Best Free Survey Site – Earn Real Money Online Without Spending a Dime
Do you want to earn money online without spending a dime? Most likely you want to. Don’t you? Most people like you are making quite a good income with the best free survey sites without spending a dime. But it is true that you won’t be able to make your full-time income with free survey sites. However, best free survey sites will just give you a little extra cash in your pocket.
If you don’t understand this concept, I bet you will get disappointments. Sometimes a few people make quite big cash with free survey sites. But what they hide is they make efforts to promote those survey companies and to get referrals. Well, if an average person joins at least 150 legitimate survey panels, then he can expect to earn a few hundred extra dollars every month in his pocket.
Now, I am going to talk about one of the best free survey sites that offer you to earn some real money online.
Cash Crate – This is the one of the best free survey sites out there. Why is it best? First of all it is free-to-join and it allows members from more than 100 countries. The second thing about Cash Crate is it has lots of satisfied members that post their checks on Cash Crate wall. The 3rd good point is it has a forum to help its members.
So how will you earn money online without spending a dime with Cash Crate?
You have lots of options:
- Take its surveys and get paid for it. The new and good feature of Cash Crate is its daily surveys. You will get a series of online paid surveys until you don’t complete at least one survey.
- Download software on your PC and get paid for it.
- Take offers (both free and paid) and get paid for them.
- Refer your friends to this site and get paid for it.
Overall, if you are still struggling to make your first online dollar, then I would suggest you to join this best free survey site.
The final word is it has years of reputations and thousands of satisfied members. But also, not all members are able to make money with Cash Crate. It happens because most of them don’t take any surveys and offers. That’s why they don’t make any money. The hard rule of life is if you do nothing, then you won’t get anything.
CSI’s Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle
CSI creator William Petersen finally comes clean about what exactly is happening between the show’s two principal characters, Gil Grissom (played by William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (played by Jorja Fox). However, if you are one of the millions who have tuned in every week since the show began airing, the fact that Grissom and Sara are engaged in a romantic relationship certainly does not come as a big surprise.
Following the current storyline of the show, the other major characters have absolutely no idea about Grissom and Sara, and Petersen intends on keeping it that way for the meantime, as not only does it intensify the obstacles the lovers must overcome, but also spares the other characters from being sidetracked from their lab work. Of course, the audience is fortunate enough to be spared from the shock, and clues pointing to the true status of the relationship have continued to surface throughout the course of the show.
The relationship is another classic example of forbidden love. Grissom is, as all the fans know, the head honcho of the night shift crew at the Las Vegas crime lab. Sara is a materials and element analyst who previously worked at the San Francisco crime lab. Professionally, they make a great couple, but romantically, it’s a disaster waiting to happen, if only because of the boundaries they have crossed. Moreover, even if everyone else was to find out about them and gives them the thumbs up, Grissom and Sara would have to confront another social stigma. To state the obvious, there is a significant age difference between the two characters, and although they do seem to be on the same maturity level, one can only imagine the implications of the situation on their work and emotional well-being.
Petersen has certainly been able to heighten the complexity of the show by creating the budding romance, and has kept viewers glued to their television sets in sweet anticipation for the upcoming episodes of CSI.
Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice – Undignified and Insulting Marriage Proposals
Not long ago, Mary Patricia and I saw a movie based on the Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice. The scenes in which Mr. Collins and Mr. Darcy proposed to Elizabeth Bennet made us cringe with disgust.
Mr. Collins’ turn
First, his preamble:
Almost as soon as I entered the house I singled you out as the companion of my future life. But before I am run away with by my feelings on this subject, perhaps it will advisable for me to state my reasons for marrying-and moreover for coming into Hertfordshire with the design of selecting a wife, as I certainly did.
Next he offers his reasons:
My reasons for marrying are, first, that I think it a right thing for every clergyman in easy circumstances (like myself) to set the example of matrimony in his parish. Secondly, that I am convinced it will add very greatly to my happiness; and thirdly-which perhaps I ought to have mentioned earlier, that it is the particular advice and recommendation of the very noble lady whom I have the honour or calling patroness.
One can understand that Mr. Collins is a ridiculous character whose actions and speech are deliberately inserted in the novel to bring about the much needed comic relief. But Mr. Collins isn’t joking-he is quite serious!
And speaking of seriousness, we find that the most serious character of the entire cast, Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, uses the same boorish and unromantic marriage proposal; a proposal that is even more despicable than that of the loathsome Mr. Collins.
Mr. Darcy’s turn
Again, a boorish preamble: “In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire you.”
Next he offers his reasons. The exact words may have been too painful for the readership of the times; and in good sense the author has the narrator to intimate them only. Instead the narrator tells us about Darcy’s expectations:
He [Mr. Darcy] concluded with representing to her the strength of that attachment which, in spite of all his endeavors, he had found impossible to conquer; and with expressing his hope that it would now be rewarded by her acceptance of his hand. As he said this, she could easily see that he had no doubt of a favourable answer. He spoke of apprehension and anxiety, but his countenance expressed real security.
When Elizabeth rebuffs him with a scathing speech of which the most memorable line is “…and I had not known you a month before I felt that you were the last man in the world whom I could ever be prevailed to married,” Mr. Darcy instead of making a graceful exit, insists by remarking on his superiority of status, his superiority of connections, and by the vulgarity of Elizabeth’s family members.
Mr. Collins and Mr. Darcy’s proposal were insults and affronts rather than honor and homage to the beloved. Nothing in their speech projects love but coldness and arrogance.
My turn:
Although I was not quite eighteen years of age when I proposed, I instinctively knew that it is the man’s role to woo the beloved and win her hand in a way that is warm and loving. The man’s speech (proposal) I was sure would have to be clear and filled with ‘you’ and not with ‘me’ or ‘I.’
How I proposed to Mary Patricia:
When we were in between classes Mary Patricia and I would meet either at the sun dial or by the sycamore tree in front of Lewisohn Hall. Without any experience in amorous proposals, and fearful that my nervousness would botch up what could be the most momentous occasion of my life, one afternoon sitting under the old tree I scribbled a few notes on an index card. Then for a few days I practiced reading my text. Not for a moment did I think of memorizing the speech and reciting it; that in my mind would have sounded insincere since my text wasn’t the way the way I normally speak.
One fair day and at the most propitious and enchanting moment, and as if under the spell of a divine force, as we stood under the sycamore tree, this is what I read to her:
Since we met, you’ve made me a better student, a better person: kinder and nobler. And I now have a burning desire to succeed in life; not because of me, not because of my family, but because I want you to think of me as a worthy person.
If I always feel compelled to hold your hand and to put my arms around you, it is because I want to make sure you are human, that you aren’t an angel or a goddess. I cannot imagine the rest of my life without you by my side, for you and your music mean everything to me now: when I’m awake I think of you, when I sleep I dream of you, and in my dreams you are my hypnosis, my delirium, and my peace.
Having read my scribbling, and as I got down on one knee, I asked Mary Patricia:
“Will you marry me-will you marry this poor boy from the Andes who was born to love you forever?”
Why You Should Trust Online Betting Houses?
Betting houses have become a popular place in the context of gambling houses. Special authorities have been given the responsibility for the regulation of the gambling process. The Kirol group has many offices located in Spain. Kirolbet is mainly known for online betting in sports. It has become widely known due to the attractive bonuses offered to the clients.
What is the specialty of online betting houses?
Online betting houses have an attractive and user-friendly platform. Unique color combinations are provided to the website to please the viewers. Most websites have a simple navigation option that allows the users to easily navigate to different sections in a few clicks. The main page gives the highlights of news, broadcasts, and bets. There is a betting catalog that offers information on german lotteries as well. The website also displays unique offers that will be useful to the viewers. Some websites can partner with physical bookmakers that can provide the viewers with withdrawals from lottery shops. Any well-known betting house can guarantee trusted and efficient customer service.
What are the highlights of the bookmaker?
The bookmaker can offer a wide range of bets for people who want to play and win. It requires the use of a unique code to enter the platform. It will be directly issued upon the successful registration of the player. The website also offers attractive bonuses for the new joiners. Unique promotions serve as an additional highlight to the website.
Why should you trust a well-known betting house?
1) Guarantee on the protection of personal information
2) Excellent support service
3) Permanent bonuses are provided for sports bets
4) High chances for taking part in all the levels of the competition
5) The latest edition of the mobile application
Such a firm aims to conduct fair and transparent business. It ensures excellent customer service and preserving the details of the clients too. It provides methods of playing with cash which are proven methods. It does not prefer transfers via cryptocurrencies or electronic methods.
The update about the welcome bonuses
Betting platforms are popular in offering welcome surprises to the new joiners. On successfully registering on the platform, the clients access the unique coupons as a welcome gift. The welcomes bonus can depend on the amount that is under bet. The bonus amount varies depending on the number of bets placed. The amount is withdrawn by placing a request for cash withdrawal.
The hub of attractive promotions
Many interesting promotions are designed for the players. Promo codes are available for betting live. It turns green when it is next to an event that can be gambled live. Another opportunity is offered via the combination bets that have a lot of potentials to get more wins. The promo codes can be exclusively used for watching matches and tournaments.
Understanding the payment options in the betting houses
Most of the betting houses accept payments via debit or credit card. It avoids the risk associated with newly launched transactions, such as transactions via cryptocurrencies. It works legally and operates in close connection with the banks. Hence it can accept bank transfers without any form of commission. The security code ensures that the details of the clients are safe. Funds can also be deposited via online banking at any branch of the bank. The company will ask for the verification of personal data, which can take about 72 hours. The withdrawal options are also very common to users. The users can access them via ATM or debit cards.
