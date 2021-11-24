Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Cardano Increases Block Size By 12.5%, What This Means
Cardano has been making important changes to its blockchain since the launch of smart contracts capability. This had brought with it an increased usage and thus needed to be more scalable to accommodate this increase. Since the launch in September, there have been a number of improvements to the network and the latest is the increase in the block size.
Increased Block Size In Cardano
Cardano, in a recent blog post, announced that they were increasing block size by 12.5% to make room for the increased traffic that is expected on the network. The 8KB increase will see the total block size now at 72KB and will allow more transactions to be fitted in a single block. This will allow more transactions to be processed per second, greater data throughput, in turn providing greater capacity for its users.
Related Reading | Cardano Founder Says Metaverse Is Important For Crypto
Keep in mind that a year ago, Cardano only averaged 10,000 transactions per day. Now, a year later, this number has risen significantly to more than 200,000 and climbing. A 12.5% increase in block size may not seem large by the average margin but is important to accommodate for this increased usage.
ADA drops to $1.77 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Another factor that warrants the increase in block size is the anticipation of DApps that are expected to launch on the blockchain soon. Since Cardano already has smart contracts capability, it is only a matter of time until developers begin deploying their apps. This anticipated rise in traffic has made increasing block size important for the network.
Plutus Script Memory Gets A Boost
Block size was not the only thing that got a boost. Cardano also increased Plutus script memory units by transaction. In another 12.5% expansion, the Plutus script memory units per transaction is now 11.25 million.
In the blog post, John Woods, Director of Cardano Architecture, explained that this change was brought about due to growing demand from developers. It will help developers in their journey as they test and deploy their DApps on Cardano.
“An increase in Plutus memory limits means that they can develop more sophisticated Plutus scripts, or that existing scripts will be able to process more data items, increase concurrency, or otherwise expand their capabilities.”
Woods notes that this is only a first in a series of changes that will take place to expand the real-world capabilities of Plutus scripts.
Related Reading | Cardano Founder Reiterates Long-Term Purpose Amid Sell-Off Panic
The changes in block size and Plutus script memory units by transactions will be implemented slowly. Cardano has adopted a ‘slow and steady’ mechanism going forward with the changes. Although this may look to be moving too slow for some, a 12.5% increase shows that the developer is not rushing to make changes that would adversely affect the network.
“It’s not just about creating more complex scripts. It’s also about putting more data through,” the blog post read.
Featured image from The Cryptonomist, chart from TradingView.com
Evolution of New and Promising Crypto Projects Maintains the Momentum
- The market has never plummeted following the 2018 catastrophe.
- The values of Bitcoin and Ethereum have been falling for a few weeks.
The crypto market seems to be in a correction, which many traders call a bear market. Traders and supporters forecast a parabolic surge, but the market has grown substantially. The market has changed, and the industry has matured spontaneously during the last five years. Moreover, before 2017, Bitcoin and Ethereum were the only known cryptos. New ventures arose as institutional funding increased in the top two cryptos.
Bitcoin’s price has skyrocketed from $1000 to about $20k. Moreover, Ethereum’s price soared from $200 to $1200 in the 2017-18 bull cycle. However, several early found coins tried to follow suit and made huge profits. But past market circumstances couldn’t support the enormous market value. As a result, the market cap almost approached earlier levels in the current bad cycle.
In early 2020, a DeFi revolution created the framework for the industry’s long-term growth. From then, the market moved epically, with just minor hiccups.
Risen Steadily with Minor Corrections
After the market meltdown in 2018, the market valuation was about $550 billion, down to roughly $100 billion. Since early 2020, the wider market cap has risen steadily with minor adjustments. As the sector expanded, DeFi, Meme, NFT, and Metaverse tokens emerged.
The market has never plummeted following the 2018 catastrophe, although essential adjustments have occurred. Another industrial sector acted as assistance to get over the difficulties. For example, although the Chinese market fall affected most cryptocurrencies, the NFT revolution aided the market’s swift rebound.
The values of Bitcoin and Ethereum have been falling for a few weeks. The correction would save the world market value around $200 billion. However, Metaverse evolution boosted the falling cap. Instead of bear or bull cycles, we may see persistent growth due to the dramatic revolution in the crypto investment rate.
Whale Alert- 10,000,000 XRP Transferred to an Unknown Wallet
- Automated assistance is used to keep these databases up-to-date.
- The XRP has lost 0.08 percent in the last 24 hours.
Transactions on multiple blockchains are monitored by Whale Alert, which transforms and records them in a single standard format in its databases. Furthermore, automated assistance is used to keep these databases up-to-date with the help of humans and artificial intelligence.
It seems that an unknown whale has transferred a big amount of cryptocurrency from Bithumb to an unidentified wallet. One of the most notable aspects of the transaction was the fact that it included 10,000,000 #XRP (10,278,218 USD). This information comes from Whale Alert.
Alert: Crypto Whales
Hundreds of millions of dollars of XRP have been transferred overnight by crypto whales. Massive crypto transfers were discovered by Whale Alert’s blockchain monitoring and research tool. On 23 November 2021 at 12:55:31 UTC, Whale Alert reported that a transaction had taken place. However, the XRP has lost 0.08 percent in the last 24 hours.
“10,000,000 #XRP (10,278,218 USD) moved from #Bithumb to unknown wallet” was announced by Whale Alert on its official Twitter account. Take a look at this tweet.
The current XRP price is $1.04 USD with a trading volume of $3,006,226,113 USD, according to CoinMarketCap. In comparison to other digital currencies and conventional payment systems such as SWIFT, Ripple’s XRP offers faster, cheaper, and more scalable transactions.
In addition, the transmitting whale still has 112.820M XRP in its wallet, plus 10 XRP allocated as reserved. Moreover, to the 10 reserved XRP, the receiving wallet now possesses 6.75 million XRP in its wallet.
How Avalanche Has Climbed It’s Way Towards The Top
If you’ve been paying attention to the broader crypto market lately, you might’ve noticed the emergence of Avalanche (AVAX). While many of the biggest coins in crypto have been experiencing some slight declines, most of which have come after ridiculous gains throughout the year, Avalanche has been outperforming peers by leaps and bounds.
If you’re not familiar with the blockchain, spearheaded by Ava Labs, now might be the time to get acquainted. The $AVAX token has found it’s way to aggressively challenging the top 10 cryptos by market cap – no small task – and there’s been no memes necessary to make it all happen.
When It Rains, It’s… An Avalanche?
While the dictionary definition of an avalanche is “snow, ice, and rocks falling rapidly down a mountainside,” the AVAX token has been… exactly the opposite in recent weeks. The one-month chart tells quite a story, with a price that has roughly doubled in the past thirty days:
AVAX has had stellar Q3 and Q4 this year. | Source: AVAX-USD on TradingView.com
This is nothing to write off. In fact, if you look at the top 20 tokens by market cap, excluding stablecoins, at the time of publishing only two tokens have a green chart over the past 7 days: Crypto.com’s token, $CRO, which has performed well after sealing in the naming rights to Los Angeles’ formerly-known Staples Center, and of course, Avalanche. The surge has led AVAX to surpass meme tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in top coins by market cap. At the time of publishing, AVAX has been neck and neck with DOGE with regards to market cap. That’s no laughing matter.
Meanwhile, some of those top tokens, including well-established, long-standing players like Litecoin and Chainlink, have dropped 15-20% over the same time period. So what’s been the secret for Avalanche’s success lately?
Related Reading | Brace For More Downtrend: 15% Of Bitcoin Supply Is Now In Loss
Opportune Timing: Deloitte Deal
Some of Avalanche’s success has to be credited to ideal timing. Momentum had already been building in late October and into early November. Last week, our team covered the story of Ava Labs new deal with Deloitte, aimed towards building better efficiency around disaster response times.
However, even earlier in the year, our team also released an in-depth report that highlighted Avalanche as a prime contender for holding a big piece of DeFi market share. The momentum has since been growing for the blockchain; in September, The Avalanche Foundation raised nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Avalanche also launched a massive incentive program in recent months to attract investors.
Ethereum challengers that offer substantially lower gas fees, show strong potential in DeFi and NFTs, engage in more environmentally-friendly transactions, and conduct fast transaction times have been given their opportunity to shine this year – arguably as much, if not more so than in years past. Solana, for example, hit record highs in recent weeks as the token establishes itself as a firm #2 in NFTs behind Ethereum. And of course, Avalanche is certainly a viable candidate here as well.
Avalanche: More Than Just Riding A Wave
With all of this in mind, don’t dismiss Avalanche for just having a hot streak at the right time. The token does have fundamentals that justify it’s surge in price given the heat in the DeFi and NFT space lately, and offer plenty of reason for positivity.
The team at Ava Labs haven’t gone full-force in marketing, and rather, have focused on in-depth whitepaper details and building on the chain’s fundamentals. Avalanche utilizes a consensus model, which means that rather than a Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake mechanism, the chain utilizes random voting to validate transactions. This makes the chain much more difficult to attack and exceptionally efficient with regards to transaction times and volumes. The Avalanche product leaves us with plenty to write home about.
Furthermore, as many know, Avalanche is actually composed of several chains, including the X-Chain, smart contract C-Chain, and the P-Chain. This is especially developer-friendly, giving blockchain engineers versatility in products that they are creating. AVAX tokens also include governance, however the token is subject to a substantial amount of pre-sale tokens that could be unlocked in the months to come.
While Avalanche is all business, did we really say no memes!? This is crypto, so some memes are just a prerequisite.
Related Reading | November Crypto Market Turbulence Shakes Holders To Their Core
