Celebrities
Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Battle It Out In A Sing Off For New Show ‘That’s My Jam’ — Watch
It’s a pop diva show down! Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande battle it out on the latest NBC show ‘That’s My Jam,’ signing hits in a pop medley sing-off. Watch the preview clip here!
Pop divas go mic-to-mic! Ariana Grande, 28, and Kelly Clarkson, 39, took a break from their coaching gigs on The Voice and showed off their musical talents in a sing-off battle for the new NBC show That’s My Jam. In a clip for the new show, which comes from Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, the pop stars partake in a “Mixtape Medley,” singing various hits like Britney Spears‘ “Oops I Did It Again,” Cher‘s “Believe,” Shania Twain‘s “Any Man of Mine,” and more. Also in the clip are Kelly and Ariana’s The Voice co-hosts, Blake Shelton and John Legend, cheering the women along as they belt out the pop hits on cue.
The new series is an hourlong variety show that draws its inspiration from some of the Tonight Show‘s most popular games. On the series’ website, the show is described as featuring “two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.” Considering some of Jimmy’s popular moments from his nightly program, celebs will engage in games like Launch the Mic, Don’t Drop the Beat, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, and more.
NBC and Jimmy may have hit the jackpot with this new show idea, considering the kinds of viral moments the Tonight Show garnered with similar concepts. Ariana herself made waves in 2015 with the show’s “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” impersonating major stars like Christina Aguilera singing “The Wheels on the Bus,” and the like. That video has since gained over 1.5 million views on YouTube, and other analogous moments from Jimmy’s show have received similar praise, with millions of views from doting fans. We’re excited to see what celebs will show up and show off for the new show!
The sneak preview episode of That’s My Jam airs on Monday, Nov. 29 on NBC.
Celebrities
Nicki Minaj Slays In Fendi x SKIMS Bra Top & Bottoms In Sexy Photos After ‘RHOP’ Reunion
Nicki Minaj stunned in SKIMS on Tuesday, sporting a matching bra & panty set from Kim Kardashian’s brand which recently collaborated with famed Italian fashion house Fendi.
Nicki Minaj looked hotter than ever on Tuesday when she sported a matching SKIMS x Fendi set on her Instagram. The rapper, 38, stunned in a multicolored long Chloe jacket over the beige SKIMS bra and matching panty set with Fendi logos, showing off her toned midriff and impeccable curves underneath. Nicki accessorized the outfit with a sparkling silver necklace and honey-colored knee-high YSL boots, topping off the look with a sleek, bright red short hair do.
The “Super Bass” star posted three separate times to her feed, with two posts showing her standing in the set against a pair of brown doors and another displaying a set of two photos of her seated in the scantily clad outfit. “Laugh now,” Nicki captioned the first photo, while writing “Do we have a problem⁉️” in the second series of pictures, giving her fans the sly attitude they know and love her for. “I wish a b–h would spin, I’m like please show up,” the “Anaconda” rapper captioned the third post, looking toward the camera as she showed off the super stylish look.
Nicki is an ideal model for Kim Kardashian‘s new SKIMS x Fendi capsule collection which dropped on Nov. 9 and pulled in $1 million in just minutes, reported TMZ. The leather dress Kim wore to the WSJ Awards was the first item from the collection to sell out; it was also the most expensive, listed at $4,200. What Nicki appears to be wearing is the matching scoop bralette pack which is a little less pricey — at $135 — but is currently sold out in every color and size.
The sexy photos on Nicki’s feed come after her recent hosting gig for The Real Housewives of Potomac. After fans got an exciting tease of when the “Feeling Myself” rapper took over Andy Cohen‘s chair during the show, Nicki also posted a preview to her Instagram with even more juicy details, including how she prodded Ashley Darby for allegedly doing Gizelle Bryant‘s “dirty work.” Elsewhere in the trailer Nicki urges Candiace Dillard Bassett to sing on queue and questions Ashley, Mia Thornton, and Karen Huger — who all married men significantly their senior — if they would have chosen those same suitors if they didn’t have money. We can’t wait for that spicy finale!
Celebrities
Heidi Klum’s 2 Daughters: Everything To Know About Her Adorable Girls Leni & Lou
Heidi Klum shares daughters Leni and Lou with ex-husband Seal and former partner Flavio Briatore. Learn more about the model’s daughters here.
Heidi Klum is best known as a model, television host, producer, and, of course, the unofficial reigning queen of Halloween, but to her children, the 48-year-old is simply mom. The model has four children: daughters Leni, 17, and Lou, 12, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16.
She shares her sons, as well as youngest daughter Lou, with ex-husband Seal. The two were married between 2005 and 2014. As for her eldest child, daughter Leni, Heidi welcomed her with former partner Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman.
With Leni making headlines for being the spitting image of her mother, learn more about her and her stepsister Lou below.
Leni Klum
Leni Olumi Klum, born May 4, 2004, is Heidi’s eldest daughter with Flavio. Seal formally adopted her in 2009. Despite not being biological father and daughter, the two have a close bond. They walked the red carpet together for the first time in October for the premiere of the Netflix western The Harder They Fall (Seal’s brother Jeymes Samuel directed the film, and his music is featured in the soundtrack), with Seal calling it “one of the proudest moments of my life.” He said of their bond, “It’s everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother. She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond.” Leni added, “We’ve always been close.”
Leni follows in her famous mother’s footsteps as a model. She signed with the agency CAA Fashion in July. The young model has appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany, and has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. The teen has also appeared in campaigns for luxury jewelry brand Chopard. Most recently, Leni released a collection of workwear-inspired outfits with German fashion retailer About You. With oversized fits and basics, the collection features clean color palettes and modern yet timeless items, including blouses, denim, bodysuits, and more.
Lou Sulola Samuel
Lou Sulola Samuel, born October 9, 2009, is Heidi’s youngest daughter, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Seal. As a self-proclaimed “helicopter parent,” Heidi is notoriously (and understandably) private when it comes to her younger children. At just the age of 12, not too much is known about youngest daughter Lou, though the model will occasionally share photos of her daughter with her face meticulously obscured to preserve her privacy. (The model often hides the faces of her young children — or share photos that only feature their backs — for privacy.)
While on Live with Kelly and Ryan back in 2017, the former Project Runway star opened up about the decision to maintain her children’s privacy. “My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to,’” she said. “Whenever she’s in it, it has to be from the back or [having her face concealed somehow]. It’s different when we do it. I feel like we’re grown ups, but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.” She added of her “helicopter” parenting, “My kids are always like, ‘I’m not allowed to do this, I can’t do that.’”
Celebrities
‘The Voice’: Wendy Moten Trips Over Speakers & Suffers A Hard Fall During Live Show — Watch
Team Blake Shelton singer Wendy Moten suffered a scary moment while performing on ‘The Voice’ on Tuesday, tripping over speakers and falling during the live broadcast.
During The Voice‘s live Top 10 results show on Tuesday, contestant Wendy Moten suffered a scary moment on stage: she tripped and fell and appeared to injure herself during the broadcast. The Team Blake Shelton singer was performing with her other teammates, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham, on Nov. 23 and fell to the ground after tripping over speakers as she and the other two singers were walking off stage.
As the moment aired, the cameras cut away while host Carson Daly attempted to let fans know what was happening on stage and quell the worry around the incident. “Unfortunate moment for Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she’s OK,” Carson stated as Wendy was helped off stage by her coach and fellow teammates.
Ok so this just happened on the #TheVoice I hope #Wendy is ok after her #Fall#NBC pic.twitter.com/v6Ra0iMIdY
— Cole3_Survivor (@Cole307489271) November 24, 2021
After the commercial break, Wendy returned by Carson’s side to let fans know she was just fine. “I’m OK, I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!” she exclaimed. Despite her tumble, Wendy was lucky to have made it to the Top 10 and will continue in the competition.
Fans were quick to show their support for Wendy on Twitter, flooding the feed with their praise for the singer despite her blunder. “WENDY IS OKAY” a fan wrote in all caps, signifying their support of the contestant with a GIF of a woman sighing in relief. “Glad #WendyMoten is OK after that tumble on #TheVoice! Carson Daly handled it very professionally,” another fan gratefully exclaimed. “I’m so glad your [sic] ok @WendyMoten & coming back with a bang! We love you! TeamBlake!” an additional follower stated in gracious support.
In addition to her doting fans, coach Blake has continuously shown his support for the 56-year-old, recently praising her after her Nov. 22 performance of “I Will Always Love You” — a rendition that earned a standing ovation from all four coaches. “I’m gonna say this, and I’m probably gonna catch a lot of heat for it, but I don’t care,” Blake gushed after her performance, per ET. “I’ve been doing this show for 21 seasons, as a a coach, and there is nobody that I want this more for, ever, than you. You deserve this.”
