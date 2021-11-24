News
‘Boy Called Christmas’ sets perfect holiday mood
MOVIE REVIEW
“A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS”
Rated PG. On Netflix.
Grade: A-
If you’re in the holiday mood for a Santa Claus origin story, look no farther than “A Boy Called Christmas,” a British film shot in Finland. I guarantee you, this movie is going to put a smile on your face and enchant the most hard-to-please child. Plus, it boasts a magnificent turn by Sally Hawkins as a kind of Elf Wicked Witch of the West named Mother Something, and it moreover boasts a talking computer-generated mouse named Mika voiced by Stephen Merchant.
It all begins when a sad, widowed father named Matt (Joel Fry) asks his dead wife’s aged Aunt Ruth (Maggie Smith) to babysit his three grieving children on Christmas Eve.
Aunt Ruth promptly begins telling the skeptical and truly despondent children a story about a boy a very long time ago in Finland named Nikolas (a very good Henry Lawfull). Nikolas has also lost his mother, whose miniature carved face he carries. She believed in elves and claimed to have been to Elfhelm, their home in the mountains.
When the local bewigged King (a delightful Jim Broadbent) challenges his people to restore hope in the kingdom by going on a quest, Nikolas’ beloved woodsman father (Michiel Huisman) goes off with a group of men to the north, hoping to find their fortune and leaving Nikolas with his cruel Aunt Carlotta (Kristen Wiig).
Along with his thus far non-talking mouse Mika, Nikolas, wearing the tasseled, red leather cap his mother made for his father, runs off to seek his father. At some point, he and Mika find themselves being stalked by an injured reindeer with an arrow in its flank. Nikolas removes the arrow, and the reindeer, soon to be dubbed Blitzen, befriends the boy and his mouse and lets them ride on his back through a magnificent winter landscape.
Based on a 2015 book by Matt Haig, “A Boy Called Christmas” is the best thing director and co-writer Gil Kenan has done since “Monster House” (2006). He got lost remaking “Poltergeist” unnecessarily and co-writing “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
Cast members Smith and Broadbent are both alums of the “Harry Potter” series. Wiig is a scream as the evil aunt, who makes Nikolas sleep outside his one-room cabin in the woods in the cold and snow and does terrible things to the boy.
Elfhelm is a wooden, miniature version of Oz, complete with a witch-like leader, who hurls blasts with her curvy, black staff. How about a giant computer-generated troll, who tries to eat Nikolas? Toby Jones adds a dram or two of paternal charm as an elf named Father Topo.
“A Boy Called Christmas” casts quite a spell.
(“A Boy Called Christmas” contains violence.)
Ferriabough Bolling: Giving thanks to people that make city, state great
As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with our loved ones, here are just a few people I am grateful for this season.
Thank you Mayor Michelle Wu for the powerhouse appointment of Segun Idowu as Boston’s new economic czar. I’m excited by the possibilities.
Idowu is already doing yeoman’s work around access and opportunity for minority businesses as president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. I’m excited by how much more he will be able to accomplish. Thank you to Teri Williams and OneUnited Bank for supporting BECMA from its inception and to former state Sen. Dianne Wilkerson, who sounded the alarm to get the ball rolling for economic parity. It is important to keep BECMA humming along.
With the development of Parcel 3 on the horizon and finally real progress on development in Nubian Square, timing couldn’t be better for someone of Idowu’s caliber to weigh in and uplift conditions that have too long been static.
Much thanks to Richard Taylor, developer, mentor and a highly respected leader in the community. Many feel that had Taylor and Elma Lewis Partners combined their development strengths 30 years ago to develop the Parcel 3 behemoth, we wouldn’t be starting over again. Today Taylor is part of Nubian Ascends, with Black Market’s amazing Kai Grant.
Taylor also leads a group of minority investors in the new Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. He is part of the Massport team that advocated and established historic minority goals that should be adopted fully by the city for public and private development. Idowu has his work cut out for him.
Thanks are also due to a few phenomenal women in Massachusetts:
Believe it or not, Boston’s 55th mayor Kim Janey is just getting started in her political career. Her trajectory, in less than five years, has been amazing, from district councilor who authored Massachusetts’ marijuana equity law to president of the city council to history-making mayor who during her tenure instituted a number of bold, transformative initiatives, leaving a solid framework for our new mayor to build upon.
Another history-maker, Yvonne Spicer of Framingham, leaves a legacy as Massachusetts’ first elected Black woman mayor, who deftly lead the conversion of Framingham from a town to a city. Not an easy task.
Cambridge’s Denise Simmons, recently re-elected to her ninth term on the city council, can always be counted on to be front and center in a city that can sometimes outpace affordability and equity for many.
Karen Charles Peterson, the state’s telecommunications commissioner, is rolling up her sleeves to help support an initiative of the Federal Communications Commission to preserve consumer rights.
Some have criticized U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley‘s decision not to sign onto Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill without assurances that the “human infrastructure” bill would pass. Here’s my take on that: “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” Thank you, Rep. Pressley for always standing up for our interests.
Thanks also to my family, especially to my sister Sylvia Jones.
And last but not least. Thank you to my editor Sande Kent, Executive Editor Joe Dwinell and all the hardworking people at the Boston Herald and to all my media friends everywhere.
Happy Thanksgiving all.
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications strategist.
Ask Amy: Drunken daughter makes tragedy worse
Dear Amy: My husband died recently after being hit by a car while out on a walk. He left behind two children from two marriages.
My stepdaughter, “Belle,” is 34. My son “Hank” is 24 and on the autism spectrum. He lives at home and takes classes.
Belle is an aspiring actress who tends bar when she doesn’t have a wealthy boyfriend to take care of her.
Belle’s mom, “Jodie” and I are very friendly.
My husband was only in the hospital for two days. To their credit, Belle and Jodie drove for hours to see him. At the hospital, Belle was drunk and hysterical. This made a terrible situation worse.
At one point, Jodie told me that Belle had slapped and pushed her to wrestle the car keys from her.
Hank and I were dealing with this stupid drama while my husband took his last breaths.
Hank has decided that his sister is “dangerous” and wants nothing to do with her. He said, “If she hits her mom, she might hit us!”
I told Belle and Jodie via text that the drinking was unacceptable.
Jodie messaged me privately, saying that I was rude and “kicking Belle when she was down.”
If this was a one off, I might be inclined to back down. However, Belle’s young adulthood has been a series of fender benders and public intoxication citations.
I told Belle that she needed to get into therapy and/or rehab in order to stay in touch with Hank and me. Jodie is blasting me, stating that Belle has promised not to drink anymore and that my hard stance is unnecessary.
I told Jodie and Belle that I do not think you can “hug it out” when someone is an alcoholic.
Am I being too harsh?
I want my son to have family around him, and Belle is his only sibling.
Thoughts?
— Sad Mom
Dear Sad: I’m so sorry about all you’ve been through.
You communicated your stance: “Get help or keep your distance” directly to your stepdaughter, “Belle.”
Her mother “Jodie” responded.
Jodie is also telling you how to feel and how to respond to a situation that has a direct impact on you.
Jodie is hampering her adult daughter’s chances for recovery by enabling and covering for her now.
I have a tiny quibble with your statement that you can’t “hug it out” when someone is an alcoholic, however.
Hugging it out is actually all you can do. The rest is up to the alcoholic.
From here on out, you should convey: “Belle, I care about you. I hope you get the help you need to attain the sobriety you deserve to have. Your life will change so much when you do. Until then, absolutely no drinking when you are with us.”
Dear Amy: I had to respond to your answer to “Stuck,” who had a group of anti-vax/anti-maskers, as well as a vaccinated but “paranoid” family member to worry about at Thanksgiving.
I am an RN working in a COVID ICU.
I’ve just finished another exhausting shift, and — as tired as I am — I had to respond.
Even though the majority of patients I see in the ICU with COVID are unvaccinated, I do see some vaccinated ones. They could be elderly, overweight, or have poor immune systems, etc.
But they can still get COVID and studies show a higher risk from getting COVID from an unvaccinated carrier.
We sadly lost a 30-year-old patient today.
He was vaccinated but had another health risk.
Lots of restaurants are requiring proof of vaccine to dine inside.
At my Thanksgiving dinner, all must be vaccinated.
I hope others do the same.
The suffering I see daily is heartbreaking.
— Exhausted, Tired, Frustrated, Angry, Sad Nurse
Dear Nurse: Thank you so much for the work you do, and for offering your front-line perspective on this extremely challenging topic. I genuinely appreciate it and assume that many families will be using this as their guide this year.
Dear Amy: While I thought your response to “Troubled Daughter” was spot on, you might have suggested she work with a therapist.
While I suffered nowhere near the abuse she has, I did have to have some difficult conversations with a family member.
My wonderful therapist helped to formulate a dialog that worked for me, and we also role-played possible reactions from the family.
It was incredibly empowering to know what to say and how to respond.
— Grateful
Dear Grateful: I completely agree. Rehearsing difficult conversations makes them much easier to have.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
‘House of Gucci’ a stylish take on money, madness & murder
MOVIE REVIEW
“HOUSE OF GUCCI”
Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay and suburban theaters.
Grade: A-
Ridley Scott releases his second film of pandemic year 2021, “House of Gucci,” hard after “The Last Crusade,” and it is “The Godfather” for fashionistas.
This film’s Michael Corleone is Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the, at first, feckless law student son of Rodolfo Gucci (a sublime Jeremy Irons), the stylish and aged dictator-patriarch of the Tuscan family whose Milanese fashion empire is struggling in 1978. Rodolfo owns the empire, as well as an original Klimt on the living room wall, along with his brother Aldo (Al Pacino of, yes, “The Godfather” films), whose eccentric son Paolo (another mesmerizing turn by an unrecognizable Jared Leto) styles himself a brilliant designer whom his father ignores and with whom he dispenses.
Maurizio remains uninvolved in his father’s business until his father falls into a decline and a besotted Maurizio’s coarse new wife, Patrizia Reggiani (a brilliant Lady Gaga), a possible reincarnation of Lucrezia Borgia, encourages him to get involved in the family business and later scheme to take control of the company.
“House of Gucci” has a lot going for it: a rich, real-life, famous family at its center, grand houses and estates, marvelous clothes (Paolo is a one-man, wacky, fashion parade), glamorous movie stars (Madalina Ghenea as Sophia Loren) appearing at Gucci openings, European supercars and a psychic named Pina (Salma Hayek, whose husband owns Gucci). Pina is nutty Patrizia’s spiritual guide.
What more could you ask? Well, the screenplay by Becky Johnston, whose resume is both impressive and disappointing, and newcomer Roberto Bentivegna based on a 2001 book by Sara Gay Forden, could have used more dramatic weight and perhaps delved more deeply into Patrizia’s increasingly dark mental state and Maurizio’s transformation into Patrizia’s scheming double.
As the exorbitant, ruinously in debt uncle Aldo, Pacino, the cast member bringing “The Godfather” DNA directly to the film’s veins, is great fun. He and Patrizia, of course, become fast friends. As Rodolfo’s business manger Domenico De Sole, Jack Huston, whose grandmother was Italian-American, summons his grandmother’s ghost as well as Machiavelli’s.
Patrizia and Maurizio meet at a posh party, where disco music blares and Maurizio is mistaken by her for a bartender. He tells her she resembles Elizabeth Taylor. She then stalks and seduces him. Rodolfo disapproves of her and her trucking business family. “Mafia,” Rodolfo sniffs.
Maurizio, who visits a family farm making leather for Gucci products with Aldo, will also scorn Patrizia later when he reignites a relationship with the chic, seductive, upper-class beauty Paola Franchi (the marvelous Camille Cottin of “Call My Agent!”). Maurizio makes it clear to over-dressed, jewelry-dripping clod Patrizia that he wants a divorce. She swears never to give him one and falls increasingly under the conniving spell of the demonic Pina, who, shades of “The Godfather” films, has contacts in the Italian underworld. “It’s time to take out the trash,” hisses Patrizia.
The score is replete with Italian opera to embellish the operatic goings on. Englishman Scott and his team — cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, composer Harry Gregson-Williams, production designer Arthur Max — give “House of Gucci” a darkly gleaming sheen hard to find these days. Gaga deserves this Oscar nomination. Try to see this glowing splash of poison in a theater.
(“House of Gucci” contains profanity, sexual content, brief nudity and violence.)
