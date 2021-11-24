Bitcoin
Cardano (ADA) Set To Begin Trading On Bitstamp On Wednesday
Cardano (ADA) is set to debut on top cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp. The altcoin has not had a good run of it lately but things seem to be looking up for the project. After smart contract capability had been deployed on the network, expectations had swelled for the possible growth of the digital asset. Now, while the technology has lived up to expectations, ADA has not.
The token had suffered greatly in the market after hitting a new all-time high. It has proved resistant to strides being made in its underlying technology and has not seen much in the way of positive movement since then. This new listing may be able to give the digital asset a much-needed push towards a recovery trend.
Cardano Lists On Bitstamp
Top cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp announced that it is listing Cardano on its exchange. The listing took place in four parts. First was the transfer-only mode. This mode was released on Tuesday and would allow users to deposit and withdraw ADA using their Bitstamp wallets but will still be unable to trade the digital asset.
Wednesday marks the complete listing of the token on the exchange. However, this will be split into three parts that will go into effect at different times of the day.
ADA drops to $1.6 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
The second phase of the listing is the post-only mode. In this mode, users of Bistamp will be able to place and cancel limit orders using the digital asset but none of these orders will be matched. This means that no Cardano limit orders will be completed on the exchange during this time. This will go into effect at 11:00 AM UTC.
Next is the limit-only mode which goes live at 3:00 PM UTC. This time around, all of the limit orders placed using ADA on the crypto exchange will be executed. But users will still be limited to trading through limit orders.
The final phase of the listing is full trading. This is to give the order books enough time to gather sufficient liquidity and once it does so, all orders will be executed normally and Bitstamp will enable card purchases for the newly released trading pairs.
ADA Struggling In The Market
Compared to its peers in the market, Cardano (ADA) has fared considerably worse than others in recent weeks. This, however, does not take away from the fact that the digital asset has done very well year-over-year. ADA which had been trading at less than $0.20 at the beginning of the year had risen to an ATH above $3 this year, posting massive gains for its investors.
The asset price has since fallen back below $2 but listing on Bitstamp could lead to some upward momentum for ADA, especially following eToro announcing that it would be officially delisting Cardano (ADA) from its exchange next month.
Kryxivia Offers Blockchain Gaming With an NFT-Powered Twist Incubated On Unicrypt
Bucuresti, France, 24th November, 2021, Chainwire
A few years ago, the first blockchain-based games launched, kicking off a new era in gaming. But those games had some serious limitations imposed on them by the slow and congested blockchains they relied on. It was a problem that hampered the games’ growth and made their play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics unsustainable.
Under those conditions, quite a few of the pioneers of blockchain gaming buckled under the pressure and faded into obscurity. Their absence left a void in the crypto world just waiting for someone to fill. And the recent explosion in NFT development and the emergence of more efficient blockchains is finally making it possible for someone to do it.
Enter Kryxivia. It’s a new blockchain-based MMORPG that aims to succeed where so many others have faltered – in part by giving players real ownership of their in-game assets. And when it’s ready to launch, it’s going to change the face of blockchain gaming forever. Here’s how.
Enter the World of Kryxivia
Kryxivia immerses players in a world where a mine containing artifacts of an ancient civilization promises power and influence to whoever finds them. But those artifacts offer more than in-game buffs and power-ups. They – along with every other asset in the game – are NFTs. That means players can buy, sell, and trade them at will, feeding a vibrant in-game economy.
When the game launches, the primary goal of the world’s inhabitants will be to find and extract as many of the mine’s artifacts as possible. Players can explore the mine in parties of up to four, with the difficulty scaling up as their party size increases. And successful mining means advancing in the game.
That’s because the artifacts serve as the game’s leveling system, allowing the players that find them to power up their characters based on the effects of each artifact. And players also have the option of upgrading artifacts as they see fit, unlocking their potential in a world with limitless possibilities.
Kryxivia’s no utopia for adventurers, though. That’s because its developers plan to introduce a PvP system that will let players compete with one another, risking their artifacts and the in-game currency known as KXS. Once that happens, the world of Kryxivia won’t be nearly as peaceful as it once was.
The KXA and KXS Tokens
Since the world of Kryxivia revolves around collecting NFT artifacts, it’s more than just a game. It’s also an opportunity for players to earn real money. And to support the in-game economy, Kryxivia relies on two native tokens available on the Binance Smart Chain. The first, called the Kryxivia Coin Token (KXA) facilitates the on-chain payments for game items like starter packs and special NFT sales. It’s also how players can purchase the in-game currency, called the Kryxivia Shard Coin (KXS).
KXS is how players pay for the things they need inside the game world. They can, for example, spend KXS to upgrade their artifacts or buy potions from the NPCs in the game. Or, they can sacrifice it to link their items to Kryxit gems, which power their magical properties. And eventually, players will also have the ability to stake their KXS at the in-game bank, earning solid returns for their character.
That mechanic plays an outsize role in the game’s economy because players can spend their KXS to upgrade their NFT items. And as they do, the value of those items increases, creating the possibility for profit when selling them in the game’s marketplace. Successful players can leverage their rare items and hard in-game work into real money by selling them for KXA – turning their gameplay into an income source.
Major Upcoming Developments
Right now, Kryxivia is still in its infancy. But the developers are making steady progress toward its launch. Before the end of the year, they expect to hold a public sale of the KXA token to build the liquidity and funding needed to support the game. And afterward, KXA will see a public listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, allowing community members to more readily track its price.
But the biggest developments will happen in the year to come. In the first quarter of 2022, the WebGL-based game should be complete, allowing it to launch into pre-Alpha access for a select few players. And that’s also when the in-game marketplace should be ready for launch, allowing for the on-chain trading of in-game items.
If all goes well, Kryxivia will proceed into beta by the second quarter, beginning a flurry of work to build out its remaining functionality. From there, the world of Kryxivia should be ready for an influx of players, all competing for wealth and power – both inside and outside of the game. And when that happens, Kryxivia will have proven that its blend of NFT game assets and innovative web-based gameplay is the future of blockchain gaming. For the developers and inhabitants of the game’s world, the sky’s the limit from there.
Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNLRHpVosbE
Cyclos and Solatars Announce The Launch of Solana NFT Collection “Le Cougar Clique”
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 24th November, 2021,
Cyclos, the concentrated liquidity AMM on Solana, is partnering with Solatars to launch Le Cougar Clique, a unique NFT drop tied to the CycloSwap DeFi platform.
Le Cougar Clique connects NFTs to DeFi through a “culling” mechanic that deflates the NFT supply to increase their scarcity. The deflation mechanism, called Cougarnomics, relies on CycloSwap platform revenue to burn the existing supply of Cougars. After the mint event, 25% of CycloSwap platform fees and 15% of Cougar sale royalties will be used every two weeks to “cull” the weakest Cougars. The platform will buy back the NFTs from the market and destroy them, thus reducing the supply of Cougars.
The liquidity connection for Cougars goes both ways. One quarter of the proceeds from Cougar royalties will be used to purchase CYS and stake it in liquidity pools, giving the Cougar Clique DAO agency over a portion of the CYS token supply.
Le Cougar Clique NFTs will be released in a batch of 10,000 Cougars, all hand drawn in collaboration with the Solatars team. The release is planned for early December through a minting event held on cyclos.io.
Cyclos is the first concentrated liquidity automated market maker on Solana. Utilizing this powerful concept pioneered by Uniswap V3, Cyclos can support any type of pair from basic stablecoin-to-stablecoin swaps to highly exotic tokens. Building on the highly-scalable Solana platform enables CycloSwap liquidity providers to fine-tune their positions, offering much more precision and much cheaper active management compared to Uniswap V3.
“By linking the supply of Cougars with Cyclos, our aim is to create a virtuous cycle between the two products and their communities,” says Jason O’Brian, co-founder of Cyclos. “As the Cyclos ecosystem continues to expand, so too will the utility cases for the Cougars. Our intent behind founding the Cougar Den (the DAO behind the project) will be for the community to collaborate on developing future use cases together with the Cyclos team.”
About Cyclos
Cyclos is the first concentrated liquidity AMM on Solana. It enables higher yields for LPs and better rates for traders by merging the revolutionary concept of concentrated liquidity with the high speeds and low transaction costs of the Solana blockchain. On Cyclos, concentrated liquidity allows users to choose a price range within which they are willing to make markets, reaping LP rewards with only a fraction of the previously required capital.
ADALend on Cardano Is the Future of DeFi
As part of the Cardano ecosystem, ADALend builds a scalable and decentralized lending protocol, which the Cardano community will regulate.
A new generation of flexible financial services for digital asset markets will be powered by the ADALend protocol, which will provide a foundation for speedy loan approval, automated collateralization, trustless custody, and liquidity in the digital asset markets.
Why Cardano?
Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform with various capabilities that will power the ADALend protocol. To produce a scalable, transparent, and resilient cryptocurrency, Cardano (ADA) uses cutting-edge technology. The fact that it is a publicly accessible blockchain network makes it one of the many well-known cryptocurrencies that have grown and developed rapidly in recent years. With Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), Charles Hoskinson laid the framework in 2017 for what is unquestionably the most vital third-generation blockchain asset now available on the market.
A well-organized team is in place at Cardano (ADA), and the company has a clearly defined plan for the future development of the company’s projects. With its colossal scalability potential and the ability to construct decentralized applications, the blockchain is a robust technology that satisfies future demands in many fields.
ADALend heats the DeFi Space
ADALend chose Cardano as the primary blockchain that will power the DeFi system, unlike Ethereum based AAVEbecause Cardano is significantly less expensive to send, receive, and initiate contracts. In 2021, the price of Ethereum gas surged, causing dissatisfied users to realize that fees were a serious concern for everyone who used the AAVE protocol at the time. It has been reported that the average transaction cost in 2020 and 2021 went as high as 80 USD in some circumstances (BitInfoCharts). Cardano fees remain low compared to other cryptocurrencies, primarily due to the dual-layer design of the network, which isolates calculations from settlements.
Because it still employs a Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain, the Ethereum network is still inefficient compared to the Cardano blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system, which follows the same fees principles as the Ethereum network. Compared to the Ethereum blockchain, the Cardano blockchain enables the processing of a significantly greater number of transactions. The Cardano blockchain operates at a considerably faster rate. To make auditing as simple as possible, the Cardano codebase is being created in Haskell, a widely-used programming language chosen explicitly for this purpose.
A particularly specialized programming language, Solidity, was created by Ethereum developers and is only written by a small number of programmers, let alone subjected to rigorous peer review. The greater the number of engineers who can examine and audit code, the more safe and impenetrable the system will appear to be. To put it another way, the Cardano developers want the blockchain to be as free of code flaws as possible to prevent future security risks from occurring.
ADALend will leverage the oracles Chainlink and Ergo to provide a more secure and efficient experience for clients. Using Ergo’s oracle pools is more efficient and configurable than Chainlink’s oracle architecture, which relies on many single oracle data sources. AAVE solely makes use of Chainlink oracles.
Cardano makes use of the Ouroboros consensus algorithm, which is a Proof-of-Stake consensus system. Due to the ability of ADA holders to delegate their assets to secure the network, this closed-loop approach maximizes the efficiency with which network resources are utilized. The outcome is a significantly less resource-intensive system than Ethereum, primarily powered by miners who consume a lot of energy to protect the network, consuming vast quantities of electricity in the process.
