pics with his siblings in a post shared by his mom, Kim Kardashian, 41. The mother-of-four also showed off daughters North, 8 and Chicago, 3, as well as other son Psalm, 2, in the adorable snapshots and called them all her “heart and soul” in the caption.
Kanye and Kim have been co-parenting their children ever since Kim filed for divorce in Feb. and their recent outings and posts seem to prove it’s going well. A source previously told PEOPLE that Kanye was going to make sure that he spent as much time with his kids as possible even though he and Kim are longer romantically together and insisted it was important to Kim too.
“It’s very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye,” the source told the outlet. “Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce,” the source said.
Celebrities
Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos
Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles.
Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
The teen is among a handful of stars that got tickets for Harry’s “Love on Tour” at the Forum. The British Grammy winner, 27, performed at the venue for a total of three days. Natalia Bryant and pal Iris Apatow attended night one, while Lizzo and BTS famously attended night two, breaking the internet with their viral selfie together from the show.
At the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, BTS dished on the “very fun” night with the “Rumors” rapper while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “We shared phone numbers,” J-Hope said, while RM added that they would be “so open” to collaborating with Lizzo, adding, “She’s so fire.”
Sami’s night out comes after she moved in with dad Charlie, 56, in October. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Denise, 50, was “saddened” by the choice, one marked by Sami’s discontent with her mother’s rules. “Sami is a teenager who didn’t like her mother’s rules,” the source said. “Like any mother and household, there are rules in Denise’s. She and Charlie have different rules and styles of parenting.”
The source added, “Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this, but knows she is doing her best as a mother.” Denise and Charlie were married between 2002 and 2006. They also share daughter Lola, 16, together, who continues to live with both of her parents. Denise is also mom to adopted daughter Eloise, 10. Charlie’s rep confirmed the move to Page Six, releasing a statement that read, “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball.”
After Sami moved in with her father, a judge granted Charlie’s request to stop paying Denise child support. When approached by press as he left the courtroom following the ruling, the actor called the outcome “fair.” Charlie told Us Weekly, “I think what transpired today is extremely fair. It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”
Celebrities
Brad Goreski Reveals A ‘Wonderful’ Experience He Had With Adele Early On In His Career
Stylist Brad Goreski talked about styling a shoot for Adele right ‘at the beginning’ of his career and shared what happened that made him a fan of her ‘even more’ than he already was, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.
Brad Goreski, 44, is a huge fan of Adele, 33, and her “really wonderful” presence at one of the shoots he styled is one of the reasons for it. The fashion stylist spoke with HollywoodLife at the DSW Holiday Campaign party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Nov. 17 and shared details about the experience, which happened early on in his career.
“To me, Adele is just the most beautiful no matter what,” he said in the EXCLUSIVE interview. “The voice, the personality. I’ve been such an Adele stan for so many years. I actually worked with her — I styled a shoot for her, a beauty shoot, right at the beginning of my career. It was one of the first things I did where she was incredibly lovely, really, really wonderful. I was a fan before but I was even more a fan after.”
As far as whether or not Brad would tell Adele how he feels about her and how she affected him during that early career shoot, he says he would. “I would actually. I would feel safe enough to say we worked on a shoot together,” he explained. “I dressed up for her on Halloween so I would actually pull out my Instagram first and show her Bradelle.”
Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Husband Iman Shumpert’s ‘DWTS’ Win: ‘I Am Proud But Not Shocked’
Criminal charge dismissed against former Ladue officer after victim and shooter meet
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
Dialogflow Vs Watson Comparison
The Ultimate Guide to Outdoor and Indoor Screen Hire for Major Events
Benefits of Provisional Partner Visa in Australia
Enable “Kid Mode” on iPad, iPhone, or iPad Touch.
The Link Between Compliance and Audits
Pathetic Giants slouch through blowout loss to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers
What Makes Kamagra Oral Jelly Different From Regular ED Pills?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities1 week ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19