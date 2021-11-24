News
Ask Amy: Drunken daughter makes tragedy worse
Dear Amy: My husband died recently after being hit by a car while out on a walk. He left behind two children from two marriages.
My stepdaughter, “Belle,” is 34. My son “Hank” is 24 and on the autism spectrum. He lives at home and takes classes.
Belle is an aspiring actress who tends bar when she doesn’t have a wealthy boyfriend to take care of her.
Belle’s mom, “Jodie” and I are very friendly.
My husband was only in the hospital for two days. To their credit, Belle and Jodie drove for hours to see him. At the hospital, Belle was drunk and hysterical. This made a terrible situation worse.
At one point, Jodie told me that Belle had slapped and pushed her to wrestle the car keys from her.
Hank and I were dealing with this stupid drama while my husband took his last breaths.
Hank has decided that his sister is “dangerous” and wants nothing to do with her. He said, “If she hits her mom, she might hit us!”
I told Belle and Jodie via text that the drinking was unacceptable.
Jodie messaged me privately, saying that I was rude and “kicking Belle when she was down.”
If this was a one off, I might be inclined to back down. However, Belle’s young adulthood has been a series of fender benders and public intoxication citations.
I told Belle that she needed to get into therapy and/or rehab in order to stay in touch with Hank and me. Jodie is blasting me, stating that Belle has promised not to drink anymore and that my hard stance is unnecessary.
I told Jodie and Belle that I do not think you can “hug it out” when someone is an alcoholic.
Am I being too harsh?
I want my son to have family around him, and Belle is his only sibling.
Thoughts?
— Sad Mom
Dear Sad: I’m so sorry about all you’ve been through.
You communicated your stance: “Get help or keep your distance” directly to your stepdaughter, “Belle.”
Her mother “Jodie” responded.
Jodie is also telling you how to feel and how to respond to a situation that has a direct impact on you.
Jodie is hampering her adult daughter’s chances for recovery by enabling and covering for her now.
I have a tiny quibble with your statement that you can’t “hug it out” when someone is an alcoholic, however.
Hugging it out is actually all you can do. The rest is up to the alcoholic.
From here on out, you should convey: “Belle, I care about you. I hope you get the help you need to attain the sobriety you deserve to have. Your life will change so much when you do. Until then, absolutely no drinking when you are with us.”
Dear Amy: I had to respond to your answer to “Stuck,” who had a group of anti-vax/anti-maskers, as well as a vaccinated but “paranoid” family member to worry about at Thanksgiving.
I am an RN working in a COVID ICU.
I’ve just finished another exhausting shift, and — as tired as I am — I had to respond.
Even though the majority of patients I see in the ICU with COVID are unvaccinated, I do see some vaccinated ones. They could be elderly, overweight, or have poor immune systems, etc.
But they can still get COVID and studies show a higher risk from getting COVID from an unvaccinated carrier.
We sadly lost a 30-year-old patient today.
He was vaccinated but had another health risk.
Lots of restaurants are requiring proof of vaccine to dine inside.
At my Thanksgiving dinner, all must be vaccinated.
I hope others do the same.
The suffering I see daily is heartbreaking.
— Exhausted, Tired, Frustrated, Angry, Sad Nurse
Dear Nurse: Thank you so much for the work you do, and for offering your front-line perspective on this extremely challenging topic. I genuinely appreciate it and assume that many families will be using this as their guide this year.
Dear Amy: While I thought your response to “Troubled Daughter” was spot on, you might have suggested she work with a therapist.
While I suffered nowhere near the abuse she has, I did have to have some difficult conversations with a family member.
My wonderful therapist helped to formulate a dialog that worked for me, and we also role-played possible reactions from the family.
It was incredibly empowering to know what to say and how to respond.
— Grateful
Dear Grateful: I completely agree. Rehearsing difficult conversations makes them much easier to have.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
News
‘House of Gucci’ a stylish take on money, madness & murder
MOVIE REVIEW
“HOUSE OF GUCCI”
Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay and suburban theaters.
Grade: A-
Ridley Scott releases his second film of pandemic year 2021, “House of Gucci,” hard after “The Last Crusade,” and it is “The Godfather” for fashionistas.
This film’s Michael Corleone is Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the, at first, feckless law student son of Rodolfo Gucci (a sublime Jeremy Irons), the stylish and aged dictator-patriarch of the Tuscan family whose Milanese fashion empire is struggling in 1978. Rodolfo owns the empire, as well as an original Klimt on the living room wall, along with his brother Aldo (Al Pacino of, yes, “The Godfather” films), whose eccentric son Paolo (another mesmerizing turn by an unrecognizable Jared Leto) styles himself a brilliant designer whom his father ignores and with whom he dispenses.
Maurizio remains uninvolved in his father’s business until his father falls into a decline and a besotted Maurizio’s coarse new wife, Patrizia Reggiani (a brilliant Lady Gaga), a possible reincarnation of Lucrezia Borgia, encourages him to get involved in the family business and later scheme to take control of the company.
“House of Gucci” has a lot going for it: a rich, real-life, famous family at its center, grand houses and estates, marvelous clothes (Paolo is a one-man, wacky, fashion parade), glamorous movie stars (Madalina Ghenea as Sophia Loren) appearing at Gucci openings, European supercars and a psychic named Pina (Salma Hayek, whose husband owns Gucci). Pina is nutty Patrizia’s spiritual guide.
What more could you ask? Well, the screenplay by Becky Johnston, whose resume is both impressive and disappointing, and newcomer Roberto Bentivegna based on a 2001 book by Sara Gay Forden, could have used more dramatic weight and perhaps delved more deeply into Patrizia’s increasingly dark mental state and Maurizio’s transformation into Patrizia’s scheming double.
As the exorbitant, ruinously in debt uncle Aldo, Pacino, the cast member bringing “The Godfather” DNA directly to the film’s veins, is great fun. He and Patrizia, of course, become fast friends. As Rodolfo’s business manger Domenico De Sole, Jack Huston, whose grandmother was Italian-American, summons his grandmother’s ghost as well as Machiavelli’s.
Patrizia and Maurizio meet at a posh party, where disco music blares and Maurizio is mistaken by her for a bartender. He tells her she resembles Elizabeth Taylor. She then stalks and seduces him. Rodolfo disapproves of her and her trucking business family. “Mafia,” Rodolfo sniffs.
Maurizio, who visits a family farm making leather for Gucci products with Aldo, will also scorn Patrizia later when he reignites a relationship with the chic, seductive, upper-class beauty Paola Franchi (the marvelous Camille Cottin of “Call My Agent!”). Maurizio makes it clear to over-dressed, jewelry-dripping clod Patrizia that he wants a divorce. She swears never to give him one and falls increasingly under the conniving spell of the demonic Pina, who, shades of “The Godfather” films, has contacts in the Italian underworld. “It’s time to take out the trash,” hisses Patrizia.
The score is replete with Italian opera to embellish the operatic goings on. Englishman Scott and his team — cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, composer Harry Gregson-Williams, production designer Arthur Max — give “House of Gucci” a darkly gleaming sheen hard to find these days. Gaga deserves this Oscar nomination. Try to see this glowing splash of poison in a theater.
(“House of Gucci” contains profanity, sexual content, brief nudity and violence.)
News
Lowry: San Francisco – the shoplifting capital of America
It ought to be possible to operate a retail store in one of America’s largest and most iconic cities, but this most basic commercial proposition is in doubt in San Francisco.
The erstwhile Golden City is beset by an ongoing tide of theft that is closing down retail locations and demonstrating again the city’s unwillingness to govern itself.
Cities around the country dub themselves “the capital” of this or that signature product: artichokes in Castroville, Calif.; earmuffs in Farmington, Maine; spinach in Alma, Ark.; fried chicken in Barberton, Ohio.
San Francisco, and the larger Bay Area, could now easily claim the title of Shoplifting Capital of the U.S.A., should it want the honor.
The viral video of brazen thefts has become one of the city’s most influential cultural exports.
Hey, look — here are 80 people engaged in a large-scale, smash-and-grab robbery of a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek outside of San Francisco last weekend, one of a series of jaw-dropping thefts over the last several days, including an operation that cleared out a Louis Vuitton on San Francisco’s Union Square.
Check this out — people with fancy handbags running out of a Neiman Marcus into waiting cars.
You won’t believe it — this guy loads merchandise from a Walgreen’s into a big trash bag and jumps on his bike to ride down the aisle and out of the store.
These aren’t episodic crimes. Walgreens says that its San Francisco stores experience a level of theft five times the national average. As a consequence, the chain has been steadily closing locations. It has shuttered 17 already, and last month announced five more closures, including the one hit by the man on the bike (who was finally arrested after robbing the store one too many times).
Target and Safeway have been reducing hours to try to limit the exposure of their locations to theft.
The shoplifting problem represents a deliberate choice rather than an unstoppable tide. Modern societies long ago figured out how to maintain civil order such that law-abiding people could buy and sell goods without being systematically preyed on by thieves. It’s just that the Bay Area has chosen to forget.
California adopted Proposition 47 in 2014 that made thefts of $950 or less a misdemeanor. Once people realized that they were unlikely to be arrested or prosecuted for stealing less than $1,000, they, of course, responded to the incentive. For their part, the stores advise employees not to interfere with shoplifters, lest they get hurt. Many crimes don’t even go reported.
And so, it is open season for people to take whatever they want.
New York City famously re-established order in the 1990s based on “broken windows” policing, or a focus on offenses that degraded the quality of life; San Francisco and similar locales are engaged in “broken windows” neglect — the broken windows being at high-end stores struck by emboldened robbers.
This is a polity deciding that it is more important to stay its own hand from arresting and jailing criminals than to protect businesses from getting robbed, protect duly employed people from having to watch reprobates flout the law, and protect neighborhoods from losing retail outlets that they depend on.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
News
Boldyga: Massachusetts must protect patients, not hospitals
Public health officials sounded the alarm about hospital bed shortages during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states, including Massachusetts, responded by postponing all elective medical procedures.
Another emergency order received less attention. On March 24, 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health temporarily eased enforcement of a state law that limits hospital bed supply and reduces patient choice in the commonwealth.
The misguided law, adopted in 1972, prevents independent doctors and other would-be entrepreneurs from opening or expanding hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, clinics, laboratories and medical transport companies without first clearing a bureaucratic hurdle called a “determination of need.”
The law also restricts major equipment purchases, psychiatric services and drug treatment programs in Massachusetts. Introducing any new service or technology is illegal without first navigating a long, expensive approval process that often ends in rejection.
Other jurisdictions have similar programs. Overall, 38 states and Washington, D.C., require applicants to obtain a government permission slip — typically called a “certificate of need” or CON — before moving forward with health care investments. Essentially, applicants must prove to the satisfaction of state regulators that a need exists for each project.
Unlike other types of oversight, such as occupational licensing for doctors and nurses, CON laws do not purport to protect public health and safety. The goal is to protect industry insiders from competition. Proponents do not even try to hide the unfairness. They talk openly about economic benefits for some at the expense of others.
The protectionism takes a toll. Multiple studies from the federal government and peer-reviewed academic sources confirm the harm. But COVID-19 has made the pain more obvious. Massachusetts regulators admitted as much when they expedited the CON review process at the start of the pandemic. Why scale back a policy if it works?
Other jurisdictions came to the same conclusion. “Conning the Competition,” a nationwide survey of state laws from the Institute for Justice, finds that 25 jurisdictions quickly suspended their CON programs in 2020. Some states made their reforms permanent. Montana eliminated all CON requirements except for nursing homes. Tennessee also enacted large-scale reforms, while South Carolina appears headed toward total CON repeal.
If the Palmetto State follows through, it will join California, Texas, New Hampshire and other jurisdictions that have accepted the science and given up on the CON experiment.
Massachusetts is moving in the opposite direction. Despite the mounting evidence of harm, including four decades of real-world experience exposing CON laws as failed policy, my colleagues in the state House of Representatives want to expand the program. They voted 158-1 on Nov. 17, 2021, to make health care investment even harder in Massachusetts.
The proposed legislation, House Bill 4262, would force hospital developers to get written approval from direct competitors before moving onto their turf. Imagine if lawmakers gave similar veto power to established grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, car dealerships or any other type of business.
The results would be predictable. Few new ventures would open, and incumbents would enjoy something akin to monopoly status. Rather than competing on price and quality, they could survive by government decree.
The ultimate losers would be consumers, who would get less choice. In the high-stakes realm of health care, many consumers are patients in life-or-death situations. They need options more than anyone, yet Massachusetts policymakers seem determined to move backward.
Besides casting the lone dissenting vote in the House, I have offered an alternative. My measure, House Bill 2236, would protect patients rather than hospitals by limiting the circumstances that require a determination of need. Instead of picking economic winners and losers on behalf of 7 million residents, regulators would invite investment from all comers. Then patients could choose for themselves which services they prefer.
States that ditch their CON laws suffer no negative effects. Instead, they produce lower-cost, higher-quality services.
Hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities do just fine without CON protection. The money still flows. But they have to work to keep patients happy.
Rep. Nicholas Boldyga is a Republican from Southwick representing the 3rd Hampden District.
