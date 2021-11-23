Tech
Top 5 Farewell Quotes
Goodbyes and farewells are something that no one ever wants to face. Regardless of whether it’s a friendship or close romantic relationship, it’s never easy. Sometimes, when it’s time to say goodbye, there is no other choice.
Some relationships just don’t work out, and sometimes, there are other things standing in the way. You may have to move away or the person you are close to may have a life-threatening condition that takes them to a better place. Goodbyes are a part of everyone’s life. While there is no bright side to saying farewell, there are a few quotes that you might find comforting:
1. “We Only Part to Meet Again” John Gay
This is often true in most cases. A lot of people don’t see it that way, but it really can happen. For example, if you’re graduating from college or high school, you know there are likely to be a lot of friends who you may not ever see again, but over the years, you make it a point to catch up. They find you and you find them. It’s an almost automatic part of life that occurs without even trying. People are continuously bumping into one another in odd places at odd times because that’s just the way it goes. Call it fate or call it destiny, but most of the time, you do find those you have missed and it ultimately makes up for all the time you spent apart.
2. “Don’t Be Dismayed at Good-Bye’s. A Farewell is Necessary Before You Can Meet Again. And Meeting Again, After Moments or Lifetimes, is Certain For Those Who Are Friends” Richard Bach
When people part, it’s often not forever, regardless of the relationship. If you’re faced with a circumstance that requires you to say goodbye to a close friend, one thing to keep in mind is that if you were ever truly friends in the first place, there is no way that the bond can be broken. Nothing can come between two people who really care about one another. They will always find their way back.
3. “All Farewells Should Be Sudden, When Forever” Lord Byron
There is a lot of truth to this quote as well. Someone who has to say farewell should not let it drag out. Life is so much easier when farewells are sudden, that way you’re not continuously dreading the moment your loved one has to go and are able to enjoy the present. If you are the one who is saying goodbye, you automatically know that there will be people that do not want you to go and who will try to convince you otherwise. Sometimes, it’s also a good thing to not even know that we ourselves have to go until the time has arrived.
4. “It’s Been an Incredible Ride. Mission Accomplished. With That, I Have to Bid Farewell. I’m the Happiest Person In The World Right Now…It’s Better Than I Ever Thought It Would Be” Jerome Bettis
This farewell quote is proof that not all journeys have to end in tears. Oftentimes, a farewell is nothing more than a passing from one phase of life to another. Maybe you’ve quit your job because you knew it wasn’t right for you, or maybe you received a promotion that requires you to relocate. It’s possible that you’ve decided to take on a new attitude and bid farewell to the “old you”. Saying goodbye in a lot of cases is the best thing to do, because it allows room for growth and better things to come.
5. “Man’s Feelings Are Always Purest and Most Glowing In The Hour of Meeting and Of Farewell” Jean Paul Richter
You can look at this quote in a variety of ways. One way goes back to the fact that farewells are not always forever. When you meet with someone again, you’re flooded with emotions that seem to overflow from your heart and shine through you onto the one you’ve missed. When it’s time to say goodbye (or bid a temporary farewell), those emotions are just as strong, if not stronger. You’re more likely to talk about your feelings for that person and realize how much you’ve enjoyed their presence in your life. People rarely realize how important someone is to them until it’s time for them to go, be it only for a little while, or forever.
Farewells can definitely be devastating, that is why everyone should always take time to appreciate everyone in their life because eventually, everyone will have to bid farewell. Nothing in life is forever, nor is anything in life certain. Sometimes it’s nice to not think about these things, but regardless, they are still an inevitable part of life. The best way to view a farewell is in a positive light no matter how sad it may seem.
Italian Family Traditions – Mothers, Sons and Marriage in Italy
Mamma mia!: Saint or Sinner?
The Italian mamma embodies all the paradoxes of Italian life. A beacon of self-sacrifice, she always gets her own way. An apparent martyr to her family’s needs, she commands the same family without question. She is able to make life both easy and incredibly difficult.
It’s no wonder that “Mamma mia” is the most used phrase in the Italian language!
Italian Mothers: The ultimate home-maker.
Far more than in America or the UK, Italian mothers in the twenty-first century tend to be home-makers while their husbands go out to work. A recent survey showed that it’s quite acceptable in Italian family traditions for the average young son in Italy to spend around fifteen minutes a day with his father but several hours with his mother.
It’s not surprising, then, that he learns to take every cue from her: how to dress, where to go, what to eat, who to see. And such is the attachment formed in childhood that it continues into adult life: one in three married adult sons sees his mother every single day, and seven out of ten unmarried men still live with their mother at the age of thirty-five.
Italian ‘mothers’ boys’: The Growth of the ‘Mammoni’.
In other countries that would make them the object of jokes and derision. Not so in Italy. Here, there’s nothing strange about men wanting to stay with their mothers for as long as they can – even when they have married – and it’s applauded as the right thing to do. The average age for an Italian man to marry is thirty – one of the highest recorded in United Nations statistics.
And that’s given rise to a growth of what have become known as ‘Mammoni‘ – men who are still tied to their mother’s apron strings.
A recent story in a Roman e-magazine told of an Italian lawyer in his thirties, a prominent and very powerful figure in an intensely male and competitive world. Recently married and with a baby due, he still takes his dirty washing to be done by his mother who also irons his shirts, buys his underpants and gives him food to take home in case his new wife can’t cook…
Is this the archetypal Italian mother stereotype? Perhaps. But it’s having a very real effect on Italian marriages.
Italian Mothers and Marriage.
For a shocking three out of ten Italian marriages is now failing specifically because of the unusually close attachment of men to their mothers.
Psychologists conclude that boys in Italy being indulged by their Italian mothers well into adulthood makes them too emotionally immature to deal with the demands of a relationship with another adult woman in the shape of a wife:
“The husband is used to being adored and when he doesn’t get that unconditional love from his wife, he goes running back to his mother.”
Italian Marriage: Does it have a future?
Perhaps that’s why recent United Nations statistics have shown that the marriage rate in Italy is now at its lowest ever ebb: Italy is twenty-third out of twenty-seven countries (the United States being at the top of the table) in terms of how many people per head of population are marrying per year.
Will this trend continue? As with many things Italian, there are regional differences: the south of the county is still a more patriarchal society than the north, the cities are more accepting of women and men having equal rights – and responsibilities – than rural districts.
So does Italian marriage have a future? That will largely depend on the new generation of men in Italy and the ability of the younger generation of women to change a mindset that has existed for generations.
How to Make a Woman Fall in Love With You – Using "Prizing" Seduction Technology
Listen guys – do not ever make the mistake of believing the things you read from magazines and the TV, especially when it comes to the topic of dating and seduction. If you want killer results in making any woman fall in love with you, you will need to know the latest in seduction knowhow and technology. Read on to discover the latest tactics and techniques which you can use in order to seduce any woman you want (and achieve killer results fast)…
How to Make A Woman Fall in Love With You – Using “Prizing” Seduction Technology
The basic idea of the “prizing” technique is the redefining (or reframing) who the “prize” is in the interaction between the man and the woman.
For example, women are naturally considered (by the society’s default assumptions) as the “prize”. Using the “prizing” technique, the woman is not pursued by the man – instead she is ‘prized’ by the man. Prizing is about making the woman emotionally stimulated – so that in the process she gets motivated to chase the man instead.
Understand that this is fundamentally different from what you see on TV or in the movies. The society considers it normal for the man to be the ‘chaser’ – this automatically relegate the man into lower social status compared to the woman. In such a setting, it will be difficult for the man to generate attraction in the woman.
Advanced “Prizing” Technique
So how do you put this technique into practice then? Simple – you will need to use this hypnosis called fractionation. Using this technique, the master seducer makes the woman go through an emotional rollercoaster, and in the process make the woman get emotionally dependent on the man. Not very moral, sure, but highly effective.
5 Reasons You Should Anime Today
Entertainment offers a lot of fun and enjoyment regardless of the form it is presented in. Today, animated TV series are quite popular across the globe. Among all of these animated series, anime is quite popular. As a matter of fact, it is one of the most popular sources of entertainment. In this article, we are going to talk about 5 convincing reasons why you should watch anime for entertainment.
1. The Characters in Anime are Crushes
First of all, the world of fantasy has intrigued the whole world. The same is the case with anime. If you ask your male and female friends, they will tell you that all of the characters in anime are so cute. This is one of the primary reasons many people fall for the characters.
Using anime, several rom-com movies have been made so far. Most people fall in love with the lovable characters. Most of the characters are based on a powerful storyline. Therefore, viewers remain hooked to the series from the beginning till the end of each episode.
2. Easily Accessible
On the majority of platforms, you can easily access anime. On almost every media, you don’t need to pay any fee. However, it is also telecast on many OTT platforms that ask for a subscription. Therefore, you won’t find it’s difficult to access your favorite series.
For some reason, if you don’t have access to any of the OTT platforms, we suggest that you check out social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. There won’t be any accessibility issues at all.
3. Caters to Various Nationalities
Generally, anime was originated in Japan. However, it has a fan base in almost every corner of the world. The reason is that these animation movies cater to various nationalities.
It targets people with different nationalities, likes, dislikes, and mindsets. Therefore, people who belong to various nationalities love watching anime.
4. Helps you Learn about Japanese Traditions
Today, some people I want to know about Japanese culture, rituals, and traditions. If you are among these people, you will just love watching anime shows. Watching TV shows will help you get a deeper insight into the festivals, gestures, traditions, and other values of Japanese culture.
Apart from this, watching anime can help you get a better idea of Japanese slang. So, these animated videos can help you learn about Japanese traditions.
5. You can Join a Bigger Community
In this world, we can get in touch with like-minded people from across the globe through digital devices such as mobile phones and the internet. Therefore, you can check out social media platforms and join a huge community of anime fans. This can help you meet people from across the globe.
Apart from making friends, joining these platforms and communities can help you get to know more about your favorite Anime series.
Long story short, these are just some of the convincing reasons why it is a great idea to watch and anime shows from the comfort of your home. So, what are you waiting for? You can choose your favorite series and watch it in your free time.
