The Ultimate Guide to Outdoor and Indoor Screen Hire for Major Events

When it comes to visual event technology, there is one that cannot go without mention – LEDs. From TV screens, smart lighting to Christmas tree decorations, LEDs have been around for a very long time. While this technology isn’t anything new, the ever-changing market needs have added a whole new dimension to LED.

In event production, LED walls have been a common outdoor video display, and the popularity of Indoor LED screen hire is also increasing. Before proceeding any further, it is important to understand what LED is.

LED – What Is It?

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a typical device that generates light at the passage of an electrical current. What makes LEDs different from ‘regular’ light bulbs is the presence of diodes, which are responsible for emitting light in different directions to enhance lighting quality.

LEDs have gained significant popularity in the market due to their long lifespan, versatility, and energy efficiency over most traditional lighting. Now, LEDs can be found everywhere, from billboards to store displays. It isn’t a surprise at all that the electronics industry is heavily relying on LEDs to produce a variety of products.

LED technology is now readily being used in hybrid, live, and virtual events as an excellent alternative to green screens or projection. There are several advantages of using LED screens in events, such as:

Better Image Quality and Brightness

Easy Set-Up and Usage

Cost-efficiency

However, it is common for some people to debate the idea of choosing LED screens over projection. It will depend on many factors, such as size, visual display, venue characteristics, and budget.

Outdoor Events

It is best to go for an LED screen instead of projection unless you can ensure an impeccable projection mapping job. This is because of two major factors – weather conditions and ambient light. As the quality of images won’t be affected by daylight, including sunlight, it is a far better option as compared to projection.

However, a significant amount of preparation needs to go into building an LED display outdoors, especially because weather conditions, such as rain and wind, can impact the structural integrity of the screen. Hence, having the right production company for the event is absolutely necessary.

Indoor Events

Indoor LED screen hire is a cost-effective and suitable option for most indoor events. LED walls may also be a great solution, particularly for events that need to focus on visuals during the event. It is best to opt for a smaller pixel pitch in order to get a sharp image even close-up.

Not all venues are big enough for projection, which makes LED screens a perfect option to save space and offer the audience superior image quality.

What to Consider When Hiring LED Display for Events?

Three essential factors need to be kept in find while hiring LED displays for events. Let’s take a close look at them –

Pixel Pitch – It is the distance between the pixels making up the LED module. Going for a smaller pixel pitch would offer better image quality.

– It is the distance between the pixels making up the LED module. Going for a smaller pixel pitch would offer better image quality. Screen Resolution – The resolution would be determined by the total number of pixels. For the quality to be acceptable, having at least 50,000 pixels is necessary. Going below that could hamper the quality of the videos and images.

– The resolution would be determined by the total number of pixels. For the quality to be acceptable, having at least 50,000 pixels is necessary. Going below that could hamper the quality of the videos and images. Distance between Audience and LED Screen – The distance from which the audience will be viewing should be considered while getting LED screens for any event.

Closing Thoughts

What makes LED screens so awesome is the fact that they are so versatile that they can fit into any event to offer guests a more immersive and engaging experience, which will only make them want more. If wowing those attending is the prime motive of the event, hiring an LED screen is definitely a worthy investment.