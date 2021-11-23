Connect with us

The Ultimate Guide to Outdoor and Indoor Screen Hire for Major Events

Indoor LED screen hire
When it comes to visual event technology, there is one that cannot go without mention – LEDs. From TV screens, smart lighting to Christmas tree decorations, LEDs have been around for a very long time. While this technology isn’t anything new, the ever-changing market needs have added a whole new dimension to LED.

In event production, LED walls have been a common outdoor video display, and the popularity of  Indoor LED screen hire is also increasing. Before proceeding any further, it is important to understand what LED is.

LED – What Is It?

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a typical device that generates light at the passage of an electrical current. What makes LEDs different from ‘regular’ light bulbs is the presence of diodes, which are responsible for emitting light in different directions to enhance lighting quality.

LEDs have gained significant popularity in the market due to their long lifespan, versatility, and energy efficiency over most traditional lighting. Now, LEDs can be found everywhere, from billboards to store displays. It isn’t a surprise at all that the electronics industry is heavily relying on LEDs to produce a variety of products.

LED technology is now readily being used in hybrid, live, and virtual events as an excellent alternative to green screens or projection. There are several advantages of using LED screens in events, such as:

  • Better Image Quality and Brightness
  • Easy Set-Up and Usage
  • Cost-efficiency

However, it is common for some people to debate the idea of choosing LED screens over projection. It will depend on many factors, such as size, visual display, venue characteristics, and budget.

Outdoor Events

It is best to go for an LED screen instead of projection unless you can ensure an impeccable projection mapping job. This is because of two major factors – weather conditions and ambient light. As the quality of images won’t be affected by daylight, including sunlight, it is a far better option as compared to projection.

However, a significant amount of preparation needs to go into building an LED display outdoors, especially because weather conditions, such as rain and wind, can impact the structural integrity of the screen. Hence, having the right production company for the event is absolutely necessary.

Indoor Events

Indoor LED screen hire is a cost-effective and suitable option for most indoor events. LED walls may also be a great solution, particularly for events that need to focus on visuals during the event. It is best to opt for a smaller pixel pitch in order to get a sharp image even close-up.

Not all venues are big enough for projection, which makes LED screens a perfect option to save space and offer the audience superior image quality.

What to Consider When Hiring LED Display for Events?

Three essential factors need to be kept in find while hiring LED displays for events. Let’s take a close look at them –

  • Pixel Pitch– It is the distance between the pixels making up the LED module. Going for a smaller pixel pitch would offer better image quality.
  • Screen Resolution – The resolution would be determined by the total number of pixels. For the quality to be acceptable, having at least 50,000 pixels is necessary. Going below that could hamper the quality of the videos and images.
  • Distance between Audience and LED Screen – The distance from which the audience will be viewing should be considered while getting LED screens for any event.

Closing Thoughts

What makes LED screens so awesome is the fact that they are so versatile that they can fit into any event to offer guests a more immersive and engaging experience, which will only make them want more. If wowing those attending is the prime motive of the event, hiring an LED screen is definitely a worthy investment.

NeNe Leakes slashes price of marital home another $305K

NeNe Leakes slashed the price of her marital home again after she previously cut the price $200,000 in late October.

NeNe listed the 10,000 sq. ft. Duluth, Georgia mansion for $4 million in September, nearly two months after her husband, Gregg, died of colon cancer at age 66.

According to Zillow.com, the former RHOA star slashed the price of her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom manse another $305,000 to $3,495,000.

NeNe and Gregg originally purchased their marital home while it was under construction in 2015 for just north of $2 million.

Photo may have been deleted

Getty Images, Realtor

The Mediterranean-style mansion sits on a lush golf course with gorgeous views overlooking a sparkling swimming pool with fountains.

Local real state agents say NeNe isn’t the only one who doesn’t want to stay in her home after her husband recently died there.

There is an obscure law requiring real estate agents to disclose a death on a property to potential buyers.

According to Redfin.com, a death in a home is considered a “material fact” just like a leaky roof or a cracked foundation.

Material facts must be disclosed to a buyer before the deal is closed.

Most buyers don’t want to sleep in a home where someone recently died because his spirit may be restless.

Question: Would you buy a home where someone recently died?

Tags: Atlanta real estate, celebrity deaths, celebrity homes, NeNe Leakes, real estate listing, real estate news

Zonnique’s 4th grade teacher had a crush on her & she discusses her botched nose job

The last time we tuned in to Zonnique Pullins‘ Instagram Live, she complained that she often pays her bills late and nearly ruined her good credit.

The daughter of Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris and stepdaughter to rapper T.I. Harris loves to talk to her fans about every aspect of her life.

That makes ‘Nique’s Instagram Live’s very interesting.

For example, in her latest Live she candidly discusses her new nose job and a former 4th grade teacher who had a crush on her.

She wasn’t aware that the married man was smitten with her until she read a message he wrote in her school yearbook.

Photo may have been deleted

Prince Williams/ATLpics.net

Zonnique, pictured with Lil’ Rocko in 2008, warned parents to watch their children because some teachers can be inappropriate.

One of Zonnique’s fans asked about her mildly disfigured nose. She quickly confessed that she’d had a nose job.

“What’s wrong with my nose? I just got it done by this doctor here,” she said. “Maybe I shouldn’t have went to the doctor here.”

The 25-year-old singer/actress lives in Atlanta with her infant daughter and baby daddy, rapper Bandhunta Izzy.

Check out her video below.
 

Tags: cosmetic surgery, Instagram Live, nose job, plastic surgery, teachers, video

Ex-NFL player Henry Ruggs III missed mandatory breath-alcohol test

Henry Ruggs III missed a mandatory breathalyzer test, which he claims happened because missed a call.

Ruggs is charged with killing a woman and her dog during a high-speed crash in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Ruggs was required to take random breathalyzer tests as a condition of his bail. However, he missed one of the tests, which could land him back in jail.

He was back in court on Monday to explain to the judge why he missed the mandatory test.

Ruggs’ lawyers submitted testimonials from two people who claim they were with Ruggs when he missed the call to take the test and he didn’t hear the signal from the monitor.

“He should not be punished because his case attracts so much attention,” his lawyer told the judge.

According to TMZ, Ruggs is now required to wear two ankle monitors that continuously test his alcohol levels 24/7.

One ankle monitor is a continuous alcohol device and the other is a GPS monitor.

Judge Suzan Baucum said she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring,” but she warned Ruggs, “if there are any misses, if there are any problems, if there is any alcohol detected in your system, you need to know that’s going to be problematic for this court going forward.”

Tags: alcohol monitor, breathalyzer test, GPS monitoring, Henry Ruggs III

